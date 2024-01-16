Sips & Scoops Handcrafted Coffee 1689 Arden Way, Suite 1110
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info
Welcome to our vibrant coffee haven, where every cup sparks a conversation and ignites inspiration. Whether you're craving a velvety latte, a bold espresso, or a sweet treat, join us in shaping our shared journey through the true essence of coffee craftsmanship.
Location
1689 Arden Way, Suite 1110, Sacramento, CA 95815