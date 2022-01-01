  • Home
SIP Whiskey & Wine Greenville 103 N Main St Unit 400

No reviews yet

103 N Main St Unit 400

Greenville, SC 29601

Order Again

Shared Plates

Build-A-Board (3)

$18.00

Build-A-Board (5)

$25.00

Jar Flight

$25.00

Baked Brie

$12.00

Mexican Street Corn Dip

$10.00

Lamb Meatballs

$14.00

Pimento Cheese

$11.00

Hummus

$10.00

Feta Tapenade

$10.00

Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Korean Beef Taco

$12.00

Pork Taco

$12.00

Shrimp Taco

$12.00

Extra Naan

$1.00

Extra French

$1.00

Extra Sesame

$1.00

Wine

GL Benvolio Prosecco

$8.00

GL LaMarca Rose

$11.00

BTL Benvolio

$30.00

BTL LaMarca Rose

$42.00

BTL Wycliff

$22.00

BTL Gran Rose

$29.00

BTL LaMarca Prosecco

$42.00

BTL Piper Brut

$45.00

BTL Bollinger Cuvee

$250.00

GL Benvolio Grigio

$8.00

GL Edna Grigio

$9.00

BTL Benvolio Grigio

$24.00

BTL Edna Grigio

$34.00

BTL Willamette Grigio

$32.00

BTL Pierre Grigio

$35.00

BTL Jvineyard Grigio

$36.00

BTL Borgo Grigio

$39.00

GL Hogue Blanc

$8.00

GL Whitehaven Blanc

$12.00

BTL Hogue Blanc

$30.00

BTL Whitehaven Blanc

$43.00

BTL Tohu Blanc

$46.00

BTL Domaine Blanc

$70.00

BTL Berthiers Blanc

$68.00

GL Estancia Chard

$8.00

GL Harken Chard

$9.00

GL LaCrema Chard

$12.00

BTL Estancia Chard

$30.00

BTL Harken Chard

$34.00

BTL LaCrema Chard

$46.00

BTL Evolution Chard

$48.00

BTL Chateau Chard

$50.00

BTL Laguna Chard

$50.00

BTL Talbott Chard

$56.00

BTL Stags Chard

$65.00

BTL Mannequin Chard

$69.00

BTL Ramey Chard

$69.00

BTL Maison Chard

$70.00

BTL Cakebread Chard

$100.00

GL Allegro Moscato

$8.00

GL Day Owl Rose

$9.00

GL J-Lohr Riesling

$9.00

BTL Allegro Moscato

$30.00

BTL Day Owl Rose

$36.00

BTL J-Lohr Riesling

$36.00

BTL Garnacha Blanca

$31.00

BTL Donnafugata Anthilia

$33.00

BTL Protea Blanc

$34.00

BTL Familia Albarino

$37.00Out of stock

BTL Locations Rose

$42.00

BTL Pieropan Classico

$42.00

BTL Tenshen Blend

$45.00

GL Matua Noir

$8.00

GL Carmel Noir

$10.00

GL Macmurray Noir

$12.00

BTL Matua Noir

$30.00

BTL Carmel Noir

$38.00

BTL Macmurray Noir

$46.00

BTL LaCrema Noir

$48.00

BTL Mochua Noir

$49.00

BTL Boen Noir

$50.00

BTL Jermann Noir

$63.00

BTL Domaine Noir

$65.00

BTL Sass Noir

$70.00Out of stock

BTL Jvineyard Noir

$75.00

BTL Dairyman Noir

$90.00

BTL Talbott Noir

$90.00

GL Dry Creek Merlot

$11.00

BTL Dry Creek Merlot

$42.00

BTL Chateau Merlot

$49.00

BTL Stags Merlot

$69.00

GL 6th Sense Syrah

$10.00

GL Penfolds Syrah

$13.00

BTL 6th Sense Syrah

$38.00

BTL Penfolds Syrah

$50.00Out of stock

BTL Maison Syrah

$44.00

GL Bodini Malbec

$8.00

GL Gascon Malbec

$9.00

BTL Bodini Malbec

$30.00

BTL Gascon Malbec

$34.00

BTL Bodega Malbec

$43.00

GL Hidden Crush Cab

$8.00

GL Robert Hall Cab

$11.00

GL Beringer Cab

$13.00

BTL Hidden Crush Cab

$30.00

BTL Robert Hall Cab

$42.00

BTL Beringer Cab

$50.00

BTL Substance Cab

$45.00

BTL Rabble Cab

$57.00

BTL Gran Coronas Cab

$60.00

BTL Anatomy Cab

$65.00

BTL Hess Cab

$69.00

BTL Honig Cab

$85.00

BTL Palermo Cab

$95.00

BTL Almaviva Cab

$120.00

BTL Jordan Cab

$125.00

BTL Mercury Cab

$160.00

GL Ed Zinfandel

$10.00

GL CA Red Swift

$13.00

BTL Ed Zinfandel

$38.00

BTL CA Red Swift

$50.00

BTL Arsonist Blend

$42.00

BTL Redemption Zin

$43.00

BTL Sexual Choc Blend

$65.00

BTL Abstract Swift

$75.00

BTL Andre Brunel

$90.00

BTL Machete Swift

$96.00

BTL Beaulieu Blend

$75.00

BTL Massolino

$95.00

Liquor

Absolut Vanilla

$9.00

Bombay

$7.00

Bombay Sapphire

$8.00

Deep Eddy

$7.00

Deep Eddy GR

$7.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$7.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Ketel Cucumber

$9.00

Ketel Grapefrt

$9.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Ketel Orange

$9.00

Nolets

$12.00Out of stock

Tanqueray

$8.00

Titos

$8.00

Van Gogh Blueberry

$8.00

Van Gogh Espresso

$8.00

Casamigos Anejo

$15.00

Casamigos Blanco

$11.00

Casamigo Mez

$11.00

Casamigo Repo

$13.00

Clase Azul Repo

$25.00

Don Julio 1942

$30.00

Don Julio Anejo

$15.00

Don Julio Blanco

$13.00

Don Julio Reposado

$14.00

Espolon Blanco

$8.00

Herradura

$11.00

Sauza

$7.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

Patron XO

$9.00

Tres Generations

$10.50

Aperol Rumhaven

$9.00

Bacardi

$7.00

Captin Morgan

$7.00

Malibu

$8.00

Goslings

$7.00

1792 Full Proof

$15.00

1792 Single Barrel

$15.00

1792 Small Batch

$12.00

Aberlour

$25.00

Angels Envy Rye

$24.00

Angles Envy

$18.00

Bakers

$12.00

Basil Carib Rye

$11.00

Basil Dark Rye

$11.00

Basil Hayden

$11.00

Blantons

$25.00

Bower Hill

$30.00

Brookers

$15.00Out of stock

Buffalo Trace

$11.00

Bulleit Barrel

$13.00

Bulliet

$8.00

Bulliet 10

$12.50

Bulliet Rye

$8.00

Colonel Taylor

$21.00Out of stock

Coopers

$8.00

Eagle Rare 10

$15.00

EC Barrel Proof

$14.00Out of stock

EC Small Rye

$9.00

Elija Craig 12

$9.00

Evan B&B

$8.00

Four Rose LTD

$37.00Out of stock

Four Roses Single

$11.00

Four Roses Yellow

$7.00

George Stagg

$34.00

Glenfiddich 21

$48.00

Heavens Door 10 Yr

$32.00

Hibiki Suntory

$17.00

High West

$9.50

High West Rye

$12.50

I W Harper

$18.00

JD Gold

$23.00

Jefferson Ocean

$20.00

Jeffersons Green

$38.00

Jefferson’s

$38.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Kentucky Owl

$49.00

Kentucky Owl

$49.00

Knob Creek

$9.00

Knob Creek Rye

$10.00

Knob Creek SB

$12.50

Larceny

$8.00

Little Book

$21.00Out of stock

Little Book

$22.00Out of stock

Makers 46

$10.50

Markers Mark

$8.00

Michter's

$33.00

Michters Rye 10

$34.00

Michters SB Rye

$9.00

Michter’s

$33.00

Michter’s TB

$26.00

Noahs 114 Proof

$11.00Out of stock

OF 1870

$11.00

OF 1897

$12.00

OF 1910

$14.00

OF 1920

$15.00

OF Birthday

$52.00Out of stock

OF Rye

$8.00

OF Statesman

$14.00

Old Bardstown

$8.00

Old Fitzgerald

$30.00

Old Fosters

$8.00

Pappy 10yr

$50.00

Rowans 12 Year

$9.00

Sazerac Rye

$8.00Out of stock

Staff Rj

$19.00Out of stock

Turkey Rare

$10.00

Van Winkle #12

$64.00

Van Winkle #15

$80.00Out of stock

Weller #12

$19.00Out of stock

Weller Antique

$19.00Out of stock

Weller Reserve

$16.00

Widow Jane 10yr

$16.00

Wild Turkey

$8.00

Willet Pot St

$9.00

William Larue

$41.00

Woodford

$10.00

Woodford Double

$14.00

Woodford Malt

$10.00

Woodford Rye

$10.50

WP #15 (92pr)

$55.00

WP Boss Hog

$84.00

WP Farmstock

$23.00

WP Farmstock Rye

$18.00

WP Old World

$29.00

WP Rye #18

$70.00

WP Rye 100pr

$19.00

Yippie Ki-Yay

$21.00Out of stock

Alberta Rye

$8.50

Basil H 10 Year

$19.00Out of stock

Bib & Tucker

$12.00

Bushmills

$8.00

Bushmills Blk

$10.00

Clyde Mays

$9.00Out of stock

Col Taylor Rye

$24.00Out of stock

Coopers

$8.00

Crown Apple

$8.00

Crown Reserve

$14.00

Crown Royal

$7.00

Crown XR

$35.00

Dickle 8

$7.50

Fireball

$7.50

GD Btl & Bound

$7.00

Gentalman Jack

$9.00

Hudson Baby

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jack Fire

$7.00

Jack Honey

$8.00

Jack Rye

$8.00Out of stock

Jack Single Barrel

$14.00

Jameson

$8.00

Jameson Blk

$10.00

Knob Creek Maple

$10.00

Middleton Rare

$40.00

Red Beast 12

$17.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$8.00

Segram 7

$7.00

Segrams VO

$8.00

Squirrel Peanut

$8.50

Tellamore Dew

$8.00

Templton Rye

$9.00

Van Winkle #15

$80.00

Balvenire 12

$15.00

Dalwhinnie

$16.00

Dewars White

$7.00

Glendiffich 12

$11.00

Glendiffich 15

$13.00

Glenfiddich 21

$48.00

Glenfiddich 21

$32.00

Glenlivet 12

$11.00

Glenlivet 15

$15.00

Glenlivet 18 Yr

$28.00

JW Black

$10.00

JW Blue

$45.00

JW Blue G&R

$74.00Out of stock

Lagavulin

$18.00

MaCallan #18

$59.00

MaCallan #5

$29.00Out of stock

Mccallan 12

$12.00

Oban

$16.00

Talisker

$11.00

Aperol Rumhaven

$9.00

Aperol Spitz

$10.00

Apple Pucker

$6.00

Baileys

$9.00

Calvados VSOP

$9.00Out of stock

Chambord

$9.00

Cizano Sweet

$6.00

Cointreau

$11.00

Disorono

$8.00

Dolin Blanc

$6.00

Dolin Dry

$6.00

Dolin Rouge

$6.00

Dom De Canton

$10.00Out of stock

Frangelico

$10.00

Godiva

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Hennessey

$9.00Out of stock

Jagermeister

$7.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Martinii & Rossi Dry

$6.00

Midori

$8.00

Pama

$8.00

Peach

$6.00

Peppermint Schnapps

$6.00

Breakfast Shot

$8.00

Buttery Nipple

$7.00

Cheerwine

$7.00

Cinn Toast Crunch

$7.00

Dragons Breath

$5.00

Green Tea

$8.00

Gummy Bear

$7.00

Irish Car Bomb

$8.00

Jagerbomb

$9.00

Kamikazi

$5.00

Lemon Drop

$7.00

Oddball

$5.00

Pineapple Upsidedown

$7.00

Royal Flush

$8.00

SoCo & Lime

$7.00

Tic Tac

$7.00

Unicorn Blood

$5.00

Vegas Bomb

$8.00

Washington Apple

$7.00

White Tea

$8.00

Beer

Austen Blkberry

$6.00

Austen Peach

$6.00

Bells 2 Hearted

$7.00

Bluemoon Can

$5.50

Bucket - Bud Lt

$20.00

Bucket - Miller Lt

$20.00

Bucket - Mitch Ultra

$20.00

Bud Lite

$5.00

Coors

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Guinness

$6.00Out of stock

High Noon

$9.00

Kaliber N/A

$4.50

Mich Ultra

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Topo Chico Seltzer

$8.00

Truly Seltzer

$5.00Out of stock

Whiteclaw Cherry

$5.00

Whiteclaw Mango

$5.00

Dft - #1

$7.00

Dft - #2

$8.00

Dft - #3

$7.00

Dft - #4

$7.00

Dft - #5

$8.00

Dft - #6

$7.00

Dft - #7

$7.00

Dft - #8

$7.00

Dft - #9

$7.00

Dft - #10

$7.00

Dft - #11

$8.00

Dft - #12

$7.00

Dft - #13

$7.00

Dft - #14

$7.00

Dft - #15

$7.00

Dft - #16

$7.00

Dft - #17

$7.00

Dft - #18

$7.00

Dft - #19

$7.00

Dft Terrapin

$7.00

N/A Beverage

Water

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Tonic

$2.75

Soda Water

$2.75

Orange Juice

$2.75

Cranberry

$2.75

Grapefruit

$2.75

Pineapple

$2.75

Sour Mix

$2.75

Red Bull

$4.00

SF Red Bull

$4.00

Fiji Water

$4.00Out of stock

Small San Pell

$4.00Out of stock

Lrg San Pell

$7.00Out of stock

Coffee

$4.00Out of stock

Cocktails

Slow & Low Fashion

$10.00

Peanut Butter Cup

$10.00

Summertime Old Fashion

$10.00

Black Rose

$10.00

Dark N Stormy Mule

$10.00

Montys Mule

$10.00

Ruby Mule

$10.00

House Mule

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Kanpeki

$10.00

In The Garden

$10.00

Speak of the Devil

$10.00

Caffe Martini

$10.00Out of stock

Sip N Sun Pouch

$9.00

Peach Paradise Pouch

$9.00

Dog Days Pouch

$9.00

Frozen Frose

$9.00

Rooftop Relaxer

$9.00

Seasonal Frozen

$9.00

Lush Daquiri

$10.00

Cherry on Top

$10.00

Phantom

$10.00

Pink Elephant

$10.00

Lemonade Colada

$10.00

Elvis Presley

$10.00

Strawberry Sangria

$10.00

Spanish Sangria

$10.00

Passion Fruit Sangria

$10.00

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Chocolate Martini

$12.00

Expresso Martini

$12.00

Long Island

$12.00

Manhattan

$9.00

Mojito

$9.00

Weekend Special

Wycliff Rose

$15.00

Wycliff Brut

$15.00

Lamarca Prosecco

$35.00

Lamarca Brut

$35.00

Witches Brew

$7.00

Blood Bag

$7.00

Halloween Slush

$7.00

Jell-O Shot

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy our roof top deck, whiskey & wine bar offering tasting pours & small plates amid rustic wood & barrels.

103 N Main St Unit 400, Greenville, SC 29601

