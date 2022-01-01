A map showing the location of Sips & Dips 5345 Ballantyne Commons ParkwayView gallery

Sips & Dips 5345 Ballantyne Commons Parkway

No reviews yet

5345 Ballantyne Commons Parkway

Charlotte, NC 28277

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

COKE BASE DRINKS

GROOVE IS IN THE HART

$2.50+

Coke/Diet Coke Base, Raspberry Purée, Sweet Cream, Fresh Squeezed Lime

HIT ME BABY ONE MORE TIME

$2.50+

Coke/Diet Coke Base, Cherry Grenadine, Vanilla Syrup, Cherry on top

DIRTY POP

$2.50+

Coke/Diet Coke Base, Coconut Syrup, Coconut Cream, Fresh Squeezed Lime

DR. PEPPER BASE DRINKS

RASPBERRY BERET

$2.50+

Dr. Pepper/Diet Dr. Pepper Base, Raspberry Purée, Coconut Crème

PEACHES

$2.50+

Dr. Pepper/Diet Dr. Pepper Base, Peach Syrup, Vanilla Cream

ROLLIN IN THE DEEP

$2.50+

Dr. Pepper/Diet Dr. Pepper Base, Mango Purée, Coconut Crème, fresh squeezed lime

MT. DEW BASE DRINKS

CALIFORNIA LOVE

$2.50+

Mt. Dew/Diet Mt. Dew Base, Pomegranate Syrup, Mango Purée, Fresh Squeezed Orange and Lime

ACHY BREAKY HART

$2.50+

Mt. Dew/Diet Mt. Dew Base, Strawberry Syrup, Pineapple Syrup,

STAYIN’ ALIVE

$2.50+

Mt. Dew/Diet Mt. Dew Base, Coconut Syrup, Raspberry Purée, Fresh Squeezed Lime

WHEN THE SUN GOES DOWN

$2.50+

Mt. Dew/Diet Mt. Dew Base, Piña Colada Purée, Coconut Cream, Fresh Squeezed Lime

FRESCA BASE DRINKS

PEACHES AND CREAM

$2.50+

Fresca Base, Peach Syrup, Sweet Cream

WHEN DOVES CRY

$2.50+

Fresca Base, Grapefruit Syrup, Fresh Squeezed Lime, Fresh Mint

DESPACITO

$2.50+

Fresca Base, Mojito Lime Syrup, Fresh Squeezed Lime, Fresh Mint Garnish

IT’S 5’O CLOCK SOMEWHERE

$2.50+

Fresca Base, Pomegranate Syrup, Piña Colada Purée, Fresh Squeezed Lime, Cherry on top

GREENLIGHT

$2.50+

MAI TAI MOCKTAIL

$2.50+

SPRITE/LEMONADE BASE DRINKS

SUPERSONIC

$2.50+

Sprite Base, Lime Syrup, Cherry Grenadine, Fresh Squeezed Lime, Cherry on top

2 LEGIT 2 QUIT

$2.50+

Sprite/Light Lemonade, Any Fruit Purée or syrup

SUMMER NIGHTS

$2.50+

Light Lemonade Base, Pomegranate Syrup, Coconut Syrup, Fresh Squeezed Lemon

ARABIAN NIGHTS

$2.50+

Light Lemonade, Torn Fresh Mint, Fresh Squeezed Lime

WATERMELON SUGAR

$2.50+

COLD HEART - Double Raspberry Lemonade

$2.50+

BOOM BOOM POW

$2.50+

KIDS DRINKS

24 CARAT MAGIC

$2.50+

Rootbeer Base, Caramel Syrup, Sweet Crème

BABY SHARK

$2.50+

Sprite Base, Blue Rasberry Syrup, Gummy Shark on Top

SHAKE IT OFF

$2.50+

Root Beer Base, Vanilla Cream

FANCY LIKE

$2.50+

Orange Soda Base, Vanilla Syrup, Vanilla Cream

DANCING QUEEN

$2.50+

Sprite, Cherry Grenadine, Cherry on Top

PROUD TO BE AN AMERICAN

$2.50+

WE DON'T TALK ABOUT BRUNO

$2.50+

SPARKLING WATER BASE REFRESHERS

GOOD 4 U

$3.75

Sparkling Water, pineapple syrup, pomegranate syrup, coconut cream, frozen mixed berries on top

LOVER

$3.75

Sparkling water, Strawberry syrup, frozen strawberry bites, Fresh Squeezed lemon, Mint

SOAK UP THE SUN

$3.75

Sparkling Water, Peach syrup, Mango Purée, Frozen Mango Chunks

MOVE IT X MOVE FOR JENN

$3.75

WATER BASE REFRESHERS

SEÑORITA

$3.75

Spa Water, Coconut Syrup, Fresh Squeezed Citrus

SPA WATER

$2.00

Water Steeped with Lemon, Lime and Mint on Pebble Ice

PLAIN SODA DRINKS

COKE

$2.25+

DIET COKE

$2.25+

COKE ZER0

$2.25+

DR. PEPPER

$2.25+

DIET DR. PEPPER

$2.25+

MT. DEW

$2.25+

DIET MT. DEW

$2.25+

LIGHT LEMONADE

$2.25+

FRESCA

$2.25+

SPRITE

$2.25+

ROOTBEER

$2.25+

ORANGE FANTA

$2.25+

ICE WATER

COOKIES

CHILLED SUGAR COOKIE

$3.00

CHILLED PEANUT BUTTER NUTELLA COOKIE

$3.00

REESE’S PEANUT BUTTER NUTELLA

$3.25

PUMPKIN SUGAR COOKIE

$3.00

SALTED CARAMEL SUGAR COOKIE

$3.00

COOKIES & CREAM SUGAR COOKIE

$3.00

SALTED STUFFED BISCOFF

$3.50

CHOCOLATE CRINKLE COOKIE

$3.00Out of stock

SALTED STUFFED NUTELLA

$3.50

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

$3.00

UNICORN

$3.50

CARAMEL BROWNIE COOKIE

$3.50Out of stock

DOUBLE DARK CHOCOLATE

$3.50Out of stock

S'MORES

$3.50

HALF CHOCOLATE HALF PEANUT BUTTER

$3.50Out of stock

HEATH PRETZEL CARAMEL

$3.50

COCONUT CHOCOLATE CHIP

$3.70

M&M CHOCOLATE CHIP

$3.50

RICE KRISPIE TREAT SALTED CARAMEL

$3.50

VANILLA CARAMEL OREO

$3.50

Pumpkin Sugar

$3.50

PUMPKIN CHOCOLATE CHIP

$3.50Out of stock

PRETZEL BITES

CINNAMON SUGAR PRETZEL BITES

$5.25

SALTED PRETZEL BITES

$5.25

PARMESAN PRETZEL BITES

$5.25

BUTTERED PRETZEL BITES

$5.25

PLAIN PRETZEL BITES

$5.25

CHURROS

$5.25

DIPS

SWEET GLAZE

$0.75

CREAM CHEESE FROSTING

$0.75

NUTELLA

$0.75

NACHO CHEESE

$0.75

MARINARA

$0.75

DULCE DE LECHE

$0.75

MERCHANDISE

Sips & Dips Tumbler

$12.00

ICE

Light Ice

Heavy Ice

EMPLOYEE DRINKS

HEATWAVES

$2.50+

Mt. Dew/Diet Mt. Dew Base. Blue Curaçao Syrup, Fresh Orange

LOVE SHAK

$2.50+

LONG HOT SUMMER

$2.50+

DONUTS

GLAZED DONUT

$2.00

CHOCOLATE SPRINKLE DONUT

$2.00

STRAWBERRY SPRINKLE DONUT

$2.00

BAG OF ICE

Bag of Ice

$4.50

COOKIE BOXES

Halloween Cookie Box

$25.00

DRINKS

BABY SHARK

$4.00

CALIFORNIA LOVE

$4.00

HIT ME BABY

$4.00

IT'S 5 0' CLOCK SOMEWHERE

$4.00

LOVER

$4.00

RASPBERRY BERET

$4.00

SUMMER NIGHTS

$4.00

SUPERSONIC

$4.00

COOKIES

NUTELLA CHOCOLATE CHIP

$4.00

S'MORES

$4.00

PEANUT BUTTER NUTELLA

$4.00

SUGAR SPRINKLES

$4.00

Custom wedding

Seth wedding

$850.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5345 Ballantyne Commons Parkway, Charlotte, NC 28277

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

