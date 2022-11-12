Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch

Sip Coffee & Beer Garage

385 Reviews

$$

3620 E Indian School Rd

Phoenix, AZ 85018

Order Again

Popular Items

Breakfast

$12.69
$11.19
$10.94
$8.69

Mixed Berry Parfait

$7.52
$11.64

Everything Bagel

$4.84

Plain Bagel

$4.84

Lunch

$12.69
$13.36

Couscous Bowl (GRAB & GO)

$10.98

Empanadas

$10.99

Pretzel Bites

$5.48

Chips

$3.50

Sides

Side of Eggs

$3.00

Side of Bacon

$3.00

Side of Avocado

$2.00

Side of Toast

$1.50

Side of Fruit

$2.00

Side Salsa

$0.25

Side Potato

$2.00

Side Sour Cream

$0.25

Side Chorizo

$2.00

Tomato Slices

$0.50

Side Spinach

$0.50

Side Chicken Sausage

$3.00

Side Salsa

$0.50

Baked Goods

Banana Bread

$5.25

GIANT Cinnamon Roll

$5.95

Morning Glory Muffins

$4.00

Scones

$3.75

Half Off Cinny Roll (Marked X ONLY)

$2.97

Cookies

$1.65

Coffee

$3.25
$5.12+
$5.48+
$7.00+
$4.22+
$4.40+
$4.33
$4.33
$4.01
$4.33

Hot Chocolate

$3.00
$3.05
$4.43+
$5.31+
$4.33
$5.40+
$5.54

96 oz togo coffee

$22.20
$5.12+

Cold Brew Growler 32 oz

$14.95

Cold Brew Growler Refill 32oz

$12.85

Shakes

$7.86
$8.03
$7.86

Wild Blueberry Acai

$9.21

TEA

Cactus Licker Strawberry Kombucha

$9.05

Matcha

$5.28+

Arnold Palmer

$3.79+

Iced Tea

$2.96+

All Bout Booch LOCAL

$8.00

Hot Tea

$3.28

Cactus Licker Strawb Booch

$8.00

N/A Beverages

Coke

$2.79

Diet Coke

$2.79

Dasani

$2.79

Lemonade 20oz Only

$3.75

Orange Juice

$3.59

Pellegrino

$3.00

Sprite

$2.79

Canada Dry Ginger Ale

$1.00

Rhythm Sparkling

$7.00

Dasani

$1.50

Signature Sips

$5.50+

Horchata Cold Brew

$5.76+

Mushroom Mocha

$6.05+

Samoa Cookie

$5.50+

Pumpkin Latte

$5.51+

Golden Chai Latte

$5.77+

Sparkling Lemonade

$3.90+

Deposite event

deposite event

$100.00

Modern moon

Ticket

$30.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and Enjoy

Website

Location

3620 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85018

Directions

