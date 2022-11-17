- Home
Sip & Savor - Highland Village
1201 Shoal Creek
Highland Village, TX 75077
Intro-Lunch
Whipped Goat
Lost Ruby Goat Cheese-Roasted Garlic EVOO-Pumpkin Seed-Sweet Chili-Texas Gremolata-Naan
Nothing But Local
Iberico Pork Belly-Permaculture Local Sausages-+ Cheeses-Fruit Jam-Paste-Grain Mustard-Pickled Local Farm Vegetables-Local Preserves-Seasonal Texas Fruit-Grilled Sourdough
Ahi Tuna Poke
Garden Veg Salad-Avocado-Sweet Sesame Vin-Togarashi-Wonton
Tzatziki Chicken Meatballs
House Marinara-Crumbled Feta-Dill-Lemon Zest-Calabrian Garlic Oil
Blistered Shishito
Gochujang Butter-Lime Zest-Cilantro-Sea Salt-Charred Lime
Tiny Dancers
Jumbo Shrimp-Calabrian Pan Sauce-House Grit-Esmerelda's Baguette
Frito Misto
Calamari-Bay Scallop-Lost Ruby Feta-Shishitos-Antipasto Ensalada-House Marinara
Greens-Lunch
Simply A Salad
Chef's Mixed Greens-3 Month Raw Manchego-Pickled Purple Onions-Marinated Cherry Tomatoes-Champagne Vin
Winter Ceasar
Chicken Breast-Brussel+Lacinato Kale-Raw Manchego Cheese-Garlic Butter Croutons
Wedgeless Steak Salad
44 Farms 2 Day Flank- Chef's Salad-Roquefort Blue- Chopped Garden Veg-Grilled Shishitos-Blue Cheese Vin
Stone Fruit Salad
Sandwiches-Lunch
Southern Chique
Crispy Brined Chicken-Tri-Color Carrot Slaw-Best Maid Pickles-Remoulade-Esmerelda's Brioche
B.O.L.T Burger
Smash Patties-American-Best Maid Pickles-Worcestershire Aioli-Esmerelda's Brioche
The Steak Sandwich
Waygu Tenderloin-Aged White Cheddar-Port Caramelized Onions & Baby Bells-Chef's Mixed Greens-Garlic-Pepper Aioli-Hoagie
Highland Village Hippie
Alfalfa Sprouts-Wild Arugula-Avocado-Tomato-Cucumber Ribbons-Herbed Goat Cheese-Pickled Onions-Lemon Dill Aioli-Hippie Bread
Main-Lunch
44 Farms Flank + Frites
2 Day Flank-Charred Scallion Butter-Chimichurri-Shoestring Fries
Scottish Salmon
Dill Marinated Salmon-Charred Broccolini Slaw-Lemon Garlic Butter
Sea Bass
Jicama Slaw-Aji Amarillo Saffron Creme
Bison Bolognese
Linguine-Bison-Mushroom-Basil
Togarashi Tuna
Ahi Tuna-Sweet Chili Salad-Avocado-Shishito-Jasmine Rice-Sesame Vin
Iberico Chop
Double Bone Prok Chop-Nashville Dusted-Gremolata Butter-Brussels-Hot Honey Pancetta
Skinny Tuscan
Angel Hair-Calabrian Chile-Roasted Garlic-Peppadew Peppers-Capers-Artichokes-Lemon Zest-Tomato Sauce-Ricotta Salata-Wild Arugula-Parmesan
Fennel Citrus Chicken Paillard
Lemon Tarragon Marinated-Pan Seared-Chimichurri-Fennel+Citrus Salad
Sides-Lunch
Intro-Dinner
Main-Dinner
44 Farms Flank + Frites
2 Day Flank-Charred Scallion Butter-Chimichurri-Shoestring Fries
Scottish Salmon
Dill Marinated Salmon-Charred Broccolini Slaw-Lemon Garlic Butter
Sea Bass
Jicama Slaw-Aji Amarillo Saffron Creme
Bison Bolognese
Linguine-Bison-Mushroom-Basil
Togarashi Tuna
Ahi Tuna-Sweet Chili Salad-Avocado-Shishito-Jasmine Rice-Sesame Vin
Iberico Chop
Double Bone Prok Chop-Nashville Dusted-Gremolata Butter-Brussels-Hot Honey Pancetta
Skinny Tuscan
Angel Hair-Calabrian Chile-Roasted Garlic-Peppadew Peppers-Capers-Artichokes-Lemon Zest-Tomato Sauce-Ricotta Salata-Wild Arugula-Parmesan
Fennel Citrus Chicken Paillard
Lemon Tarragon Marinated-Pan Seared-Chimichurri-Fennel+Citrus Salad
Wagyu Tenderloin
Maitre D Butter-Smashed Fingerling Hash-Chive
Sides-Dinner
Brunch
I Dip, You Dip, We Dip
Donut Holes + a variety of Dips
The Traditional
Ancient Grain Hash+Sausage+Poached Egg+Sprout+Avocado
Wagyu Breakwich
Seared Sourdough+Fried Eggs+Wagyu Pastrami+Aged Gouda+Calabrian Chile Romesco+Micro Arugula
Flank + Oscar
2 Day Flank+Poached Egg+Jumbo Lump Crab+Bearnaise+Broccolini
Local Avocado
Avocado+Lemon Dill Aioli+Hippie Bread+Poached Egg+Pistachio
Everything Bagel + Egg
Everything Bagel+Bacon Remoulade+Avocado+Alfalfa Sprouts+Sunny Side Egg
Lemon Poppy Seed + Blueberry Pancakes
Lemon Poppy Seed+Blueberry Compte+Fresh Berries+Whipped Cream
Hot Honey Chicken + Waffle
Sunny Side Egg+Chicken Tenders+Hot Honey+Cinnamon Vanilla Bean Maple Syrup+Orange Butter
Back That Hash Up
Sweet Potatoes+Chicken Apple Sausage+Lardons+Egg White+Gremolata+Herb Goat Cheese
Rise + Shine
Sides-Brunch
Unique Whites
Lagar Da Condesa Albarino Rias Baixas, SP - Glass
Lagar Da Condesa Albarino Rias Baixas, SP - Bottle
Pieropan Soave Veneto, ITA - Glass
Pieropan Soave Veneto, ITA - Bottle
Poet's Leap Riesling Columbia Valley, WA - Glass
Poet's Leap Riesling Columbia Valley, WA - Bottle
Eroica Riesling Columbia Valley, WA - Bottle
Kessler the Daily August Riesling Rheingau, Germany - Bottle
Trimbach Gewürztraminer Alsace, FR - Bottle
Pine Ridge Chenin Blanc / Viognier White Blend Napa, CA - Bottle
Groth Estate White Blend Oakville, CA - Bottle
Saldo Chenin Blanc, CA - Bottle
Lang & Reed Chenin Blanc Mendocino, CA - Bottle
Pinot Gris / Pinot Grigio
Joel Gott Pinot Gris Willamette, OR - Glass
Joel Gott Pinot Gris Willamette, OR - Bottle
Attems Friuli-Venezia Pinot Grigio Giulia, IT - Glass
Attems Friuli-Venezia Pinot Grigio Giulia, IT - Bottle
Lucien Albrecht Pinot Gris Alsace, FR - Bottle
Jermann Friuli-Venezia Pinot Grigio Giulia, IT - Bottle
Chehalem Pinot Grigio Wllamette, OR - Bottle
Sauvignon Blanc
Southern Right Sauvignon Blanc Walker, S. Africa - Glass
Southern Right Sauvignon Blanc Walker, S. Africa - Bottle
Olema Sauvignon Blanc Loire Valley, FR - Glass
Olema Sauvignon Blanc Loire Valley, FR - Bottle
Cakebread Sauvignon Blanc Napa, CA - Glass
Cakebread Sauvignon Blanc Napa, CA - Bottle
Robert Mondavi Sauvignon Blanc Napa, CA - Bottle
Saint Clair Sauvignon Blanc Marlborough, NZ - Bottle
Castello della Sala Sauvignon Blanc Umbria, IT - Bottle
Reddy Petals & Clay Sauvignon Blanc High Plains, TX - Bottle
Amici Sauvignon Blanc Sonoma, CA - Bottle
Cloudy Bay Sauvignon Blanc Marlborough, NZ - Bottle
Jayson by Pahlmeyer Sauvignon Blanc Napa, CA - Bottle
Cymbal Sauvignon Blanc Columbia Valley, WA - Bottle
Domaine Delaporte Sancerre Loire Valley, FR - Bottle
Langlois -Chateau Sancerre Loire Valley, Fr - Bottle
J de Villebois Pouilly Fume Loire Valley, FR - Bottle
*Illumination Sauvignon Blanc/Semillon Napa, CA - Bottle
Chardonnay
Chalk Hill Chardonnay Russian River, CA - Glass
Chalk Hill Chardonnay Russian River, CA - Bottle
Talmard Chardonnay Burgundy, FR - Glass
Talmard Chardonnay Burgundy, FR - Bottle
Walt by Kathryn Hall Chardonnay Sonoma Coast, CA - Glass
Walt by Kathryn Hall Chardonnay Sonoma Coast, CA - Bottle
Far Niente Chardonnay Napa, CA - Glass
Far Niente Chardonnay Napa, CA - Bottle
Domaine Laroche 'Saint Martin' Chablis Burgundy, FR - Bottle
Joseph Drouhin White Burgundy Bourgogne, FR - Bottle
Jean-Marc Boillot Burgundy, FR - Bottle
Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay Sonoma, CA - Bottle
Olema RSV Chardonnay Sonoma, CA - Bottle
Hahn Highlands Estate Chardonnay Santa Lucia, CA - Bottle
Neyers Chardonnay Carneros, CA - Bottle
Antica Chardonnay Napa, CA - Bottle
Penner Ash Chardonnay Willamette, OR - Bottle
Orin Swift Chardonnay Mannequin, CA - Bottle
Bergstrom Old Stones Chardonnay Willamette, OR - Bottle
Patz & Hall Dutton Ranch Chardonnay Russian River, CA - Bottle
*Chateau Montelena Chardonnay Napa, CA - Bottle
Pulido Walker Chardonnay Mt Veeder, CA - Bottle
Pinot Noir
Rickshaw Sonoma County, CA - Glass
Rickshaw Sonoma County, CA - Bottle
Benton Lane Willamette, OR - Glass
Benton Lane Willamette, OR - Bottle
Siduri Santa Barbara - Glass
Siduri Santa Barbara - Bottle
Albert Bichot Bourgogne Burgundy, FR -Bottle
Chanson Marsannay Cote De Beaune, FR- Bottle
David Moreau Maranges Rouge Burgundy, FR- Bottle
Paul Hobbs Crossbarn Sonoma, CA- Bottle
Four Graces-Dundee Hills Willamette, OR-Bottle
Gary Ferrell Russian River, CA- Bottle
Bergstrom "Silice" Chehalem Mountains, OR - Bottle
Castello Della Sala Pink Nero Umbria, IT-Bottle
Rochioli Russian River, CA- Bottle
Kosta Browne Russian River, CA- Bottle
Daou Paso Robles,CA-Bottle 1.5L
Belle Glos Sonoma,CA-Bottle 1.5L
Red Blends
Modus (Sangiovese/Merlot/Cab) Tuscany, IT - Glass
Modus (Sangiovese/Merlot/Cab) Tuscany, IT - Bottle
Harvey & Harriet (Cab/Syrah/Petite Sirah) Paso Robles, CA - Glass
Harvey & Harriet (Cab/Syrah/Petite Sirah) Paso Robles, CA - Bottle
Locations by Dave Phinney, TX - Bottle
Taken Napa, CA - Bottle
Chocolate Block S. Africa - Bottle
Abstract CA - Bottle
Trefethen Dragons Tooth Napa, CA - Bottle
Saggi Columbia Valley, WA - Bottle
Chat St. Jean Cinq Cepages Sonoma, CA - Bottle
Merryvale Profile Napa, CA - Bottle
*Quintessa Rutherford, CA - Bottle
Joseph Phelps Insignia Napa, CA - Bottle
Krupp Brothers The Doctor-Bottle 1.5 liter
Orin Swift Abstract California-Bottle 1.5L
Prisoner CA-Bottle 1.5L
The Doctor by Krupp Bros Napa,Ca-Bottle 1.5L
Cabernet
Nine Hats Columbia Valley, WA - Glass
Nine Hats Columbia Valley, WA - Bottle
DAOU Paso Robles, CA - Glass
DAOU Paso Robles, CA - Bottle
Scattered Peaks Napa, CA - Glass
Scattered Peaks Napa, CA - Bottle
Trefethen Napa, CA - Glass
Trefethen Napa, CA - Bottle
Iron + Sand Paso Robles, CA -Bottle
My Favorite Neighbor San Luis Obispo, CA- Bottle
Smith and Hook RSV Paso Robles, CA - Bottle
The Prisoner Napa, CA-Bottle
Beringer Knights Valley Sonoma, CA- Bottle
Hall Napa, CA- Bottle
Caymus Napa, CA- Bottle
Dumol Moon Mountain, CA- Bottle
Spring Mountain Spring Mountain, CA- Bottle
Cade Estate Howell Mountain, CA- Bottle
Double Diamond by Schrader Oakville, CA- Bottle
Nickel & Nickel Quarry Nape, CA - Bottle
Far Niente Napa, CA- Bottle
Silver Oak Alexander Valley, CA- Bottle
Veraison Napa, CA- Bottle
Chateau Montelena Estate Napa, CA- Bottle
*Caymus Special Select Napa, CA - Bottle
Cardinale Napa, CA- Bottle
Lokoya Mt Veeder, CA - Bottle
Mondavi Cabernet Napa, CA - Bottle
Daou Cab Paso Robles,CA -Bottle 1.5L
Shafer Cab Napa,CA-Bottle 1.5
Silver Oak Cabernet Napa,CA-bottle 1.5L
Ladera Howell Mtn,CA-Bottle 1.5
Unique Reds
Tinto Negro Malbec Mendoza, AR - Glass
Tinto Negro Malbec Mendoza, AR - Bottle
Honora Vera Organic Monastrell Jumilla Murcia, SP - Glass
Honora Vera Organic Monastrell Jumilla Murcia, SP - Bottle
Septima Cabernet Franc Mendoza, AR - Glass
Septima Cabernet Franc Mendoza, AR - Bottle
Shatter Grenache Lanquedoc, France - Glass
Shatter Grenache Lanquedoc, France - Bottle
Chianti Classico
Merlot
Chateauneuf Du Pape
Petite Syrah
Super Tuscan
Zinfandel
Rose
Faisao Vinho Verde, PT - Glass
Faisao Vinho Verde, PT - Bottle
Calafuria Pulgia, ITA - Glass
Calafuria Pulgia, ITA - Bottle
Rose Gold Cotes de Provence, FR - Glass
Rose Gold Cotes de Provence, FR - Bottle
Stoller Swing Spritz Willamette, OR - Bottle
Pratsch-Organic Niederōsterreich Austria - Bottle
Olema Rosé Provence, FR - Bottle
Julia's Dazzle Columbia Valley WA - Bottle
Foris Rogue Valley Oregon - Bottle
Aqua di Venus Tuscany IT - Bottle
DAOU Rosé Paso Robles CA - Bottle
Rose Gold Rose-Bottle 1.5L
Daou Rose Bottle 1.5L
Bubbly
Amor di Amanti Prosecco, ITA - Glass
Amor di Amanti Prosecco, ITA - Bottle
Faire la Fete Brut Rose Limoux, FR - Glass
Faire la Fete Brut Rose Limoux, FR - Bottle
Banshee Ten of Cups Brut Central Coast, CA - Glass
Banshee Ten of Cups Brut Central Coast, CA - Bottle
Delamotte Brut Champagne, FR - Glass
Delamotte Brut Champagne, FR - Bottle
Ca'Bolani Prossecco Northern Italy, IT- Bottle
Luxe Columbia Valley, WA- Bottle
Olema Cremant Sparkling Loire Valley, FR- Bottle
Schramsberg Blanc De Blanc Napa, CA- Bottle
J Vineyards Brut cuvee Russian River, CA - Bottle
Etoile Brut Caneros, CA - Bottle
Delamotte Brut le Mesnil Champagne, FR - Bottle
Moet & Chandon Champagne Imperial Champagne, FR- Bottle
Riunart Champagne Brut Champagne, FR- Bottle
Moet Imperial Champagne, FR- Bottle
Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label Champagne, FR - Bottle
Bollinger La Grande Annee Champagne, FR- Bottle
Nicolas F Brut Champagne, FR - Bottle
Bollinger Special Cuvee Champagne, FR - Bottle
Nicolas Feullatte Brut -Bottle 1.5L
Veuve Clicqout Yellow-Bottle 1.5L
Most Imperial Rose Champagne-Bottle 1.5L
Cocktails
Kiss Me Salma
Espolon Silver Tequila, Orange Aperitif, Tomatillo, Home-spun Pineapple Cordial
Double Cheek Kiss
Western Sun Vodka, Peppermint Tea Infused Dolinblanc, Bergamot, Orange Bitters
Island Picnic
Pau Maui Hawaiian Vodka, Coconut Sugar, Lime, Sparkling Rose
The Long Kiss Hello
Sazerac Rye, Cynar, Lemon, Rosemary, Sparkling Rain Water
Money Cat
Sous Vide Shishito Pepper Infused Sutori Toki, Lime, Cocchi American, Ginger
Smokin Mirror
Camarena Silver Tequila, Acid Adjusted Orange, Piloncillo y Canela, Mezcal Float, Torched Herb
Heart in a Sling
Coconut Washed Western Son Gin, Pandan, Lime, Home-spun Pineapple Cordial, Toragashi
Champagne Problems
Old Grandad BIB Bourbon, Champagne Acid, Demerara, Orange, Creole Bitters
Tropez Tart
Svedka Vodka, Raspberry Compote, Vanilla Cream, Lemon Meringue Foam
Coco Jalisco
Coco Nib Infused Mi Campo Reposado, Jalisco Orange, Aromatic Bitters
Cherry Crusta
Straight Kentucky Bourbon, Orange Tea-infused Ruby Port, Lemon, Maraschino Cherry Syrup
Lemon Chill Oooohhhhh
Lemoncillo Lucano, Clemat Coco Rum, Lemon, Simple
Frozyay
Mocktails
Champagne
Rosé
Reds
Belle Glos Clark and Telephone Pinot Noir Sonoma, CA - Large Format
Silver Oak Alexander Valley Cabernet Napa, CA - Large Format
Shafer One Point Five Cabernet Napa, CA - Large Format
Ladera Howell Mountain Reserve Cabernet Howell Mountain, CA - Large Format
Orin Swift Abstract Grenache Blend, CA - Large Format
Prisoner Red Blend, CA - Large Format
The Doctor Red Blend Napa, CA - Large Format
Pessimist Red Blend Paso Robles, CA - Large Format
Orin Swift '8 Years in the Desert' Zinfandel, CA - Large Format
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Upscale North American restaurant with innovative food, fun craft cocktails, and a curated wine list.
1201 Shoal Creek, Highland Village, TX 75077