Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bars & Lounges

Siphon Coffee

946 Reviews

$

701 W Alabama St

Houston, TX 77006

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

El Taco Grande
Latte
Large Latte

BREWED

Drip

$3.25

Cold Brew

$4.75

Cold Brew-Pastry Combo

$7.00

Large Drip

$4.25

Large Cold Brew

$6.25

Tea

$4.95

Sourced from Roots In Harmony. Can be served hot or iced.

Large Cold Brew-Pastry Combo

$8.00

ESPRESSO

Single Espresso

$3.35

Latte

$4.45

Chai Latte

$5.95

Cortado

$4.45

Americano

$3.75

Double Espresso

$3.75

Large Latte

$5.95

Comes with 4 espresso shots

Large Chai Latte

$6.75

Flat White

$4.45

Large Americano

$4.45

Comes with 4 espresso shots

Hot Chocolate

$4.95

Cappuccino

$4.45

London Fog Latte

$4.75

Cubano

$4.95

Macchiato

$4.75

Large Hot Chocolate

$5.45

Café Au Lait

$3.75

Large London Fog Latte

$6.25

Red Eye

$5.75

Undertow

$4.75

KIDS Hot Chocolate 8oz - Togo

$3.95

SPECIALTY DRINKS

Golden Milk Latte

$5.95

Matcha Latte

$5.95

Beetroot Cacao Latte

$5.95

Cereal Milk Latte

$4.95

Lemonade

$3.00

Large Golden Milk Latte

$6.75

Large Matcha Latte

$6.75

Large Beetroot Cacao Latte

$6.75

Large Cereal Milk Latte Comes With 3 Shots

$6.50

Large Lemonade

$4.00

Snickerdoodle Latte

$5.95

Large Snickerdoodle Latte

$7.50

Honey Bee Latte

$5.95

Large Honey Bee Latte

$7.50

Barista Choice

$5.75

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.95

Gingerbread Latte

$5.95

Italian Soda

$5.00

Steamer 12oz

$3.25

Large Barista Choice

$7.50

Large Pumpkin Spice

$7.50

Large Gingerbread Latte

$7.50

All Day Menu

El Taco Grande

$4.00

This is a taco

Avocado Toast

$10.00

A1 Bacon Burger w/ Chips

$14.75

Breakfast Sandwich

$9.25

Chicken Pesto

$14.75

Chicken & WAFFLE

$12.00

Chilaquiles

$10.00

Cheese Quesadilla (Comes With 2)

$7.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.75

HANGOVER FRIES

$8.50

Huevos Rancheros

$12.00

Keto Plate

$12.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$9.00

Nutella Toast

$10.00

Picadillo Taco Trio

$13.50

3 Seasoned Ground Beef Tacos Served on Either Corn or Flour Tortillas with Fresh Onion & Cilantro. Your Choice of Green or Red Salsa On The Side.

Sausage Benedict

$12.00

Siphon Club

$14.25

Sliced Turkey, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Aioli on a Potato Bun

Vegan Taco Trio

$12.50

3 Tacos with Refried Black Beans & Diced Potatoes. Served on Either Corn or Flour Tortillas with Fresh Onion & Cilantro. Your Choice of Green or Red Salsa On The Side.

3pc Chicken Tender

$8.00

Pastry Case

Blueberry Muffin

$4.00

Orange Cranberry Muffin

$4.00

Nutella Muffin

$4.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00

Sweet Scone - Blueberry White Chocolate

$5.00

Butter Croissant

$4.00

Banana Bread

$5.00

Brownie

$5.00

Grab N Go

Bacon Quiche

$7.50

Hummus Box

$8.00

Greek Yogurt Parfait

$8.00

Beef Empanada

$6.00

Chicken Empanada

$6.00

Potato Empanada

$6.00

Toasted Turkey Croissant Sandwich

$8.00

Mexican Chocolate

$10.00

Thunderbird Bar

$3.00

Spinach And Mushroom Quiche

$7.50

Toasted Ham Croissant Sandwich

$8.00

Grab N Go Beverage

16oz Milk

$4.00

8oz Milk

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.00

Dr Pepper

$3.75

Red Bull

$3.75

Kombucha: Blueberry Mojito

$5.95

Kombucha: Hibiscus

$5.95

Mexican Coke

$3.75

Jarritos\mineragua

$3.75

Orange Juice

$5.25

Root Beer

$3.75

Topo Chico

$3.45

Essentia

$2.50

Whole Bean Coffee

SIPHON Still Drippin' 12oz

$22.00

SIPHON Montrose Brew 12oz

$22.00

SIPHON Inner Looper 12oz

$22.00

AMAYA San Pedro Yosotatu 12oz

$22.00

AMAYA Finca Santa Sofia

$22.00

Siphon Montrose Brew 5lb

$94.00

Siphon Inner Looper 5lb

$90.00

Still Drippin 5 Lb

$90.00

Don Anronio

$22.00Out of stock

Amaya Temporada

$22.00

District Gorra Natural

$22.00

Amaya Pulcal

$22.00

Amaya Duromina

$22.00

Amaya Nano Genji

$22.00Out of stock

Enrique Bautista

$22.00

Familia Zelaya

$22.00

Roots In Harmony

Roots In Harmony Beetroot Cacao Latte Jar

$19.00

Roots In Harmony Golden Milk Jar

$18.00

Roots In Harmony Matcha Jar

$32.00

Roots In Harmony Chai Loose Leaf Tea

$18.00

Siphon Merch

Jaguar Shirt

$40.00

Siphon Coffee Mug

$18.00

Siphon Koozie

$6.00

Siphon Thermos 25oz

$25.00

Greeting Cards

$4.75

Houston Soups & Sips Book

$20.00

KN95 Mask 10 Pack

$20.00

Cc Tip

$0.01

Siphon Thermos 16oz

$30.00

Universe Candles

$27.50

Dog Toy

$18.00

Alternative Milk Cartons

Oat Milk Carton 32oz

$8.50

Almond Milk Carton 32oz

$8.50

Coconut Milk Carton 32oz

$8.50

Bulk Beverages & Cooler Drinks

Drip Coffee 96oz

$35.00

96oz Drip Coffee Served In A Sealed Coffee To Go Box Cups, Cream & Extras available on request for additional charge

Cold Brew 96oz

$45.00

Iced Tea 96oz

$40.00

Lemonade 96oz

$40.00

1 Gallon of our Hand Crafted Lemonade. Available in Lavender, Hibiscus or Original

Sparkling Water - Bottle

$3.25

Still Water - Bottle

$3.50

Mexican Coke - Bottle

$3.50

Dr. Pepper - Bottle

$3.50

Kickin' Kombucha

$5.75

Available In: Blueberry Mojito Green Goodness Wide Eyed (Ginger) Hibiscus

Breakfast

El Taco Grande Variety Pack (12)

$45.00

El Taco Grande (12)

$45.00

Whole Quiche

$30.00

Pastries & Snacks

Sweet Scone (6)

$20.00

Muffin (6)

$20.00

Banana Bread (6)

$20.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie (6)

$20.00

Sweet Scone (12)

$36.00

Muffin (12)

$36.00

Banana Bread (12)

$36.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie (12)

$36.00

Brownie 13 x 9 Sheet

$20.00

Carrot Cake 13 x 9 Sheet

$20.00

Beef Empanadas (12)

$63.00

Chicken Empanadas (12)

$63.00

Potato Empanadas (12)

$63.00

Greek Yogurt Parfait

$7.00

Seasonal Fruit Cup

$7.00

Hummus Box

$7.00

Sides

1 Egg

$1.50

2 Eggs

$3.00

1/2 Avocado

$2.50

2 Pieces of Bacon

$3.00

1 Pan Sausage

$2.50

Side Refried Black Beans

$2.50

Side Chorizo

$2.50

Side Vegan Chorizo

$2.50

Side Spinach

$1.50

Side Potatoes

$1.50

Side Mushrooms

$2.50

Chips - BBQ

$2.50

Chips - Salt & Pepper

$2.50

Chips - Jalapeño

$2.50

Chips - Rosemary & Olive Oil

$2.50

Turkey

$1.50

Waffle

$3.00

WINE - BOTTLE

Pavette PN

$25.00

Les Heretiques French Red Blend

$25.00

Mercat Champagne

$25.00

Pavette Sauvignon

$25.00

BEER - CANS & BOTTLES

EastCider

$2.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Budlight Seltzer

$6.00

Lone star

$4.00

Shiner Bock

$4.00

Cool Light

$4.00

Dios Equis

$5.00

Wake&Bake

$1.00

Crush City IPA

$5.00

Saint Arnold Art Car Ipa

$6.00

Love Street

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

White Claw

$6.00

6 Pack of Beer Can only

$18.00

Karbach Crawford Bock

$6.00

Lawnmower

$6.00

Moddelo

$5.00

Ranch Water

$6.00

BEER - DRAFT

Big Wave

$6.00

Mini Boss

$6.00

Mimosa Pitcher

Mp

$25.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

From our coffee to our kitchen, we strive to provide food made from quality ingredients that support local vendors.

Website

Location

701 W Alabama St, Houston, TX 77006

Directions

Gallery
Siphon Coffee image
Siphon Coffee image
Siphon Coffee image

Similar restaurants in your area

FM Kitchen & Bar - Montrose
orange starNo Reviews
907 Westheimer Rd, Suite C Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
Anvil Bar
orange star4.0 • 1,008
1424B Westheimer Rd Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
Southern Yankee - Crafthouse on W. Alabama
orange starNo Reviews
1312 W. Alabama Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
Montrose Cheese & Wine
orange star4.5 • 38
1618 Westheimer Rd Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
Winnie's
orange starNo Reviews
3622 Main St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
The Brass Tap - Houston TX (Mid Main) #102
orange star5.0 • 3
922 A Holman Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Houston

Common Bond Bistro & Bakery - Montrose
orange star4.4 • 5,017
1706 Westheimer Rd Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
Georgia James
orange star4.5 • 4,889
1100 Westheimer Rd Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
Rosie Cannonball
orange star4.5 • 2,866
1620 Westheimer Rd Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
Jenni's Noodle House - Shepherd
orange star4.4 • 2,543
3111 S Shepherd Dr Houston, TX 77098
View restaurantnext
OSTIA
orange star4.5 • 2,440
2032 Dunlavy St Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
Pepper Twins - West Gray
orange star4.6 • 2,242
1915 W Gray St Houston, TX 77019
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Houston
Midtown
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Chinatown
review star
Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)
Upper Kirby
review star
Avg 4 (14 restaurants)
Fourth Ward
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Memorial
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Meyerland
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
The Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)
Spring Branch
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
River Oaks
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston