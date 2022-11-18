Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Sips Coffee & Cafe

218 Reviews

$

149 Pattonwood Drive

Rochester, NY 14617

SMALL

Sm Americano

$2.95

Sm Café Au Lait

$2.85

Sm Cappuccino

$4.15

Sm Caramel Apple

$4.15

Steamed apple cider, caramel syrup, & cinnamon. Seasonal.

Sm Chai

$3.95

Sm Coffee

$2.35

Sm Hot Chocolate

$3.45

Sm Latte

$4.16

Sm Mocha

$4.75

Sm Red Eye

$3.25

Sm Steamer

$3.45

Sm Tea

$2.75

Sm White Hot Chocolate

$3.75

Sm White Mocha

$5.05

Cortado

$4.35

Espresso

$3.25

MEDIUM

Med Americano

$3.45

Med Café Au Lait

$3.25

Med Cappuccino

$4.65

Med Caramel Apple

$4.65

Steamed apple cider, caramel syrup, & cinnamon. Seasonal.

Med Chai

$4.45

Med Coffee

$2.75

Med Hot Chocolate

$3.95

Med Latte

$4.65

Med Mocha

$5.25

Med Red Eye

$3.75

Med Steamer

$3.95

Med Tea

$2.75

Med White Hot Choc

$4.25

Med White Mocha

$5.55

LARGE

Lg Americano

$3.95

Lg Café Au Lait

$3.55

Lg Cappuccino

$5.15

Lg Caramel Apple

$5.15

Steamed apple cider, caramel syrup, & cinnamon. Seasonal.

Lg Chai

$4.95

Lg Coffee

$3.05

Lg Hot Chocolate

$4.45

Lg Latte

$5.15

Lg Mocha

$5.75

Lg Red Eye

$4.25

Lg Steamer

$4.45

Lg Tea

$2.75

Lg White Hot Choc

$4.75

Lg White Mocha

$6.05

SMALL

Sm Cold Brew

$3.75

Sm Iced Americano

$3.05

Sm Iced Chai

$3.95

Sm Iced Latte

$4.15

Sm Iced Mocha

$4.75

Sm Iced Tea

$2.75

Sm Iced Wh Mocha

$5.05

Sm Ital Soda

$3.05

Sm Milk

$2.35

MEDIUM

Med Cold Brew

$4.25

Med Iced Americano

$3.55

Med Iced Chai

$4.45

Med Iced Latte

$4.65

Med Iced Mocha

$5.25

Med Iced Tea

$2.95

Med Iced Wh Mocha

$5.55

Med Ital Soda

$3.55

Med Milk

$2.60

LARGE

Lg Cold Brew

$4.75

Lg Iced Americano

$4.05

Lg Iced Chai

$4.95

Lg Iced Latte

$5.15

Lg Iced Mocha

$5.75

Lg Iced Tea

$3.25

Lg Iced Wh Mocha

$6.05

Lg Ital Soda

$4.05

Lg Milk

$2.85

SMALL

Sm Frappe

$5.05

Frozen, blended coffee drink with your choice of flavor.

Sm Froz Chai

$4.95

Your favorite chai, frozen & blended.

Sm Froz Sp Apple

$5.35

Frozen, blended spiced chai & apple cider. Seasonal.

Sm Fruit Freeze

$4.75

Frozen, blended fresh fruit puree. Non dairy.

Sm Smoothie

$4.65

Rich, creamy, & dairy based.

MEDIUM

Med Frappe

$5.65

Frozen, blended coffee drink with your choice of flavor.

Med Froz Chai

$5.55

Your favorite chai, frozen & blended.

Med Froz Sp Apple

$5.95

Frozen, blended spiced chai & apple cider. Seasonal.

Med Fruit Freeze

$5.35

Frozen, blended fresh fruit puree. Non dairy.

Med Smoothie

$5.25

Rich, creamy, & dairy based.

Med Frt Yog Smoothie

$6.25

Blended with fresh fruit & nonfat Greek yogurt.

LARGE

Lg Frappe

$6.05

Frozen, blended coffee drink with your choice of flavor.

Lg Froz Chai

$5.95

Your favorite chai, frozen & blended.

Lg Froz Sp Apple

$6.35

Frozen, blended spiced chai & apple cider. Seasonal.

Lg Fruit Freeze

$5.75

Frozen, blended fresh fruit puree. Non dairy.

Lg Smoothie

$5.65

Rich, creamy, & dairy based.

BEVERAGE

Cola Fizz

$2.45

Diet Cola Fizz

$2.45

Juice

$1.95

Limonata

$2.45

Root Beer Fizz

$2.45

Sprklng Water

$2.45

Water

$1.65

1/2# BEANS

Colombia 1/2#

$9.50

Medium roast, sweet, high toned acidity, extraordinarily full body, & powerful aroma. *Note in comments if you would like beans ground.*

Espresso 1/2#

$10.00

Sips espresso blend! *Note in comments if you would like beans ground.*

Espresso Decaf 1/2#

$12.00

Sips espresso blend! DECAF *Note in comments if you would like beans ground.*

Flavor 1/2#

$9.00

Jamaican Me Crazy, Hazelnut, Vanilla, Snickers Bar, Coconut Cream, Caramel Turtle... *Note in comments if you would like beans ground.*

Flav Decaf 1/2#

$10.00

Jamaican Me Crazy Decaf or Hazelnut Decaf. *Note in comments if you would like beans ground.*

Guatemala 1/2#

$9.50

Rich acidity with a twist of smokiness, medium body & complex flavor. *Note in comments if you would like beans ground.*

Italian Roast 1/2#

$9.00

Dark roast with medium body, bittersweet chocolate finish, & light smoke aroma. *Note in comments if you would like beans ground.*

Papua 1/2#

$9.50

Smooth, sweet, full bodied lighter roast. *Note in comments if you would like beans ground.*

ROC Brew 1/2#

$9.00

Well-balanced & smooth, with a bright, rich flavor, great aroma, & medium body. *Note in comments if you would like beans ground.*

ROC DECAF 1/2#

$10.00

Well-balanced & smooth, with a bright, rich flavor, great aroma, & medium body. DECAF *Note in comments if you would like beans ground.*

Sumatra 1/2#

$9.50

Rich, complex flavor, deep-toned acidity, & extraordinarily full body. *Note in comments if you would like beans ground.*

Zambia 1/2#

$9.50

Gentle brightness & strong fruit notes, compliments of a natural drying process, where the bean has been dried in the full cherry. *Note in comments if you would like beans ground.*

1# BEANS

Colombia 1#

$19.00

Medium roast, sweet, high toned acidity, extraordinarily full body, & powerful aroma. *Note in comments if you would like beans ground.*

Espresso 1#

$20.00

Sips espresso blend! *Note in comments if you would like beans ground.*

Espresso Decaf 1#

$24.00

Sips espresso blend! DECAF *Note in comments if you would like beans ground.*

Flavor 1#

$18.00

Jamaican Me Crazy, Hazelnut, Vanilla, Snickers Bar, Coconut Cream, Caramel Turtle... *Note in comments if you would like beans ground.*

Flavor Decaf 1#

$20.00

Jamaican Me Crazy Decaf & Hazelnut Decaf. *Note in comments if you would like beans ground.*

Guatemala 1#

$19.00

Rich acidity with a twist of smokiness, medium body, & complex flavor. *Note in comments if you would like beans ground.*

Italian 1#

$18.00

Dark roast with medium body, bittersweet chocolate finish, & light smoke aroma. *Note in comments if you would like beans ground.*

Papua 1#

$19.00

Smooth, sweet, full bodied lighter roast. *Note in comments if you would like beans ground.*

ROC Brew 1#

$18.00

Well balanced & smooth, with a bright, rich flavor, great aroma, & medium body. *Note in comments if you would like beans ground.*

ROC DECAF 1#

$20.00

Well balanced & smooth, with a bright, rich flavor, great aroma, & medium body. DECAF. *Note in comments if you would like beans ground.*

Sumatra 1#

$19.00

Rich, complex flavor, deep-toned acidity, & extraordinarily full body. *Note in comments if you would like beans ground.*

Zambia 1#

$19.00

Gentle brightness & strong fruit notes, compliments of a natural drying process, where the bean has been dried in the full cherry. *Note in comments if you would like beans ground.*

TEA

Angel Falls 4oz

$9.00

Angel Falls Mist CAFFEINE FREE HERB & FRUIT TEA Exotic strawberry & lemon character with apple, rosehip & orange pieces.

Berry Berry 4oz

$9.00

Berry Berry CAFFEINE FREE HERB & FRUIT TEA Infused with elderberry, currants, rosehip, raisin & hibiscus petals.

Camomile 1.5oz

$7.00

Egyptian Camomile CAFFEINE FREE HERBAL TEA Fruity, floral character. Made from sundried Egyptian chamomile flowers.

Eng Bfast 4oz

$8.75

English Breakfast BLACK TEA Traditional style breakfast tea, coppery bright with orange highlights.

Eng Bfast Decaf 4oz

$13.00

English Breakfast DECAFFEINATED BLACK TEA Traditional style breakfast tea, bright & full bodies with some fruity notes.

Japan Sencha 4oz

$7.00

Japan Sencha Kakagawa GREEN TEA Smooth Japanese green tea with moderate depth & body.

Jasmine 4oz

$8.50

Jasmine with Flowers GREEN TEA BLEND Chinese tea with captivating floral character & May jasmine blossoms.

Masala Chai 4oz

$9.50

Cochin Masala Chai BLACK TEA WITH SPICES Blended with ginger, cinnamon, cardamom, clove, pepper, & nutmeg.

Peach Apricot 4oz

$9.50

Peach Apricot BLACK TEA BLEND Infused with peaches, apricots, blackberry leaves & sunflower petals.

Rooibos Provence 4oz

$8.50

Rooibos Provence CAFFEINE FREE HERBAL TEA Flavorful & fruity with elderberry, rosehip, blueberry, lavender & rose petals.

Breakfast front page

Panini Plain

$2.95

Panini Plain

Almond & Apple

Fresh berries or apple, cream cheese, & almonds.

Basil Breakfast

Eggs, feta, basil pesto & spinach.

Cheddar & Bacon

Egg, cheddar, & bacon.

Cheddar & Sausage

Egg, cheddar, & sausage.

Egg & Cheddar

Egg & cheddar.

Maple Sausage

Egg, sausage, cheddar, & maple syrup.

Santa Fe

Egg, sausage, roasted red peppers, cheddar, red onion, & chipotle pesto.

PANINI

Four Cheese & Tomato Panini

Mozzarella, cheddar, swiss, feta, & fresh tomato. (vegetarian)

Basil Chicken Panini

Grilled chicken, basil pesto, mozzarella, tomato, & baby spinach.

Chicken Chipotle Panini

Grilled chicken,‏ roasted red peppers, mozzarella, & chipotle pesto.

Chicken Italiano Panini

Grilled chicken, bacon, tomato garlic pesto, mozzarella, & tomato.

Roasted Red Hummus Panini

Housemade hummus, feta, roasted red peppers, red onion, baby spinach, & sunflower seeds. (vegetarian)

Tomato Basil Panini

Fresh tomato, basil pesto, baby spinach, mozzarella, feta cheese. (vegetarian)

Tuna Melt Panini

White albacore tuna salad, cheddar, & fresh tomato.

Turkey Artichoke Panini

Turkey, artichokes, mozzarella, baby spinach, & balsamic vinaigrette.

Turkey Ranch Panini

Turkey, bacon, cheddar, romaine, & ranch dressing.

Kids Grl Cheese 1/2 Panini

$4.15

Cheddar & mozzarella half panini.

WRAP

Basil Artichoke Chic Grilled Wrap

$9.75

Grilled chicken, marinated artichokes, basil pesto, mozzarella, & baby spinach.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.25

Grilled chicken, asiago, romaine, housemade croutons, & creamy Caesar dressing.

Mediterranean Veggie Wrap

$8.25

Housemade hummus, roasted red peppers, cucumber, artichokes, sunflower seeds, feta, red onion, spinach, & balsamic vinaigrette.

Tuna Salad Wrap

$8.75

White albacore tuna salad, swiss, sunflower seeds, tomato, red onion, & mixed greens.

Turkey Almond Wrap

$8.95

Turkey, basil pesto, sliced almonds, feta, tomato, & mixed greens.

Turkey BLT Wrap

$9.25

Turkey breast, bacon, swiss, romaine, tomato, & Hellman's mayo.

Turkey Chipotle Grilled Wrap

$8.95

Turkey breast, cheddar, chipotle pesto, roasted red peppers, & baby spinach.

SALAD

Caesar Salad

Romaine, asiago, housemade croutons, & creamy Caesar dressing.

Cranberry Walnut Salad

Dried cranberries, feta, housemade candied walnuts, field greens, & raspberry walnut vinaigrette.

Italian Bistro Salad

Roasted red peppers, aritchokes, cucumbers, red onion, asiago, housemade croutons, mixed greens, & balsamic vinaigrette.

Market Cafe Salad

Tomato, sunflower seeds, feta, cucumber, red onion, housemade croutons, mixed greens, & balsamic vinaigrette.

Apple Almond Salad

Fresh apple, sliced almonds, feta, mixed greens, & raspberry walnut vinaigrette.

SIDES & SOUP

Chips

$1.95

Dirty brand plain salted kettle chips.

Granola

$4.95

Housemade granola with craisins & almonds. Vegan & contains no gluten.

Mac & Cheese

$5.15

Housemade.

Oatmeal

$4.75

Varied selection of oats, dried fruits, & nuts. Call for specific options or we can choose for you. Vegan & contains no gluten.

Soup BOWL

$5.15

Mon: Zesty Tomato Cream. Tue: White Chicken Chili. Wed: Chicken Noodle. Thur: Sweet 'n' Sour Chili. Fri: Broccoli Cheddar. Sat: Sausage Tortellini. Sun: No soup. Try our homemade Mac & Cheese!

Soup CUP

$4.15

Mon: Zesty Tomato Cream. Tue: White Chicken Chili. Wed: Chicken Noodle. Thur: Sweet 'n' Sour Chili. Fri: Broccoli Cheddar. Sat: Sausage Tortellini. Sun: No soup. Try our homemade Mac & Cheese!

Yogurt & Granola CUP

$4.95

Nonfat Greek yogurt, housemade granola, & local honey.

Baked Goods

Brownie

$3.15

Cinnamon Bun

$3.45

Gourmt Garbage

$3.45

Health Bar VGF

$3.65

Vegan & contains no gluten.

Muffin

$3.35

Nut Bar

$3.35

Scone

$3.35

Sweet Bread

$2.95

Cookies

Choc Chip Cookie

$2.65

M&M Cookie

$2.65

PButter Cookie

$2.65

Shortbread

$1.25

Sugar Cookie

$3.65

VGF PB Cookie

$3.15

Vegan & contains no gluten.

VGF Choc Chip Cookie

$3.25

Vegan & contains no gluten.

Attributes and Amenities
Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Delivery
Fast Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Outdoor Seating
Takeout
All hours
Sunday 6:55 am - 7:45 pm
Monday 6:25 am - 7:45 pm
Tuesday 6:25 am - 7:45 pm
Wednesday 6:25 am - 7:45 pm
Thursday 6:25 am - 7:45 pm
Friday 6:25 am - 7:45 pm
Saturday 6:55 am - 7:45 pm
Restaurant info

Sips is a locally owned & operated, family run business. It was established in 2005 with the simple vision of bringing people together over a good cup of coffee & conversation. Pop on in to enjoy a fresh, locally roasted cup of coffee and a scratch made baked goodie, or try a crispy, melty panini & a made to order salad.

Website

Location

149 Pattonwood Drive, Rochester, NY 14617

Directions

Gallery
Sips Coffee & Cafe image
Sips Coffee & Cafe image

