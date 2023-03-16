Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sips - Tampa Sips Tampa

review star

No reviews yet

6118 Gunn Highway

Tampa, FL 33625

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Sips Drink

Signature

Almond Joy Latte

$4.75+

Birthday Cake Latte

$4.75+

Flamingo Mocha

$4.75+

Cheesecake Latte

$4.75+

Rocky Road Latte

$4.75+

Salted Caramel Latte

$4.75+

Tiger Mocha

$4.75+

Sips Mocha

$4.75+

Buffalo Brookie Mocha

$5.45+

Chocolate Cherry Latte

$4.75+

German Chocolate Cake

$4.75+

Toasted Campfire Mocha

$4.75+

Oreo Latte

$5.45+

Reese's Mocha

$4.75+

Pumpkin Spiced Latte

$4.75+

Brown Sugar Cinnamon Latte

$4.75+

Classics

Caramel Macchiato

$4.45+

Vanilla Latte

$4.45+

Caffe Mocha

$4.45+

White Mocha

$4.45+

Caffe Latte

$3.75+

Americano

$2.75+

House Coffee

$2.25+

Espresso

$2.00+

Cappuccino

$3.65+

Lotus

Pink Paradise

$4.15+

Purple Power

$4.15+

BYO Lotus

$4.15+

Tea & Nitro & Lemonade

Loose Leaf Tea

$2.75+

Iced Tea

$2.70+

Chai Tea Latte

$3.80+

Nitro & Infusions

$4.20+

London Fog

$3.25+

Matcha

$4.45+

Lemonade

$2.25+

Caffeine Free

Sips Freeze

$2.75+

Chocolate Milk

$1.75+

Ice Water

Milk

$1.50+

Steamer

$3.15+

Italian Soda

$3.15+

Featured Drinks

Banana Flip Freeze

$4.75+

Butter Toffee Latte

$4.75+

Gingerbread Mocha

$4.75+

Honey Almond Latte

$4.75+

Samoa Latte

$4.75+

Vader

$4.75+

Double Chocolate Blast

$5.65+

Snickerdoodle Latte

$4.75+

Fruit Smoothie

Strawberry

$2.60+

Mango Peach

$2.60+

Berry

$2.60+

Strawberry Banana

$2.60+

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.55+

White Hot Chocolate

$3.55+

Sips Breakfast & Bakery

Bagel Sandwiches

Ham Egg & Pepper Jack

$5.75

Bacon Egg & Cheddar

$5.75

Sausage Egg & Swiss

$5.75

Bagels

Plain Bagel

$3.25

Jalapeno Bagel

$3.25

Everything Bagel

$3.25

Blueberry

$3.25

Cinnamon Raisin

$3.25

Croissants

$3.25

Asiago

$3.25

Bakery

Coffee Cake

$2.95

Cookie

$1.50

Cookie Dough Brownie

$4.95

Muffin

$2.95

Scone

$2.95

Sips Lunch

Lunch

Grilled Chicken & Cheese

$6.95

Ham Cheese & Bacon Jam

$6.95

Smoked Chicken Salad Croissant

$6.95

Sriracha Mayo Chicken Sandwich

$6.95

Turkey Bacon Avocado

$7.95

Sides

Sea Salt Chips

$1.50

Jalapeno Cheddar Chips

$1.50

Sips Apps

Apps

Chicken Bites

$6.05

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.05

Pretzels & Beer Cheese

$6.05

Spring Rolls

$6.05

Catering & Retail

Joe To Go

96 Oz Joe To Go

$24.95

Pup Cup

Pup Cup

Cups

Polar Insulated

$22.95

Clear Plastic Cup

$12.00

Camper Mug

$14.95

Shirts

X-Small

$23.95

Small

$23.95

Medium

$23.95

Large

$23.95

X-Large

$23.95

XX-Large

$26.95

Bagged Coffee

Bagged Coffee

$14.99
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6118 Gunn Highway, Tampa, FL 33625

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Terra Sur Cafe
orange star4.5 • 146
5330 Ehrlich Road #103 Tampa, FL 33624
View restaurantnext
Cepas Wine Bar
orange starNo Reviews
5330 Ehrlich Road Tampa, FL 33624
View restaurantnext
Louis Pappas Marketplace - Citrus Park
orange starNo Reviews
7877 Gunn Hwy #106 Tampa, FL 33626
View restaurantnext
New York New York Pizza - Westchase
orange starNo Reviews
11203 Sheldon Road Tamps, FL 33626
View restaurantnext
Mojitos Tampa - Mojitos 4535 Gunn hwy Tampa
orange starNo Reviews
4535 Gunn hwy Tampa, FL 33624
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Odessa FL (Citrus Park)
orange star4.3 • 684
8568 Gunn Hwy Odessa, FL 33556
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Tampa

Datz - Tampa
orange star4.3 • 10,790
2616 S MacDill Ave Tampa, FL 33629
View restaurantnext
Oxford Exchange
orange star4.6 • 3,263
420 West Kennedy Boulevard Tampa, FL 33606
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Apollo Beach FL
orange star4.2 • 3,199
205 Apollo Beach Blvd Apollo Beach, FL 33607
View restaurantnext
Miguel's Mexican Seafood & Grill
orange star4.1 • 2,748
3035 West Kennedy Blvd Tampa, FL 33609
View restaurantnext
Daily Eats
orange star4.0 • 2,251
901 South Howard Ave Tampa, FL 33606
View restaurantnext
The C House - Seminole Heights
orange star4.4 • 2,222
6005 N. Florida Ave. Tampa, FL 33604
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Tampa
Brandon
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
Lutz
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Oldsmar
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Safety Harbor
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Riverview
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Pinellas Park
review star
Avg 3.8 (9 restaurants)
Saint Petersburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (178 restaurants)
Clearwater
review star
Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)
Dunedin
review star
Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston