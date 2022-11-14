  • Home
Sip n Roll Creamery 3801 Avalon Park E Blvd

No reviews yet

3801 Avalon Park E Blvd

Orlando, FL 32828

Order Again

Smoothies Flo'Teas

Smoothie Flo'Teas??? Smoothie flavors with the option to add boba, whip cream or even Soft Serve ice cream

Smoothies Flo'Teas

$8.35

Our fruit smoothies are made with real fruit puree blended with ice and topped with you choose of soft served ice cream

Boba Flo'Teas

$8.35

Our boba smoothies are made with an option of teas or coffee flavors blended with dairy and ice then topped with your choose of soft served ice cream

Iced Boba

Milk Tea or Coffee beverage served on ice. Options available like whip cream, bobas.

Iced Boba Teas

$5.75

Stubburn Floats

Soda floats made with our soft serve ice cream and Stubborn Flavored sodas

Agave Vanilla Cream

$6.45

Agave vanilla cream soda with vanilla ice cream

Black Cherry Tarragon

$6.45

Black cherry tarragon soda with vanilla ice cream

Classic Root Beer

$6.45

Root beer soda with ice cream

Draft Cola

$6.45

Cola soda with vanilla ice cream

Draft Cola Zero

$6.45

Cola Zero soda with vanilla ice cream

Lemon Berry Acai

$6.45

Lemon berry acai with vanilla ice cream

Pineapple Cream

$6.45

Pineapple cream soda with vanilla ice cream

Sweat Treats

Its ice cream time

Scoop

$4.75

Our homemade ice cream scooped into a cup, cake cone or even our freshly made waffle cone.

Swirl

$5.25

Soft serve ice cream served in a cup cake cone or our freshly made waffle cone.

Waffle Taco

$5.25

Taco shaped waffle severed with your choice of ice cream and toppings

Smoothies

Fruit Smoothies

$5.79

Our fruit smoothies are made with real fruit puree blended with ice to make a non-dairy beverage.

Boba Smoothie

$5.79

Our boba smoothies are made with an option of teas or coffee flavors blended with dairy and ice. Non dairy option are available

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3801 Avalon Park E Blvd, Orlando, FL 32828

Directions

