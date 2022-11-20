Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges

Sip Coffee & Beer House

review star

No reviews yet

3617 North Goldwater Blvd

Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Latte
Kevlar Coffee
Americano

Coffee

64 oz cold brew refill ONLY

$15.00
Americano

Americano

$4.22+
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.33
Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$4.40+
Coffee Growler Refill 32 oz

Coffee Growler Refill 32 oz

$12.85
Cold Brew Coffee Growler 32 oz only

Cold Brew Coffee Growler 32 oz only

$14.95
Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$5.12+
Cortado

Cortado

$4.33
Cubano

Cubano

$4.33
Double Espresso

Double Espresso

$4.01
Sip Drip Coffee

Sip Drip Coffee

$3.25
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.00
Kevlar Coffee

Kevlar Coffee

$4.43+
Latte

Latte

$5.31+
Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$5.23+
Mocha

Mocha

$5.40+
Nitro Cold Brew

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.48+
Red Eye

Red Eye

$4.49

96 oz togo coffee

$21.00

Signature Sips

Bananas foster latte

Bananas foster latte

$5.50+

Horchata Cold Brew

$5.76+

Mushroom Mocha

$6.05+

Sa-mocha Cookie

$5.51+

Pumpkin Latte

$5.51+

Golden Chai

$5.77+

Sparkling Lemonade

$3.90+

NA Beverages

3D Energy Drink

$4.00

Draft Kombucha

$6.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Club Soda

$2.59

Coke

$3.30

Cranberry Juice

$3.30

Diet Coke

$3.30

Hot Chocolate

$3.30

Rhythm Energy

$7.00

Lemonade

$3.30

Milk

$3.30

OJ

$3.30

Pellegrino

$4.00

Sprite

$3.30

Topo Chico

$3.30

Sparkling Booch

$8.00

Tea

Hot Tea

$3.23

Iced Tea(Any flavor)

$2.96+

Nitro Tea

$2.59+

Matcha Green Tea

$5.28+

Local Kombucha

$9.05

Shakes

Chocolate PB

Chocolate PB

$7.86
Coffee and Oat

Coffee and Oat

$8.03
Strawberry Banana

Strawberry Banana

$7.86

Wildberry Acai

$9.21

MERCH

Employee shirt Mens

$17.00

Employee Shirt Women's

$13.00

ROC Columbian (Bulk)

$13.00

ROC Espresso (Bulk)

$16.00

Sip Hat

$40.00

Sip Mens T

$30.00

Sip Tumbler

$20.00

Sip Women's T

$25.00

Sip Blend Retail Coffee Bag

$12.50
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and Enjoy

Website

Location

3617 North Goldwater Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Directions

Gallery
Sip Coffee & Beer House image
Sip Coffee & Beer House image
Sip Coffee & Beer House image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Beverly on Main
orange starNo Reviews
7018 E Main St. Scottsdale, AZ 85251
View restaurantnext
Tap & Bowl
orange starNo Reviews
4400 N Scottsdale Rd Scottsdale, AZ 85251
View restaurantnext
Breakfast Club Scottsdale
orange star4.2 • 2,396
4400 N Scottsdale Rd Scottsdale, AZ 85251
View restaurantnext
d'Lite Healthy On The Go - xxxxx OLD TOWN xxxxx
orange starNo Reviews
2613 N Scottsdale Rd scottsdale, AZ 85257
View restaurantnext
Lo-Lo's Chicken And Waffles - Scottsdale
orange star4.2 • 6,721
3133 N Scottsdale Rd Scottsdale, AZ 85257
View restaurantnext
Philadelphia Sandwich Company
orange starNo Reviews
7318 E. Stetson Dr. Scottsdale, AZ 85251
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Scottsdale

Lo-Lo's Chicken And Waffles - Scottsdale
orange star4.2 • 6,721
3133 N Scottsdale Rd Scottsdale, AZ 85257
View restaurantnext
Thai Chili 2 Go -- North Scottsdale
orange star4.6 • 4,448
16203 N Scottsdale Rd. Ste 105 Scottsdale, AZ 85254
View restaurantnext
Ling & Louie's Asian Bar and Grill - Scottsdale
orange star4.5 • 3,868
9397 E. Shea Blvd Scottsdale, AZ 85260
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Joynt - 64th Street
orange star4.5 • 3,665
6245 E Bell Rd #112 Scottsdale, AZ 85254
View restaurantnext
Postino Highland
orange star4.7 • 3,157
4821 North Scottsdale Road Scottsdale, AZ 85251
View restaurantnext
Butterfield's Pancake House - Scottsdale
orange star4.6 • 2,904
7388 E Shea Blvd SCOTTSDALE, AZ 85260
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Scottsdale
Paradise Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Phoenix
review star
Avg 4.4 (318 restaurants)
Mesa
review star
Avg 4.1 (72 restaurants)
Tempe
review star
Avg 4.4 (100 restaurants)
Cave Creek
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Glendale
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
Gilbert
review star
Avg 4.3 (94 restaurants)
Chandler
review star
Avg 4.4 (75 restaurants)
Peoria
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston