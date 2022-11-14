Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sips & Sweets Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

1 Riverside Road

Riverside, IL 60546

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Breaded Pork Tenderloin Meal for 2
DIY Cookie Kits 6 Cookies
Bacon Egg & Cheese Croissant

Coffee

Americano

Americano

$3.55+

Espresso with Hot Water

Cafe Au Lait

$3.55+

Coffee with Steamed Milk

Cappuccino

$3.75+

House Espresso with your choice milk

Caramel Macchiato

$4.75+

Caramel Macchiato Frappe

$4.55+

Cold Brew

$4.15+

Refillable Bottle

Dalgona

$4.50

Decaf Latte

$4.25+
Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.35+

Metropolis Medium Roast

Decaf Drip Coffee

$3.25+

Metropolis Medium Roast Decaf

Espresso 2 Shots

$3.15

Double Shot of Espresso

Iced Americano

$3.75+

Iced Coffee

$3.45+

Iced Decaf Coffee

$3.65+

Iced Caramel Macchiato

$4.85+

Iced Latte

$4.45+

Iced Mocha Latte

$4.95+

Iced White Chocolate Mocha Latte

$5.45+

Latte

$4.05+

Mocha Latte

$4.65+

Red Eye

$3.50+

The Sami

$4.65+

Hot Chocolate with Espresso

White Mocha Latte

$4.95+

White Mocha Frappe

$4.55+

Mocha Frappe

$4.55+

Iced Cappuccino

$3.80+

Vanilla Frappe

$4.55+

Tea

Arnold Palmer

$3.50+

Chai Tea Latte

$5.50+

Medium Chai Tea Latte using Rishi Organic Chai Tea Concentrate never a syrup.

Dirty Chai Tea Latte

$6.50

Hibiscus Iced Tea

$3.25+

Hot Tea

$3.05+

Iced Black Tea

$3.25+

Iced Chai Tea Latte

$5.50+

Medium Chai Tea Rishi Organic Chai Concentrate never a syrup

London Fog

$4.00

Iced Dirty Chai Tea Latte

$6.55

Bottled Beverages

Orgain Clean Protein Milk Protein Shake

$3.00

V8

$1.75

Coke

$1.75

Sprite

$1.75

LaCroix

$1.75

Root Beer Bottle

$2.25

Green River Bottle

$2.00Out of stock

Kombucha Raspberry Hibiscus Sparkling Collagen Water

$4.50

Pomegranate Kombucha

$4.75

Intelligentsia Oat Latte

$4.30Out of stock

Sunny-D

$1.50

Vybes Strawberry Lavender

$6.25

Vybes Waterlemon Lime

$6.25

Honest Kids Grape Juice

$1.25

Honest Berry Lemonade

$1.25

Honest Kids Fruit Punch

$1.25

Tropicana Apple Juice

$1.50

Oat Milk Bottle

$4.85

Bottled Water

$1.65

Tropicana Orange Juice

$1.50

Bubble Tea

Bubble Gum

$6.00

Medium 20 oz

Green Tea Matcha

$6.00

Medium 20 oz

Mango

$6.00Out of stock

Medium 20 oz

Milk Tea

$6.00

Orange Cream

$6.00Out of stock

Pineapple

$6.00

Strawberry & Cream

$6.00

Taro

$6.00Out of stock

Purple and slightly sweet. Medium 20 oz

Horchata

$6.00

Cold Beverage

Cold Milk

$1.50

Frozen Hot Chocolate

$4.35

Lawton Lemonade

$2.50+

Orange Juice

$1.50

Chocolate Milk

$1.65

Harney Beverages

Harney Apple Juice

$3.40

Harney Butterfly Flower Lemonade

$3.40

Harney Cranberry

$3.40

Harney Mango

$3.50

Harney Orange Mango

$3.40

Harney Peach

$3.25

Hot Beverage

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Mist

$2.85+

Like a "Steamer" add any flavor

Peppermint Hot Chocolate

$3.65+

Lotus

Lotus Natural Energy

$3.50+

Smoothies

Blueberry Strawberry

$4.50+

Green Smoothie

$4.50+

Mango,Pineapple and Strawberry

$4.50+

Peanut Butter Banana

$4.50+

Strawberry Banana

$4.50+

Halloween Fun

Costume Party

Costume Party

$12.00

Come and make Halloween Spooky Edible Houses to bring home, Play Games, Hot Cocoa, and More!!!

DIY Cookie Kits 6 Cookies

DIY Cookie Kits 6 Cookies

$15.00

6 DIY Cookies in various Halloween Shapes, Sprinkles and Icing.