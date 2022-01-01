  • Home
Sippi-Side Pub & Liquor Store Inc 701 North Main St.

701 Main St.

Savanna, IL 61074

Liquor

Well Vodka

$3.00

Absolut

$4.00

Blue Ice

$4.00

Grey Goose

$5.00

Three Olives

$4.00

Three Olives Blueberry

Three Olives Cherry

$4.00

Three Olives Loopy

$4.00

Three Olives Vanilla

$4.00

TITOS

$4.00

UV Blue

$4.00

Well Gin

$3.00

Bombay Sapphire

$5.00

Well Rum

$3.00

Bacardi

$4.00

Bacardi Limon

$4.00

Bacardi Limon

$4.00

Captain Morgan

$4.00

Malibu

$4.00

Meyers

$4.00

Well Tequila

$3.00

1800 Anejo

$4.75

1800 Cristalino

$4.75

818 Blanco

$5.00

Cuervo Silver

$4.00Out of stock

Don Julio Blanco

$5.00

Hornitos

$4.00

Hornotos

$4.75

Patron Anejo

$5.00

Patron Café

$5.00Out of stock

Patron Reposado

$5.00

Patron Silver

$5.00

Santo Mezuila

$5.00

Santos Blanco

$5.00

Teremana Blanco

$5.00

Well Whiskey

$3.00

Black Velvet

$4.00

Canadian Club

$4.00

Crown Apple

$4.00

Crown Peach

$4.00

Crown Royal

$4.00

Hirsch Horizon

$4.75

Jack Daniels

$4.00

Jack Daniels Fire

$4.00

Jack Honey

$4.00

Kessler

$4.00

Knob Creek

$5.00

Makers 46

$5.00

Ole Smokey

$5.00

Revel Stoke

$4.00

Seagrams 7

$4.00

Southern Comfort

$4.00

Wyoming

$4.75

OIe Smokey Cookie Dough

$4.00

Ole Smokey Salted Carmel

$4.00

Ole Smokey Peanut Butter

$4.00

Well Scotch

$3.00

Dewars

$4.00

Jim Beam

$4.00

Maker Mark

$5.00

Red Stag

$4.00

Angels Envy

$4.50

$5.00

$5.00

Baileys

$5.00

Fireball

$4.00

Grand Marnier

$4.00

Jagermeister

$4.00

Kahlua

$4.25

Licor 43

$4.50

McGillicuddy Cherry

$4.00

McGillicuddy Menthol

$4.00

Rumchata

$4.00

Rumchata Limon

$4.00

Sambuca

$4.00

Screwball

$4.00

Rumplemintz

$4.00

Butterscotch Schnapps

$4.00

Amaretto

$4.00

Triple Sec

$4.00

Peachtree Schnapps

$4.00

Christian Brothers

$4.50

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$7.00

Appletini

Bloody Mary

$6.00

Blueberry Lemonade

Champagne Cocktail

Cosmopolitan

$6.00

Daiquiri

$6.00

Dark 'N Stormy

Gimlet

$5.00

Greyhound

Hot Toddy

Hurricane

Lemon Drop

$6.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$6.00

Madras

Mai Tai

Manhattan

$5.00

Margarita

$6.00

Martini

Mimosa

$5.00

Mint Julep

Mojito

Moscow Mule

$5.00

Mudslide

Old Fashioned

$6.00

Rob Roy

Sazerac

Screwdriver

$4.00

Sea Breeze

$4.00

Sidecar

Tequila Sunrise

$4.00

Tom Collins

Whiskey Smash

Whiskey Sour

$4.00

White Russian

$6.00

Beer

BUD LIGHT - Draft

$4.00

BUSCH LIGHT - Draft

$3.00

MILLER LIGHT - Draft

$4.00

LAGUNITAS IPA - Draft

$5.00

BLUE MOON - Draft

$5.00

CHERRY BLONDE - Draft

$5.00

PECTONICA NIGHTFALL LAGER5 - Draft

$5.00

LENA BIG ROOSTER RADLER - Draft

$5.00

312 - Bottle

$4.00

ANGRY ORCHARD - Bottle

$4.00

ANTI HERO - Bottle

$4.00

BLUE MOON - Bottle

$4.00

BUD LIGHT - Bottle

$3.00

BUD LIGHT 55 - Bottle

$3.00

BUD LIGHT NEXT - Bottle

$3.00

BUD LIGHT ORANGE - Bottle

$2.00

BUSCH LIGHT - Bottle

$2.50

CIDERBOYS FIRST PRESS - Bottle

$4.00

COORS LIGHT - Bottle

$3.00

COORS ORIGINAL- Bottle

$3.00

CORONA - Bottle

$4.00

DOGFISH HEAD IPA - Bottle

$4.00

DOS EQUIS - Bottle

$4.00

ELYSIAN IPA - Bottle

$4.00

FAT TIRE - Bottle

$4.00

GREEN SKIES IPA - Bottle

$4.00

GREY GOOSE MATILDA - Bottle

$4.00

GUINNESS - Bottle

$4.00

HAZY HERO - Bottle

$4.00

HEFTY WEISS - Bottle

$4.00

HEINEKIN - Bottle

$4.00

HEINKEN - Bottle

$4.00

HOPOTHESIS - Bottle

$4.00

LENA PERFECT PEACH - Bottle

$4.00

LIL SUMPIN - Bottle

$4.00

MGD - Bottle

$3.00

MICHELOB - Bottle

$3.00

MICHELOB ULTRA - Bottle

$3.00

MILLER 64 - Bottle

$3.00

MILLER HIGH LIFE - Bottle

$3.00

MILLER LIGHT - Bottle

$3.00

MISFIT IPA - Bottle

$4.00

MODELO - Bottle

$4.00

NEON BEER HUG - Bottle

$4.00

O'DOULS - Bottle

$3.00

PACIFICO - Bottle

$4.00

POTOSI LEMON SHADY - Bottle

$4.00

POTOSI RIVERSIDE RATTLER - Bottle

$4.00

POTOSI SNAKE HOLLOW IPA - Bottle

$4.00

RED STRIPE - Bottle

$4.00

RIDE ON IPA - Bottle

$4.00

SAM ADAMS - Bottle

$4.00

SHINERBOCK - Bottle

$4.00

SIERRA NEVADA PALE ALE - Bottle

$4.00

STELLA ARTOIS - Bottle

$4.00

BUD LIGHT - Can

$3.00

BUD LIGHT 55 - Can

$3.00

BUDWEISER - Can

$3.00

BUSCH LIGHT - Can

$2.50

COORS LIGHT - Can

$3.00

MICHELOB ULTRA - Can

$3.00

MILLER 64 - Can

$3.00

MILLER LIGHT - Can

$3.00

OLD STYLE - Can

$3.00

PBR - Can

$3.00

Sample Canned - Can

$6.00

Bacardi Bahama Mama

$3.00

Bacardi Mojito

$3.00

Bacardi Pina colada

$3.00

Bud Light Cherry Limade

$4.00

Bud Light Crisp Apple

$3.00

Bud Light Lime Margarita

$3.00

Bud Light Strawberry Apple

$3.00

Bud Light Watermelon Mojito

$3.00

Carbless Cranberry

$5.00

Carbless Fruit Punch

$5.00

Carbless Lemon

$5.00

Carbless Lime

$5.00

Cayman Jack Margarita

$4.00

Corona Classic Lime

$4.00

Corona Mango

$4.00

Corona Peach

$4.00

Corona Strawberry

$4.00

Malibu Passion Fruit

$3.00

Malibu Splash Lime

$3.00

Mike's Mango

$4.00

Mike's Original

$4.00

Mike's Raspberry

$4.00

Smirnoff Ice Zero

$4.00

Truly Blueberry

$4.00

Truly Cherry

$4.00

Truly Mango Lemonade

$4.00

Truly Pineapple

$4.00

Truly Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

Truly Strawberry Lime

$4.00

Truly Wildberry

$4.00

Twisted Tea

$4.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$4.00

White Claw Mango

$4.00

White Claw Natural Lime

$4.00

White Claw Raspberry

$4.00

White Claw Ruby Grapefruit

$4.00

Wine

Mondavi Cab

Coppola Cab

Josh Cab

7 Moons Red Blend

Bertani Valpollicella

Brassfield Cab

Mondavi Chard

Josh Pinot Grigio

Relax Riesling

Cavit Pinot Grigio

7 Cellars Chardonnay

Beringer Moscato

Oyster Bay

La Marca

$4.50

Sample Champagne

$7.00

Sample Rose

$9.00

Whispering Angel Blush

Shot

Jagerbomb

$5.00

Cherry Bomb

$5.00

Mini Beer

$5.00

Washington Apple

$5.00

Vegas Bomb

$5.00

Slippery Nipple

$5.00

Three Wiseman

$5.00

Non-Alcoholic

7-Up

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Mt. Dew

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Rootbeer

$2.00

Squirt

$2.00

Sunkist Orange

$2.00

Happy Hour

Domestic Bottles / Cans

$2.00

Domestic Drafts

$1.50

Craft Drafts

$4.00

Captain

$3.00

Well Drinks

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

701 Main St., Savanna, IL 61074

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

