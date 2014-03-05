Bars & Lounges
Sip Haus
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Bespoke. Luxurious. Unrivaled.
Location
303 West Wall Street, Bsmt, Midland, TX 79701
Gallery
