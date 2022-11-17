Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sip & Savor - Highland Village

1201 Shoal Creek

Highland Village, TX 75077

Order Again

Intro-Lunch

Whipped Goat

$11.00

Lost Ruby Goat Cheese-Roasted Garlic EVOO-Pumpkin Seed-Sweet Chili-Texas Gremolata-Naan

Nothing But Local

$24.00

Iberico Pork Belly-Permaculture Local Sausages-+ Cheeses-Fruit Jam-Paste-Grain Mustard-Pickled Local Farm Vegetables-Local Preserves-Seasonal Texas Fruit-Grilled Sourdough

Ahi Tuna Poke

$22.00

Garden Veg Salad-Avocado-Sweet Sesame Vin-Togarashi-Wonton

Tzatziki Chicken Meatballs

$10.00

House Marinara-Crumbled Feta-Dill-Lemon Zest-Calabrian Garlic Oil

Blistered Shishito

$7.00

Gochujang Butter-Lime Zest-Cilantro-Sea Salt-Charred Lime

Tiny Dancers

$24.00

Jumbo Shrimp-Calabrian Pan Sauce-House Grit-Esmerelda's Baguette

Frito Misto

$15.00

Calamari-Bay Scallop-Lost Ruby Feta-Shishitos-Antipasto Ensalada-House Marinara

Greens-Lunch

Simply A Salad

$7.00

Chef's Mixed Greens-3 Month Raw Manchego-Pickled Purple Onions-Marinated Cherry Tomatoes-Champagne Vin

Winter Ceasar

$16.00

Chicken Breast-Brussel+Lacinato Kale-Raw Manchego Cheese-Garlic Butter Croutons

Wedgeless Steak Salad

$17.00

44 Farms 2 Day Flank- Chef's Salad-Roquefort Blue- Chopped Garden Veg-Grilled Shishitos-Blue Cheese Vin

Stone Fruit Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Sandwiches-Lunch

Southern Chique

$13.00

Crispy Brined Chicken-Tri-Color Carrot Slaw-Best Maid Pickles-Remoulade-Esmerelda's Brioche

B.O.L.T Burger

$15.00

Smash Patties-American-Best Maid Pickles-Worcestershire Aioli-Esmerelda's Brioche

The Steak Sandwich

$19.00

Waygu Tenderloin-Aged White Cheddar-Port Caramelized Onions & Baby Bells-Chef's Mixed Greens-Garlic-Pepper Aioli-Hoagie

Highland Village Hippie

$12.00

Alfalfa Sprouts-Wild Arugula-Avocado-Tomato-Cucumber Ribbons-Herbed Goat Cheese-Pickled Onions-Lemon Dill Aioli-Hippie Bread

Main-Lunch

44 Farms Flank + Frites

$24.00

2 Day Flank-Charred Scallion Butter-Chimichurri-Shoestring Fries

Scottish Salmon

$28.00

Dill Marinated Salmon-Charred Broccolini Slaw-Lemon Garlic Butter

Sea Bass

$36.00

Jicama Slaw-Aji Amarillo Saffron Creme

Bison Bolognese

$27.00

Linguine-Bison-Mushroom-Basil

Togarashi Tuna

$32.00

Ahi Tuna-Sweet Chili Salad-Avocado-Shishito-Jasmine Rice-Sesame Vin

Iberico Chop

$29.00Out of stock

Double Bone Prok Chop-Nashville Dusted-Gremolata Butter-Brussels-Hot Honey Pancetta

Skinny Tuscan

$18.00

Angel Hair-Calabrian Chile-Roasted Garlic-Peppadew Peppers-Capers-Artichokes-Lemon Zest-Tomato Sauce-Ricotta Salata-Wild Arugula-Parmesan

Fennel Citrus Chicken Paillard

$24.00

Lemon Tarragon Marinated-Pan Seared-Chimichurri-Fennel+Citrus Salad

Sides-Lunch

Mac + Cheese

$8.00

Roasted Heirloom Carrots

$8.00

Fennel + Citrus Salad

$8.00

Edamame Succotash

$5.00

Smashed Fingerlings

$5.00

Charred Broccolini Slaw

$8.00

Hot Honey Brussels + Pancetta

$8.00

String Fries

$5.00

Intro-Dinner

Whipped Goat

$11.00

Lost Ruby Goat Cheese-Roasted Garlic EVOO-Pumpkin Seed-Sweet Chili-Texas Gremolata-Naan

Nothing But Local

$24.00

Iberico Pork Belly-Permaculture Local Sausages-+ Cheeses-Fruit Jam-Paste-Grain Mustard-Pickled Local Farm Vegetables-Local Preserves-Seasonal Texas Fruit-Grilled Sourdough

Ahi Tuna Poke

$22.00

Garden Veg Salad-Avocado-Sweet Sesame Vin-Togarashi-Wonton

Tzatziki Chicken Meatballs

$10.00

House Marinara-Crumbled Feta-Dill-Lemon Zest-Calabrian Garlic Oil

Blistered Shishito

$7.00

Gochujang Butter-Lime Zest-Cilantro-Sea Salt-Charred Lime

Tiny Dancers

$24.00

Jumbo Shrimp-Calabrian Pan Sauce-House Grit-Esmerelda's Baguette

Frito Misto

$15.00

Calamari-Bay Scallop-Lost Ruby Feta-Shishitos-Antipasto Ensalada-House Marinara

Golden Skins

$9.00

Yukon Golden Skins+Whip-Aged Cheddar- Creme Fraiche-Pancetta-Horseradish-Chives

Crispy Cauliflower

$9.00

Cauliflower- Lemon Pepper-Simple Salad-Black Pepper Ranch

Greens-Dinner

Simply A Salad

$7.00

Chef's Mixed Greens-3 Month Raw Manchego-Pickled Purple Onions-Marinated Cherry Tomatoes-Champagne Vin

Winter Ceasar

$16.00

Chicken Breast-Brussel+Lacinato Kale-Raw Manchego Cheese-Garlic Butter Croutons

Wedgeless Steak Salad

$17.00

44 Farms 2 Day Flank- Chef's Salad-Roquefort Blue- Chopped Garden Veg-Grilled Shishitos-Blue Cheese Vin

Sandwiches-Dinner

Southern Chique

$13.00

Crispy Brined Chicken-Tri-Color Carrot Slaw-Best Maid Pickles-Remoulade-Esmerelda's Brioche

B.O.L.T Burger

$15.00

Smash Patties-American-Best Maid Pickles-Worcestershire Aioli-Esmerelda's Brioche

The Steak Sandwich

$19.00

Waygu Tenderloin-Aged White Cheddar-Port Caramelized Onions & Baby Bells-Chef's Mixed Greens-Garlic-Pepper Aioli-Hoagie

Highland Village Hippie

$12.00

Alfalfa Sprouts-Wild Arugula-Avocado-Tomato-Cucumber Ribbons-Herbed Goat Cheese-Pickled Onions-Lemon Dill Aioli-Hippie Bread

Main-Dinner

44 Farms Flank + Frites

$24.00

2 Day Flank-Charred Scallion Butter-Chimichurri-Shoestring Fries

Scottish Salmon

$28.00

Dill Marinated Salmon-Charred Broccolini Slaw-Lemon Garlic Butter

Sea Bass

$36.00

Jicama Slaw-Aji Amarillo Saffron Creme

Bison Bolognese

$27.00

Linguine-Bison-Mushroom-Basil

Togarashi Tuna

$32.00

Ahi Tuna-Sweet Chili Salad-Avocado-Shishito-Jasmine Rice-Sesame Vin

Iberico Chop

$29.00Out of stock

Double Bone Prok Chop-Nashville Dusted-Gremolata Butter-Brussels-Hot Honey Pancetta

Skinny Tuscan

$18.00

Angel Hair-Calabrian Chile-Roasted Garlic-Peppadew Peppers-Capers-Artichokes-Lemon Zest-Tomato Sauce-Ricotta Salata-Wild Arugula-Parmesan

Fennel Citrus Chicken Paillard

$24.00

Lemon Tarragon Marinated-Pan Seared-Chimichurri-Fennel+Citrus Salad

Wagyu Tenderloin

$47.00

Maitre D Butter-Smashed Fingerling Hash-Chive

Sides-Dinner

Mac + Cheese

$8.00

Roasted Heirloom Carrots

$8.00

Fennel + Citrus Salad

$8.00

Edamame Succotash

$5.00

Smashed Fingerlings

$5.00

Charred Broccolini Slaw

$8.00

Hot Honey Brussels + Pancetta

$8.00

String Fries

$5.00

Side Naan

Brunch

I Dip, You Dip, We Dip

$8.00

Donut Holes + a variety of Dips

The Traditional

$14.00

Ancient Grain Hash+Sausage+Poached Egg+Sprout+Avocado

Wagyu Breakwich

$13.00

Seared Sourdough+Fried Eggs+Wagyu Pastrami+Aged Gouda+Calabrian Chile Romesco+Micro Arugula

Flank + Oscar

$28.00

2 Day Flank+Poached Egg+Jumbo Lump Crab+Bearnaise+Broccolini

Local Avocado

$12.00

Avocado+Lemon Dill Aioli+Hippie Bread+Poached Egg+Pistachio

Everything Bagel + Egg

$11.00

Everything Bagel+Bacon Remoulade+Avocado+Alfalfa Sprouts+Sunny Side Egg

Lemon Poppy Seed + Blueberry Pancakes

$12.00

Lemon Poppy Seed+Blueberry Compte+Fresh Berries+Whipped Cream

Hot Honey Chicken + Waffle

$17.00

Sunny Side Egg+Chicken Tenders+Hot Honey+Cinnamon Vanilla Bean Maple Syrup+Orange Butter

Back That Hash Up

$14.00

Sweet Potatoes+Chicken Apple Sausage+Lardons+Egg White+Gremolata+Herb Goat Cheese

Rise + Shine

$14.00

Sides-Brunch

Bacon

$3.00

Egg

$2.00

Chicken Apple Sausage

$4.00

Avocado

$3.00

Toast

$2.00

Gluten Free Toast

$3.00

Pancake

$3.00

Unique Whites

Lagar Da Condesa Albarino Rias Baixas, SP - Glass

$9.00

Lagar Da Condesa Albarino Rias Baixas, SP - Bottle

$34.00

Pieropan Soave Veneto, ITA - Glass

$11.00

Pieropan Soave Veneto, ITA - Bottle

$49.00

Poet's Leap Riesling Columbia Valley, WA - Glass

$14.00

Poet's Leap Riesling Columbia Valley, WA - Bottle

$54.00

Eroica Riesling Columbia Valley, WA - Bottle

$52.00

Kessler the Daily August Riesling Rheingau, Germany - Bottle

$55.00

Trimbach Gewürztraminer Alsace, FR - Bottle

$70.00

Pine Ridge Chenin Blanc / Viognier White Blend Napa, CA - Bottle

$37.00

Groth Estate White Blend Oakville, CA - Bottle

$110.00

Saldo Chenin Blanc, CA - Bottle

$56.00

Lang & Reed Chenin Blanc Mendocino, CA - Bottle

$71.00

Pinot Gris / Pinot Grigio

Joel Gott Pinot Gris Willamette, OR - Glass

$10.00

Joel Gott Pinot Gris Willamette, OR - Bottle

$38.00

Attems Friuli-Venezia Pinot Grigio Giulia, IT - Glass

$13.00

Attems Friuli-Venezia Pinot Grigio Giulia, IT - Bottle

$44.00

Lucien Albrecht Pinot Gris Alsace, FR - Bottle

$37.00

Jermann Friuli-Venezia Pinot Grigio Giulia, IT - Bottle

$48.00

Chehalem Pinot Grigio Wllamette, OR - Bottle

$54.00

Sauvignon Blanc

Southern Right Sauvignon Blanc Walker, S. Africa - Glass

$9.00

Southern Right Sauvignon Blanc Walker, S. Africa - Bottle

$34.00

Olema Sauvignon Blanc Loire Valley, FR - Glass

$12.00

Olema Sauvignon Blanc Loire Valley, FR - Bottle

$52.00

Cakebread Sauvignon Blanc Napa, CA - Glass

$19.00

Cakebread Sauvignon Blanc Napa, CA - Bottle

$69.00

Robert Mondavi Sauvignon Blanc Napa, CA - Bottle

$42.00

Saint Clair Sauvignon Blanc Marlborough, NZ - Bottle

$45.00

Castello della Sala Sauvignon Blanc Umbria, IT - Bottle

$54.00

Reddy Petals & Clay Sauvignon Blanc High Plains, TX - Bottle

$57.00

Amici Sauvignon Blanc Sonoma, CA - Bottle

$69.00

Cloudy Bay Sauvignon Blanc Marlborough, NZ - Bottle

$76.00

Jayson by Pahlmeyer Sauvignon Blanc Napa, CA - Bottle

$78.00

Cymbal Sauvignon Blanc Columbia Valley, WA - Bottle

$84.00

Domaine Delaporte Sancerre Loire Valley, FR - Bottle

$69.00

Langlois -Chateau Sancerre Loire Valley, Fr - Bottle

$72.00

J de Villebois Pouilly Fume Loire Valley, FR - Bottle

$53.00

*Illumination Sauvignon Blanc/Semillon Napa, CA - Bottle

$90.00

Chardonnay

Chalk Hill Chardonnay Russian River, CA - Glass

$11.00

Chalk Hill Chardonnay Russian River, CA - Bottle

$41.00

Talmard Chardonnay Burgundy, FR - Glass

$13.00

Talmard Chardonnay Burgundy, FR - Bottle

$54.00

Walt by Kathryn Hall Chardonnay Sonoma Coast, CA - Glass

$16.00

Walt by Kathryn Hall Chardonnay Sonoma Coast, CA - Bottle

$61.00

Far Niente Chardonnay Napa, CA - Glass

$25.00

Far Niente Chardonnay Napa, CA - Bottle

$104.00

Domaine Laroche 'Saint Martin' Chablis Burgundy, FR - Bottle

$79.00

Joseph Drouhin White Burgundy Bourgogne, FR - Bottle

$51.00

Jean-Marc Boillot Burgundy, FR - Bottle

$69.00

Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay Sonoma, CA - Bottle

$46.00

Olema RSV Chardonnay Sonoma, CA - Bottle

$53.00

Hahn Highlands Estate Chardonnay Santa Lucia, CA - Bottle

$60.00

Neyers Chardonnay Carneros, CA - Bottle

$69.00

Antica Chardonnay Napa, CA - Bottle

$75.00

Penner Ash Chardonnay Willamette, OR - Bottle

$79.00

Orin Swift Chardonnay Mannequin, CA - Bottle

$85.00

Bergstrom Old Stones Chardonnay Willamette, OR - Bottle

$96.00

Patz & Hall Dutton Ranch Chardonnay Russian River, CA - Bottle

$112.00

*Chateau Montelena Chardonnay Napa, CA - Bottle

$146.00

Pulido Walker Chardonnay Mt Veeder, CA - Bottle

$280.00

Pinot Noir

Rickshaw Sonoma County, CA - Glass

$10.00

Rickshaw Sonoma County, CA - Bottle

$38.00

Benton Lane Willamette, OR - Glass

$13.00

Benton Lane Willamette, OR - Bottle

$49.00

Siduri Santa Barbara - Glass

$16.00

Siduri Santa Barbara - Bottle

$59.00

Albert Bichot Bourgogne Burgundy, FR -Bottle

$44.00

Chanson Marsannay Cote De Beaune, FR- Bottle

$70.00

David Moreau Maranges Rouge Burgundy, FR- Bottle

$80.00

Paul Hobbs Crossbarn Sonoma, CA- Bottle

$86.00

Four Graces-Dundee Hills Willamette, OR-Bottle

$90.00

Gary Ferrell Russian River, CA- Bottle

$98.00

Bergstrom "Silice" Chehalem Mountains, OR - Bottle

$210.00

Castello Della Sala Pink Nero Umbria, IT-Bottle

$136.00

Rochioli Russian River, CA- Bottle

$161.00

Kosta Browne Russian River, CA- Bottle

$189.00

Daou Paso Robles,CA-Bottle 1.5L

$115.00

Belle Glos Sonoma,CA-Bottle 1.5L

$330.00

Red Blends

Modus (Sangiovese/Merlot/Cab) Tuscany, IT - Glass

$12.00

Modus (Sangiovese/Merlot/Cab) Tuscany, IT - Bottle

$47.00

Harvey & Harriet (Cab/Syrah/Petite Sirah) Paso Robles, CA - Glass

$15.00

Harvey & Harriet (Cab/Syrah/Petite Sirah) Paso Robles, CA - Bottle

$58.00

Locations by Dave Phinney, TX - Bottle

$56.00

Taken Napa, CA - Bottle

$64.00

Chocolate Block S. Africa - Bottle

$70.00

Abstract CA - Bottle

$89.00

Trefethen Dragons Tooth Napa, CA - Bottle

$112.00

Saggi Columbia Valley, WA - Bottle

$132.00

Chat St. Jean Cinq Cepages Sonoma, CA - Bottle

$146.00

Merryvale Profile Napa, CA - Bottle

$240.00

*Quintessa Rutherford, CA - Bottle

$390.00

Joseph Phelps Insignia Napa, CA - Bottle

$395.00

Krupp Brothers The Doctor-Bottle 1.5 liter

$275.00

Orin Swift Abstract California-Bottle 1.5L

$160.00

Prisoner CA-Bottle 1.5L

$200.00

The Doctor by Krupp Bros Napa,Ca-Bottle 1.5L

$275.00

Cabernet

Nine Hats Columbia Valley, WA - Glass

$10.00

Nine Hats Columbia Valley, WA - Bottle

$38.00

DAOU Paso Robles, CA - Glass

$15.00

DAOU Paso Robles, CA - Bottle

$58.00

Scattered Peaks Napa, CA - Glass

$18.00

Scattered Peaks Napa, CA - Bottle

$69.00

Trefethen Napa, CA - Glass

$25.00

Trefethen Napa, CA - Bottle

$96.00

Iron + Sand Paso Robles, CA -Bottle

$56.00

My Favorite Neighbor San Luis Obispo, CA- Bottle

$90.00

Smith and Hook RSV Paso Robles, CA - Bottle

$79.00

The Prisoner Napa, CA-Bottle

$96.00

Beringer Knights Valley Sonoma, CA- Bottle

$98.00

Hall Napa, CA- Bottle

$115.00

Caymus Napa, CA- Bottle

$146.00

Dumol Moon Mountain, CA- Bottle

$152.00

Spring Mountain Spring Mountain, CA- Bottle

$162.00

Cade Estate Howell Mountain, CA- Bottle

$165.00

Double Diamond by Schrader Oakville, CA- Bottle

$190.00

Nickel & Nickel Quarry Nape, CA - Bottle

$178.00

Far Niente Napa, CA- Bottle

$186.00

Silver Oak Alexander Valley, CA- Bottle

$189.00

Veraison Napa, CA- Bottle

$208.00

Chateau Montelena Estate Napa, CA- Bottle

$440.00

*Caymus Special Select Napa, CA - Bottle

$265.00

Cardinale Napa, CA- Bottle

$420.00

Lokoya Mt Veeder, CA - Bottle

$827.00

Mondavi Cabernet Napa, CA - Bottle

$78.00

Daou Cab Paso Robles,CA -Bottle 1.5L

$115.00

Shafer Cab Napa,CA-Bottle 1.5

$440.00

Silver Oak Cabernet Napa,CA-bottle 1.5L

$375.00

Ladera Howell Mtn,CA-Bottle 1.5

$630.00

Unique Reds

Tinto Negro Malbec Mendoza, AR - Glass

$9.00

Tinto Negro Malbec Mendoza, AR - Bottle

$34.00

Honora Vera Organic Monastrell Jumilla Murcia, SP - Glass

$10.00

Honora Vera Organic Monastrell Jumilla Murcia, SP - Bottle

$41.00

Septima Cabernet Franc Mendoza, AR - Glass

$13.00

Septima Cabernet Franc Mendoza, AR - Bottle

$34.00

Shatter Grenache Lanquedoc, France - Glass

$15.00

Shatter Grenache Lanquedoc, France - Bottle

$58.00

Chianti Classico

Dievole Tuscany, IT- Bottle

$49.00

Borgo Scopeto Gran Selezione Tuscany, IT- Bottle

$95.00

Tempranillo

Marques De Caceres Gran Reserva Rioja, Spain - Bottle

$65.00

Merlot

Seven Hills Walla Walla, WA- Bottle

$40.00

Kennan Spring Mountain, CA- Bottle

$285.00

Pedastal Columbia Valley, WA - Bottle

$148.00

Brunello

Il Poggione Montalcino, IT - Bottle

$188.00

Chateauneuf Du Pape

E Guigal Château de Nalys Châteauneuf-du-Pape, FR - Bottle

$139.00

Château de Beaucastel Châteauneuf-du-Pape, FR - Bottle

$165.00

Petite Syrah

Ken Wright Willamette, OR - Bottle

$74.00

Super Tuscan

Brancaia 'Tre Toscana, IT - Bottle

$53.00

Antinori Guado al Tasso 'II Bruciato' Bolgheri, IT - Bottle

$57.00

Lucente Toscana, IT - Bottle

$62.00

*Antinori Tiagnello Bolgheri, IT - Bottle

$362.00

Barbera d'Asti

Prunutto Fiulot Piedmont IT - Bottle

$50.00

Renato Ratti Piedmont IT - Bottle

$38.00

Syrah

Sequel Columbia Valley WA - Bottle

$135.00

Booker Fracture Paso Robles CA - Bottle

$210.00

Zinfandel

Orin Swift '8 years in the Desert' CA - Bottle

$70.00

BACA "Cats Cradle" Napa CA - Bottle

$84.00

Orin Swift 8 years in the desert CA-Bottle 1.5L

$299.00

Rose

Faisao Vinho Verde, PT - Glass

$9.00

Faisao Vinho Verde, PT - Bottle

$34.00

Calafuria Pulgia, ITA - Glass

$12.00

Calafuria Pulgia, ITA - Bottle

$47.00

Rose Gold Cotes de Provence, FR - Glass

$14.00

Rose Gold Cotes de Provence, FR - Bottle

$54.00

Stoller Swing Spritz Willamette, OR - Bottle

$29.00

Pratsch-Organic Niederōsterreich Austria - Bottle

$33.00

Olema Rosé Provence, FR - Bottle

$36.00

Julia's Dazzle Columbia Valley WA - Bottle

$40.00

Foris Rogue Valley Oregon - Bottle

$42.00

Aqua di Venus Tuscany IT - Bottle

$45.00

DAOU Rosé Paso Robles CA - Bottle

$48.00

Rose Gold Rose-Bottle 1.5L

$100.00

Daou Rose Bottle 1.5L

$90.00

Bubbly

Amor di Amanti Prosecco, ITA - Glass

$9.00

Amor di Amanti Prosecco, ITA - Bottle

$34.00

Faire la Fete Brut Rose Limoux, FR - Glass

$12.00

Faire la Fete Brut Rose Limoux, FR - Bottle

$47.00

Banshee Ten of Cups Brut Central Coast, CA - Glass

$16.00

Banshee Ten of Cups Brut Central Coast, CA - Bottle

$61.00

Delamotte Brut Champagne, FR - Glass

$25.00

Delamotte Brut Champagne, FR - Bottle

$89.00

Ca'Bolani Prossecco Northern Italy, IT- Bottle

$44.00

Luxe Columbia Valley, WA- Bottle

$49.00

Olema Cremant Sparkling Loire Valley, FR- Bottle

$52.00

Schramsberg Blanc De Blanc Napa, CA- Bottle

$78.00

J Vineyards Brut cuvee Russian River, CA - Bottle

$82.00

Etoile Brut Caneros, CA - Bottle

$84.00

Delamotte Brut le Mesnil Champagne, FR - Bottle

$151.00

Moet & Chandon Champagne Imperial Champagne, FR- Bottle

$109.00

Riunart Champagne Brut Champagne, FR- Bottle

$280.00

Moet Imperial Champagne, FR- Bottle

$145.00

Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label Champagne, FR - Bottle

$155.00

Bollinger La Grande Annee Champagne, FR- Bottle

$310.00

Nicolas F Brut Champagne, FR - Bottle

$89.00

Bollinger Special Cuvee Champagne, FR - Bottle

$133.00

Nicolas Feullatte Brut -Bottle 1.5L

$210.00

Veuve Clicqout Yellow-Bottle 1.5L

$310.00

Most Imperial Rose Champagne-Bottle 1.5L

$410.00

Cocktails

Kiss Me Salma

$11.00

Espolon Silver Tequila, Orange Aperitif, Tomatillo, Home-spun Pineapple Cordial

Double Cheek Kiss

$14.00

Western Sun Vodka, Peppermint Tea Infused Dolinblanc, Bergamot, Orange Bitters

Island Picnic

$13.00

Pau Maui Hawaiian Vodka, Coconut Sugar, Lime, Sparkling Rose

The Long Kiss Hello

$13.00

Sazerac Rye, Cynar, Lemon, Rosemary, Sparkling Rain Water

Money Cat

$16.00

Sous Vide Shishito Pepper Infused Sutori Toki, Lime, Cocchi American, Ginger

Smokin Mirror

$13.00

Camarena Silver Tequila, Acid Adjusted Orange, Piloncillo y Canela, Mezcal Float, Torched Herb

Heart in a Sling

$12.00

Coconut Washed Western Son Gin, Pandan, Lime, Home-spun Pineapple Cordial, Toragashi

Champagne Problems

$12.00

Old Grandad BIB Bourbon, Champagne Acid, Demerara, Orange, Creole Bitters

Tropez Tart

$11.00

Svedka Vodka, Raspberry Compote, Vanilla Cream, Lemon Meringue Foam

Coco Jalisco

$14.00

Coco Nib Infused Mi Campo Reposado, Jalisco Orange, Aromatic Bitters

Cherry Crusta

$12.00

Straight Kentucky Bourbon, Orange Tea-infused Ruby Port, Lemon, Maraschino Cherry Syrup

Lemon Chill Oooohhhhh

$13.00

Lemoncillo Lucano, Clemat Coco Rum, Lemon, Simple

Frozyay

Froze

$11.00

Rose, Orange Curacao, Pineapple, Lime

Frozen Old Fashioned

$13.00

Old Forester Bourbon, Honey Syrup, Old Fashioned Bitters, Orange Bitters

Mocktails

Peachy Dreamsicle

$6.00

Peach, Lemon, Cane Syrup, Sage

Watermelon Cooler

$6.00

Watermelon, Lime, Ginger, Mint

Strawberry in Your Face

$7.00

Pink Strawberries, Basil, Lime, Agave

Lucky Rabbit

$6.00

Carrot, Turmeric, Honey, Lemon

Brunch Drinks

Mimosa

$10.00

Bloody Mary-Hawsons Organic Vodka Sonoma, CA

$13.00

Desserts

Chocolate Torte

$9.00

Late Harvest

Joseph Phelps Eisrebe Napa CA - glass

$14.00

Far Niente Dolce Napa CA - glass

$22.00

Port

Fonseca 10 year Duoro PT - glass

$8.00

Fonseca 20 year Duoro PT - glass

$15.00

Haak Reserve Tawny Santa Fe TX - glass

$14.00

Champagne

Nicolas Feuillatte Brut Champagne, FR - Large Format

$210.00

Veuve Cliquot Yellow Label Champagne, FR - Large Format

$310.00

Rosé

Moet Imperial Brut Rosé Champagne, FR - Large Format

$410.00

Rose Gold Rosé Provence, FR - Large Format

$100.00

Daou Rosé Paso, CA - Large Format

$90.00

Reds

Belle Glos Clark and Telephone Pinot Noir Sonoma, CA - Large Format

$330.00

Silver Oak Alexander Valley Cabernet Napa, CA - Large Format

$375.00

Shafer One Point Five Cabernet Napa, CA - Large Format

$440.00

Ladera Howell Mountain Reserve Cabernet Howell Mountain, CA - Large Format

$630.00

Orin Swift Abstract Grenache Blend, CA - Large Format

$160.00

Prisoner Red Blend, CA - Large Format

$200.00

The Doctor Red Blend Napa, CA - Large Format

$275.00

Pessimist Red Blend Paso Robles, CA - Large Format

$55.00

Orin Swift '8 Years in the Desert' Zinfandel, CA - Large Format

$299.00
All hours
Sunday 9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday 9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday 9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday 9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday 9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday 9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday 9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Upscale North American restaurant with innovative food, fun craft cocktails, and a curated wine list.

