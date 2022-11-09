Restaurant header imageView gallery

SIP Cafe and Wine Room2 708 3rd Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

708 3rd Avenue

West Point, GA 31833

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Private Wine Room Fee
CAESAR SALAD
Chicken Bacon Cheddar Sandwich

SMALL PLATES

Orange Ginger Pork

$10.00

Side Ceasar Salad

$5.00

Side House Salad

$5.00

Cup Chili

$6.00

Cup of Soup

$6.00

LUNCH ENTREES

Apple Pecan Salad

$12.00

Bowl of Chili

$9.00

Bowl of Soup

$9.00

CAESAR SALAD

$10.00

Catfish Po Boy

$13.00

Chicken Bacon Cheddar Sandwich

$13.00

Chicken Fettuccine

$15.00

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$12.00

HOUSE SALAD

$10.00

SIP Burger

$13.00

Wedge Salad

$10.00

Special

$10.00

Shrimp pasta

$15.00

LUNCH SIDES

Baked Potato

$5.00

Brussel Sprouts

$5.00

Collards

$5.00

Fries

$5.00

Green Beans

$5.00

Grits

$5.00

Mac

$5.00

Mash

$5.00

Sweet Pot

$5.00

Quart of any side

$15.00

DESSERTS

Apple Pie Cake

$8.00

BIRTHDAY DESSERT

BROWNIE

$8.00

CHEESECAKE

$8.00

KEY LIME

$8.00

Sweet Potato Pie

$8.00

VANILLA SCOOP

$3.00

N/A Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.00

Dr Pepper

$2.00

Extra Ice

Ginger ale

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.50

Pellegrino

$4.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Red Bull

$3.00

Root beer

$2.00

San Pelligrino

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Smart Water

$2.50

Soda Water

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Tonic

$2.00

Topo Chico

$2.50

Unsweetened Tea

$2.00

Water

Ginger Beer

$2.50

MISC

Music Door Fee

$5.00

Private Wine Room Fee

$100.00

Plate Fee

Plate Fee

$2.00

Corkage Fee

Corkage Fee

$25.00

SMALL PLATES

Amber skwers

$10.00

Baked oysters

$8.00

Blue Point

$2.00

Caprese Salad

$10.00

CHICKEN SKEWERS

$13.00

CRAB CAKE

$15.00

Fried Bourbon Cheese

$10.00

Gumbo bowl

$12.00Out of stock

Gumbo cup

$6.00Out of stock

ORANGE GINGER PORK

$11.00

Pork app

$14.00

SHRIMP SCAMPI

$14.00

Sip Hummus

$10.00

Salmon cake

$9.00Out of stock

STARTERS

CAESAR SALAD

$10.00

CHARCUTERIE LARGE

$23.00

CHARCUTERIE SMALL

$14.00

Cup Chili

$6.00

HOUSE SALAD

$10.00

Side Caesar salad

$5.00

Side house salad

$5.00

Soup of the Day cup

$6.00

WEDGE SALAD

$9.00

ENTREES

32oz Tomahawk Steak--enough for two. Add on lobster tail and/or shrimp.

32 oz Bone-In Tomahawk Steak

$85.00

Add lobster

$20.00

Amberjak

$28.00

Bingo burger

$13.00

Catfish

$23.00

Chicken Fettuccine

$23.00

CRISPY CHICKEN

$21.00

Fish OTD

$30.00

Lobster

$40.00

Monk

$30.00

Pork Chop

$27.00

Pork tender

$28.00

RIBEYE

$39.00

SALMON

$26.00

SHRIMP & GRITS

$22.00

Snnaper

$30.00Out of stock

Scallops

$35.00

SIDES

Baked Potato

$5.00

Brussel Sprouts

$5.00

Collards

$5.00

Fries

$5.00

Green Beans

$5.00

Mac

$5.00

Mash

$5.00

No Side

Stone Ground Grits

$5.00

Sweet Pot

$5.00

Roasted Mushrooms and onion

$5.00

Bacon Bprouts

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and dine with us. We have a full menu to include small plates, entrees, and desserts.. Full bar. Live music on select days. Private room available. Catering available.

Location

708 3rd Avenue, West Point, GA 31833

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Coach's Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
724 3rd Ave West Point, GA 31833
View restaurantnext
Hog Heaven, LaGrange GA
orange starNo Reviews
2240 W Point Rd La Grange, GA 30240
View restaurantnext
Beacon Brewing Co.
orange starNo Reviews
700 Lincoln St. LaGrange, GA 30240
View restaurantnext
219 On The Lake
orange star4.5 • 3
45 Bonnie drive Fortson, GA 31808
View restaurantnext
219 Food and Spirits
orange star5.0 • 163
5167 GA-219 Fortson, GA 31808
View restaurantnext
Shorty's Bar-B-Q
orange starNo Reviews
5161 Georgia 219 Fortson, GA 31808
View restaurantnext
Map
More near West Point
Lagrange
review star
No reviews yet
Opelika
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Fortson
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Columbus
review star
Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)
Newnan
review star
Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)
Senoia
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Peachtree City
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Fayetteville
review star
No reviews yet
Griffin
review star
Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston