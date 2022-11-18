- Home
- /
- Rochester
- /
- Charlotte
- /
- Cafes, Coffee & Tea
- /
- Sips Coffee & Cafe
Sips Coffee & Cafe
218 Reviews
$
149 Pattonwood Drive
Rochester, NY 14617
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
SMALL
Sm Americano
Sm Café Au Lait
Sm Cappuccino
Sm Caramel Apple
Steamed apple cider, caramel syrup, & cinnamon. Seasonal.
Sm Chai
Sm Coffee
Sm Hot Chocolate
Sm Latte
Sm Mocha
Sm Red Eye
Sm Steamer
Sm Tea
Sm White Hot Chocolate
Sm White Mocha
Cortado
Espresso
Jugga Java
96oz. container of coffee to go.
MEDIUM
Med Americano
Med Café Au Lait
Med Cappuccino
Med Caramel Apple
Steamed apple cider, caramel syrup, & cinnamon. Seasonal.
Med Chai
Med Coffee
Med Hot Chocolate
Med Latte
Med Mocha
Med Red Eye
Med Steamer
Med Tea
Med White Hot Choc
Med White Mocha
Jugga Java
96oz. container of coffee to go.
LARGE
Lg Americano
Lg Café Au Lait
Lg Cappuccino
Lg Caramel Apple
Steamed apple cider, caramel syrup, & cinnamon. Seasonal.
Lg Chai
Lg Coffee
Lg Hot Chocolate
Lg Latte
Lg Mocha
Lg Red Eye
Lg Steamer
Lg Tea
Lg White Hot Choc
Lg White Mocha
Jugga Java
96oz. container of coffee to go.
SMALL
MEDIUM
LARGE
SMALL
Sm Frappe
Frozen, blended coffee drink with your choice of flavor.
Sm Froz Chai
Your favorite chai, frozen & blended.
Sm Froz Sp Apple
Frozen, blended spiced chai & apple cider. Seasonal.
Sm Fruit Freeze
Frozen, blended fresh fruit puree. Non dairy.
Sm Smoothie
Rich, creamy, & dairy based.
MEDIUM
Med Frappe
Frozen, blended coffee drink with your choice of flavor.
Med Froz Chai
Your favorite chai, frozen & blended.
Med Froz Sp Apple
Frozen, blended spiced chai & apple cider. Seasonal.
Med Fruit Freeze
Frozen, blended fresh fruit puree. Non dairy.
Med Smoothie
Rich, creamy, & dairy based.
Med Frt Yog Smoothie
Blended with fresh fruit & nonfat Greek yogurt.
LARGE
Lg Frappe
Frozen, blended coffee drink with your choice of flavor.
Lg Froz Chai
Your favorite chai, frozen & blended.
Lg Froz Sp Apple
Frozen, blended spiced chai & apple cider. Seasonal.
Lg Fruit Freeze
Frozen, blended fresh fruit puree. Non dairy.
Lg Smoothie
Rich, creamy, & dairy based.
1/2# BEANS
Colombia 1/2#
Medium roast, sweet, high toned acidity, extraordinarily full body, & powerful aroma. *Note in comments if you would like beans ground.*
Espresso 1/2#
Sips espresso blend! *Note in comments if you would like beans ground.*
Espresso Decaf 1/2#
Sips espresso blend! DECAF *Note in comments if you would like beans ground.*
Flavor 1/2#
Jamaican Me Crazy, Hazelnut, Vanilla, Snickers Bar, Coconut Cream, Caramel Turtle... *Note in comments if you would like beans ground.*
Flav Decaf 1/2#
Jamaican Me Crazy Decaf or Hazelnut Decaf. *Note in comments if you would like beans ground.*
Guatemala 1/2#
Rich acidity with a twist of smokiness, medium body & complex flavor. *Note in comments if you would like beans ground.*
Italian Roast 1/2#
Dark roast with medium body, bittersweet chocolate finish, & light smoke aroma. *Note in comments if you would like beans ground.*
Papua 1/2#
Smooth, sweet, full bodied lighter roast. *Note in comments if you would like beans ground.*
ROC Brew 1/2#
Well-balanced & smooth, with a bright, rich flavor, great aroma, & medium body. *Note in comments if you would like beans ground.*
ROC DECAF 1/2#
Well-balanced & smooth, with a bright, rich flavor, great aroma, & medium body. DECAF *Note in comments if you would like beans ground.*
Sumatra 1/2#
Rich, complex flavor, deep-toned acidity, & extraordinarily full body. *Note in comments if you would like beans ground.*
Zambia 1/2#
Gentle brightness & strong fruit notes, compliments of a natural drying process, where the bean has been dried in the full cherry. *Note in comments if you would like beans ground.*
1# BEANS
Colombia 1#
Medium roast, sweet, high toned acidity, extraordinarily full body, & powerful aroma. *Note in comments if you would like beans ground.*
Espresso 1#
Sips espresso blend! *Note in comments if you would like beans ground.*
Espresso Decaf 1#
Sips espresso blend! DECAF *Note in comments if you would like beans ground.*
Flavor 1#
Jamaican Me Crazy, Hazelnut, Vanilla, Snickers Bar, Coconut Cream, Caramel Turtle... *Note in comments if you would like beans ground.*
Flavor Decaf 1#
Jamaican Me Crazy Decaf & Hazelnut Decaf. *Note in comments if you would like beans ground.*
Guatemala 1#
Rich acidity with a twist of smokiness, medium body, & complex flavor. *Note in comments if you would like beans ground.*
Italian 1#
Dark roast with medium body, bittersweet chocolate finish, & light smoke aroma. *Note in comments if you would like beans ground.*
Papua 1#
Smooth, sweet, full bodied lighter roast. *Note in comments if you would like beans ground.*
ROC Brew 1#
Well balanced & smooth, with a bright, rich flavor, great aroma, & medium body. *Note in comments if you would like beans ground.*
ROC DECAF 1#
Well balanced & smooth, with a bright, rich flavor, great aroma, & medium body. DECAF. *Note in comments if you would like beans ground.*
Sumatra 1#
Rich, complex flavor, deep-toned acidity, & extraordinarily full body. *Note in comments if you would like beans ground.*
Zambia 1#
Gentle brightness & strong fruit notes, compliments of a natural drying process, where the bean has been dried in the full cherry. *Note in comments if you would like beans ground.*
TEA
Angel Falls 4oz
Angel Falls Mist CAFFEINE FREE HERB & FRUIT TEA Exotic strawberry & lemon character with apple, rosehip & orange pieces.
Berry Berry 4oz
Berry Berry CAFFEINE FREE HERB & FRUIT TEA Infused with elderberry, currants, rosehip, raisin & hibiscus petals.
Camomile 1.5oz
Egyptian Camomile CAFFEINE FREE HERBAL TEA Fruity, floral character. Made from sundried Egyptian chamomile flowers.
Eng Bfast 4oz
English Breakfast BLACK TEA Traditional style breakfast tea, coppery bright with orange highlights.
Eng Bfast Decaf 4oz
English Breakfast DECAFFEINATED BLACK TEA Traditional style breakfast tea, bright & full bodies with some fruity notes.
Japan Sencha 4oz
Japan Sencha Kakagawa GREEN TEA Smooth Japanese green tea with moderate depth & body.
Jasmine 4oz
Jasmine with Flowers GREEN TEA BLEND Chinese tea with captivating floral character & May jasmine blossoms.
Masala Chai 4oz
Cochin Masala Chai BLACK TEA WITH SPICES Blended with ginger, cinnamon, cardamom, clove, pepper, & nutmeg.
Peach Apricot 4oz
Peach Apricot BLACK TEA BLEND Infused with peaches, apricots, blackberry leaves & sunflower petals.
Rooibos Provence 4oz
Rooibos Provence CAFFEINE FREE HERBAL TEA Flavorful & fruity with elderberry, rosehip, blueberry, lavender & rose petals.
Breakfast front page
Panini Plain
Panini Plain
Almond & Apple
Fresh berries or apple, cream cheese, & almonds.
Basil Breakfast
Eggs, feta, basil pesto & spinach.
Cheddar & Bacon
Egg, cheddar, & bacon.
Cheddar & Sausage
Egg, cheddar, & sausage.
Egg & Cheddar
Egg & cheddar.
Maple Sausage
Egg, sausage, cheddar, & maple syrup.
Santa Fe
Egg, sausage, roasted red peppers, cheddar, red onion, & chipotle pesto.
PANINI
Four Cheese & Tomato Panini
Mozzarella, cheddar, swiss, feta, & fresh tomato. (vegetarian)
Basil Chicken Panini
Grilled chicken, basil pesto, mozzarella, tomato, & baby spinach.
Chicken Chipotle Panini
Grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, mozzarella, & chipotle pesto.
Chicken Italiano Panini
Grilled chicken, bacon, tomato garlic pesto, mozzarella, & tomato.
Roasted Red Hummus Panini
Housemade hummus, feta, roasted red peppers, red onion, baby spinach, & sunflower seeds. (vegetarian)
Tomato Basil Panini
Fresh tomato, basil pesto, baby spinach, mozzarella, feta cheese. (vegetarian)
Tuna Melt Panini
White albacore tuna salad, cheddar, & fresh tomato.
Turkey Artichoke Panini
Turkey, artichokes, mozzarella, baby spinach, & balsamic vinaigrette.
Turkey Ranch Panini
Turkey, bacon, cheddar, romaine, & ranch dressing.
Kids Grl Cheese 1/2 Panini
Cheddar & mozzarella half panini.
WRAP
Basil Artichoke Chic Grilled Wrap
Grilled chicken, marinated artichokes, basil pesto, mozzarella, & baby spinach.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken, asiago, romaine, housemade croutons, & creamy Caesar dressing.
Mediterranean Veggie Wrap
Housemade hummus, roasted red peppers, cucumber, artichokes, sunflower seeds, feta, red onion, spinach, & balsamic vinaigrette.
Tuna Salad Wrap
White albacore tuna salad, swiss, sunflower seeds, tomato, red onion, & mixed greens.
Turkey Almond Wrap
Turkey, basil pesto, sliced almonds, feta, tomato, & mixed greens.
Turkey BLT Wrap
Turkey breast, bacon, swiss, romaine, tomato, & Hellman's mayo.
Turkey Chipotle Grilled Wrap
Turkey breast, cheddar, chipotle pesto, roasted red peppers, & baby spinach.
SALAD
Caesar Salad
Romaine, asiago, housemade croutons, & creamy Caesar dressing.
Cranberry Walnut Salad
Dried cranberries, feta, housemade candied walnuts, field greens, & raspberry walnut vinaigrette.
Italian Bistro Salad
Roasted red peppers, aritchokes, cucumbers, red onion, asiago, housemade croutons, mixed greens, & balsamic vinaigrette.
Market Cafe Salad
Tomato, sunflower seeds, feta, cucumber, red onion, housemade croutons, mixed greens, & balsamic vinaigrette.
Apple Almond Salad
Fresh apple, sliced almonds, feta, mixed greens, & raspberry walnut vinaigrette.
SIDES & SOUP
Chips
Dirty brand plain salted kettle chips.
Granola
Housemade granola with craisins & almonds. Vegan & contains no gluten.
Mac & Cheese
Housemade.
Oatmeal
Varied selection of oats, dried fruits, & nuts. Call for specific options or we can choose for you. Vegan & contains no gluten.
Soup BOWL
Mon: Zesty Tomato Cream. Tue: White Chicken Chili. Wed: Chicken Noodle. Thur: Sweet 'n' Sour Chili. Fri: Broccoli Cheddar. Sat: Sausage Tortellini. Sun: No soup. Try our homemade Mac & Cheese!
Soup CUP
Mon: Zesty Tomato Cream. Tue: White Chicken Chili. Wed: Chicken Noodle. Thur: Sweet 'n' Sour Chili. Fri: Broccoli Cheddar. Sat: Sausage Tortellini. Sun: No soup. Try our homemade Mac & Cheese!
Yogurt & Granola CUP
Nonfat Greek yogurt, housemade granola, & local honey.
Baked Goods
|Sunday
|6:55 am - 7:45 pm
|Monday
|6:25 am - 7:45 pm
|Tuesday
|6:25 am - 7:45 pm
|Wednesday
|6:25 am - 7:45 pm
|Thursday
|6:25 am - 7:45 pm
|Friday
|6:25 am - 7:45 pm
|Saturday
|6:55 am - 7:45 pm
Sips is a locally owned & operated, family run business. It was established in 2005 with the simple vision of bringing people together over a good cup of coffee & conversation. Pop on in to enjoy a fresh, locally roasted cup of coffee and a scratch made baked goodie, or try a crispy, melty panini & a made to order salad.
149 Pattonwood Drive, Rochester, NY 14617