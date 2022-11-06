  • Home
A map showing the location of Sip Saam Thai 6301 West Parmer Lane, Suite 505View gallery

Sip Saam Thai 6301 West Parmer Lane, Suite 505

No reviews yet

6301 West Parmer Lane, Suite 505

Austin, TX 78729

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Spring Roll

Fresh Veggies in soft rice paper wrapped and served w/house peanut sauce ( Tofu or Shrimp )

Baton Shrimp

$10.00

Shrimp wrapped and deep fried golden brown.Served with sweet & sour sauce

Chicken Satay

$10.00

Grilled marinated chicken on a bamboo skewers,Served with fresh cucumber chutney and peanut sauce dip.

Moo Ping

$10.00

Thai BBQ pork on skewers, A Thai street food classic Served w/Eastern Thai style sauce

Dumpling

$10.00

Minced shrimp & pork wrapped in wonton skin and steamed hot w/tangy sauce

Vegetable Gyoza

$8.00

Spinach,carrot,cabbage,corn,water chestnut,mushroom,and vermicelli noodles

Fried Calamari

$13.00

Calamari rings cut and fried crispy,Served with pur spicial creamy sauce

Egg Roll

$9.00

Deep fried hand rolled fresh in our kitchen

Thai Jerky Strip Steak

$10.00

Strip steak marinated and deep fried,Served w/Eastern Thai style sauce

Chicken Curry Puff

$11.00

Ground chicken, sweet potato,onion,curry powder,Served with cucumber chutney

Cream Cheese Wonton

$8.00

Cream cheese,imitation crab meat,green onion,Served with sweet and sour sauce

Chicken Wing

$11.00

Deep fried marinated Wing sauteed with sweet chili sauce and topped with crispy garlic

Tamarind Shrimp

$11.00

Deep fried shrimp w/sweet tamarind sauce

Fried Dumpling

$10.00

Fried Tofu

$8.00

Soup

Tom Yum Soup

A famous Thai soup made with exotic lemongrass, Thai herbs, kaffir lime leaf, mushroom, tomato, onion, lime juice,and cilantro

Wonton Soup

Seasoned minced pork wrapped in wonton skin,shrimp,carrot and bok choy

"Tom Kha'' Soup

Coconut milk soup flavored with exotic Thai herbs,mushroom,tomato,onion,lime juice,kaffir lime leaf,cilantro and green onion

Tofu Soup

$8.00+

Salad

Som Tum

$13.00

An Eastern Thai style salad made with fresh shredded green papaya and touch of garlic,lime juice,tamarind juice,tomato,green bean and ground peanut

Rib Eye Salad

$21.00

Grilled & sliced rib eye steak with lime juice,red onion,tomato,mint,green onion and cilantro

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$17.00

Grilled shrimp with lime juice, chili past,red onion,tomato,mint,green onion,and cilantro

Mixed Seafood Salad

$19.00

Shrimp,Scallop,Green Mussel,Calamari,with lime juice,lemongrass,galanga,kaffir lime leaf,red onion,green onion,tomato,mint,and cilanto

Larb

Once of the most famouse disher from north and east of Thailand.choice of meat with red onion,green onion,mint leaves,cilantro,lime juice and a touch of crushed toasted rice,minty cool and spicy ( or choose no spicy ) Choose minced chicken,minced pork,mince beef,or Tofu

House Salad

$10.00

Mixed veggies,cherry tomato,boiled egg Served with our house peanut sauce

Curry

Yellow Curry

With the spices of turmeric,cumin,and coriander with potato,onion and carrot

Red Curry

Red and green bell peppers,green beans,bamboo shoots,zucchini and basil

Green Curry

Red and green bell peppers,green beans,bamboo shoots,zucchini and basil

Panang Curry

Red and green bell peppers,and lemongrass,lime undertones garnished with kaffir lime leaves

Pineapple Curry

Red curry base with pineapple,tomato,red and green bell peppers,and basil

Stir - Fry

Pad Ka-Prow

Work-garlic,onion,green & red bell peppers,bamboo shoots,and basil

Prik King

Roasted chili sauce, stir-fry with green bean,red & green bell peppers,kaffir lime leaf and your choice of protein

Pad Paak ( Mixed Veggies)

Mixed veggies,broccoli,cabbage,carrot,onion,Chinese broccoli,zuccihin,tomato,and garlic in house sauce

Eggplant

Sliced eggplant with red & green bell peppers,basil,garlic, and your choice of protein

Garlic & Black Pepper

Your choice of meat withhouse sauce,onion,garlic,and cracked black pepper on top fresh lettuce

Broccoli Oyster Sauce

Broccoli and carrot stir fried with house sauce and youe choice of meat

Sweet and Sour

A classic sweet and sour dish, wok-fried with pineapple,red & green bell peppers,cucumber,tomato,and onion

Fried Rice

Crab Fried Rice

$25.00

Wok-fried rice with lump crab meat,egg,onion,tomato,white peppers,and green onion on top

Thai Fried Rice

Wok-with house sauce egg,tomato,onion,chinesse broccoli,and white pepper

Basil Fried Rice

Wok- with egg,mushroom,onion,green & red bell peppers,tomato,zucchini,and basil

Pineapple Fried Rice

Wok-with pineapple,egg,tomato,onion,cashew nut,raisin,and curry powder

Egg Fried Rice

$11.00

Wok- with egg

Noodles Dishes

Pad Thai

The most popular dish of any Thai restaurant,you have to try ours,it's perhaps the best in Austin!pan fried rice noodle with special sweet tamarind sauce,egg,bean sprouts,and green onion,topped with crushed peanut

Drunken noodles

Wok-fried Flat rice noodles with gee,tomato,red &green bell peppers,mushroom,bean sprouts,basil and garlic

Pad Se-Ew

Wok-fried Flat rice noodles with sweet soy sauce,egg,broccoli,Chinese broccoli,and crispy garlic

Pad Woon Sen ( Glass noodles )

Wok-fried glass noodles withsoy sauce choice of meat,egg garlic,broccoli,cabbage,onion,and carrot,bean sprouts

Chow mein

Wok-fried soft egg noodles with egg,broccoli,cabbage,carrot,onion,and bean sprouts

Noodles in Broth

Boat Noodles

$17.00

Rice noodles in beef broth with sliced beef,pork ball,Chinese broccoli,bean sprouts,garnished with fried garlic.green onion,cilantro,and basil

Tom Yum Noodles

$16.00

Thai style hot and sour soup base with rice noodles,sliced BBQ pork,minced pork,fish ball,garnished with fried garlic,ground peanut,fried wonton,green onion,and cilantro

Chicken Noodle Soup

$16.00

House Specialty

Thai Pork Spare Ribs

$19.00

Deep fried tender pork rib and stir-fried in Thai style garlic and black pepper glaze, Sips Saam Thai Original! recommended with sticky rice (+4.00)

Green Apple Pompano ( Whole Fish )

$27.00

Whole Pompano fish,crispy deep fried and tooped with sliced green apple,tomato,red onion,cilantro,green onion,cashew nut and sweet & lime sauce

Spicy Fish Fillet

$20.00

Crispy fried Fish Fillet Red & green bell and fingerroot withhouse spicy sauce

Seafood Pad-Cha

$25.00

Exotic Thai herbs,green peppercorns,basil,bamboo shoots,red & green bell peppers,stir-fry with a seafood mix of shrimp,scallop,calamari,fish fillet,and green mussel.Served on a hot plate

Salmon Curry

$21.00

Grilled Salmon fillet,topped with pa-naeng curry coconut sauce,green beans, and kaffir lime leaves

Kabocha Curry

Kabocha ( Japanese Squash) with shrimp, bell pepper,and basil in red curry sauce

Duck Curry

$26.00

Roasted duck in red curry,pineapple,red and green bell peppes and tomato

BAA MEE MOO DANG

$17.00

Egg Noodles with BBQ Pork,Fish ball,wonton,garnished with cilantro,scallions,and crispy wonton.

Dessert

Sweet Sticky Rice with Mango

$11.00

Roti

$7.00

Pastry tooped with sweetened condensed milk and coco powder

Fried Banana

$8.00

Banana Wrapped,shredded coconut,and sesame seed with honey drizzle

Coconut Ice Cream ( Homemade)

$6.00

Homemand Coconut Ice Cream topped with crunchy peanut

Sweet sticky rice

$6.00

Coconut ice cream ( birth day)

Kid's Menu

Kid's 1 Chicken Nugget and Fries

$7.50

Chicken Nugget and french fries Served with milk or juice

Kid's 2 Fish and Chips

$7.50

Fish and Chips Served with milk or juice

Kid's 3 Fried Rice

$7.50

Fried rice (only egg and rice) Served with milk or juice

Kid's 4 Chow Mien w/Egg and Broccoli

$7.50

Chow mien with egg and broccoli Served with milk or juice

Kid Fries

$3.00

Side Order

Rice

$2.00

Brown Rice

$3.00

Steamed Veggies

$4.00

Steamed Noodle

$4.00

Peanut Sauce

$1.00

Sweet and Sour Sauce

$1.00

Cucumber Chutney

$4.00

Fried Egg

$2.00

Crispy Wonton

$3.00

Sticky Rice

$4.00

Drink

Thai Iced Tea

$6.00

Thai Iced Coffee

$6.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Jasmine Tea

$3.00

Green Tea

$3.00

Ginger Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Sparkling Water

$4.00

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Orange Fanta

$3.00

Arnold palmer

$5.00

Free Thai Iced Tea

Juice

$2.00

Milk

$2.00

Beer

Singha

$5.00

Kirin Ichiban

$5.00

Sapporo

$5.00

Kar Hopadillo IPA

$5.00

Red Wine

J.Lorh Cabernet Glass

$10.00

Robert Malbec Glass

$9.00

J.Lorh Pinot Noir Glass

$10.00

J.Lorh Cabernet Bottle

$35.00

J.Lorh Pinot Noir Bottle

$35.00

R Malbec Bottle

$32.00

White Wine

J.Lorh Riesling Glass

$7.00

J.Lorh Sauvignon Blanc Glass

$9.00

J.Lorh Chardonnay Glass

$9.00

Robert Chardonnay Glass

$9.00

J.Lorh Riesling Bottle

$25.00

J.Lorh Sauvignon Bottle

$32.00

J.Lorh Chardonnay Bottle

$32.00

Robert Chardonnay Bottle

$32.00

Sake

Hot Sake

$8.00

Hana Lyehee

$15.00

Hana White peach

$15.00

Mio Sparkling sake

$15.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
6301 West Parmer Lane, Suite 505, Austin, TX 78729

