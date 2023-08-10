Food

Boards

Charcuterie Board - Friends

$20.00

Charcuterie Board - Family

$40.00

Flatbreads

Margherita Flatbread

$10.00

Blackberry & Goat Flatbread

$10.00

Bacon & Bleu Flatbread

$10.00

Mediterranean Flatbread

$10.00

Small Plates

Artisan Bread

$4.00

Bruschetta

$7.00
Italian Herbs & Cheese Fondue

Italian Herbs & Cheese Fondue

$12.00
Hummus

Hummus

$8.00
Southwest Salsa

Southwest Salsa

$8.00

Pretzels & Beer Cheese

$7.00

Strawberry Fields Salad

$10.00
Goat Cheese & Basil Spread

Goat Cheese & Basil Spread

$7.00

Drinks

Mocktails

Raspberry Meyer Lemonade

$5.00

Dragonfruit Dream

$5.00

Hibiscus Passionfruit

$5.00

N/A Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Pibb

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

San Pellegrino

$3.00

Beer

Budweiser

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Busch Light

$4.00

Mango Cart

$5.00

Yuengling Lager

$5.00

Yuengling Flight

$5.00

Jai Alai

$5.00

Stella Artois

$5.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Liquor

Vodka

Well Vodka

$5.00

DBL Well Vodka

$9.00

Absolut Citron

$7.00

DBL Absolut Citron

$13.00

Reyka

$6.00

DBL Reyka

$11.00

Deep Eddy's

$7.00

DBL Deep Eddy's

$13.00

Tito's

$7.00

DBL Tito's

$13.00

Gin

Well Gin

$5.00

DBL Well Gin

$9.00

Hendricks

$7.00

DBL Hendricks

$13.00

Tanqueray

$6.00

DBL Tanqueray

$11.00

Rum

Well Rum

$5.00

DBL Well Rum

$9.00

Malibu

$6.00

DBL Malibu

$11.00

Bacardi

$7.00

DBL Bacardi

$13.00

Cruzan

$7.00

DBL Cruzan

$13.00

Captain Morgan

$6.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$11.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$5.00

DBL Well Tequila

$9.00

Patron Silver

$7.00

DBL Patron Silver

$13.00

Hornitos

$6.00

DBL Hornitos

$11.00

Dulce Vida Grapefruit

$7.00

DBL Dulce Vida Grapefruit

$13.00

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$5.00

DBL Well Whiskey

$9.00

Basil Hayden

$7.00

DBL Basil Hayden

$13.00

Basil Hayden Dark Rye

$7.00

DBL Basil Hayden Dark Rye

$13.00

Crown Royal

$6.00

DBL Crown Royal

$11.00

Makers Mark

$7.00

DBL Makers Mark

$13.00

Jack Daniels

$6.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$11.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

DBL Jim Beam

$11.00

Knob Creek

$7.00

DBL Knob Creek

$13.00

Skrewball

$7.00

DBL Skrewball

$13.00

Canadian Club

$6.00

DBL Canadian Club

$11.00

Jameson

$7.00

DBL Jameson

$13.00

Scotch/Bourbon

Balvenie

$7.00

DBL Balvenie

$13.00

Glenfiddich

$6.00

DBL Glenfiddich

$11.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

$6.00

DBL Amaretto Di Saronno

$11.00

Kahlua

$6.00

DBL Kahlua

$11.00

Misc

$1 upcharge

$2 upcharge

Wine

Red Wine By The Glass

Caymus - Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00

Scarlet Vine - Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00

Kenwood- Cabernet Sauvignon

$7.00

Meiomi - Pinot Noir

$8.00

Knotty Vines - Pinot Noir

$6.00

Kendall Jackson - Merlot

$6.00

Velvet Devil - Merlot

$6.00

Santa Julia - Malbec

$6.00

Quilt Threadcount - Red Wine

$6.00

Luca Bosio - Rosso Semi Sweet

$6.00

Augusta - River Valley Blush

$5.00

Jelly Jar - Berry Sorbet

$6.00

House Cabernet

$5.00

Red Wine By The Bottle

BTL Caymus - Cabernet Sauvignon

$32.00

BTL Scarlet Vine - Cabernet Sauvignon

$32.00

BTL Kenwood- Cabernet Sauvignon

$28.00

BTL Meiomi - Pinot Noir

$32.00

BTL Knotty Vines - Pinot Noir

$24.00

BTL Kendall Jackson - Merlot

$24.00

BTL Velvet Devil - Merlot

$24.00

BTL Santa Julia - Malbec

$24.00

BTL Quilt Threadcount - Red Wine

$24.00

BTL Luca Bosio - Rosso Semi Sweet

$24.00

BTL Augusta - River Valley Blush

$20.00

BTL Jelly Jar - Berry Sorbet

$24.00

White Wine By The Glass

SIMI - Chardonnay

$7.00

Robert Mondavi - Chardonnay

$5.00

Ava Grace - Sauvignon Blanc

$5.00

Stoneleigh - Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

Pine Ridge - Chenin Blanc Viognier

$7.00

Frisk - Prickly Riesling

$5.00

Cupcake Citruskissed - Pinot Grigio

$5.00

Starling Castle - Gewurztraminer

$5.00

St. James - Moscato

$5.00

Caposaldo - Provincia di Pavia Moscato

$6.00

Quady Electra, Moscato

$6.00

Montelle, Peachy

$6.00

House Chardonnay

$5.00

Risata, Moscato d'Asti

$6.00

White Wine By The Bottle

BTL SIMI - Chardonnay

$28.00

BTL Robert Mondavi - Chardonnay

$20.00

BTL Ava Grace - Sauvignon Blanc

$20.00

BTL Stoneleigh - Sauvignon Blanc

$32.00

BTL Pine Ridge - Chenin Blanc Viognier

$28.00

BTL Frisk - Prickly Riesling

$20.00

BTL Cupcake Citruskissed - Pinot Grigio

$20.00

BTL Starling Castle - Gewurztraminer

$20.00

BTL St. James - Moscato

$20.00

BTL Caposaldo - Provincia di Pavia Moscato

$24.00

BTL Quady Electra, Moscato

$24.00

BTL Montelle, Peachy

$24.00

BTL Innocent Bystander, Pink Moscato

$24.00

BTL Risata, Moscato d'Asti

$22.00

Rental

Boards

Small Veggie

$35.00

Medium Veggie

$45.00

Large Veggie

$55.00

Small Fruit

$40.00

Medium Fruit

$50.00

Large Fruit

$60.00

Small meat/cheese

$60.00

Medium meat/cheese

$90.00

Large meat/cheese

$120.00

Sandwich add-on per dozen

$15.00

Chips, Dips, Smears, Spreads

$60.00

Bars

Salad Bar

$10.00

Soup & Sandwich

$15.00

Grazing Table

$15.00

Sweets

Cupcake

$2.00

Strawberry Shortcake

$3.00

Berry Trifle

$3.00

Brownie & Sundae Bar

$7.00

Cheesecake Bar

$10.00

Drinks

Mimosa Bar

$40.00

$10 extra champagne

$10.00

Coffee Bar

$20.00

Bartender/Hour

$20.00

Brunch

Pastry/dozen

$18.00

Bagel/dozen

$24.00

Mini Waffles & Pancakes Bar/person

$9.00

Biscuit Bar/person

$7.00

Yogurt Bar/person

$7.00

Bundles

Brunch

$15.00

Lunch

$12.00