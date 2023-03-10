Main picView gallery

Sips Daiquiris 4225 Nicholson Dr

review star

No reviews yet

4225 Nicholson Dr

Baton Rouge, LA 70808

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions


Daiquiris

12oz Daiquiri

$7.50

20oz Daiquiri

$9.50

Half Gallon Daiquiri

$20.00

$1.00 Single Toppings

$1.00

$2.50 Unlimited Toppings

$2.50

Extra Shots

151 Rum

$1.25

190 Grain

$1.25

Hennesey

$5.50

Jello shot

$2.00

Jello shot 3 pack

$5.00

Malibu Rum

$3.50

Patron Tequlia

$5.50

Tequlia

$1.25

Titos Vodka

$3.50
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Our Sips, Your Lips!

Location

4225 Nicholson Dr, Baton Rouge, LA 70808

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Jambalaya Pot LLC - 16741 Battle Creek Dr
orange starNo Reviews
4383 Nicholson Drive Baton Rouge, LA 70808
View restaurantnext
Izzo's Illegal Burrito - Burbank I
orange starNo Reviews
4250 Burbank Drive Baton Rouge, LA 70808
View restaurantnext
Plush Bar & Grill - 4250 Burbank Drive
orange starNo Reviews
4250 Burbank Drive Baton Rouge, LA 70808
View restaurantnext
Modesto - Tacos Tequila Whiskey
orange starNo Reviews
3930 Burbank Dr. Baton Rouge, LA 70808
View restaurantnext
Off the Hook - Burbank
orange starNo Reviews
3930 Burbank Dr. Baton Rouge, LA 70808
View restaurantnext
Lit Pizza - Burbank L
orange star4.6 • 1,956
3930 Burbank Dr Baton Rouge, LA 70808
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Baton Rouge

Izzo's Illegal Burrito - Bluebonnet @ Jefferson
orange star4.4 • 3,297
4245 Bluebonnet Blvd Baton Rouge, LA 70809
View restaurantnext
The Chimes - Highland
orange star4.6 • 2,878
3357 Highland Rd. Baton Rouge, LA 70802
View restaurantnext
The Chimes
orange star4.6 • 2,878
3357 Highland Rd. Baton Rouge, LA 70802
View restaurantnext
Parrain's Seafood
orange star4.5 • 2,683
3225 Perkins Rd Baton Rouge, LA 70808
View restaurantnext
Lit Pizza - Burbank L
orange star4.6 • 1,956
3930 Burbank Dr Baton Rouge, LA 70808
View restaurantnext
Ruby Slipper Cafe - Baton Rouge
orange star4.3 • 1,885
3535 Perkins Rd #375 Baton Rouge, LA 70808
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Baton Rouge
Port Allen
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Denham Springs
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Prairieville
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Gonzales
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Hammond
review star
Avg 4.7 (19 restaurants)
Hammond
review star
Avg 4.7 (19 restaurants)
La Place
review star
No reviews yet
Lafayette
review star
Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)
Covington
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston