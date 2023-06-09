A map showing the location of SipView gallery

Sip

review star

No reviews yet

14 Margaret Street

Plattsburgh, NY 12901

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food Stuff

Apps

Sweet nachos

$12.00

Chips n

Calamari

$13.00

Brussels

$10.00

Wings

$14.00

Chicken strips

$12.00

Fried shrimp

$15.00

PEI mussles

$15.00

Tuna skewers

$15.00

Dilla

$13.00

====as app====

Tacos

Fish taco

$15.00

Korean taco

$15.00

Shrimp taco

$14.00

Mushroom taco

$13.00

Surf n turf taco

$18.00

Falafel taco

$14.00

Pork taco

$13.00

chicken taco

$14.00

Pork taco

$13.00

Salads

Chicken salad

$15.00

Beet salad

$15.00

Brussels salad

$13.00

Tuna salad

$17.00

Side salad

$4.50

Sammy's

OG smash

$14.00

Spicy smash

$14.00

Tofu sammy

$13.00

Chicken sammy

$15.00

Pesto sammy

$14.00

Cuban

$14.00

Philly

$15.00

Falafel wrap

$14.00

Pork sammy

$13.00

Dinner

Guda alfredo

$14.00

Noodle bowl

$12.00

Rice bowl

$15.00

Pork chops

$19.00

Chicken n biscuits

$16.00

Spicy chicken n pasta

$17.00

Fish n chips

$17.00

Scampi

$18.00

Kids

Kids dilla

$6.50

Kids chix strips

$6.50

Chix n cheese taco

$6.50

Grilled cheese

$6.50

Buttered noodles

$6.50

Sides extra

Custom charge

Togo

$1.00

Ex dressing

$0.50

korean

$6.00

chicken

$5.00

Fried chicken

$5.00

mushrooms

$3.00

tofu

$4.00

Side FF

$4.00

Side sweets

$3.00

Shrimp

$6.00

Fried shrimp

$6.00

Falafel

$5.00

Specials/Dessert

special app

sammy special

$18.00Out of stock

rolls

$12.00

special 3

Cheese Cake

$9.00

Brunch

Waffles

$12.00

Breakfast plate

$12.00

French toast

$13.00

Breakfast tacos

$13.00

Egg sammy

$7.00

Breakfast bowl

$12.00

Sweet tater hash

$14.00

Poutine

$13.00

Chicken n biscuit

$13.00

Benny

$11.00

Fish taco

$14.00

Shrimp taco

$14.00

Cinny Bun

$8.00

Burger

$13.00

Muesli

$6.00

Sides

Brunch Special

$16.00

Adult Beverages

Adult Beverages

Tommy Gun

$11.00

Vitimin Water

$9.00

Grown up juice

$8.00

Nanners

$9.00

Conniption

$9.00

Hazelade

$11.00

Liquid Villain

$13.00

French 23

$14.00

Space crusader

$8.00

Tedford

$8.00

Watermelon sugar High

$9.00

drink special 8

$8.00

double

$2.00

drink special 9

$9.00

Drink special 10

$10.00

Liquor

Vodka

Gin

Rum

Tequila

Whiskey

drinks

Marg

$7.50

Sangria

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Manhattan

$12.00

cosmo

$11.00

Beer

Draft

Six Point

$8.00

Nite Lite

$5.00

Cider

$7.00

Prosecco

$11.00

Zombie

$7.00

Green City

$8.00

Fiddle

$7.00

Sour

$7.00

Packaged

Blue

$5.00

Blue Light

$5.00

Ultra

$4.00

Bud light

$5.00

corona

$5.00

athletics NA

$5.00

canned stout

$6.00

craft can 7

$7.00

craft can 8

$8.00

craft can 9

$9.00

claw

$5.00

Wine

Red

Yellow tail Merlot

$9.00

19 Crimes

$11.00

Yellow tail Cab

$8.00

Josh CAB

$11.00

Ménage a trios Silk

$11.00

Bottle

$30.00

White

Yellow tail Pinot G

$9.00

Yellow tail Chard

$9.00

Matua

$11.00

Cavit moscato

$11.00

Josh Chard

$11.00

Baron Fini Pinot G

$11.00

Bottle

$30.00

NA bev

Soda

$3.00

Coffee

$2.50

Club

$1.50

Juice per glass

$2.50

mock tail

$4.75

Brunch bev

Mimosa

$10.00

Bloody

$6.00

Pitcher

$25.00

Coffee

$2.50

Soda

$3.00

Juice per glass

$2.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

14 Margaret Street, Plattsburgh, NY 12901

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Mickey's Restaurant & Lounge
orange starNo Reviews
26 Riley Avenue Plattsburgh, NY 12901
View restaurantnext
Happy Pike Ice Cream & Snack Bar - 6 Grant St Apt A
orange starNo Reviews
Lake Shore Road West Chazy, NY 12992
View restaurantnext
Bravo Zulu Lakeside Bar & Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
237 Shore Acres Drive North Hero, VT 05474
View restaurantnext
North Hero House
orange starNo Reviews
3643 U.S. Route 2 North Hero, VT 05474
View restaurantnext
Sweet Delights Coffee Shop
orange starNo Reviews
23 Old Station Drive Chazy, NY 12921
View restaurantnext
Rozzi’s Lakeshore Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
1022 West Lakeshore Dr Colchester, VT 05446
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Plattsburgh

Arnie's - Plattsburgh
orange star4.6 • 76
20 Margaret St Plattsburgh, NY 12901
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Plattsburgh
Burlington
review star
Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)
Colchester
review star
No reviews yet
Winooski
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Saint Albans
review star
No reviews yet
South Burlington
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Essex Junction
review star
No reviews yet
Williston
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Richmond
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Waterbury
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston