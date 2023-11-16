Gastropubs
Bars & Lounges
Sip Taproom
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
3394 Saxonburg Bld C Suite 530, Glenshaw, PA 15116
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Off the Rails Barbeque and Drafthouse
No Reviews
549 Allegheny River Blvd Verona, PA 15147
View restaurant
Industry Public House Lawrenceville - 4305 Butler St
No Reviews
4305 Butler Street Pittsburgh, PA 15201
View restaurant