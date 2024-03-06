SippLa 1427 Westwood Boulevard
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1427 Westwood Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Shamshiri Grill - 1712 Westwood Blvd.
No Reviews
1712 Westwood Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90024
View restaurant
Al's Hot Chicken - Santa Monica Blvd
No Reviews
11078 Santa Monica BLVD Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurant