Sir Benedict's Tavern

Appetizers

Garlic Cheesy Bread

$7.50

Soft white roll smothered with melted cheddar served with house made red sauce

Artichoke & Spinach

$8.95

Cream artichoke and spinach spread with house made focaccia bread

German Pretzel

$7.50Out of stock

Jumbo German pretzel with house made beer cheese sauce

Hummus Platter

$8.95

Roasted red pepper and garlic hummus with warm pita and veggie

Pesto Bruschetta

$8.95

Toastec baguette, house made pesto and bruschetta, mozzarella and balsamic reduction

Hot Chips

$7.95

Buffalo kettle chips, candied bacon, celery, herbed creme fraiche

Best Nachos Ever Full

$12.50

Corn tortilla chips, tomato, onion, jalapeno, cheddar, pico, sour cream

Best Nachos Ever Half

$8.95

Corn tortilla chips, tomato, onion, jalapeno, cheddar, pico, sour cream

Sandwiches

BYOS Full

$9.50

Choose your choose a base, bread, cheese and 3 veggies

BYOS Half

$6.50

Choose your choose a base, bread, cheese and 3 veggies

Daily Feature

$11.95Out of stock

Daily changing chef's featured sandwich

Avocado Bacon - Full

$9.50

House made avocado spread and chopped bourbon bacon with choice of bread, cheese and three veggies

Avocado Bacon - Half

$6.50

House made avocado spread and chopped bourbon bacon with choice of bread, cheese and three veggies

Bacon Jack

$9.95

Oven roasted chicken, pepper jack, thai pepper mayo, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickles and ciabatta

Bahn Belli

$11.95

Candied pork belly, pickled carrots and red onion, cilantro, jalapenos, cucumbers, sriracha honey lime glaze and mayo on a torta bun

British Dip - Full

$10.75

A toasted white roll stuffed with a hearty serving of our house made shaved roast beef and swiss served with au jus

British Dip - Half

$6.50

A toasted white roll stuffed with a hearty serving of our house made shaved roast beef and swiss served with au jus

Bruce

$9.95

Oven roasted chicken, house made pesto and bruschetta, mozzarella, fresh spinach and balsamic reduction on focaccia

Chicken Bacon Art

$9.95

Roasted chicken, peppered bacon, cream artichoke spread, swiss, tomato, fresh spinach and onion on focaccia

Cuban Pork

$10.50

Carnitas, avocado spread, sriracha and pepper jack on a crunchy baguette

Fontina Flatbread

$9.95

Turkey, fontina, roasted red peppers and spinach in a warm flatbread

Full Cheese Sandwich

$9.50

Half Cheese Sandwich

$6.50

Pickled Pig

$10.50

Porchetta, pepper jack, thai pepper mayo, quick pickled cucumber and red onion with fresh spinach and tomato on focaccia

Portobello Melt - Full

$8.95

Marinated portobello mushrooms, swiss, caramelized onion and thai pepper mayo on pumpernickel

Portobello Melt - Half

$6.50

Marinated portobello mushrooms, swiss, caramelized onion and thai pepper mayo on pumpernickel

PPP

$10.50

Pastrami, porchetta and pepperoni with provolone, red onion, pepperoncini and tomato with Italian dressing on white hoagie roll

Reuben - Full

$10.50

Pastrami, sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing and swiss on pumpernickel

Reuben - Half

$6.50

Pastrami, sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing and swiss on pumpernickel

Shanwich

$9.95

Marinated portobello mushrooms, pepper jack, onion, tomato, spinach and jalapenos with stoneground mustard on focaccia

Sir Ben's Boar

$10.50

House made porchetta, caramelized onions, fontina cheese, roasted fennel mayo on focaccia

Sir Bens BLT - Full

$8.95

A twist on a classic with peppered bacon, tomato and lettuce with bacon aoili on taosted 12 grain

Sir Bens BLT - Half

$6.50

A twist on a classic with peppered bacon, tomato and lettuce with bacon aoili on taosted 12 grain

Sir Melt

$8.95

All our veggies and cheese melted up and piled high on 12 grain bread

Sir Pesto 2.0 - Full

$9.50

Sundried tomato pesto, basil pesto, mozzarella, provolone, tomato and spinach on lemon herb focaccia

Sir Pesto 2.0 - Half

$6.50

Sundried tomato pesto, basil pesto, mozzarella, provolone, tomato and spinach on lemon herb focaccia

Tuna Melt - Full

$9.95

House made albacore tuna salad with choice of bread, cheese and three veggies

Tuna Melt - Half

$6.50

House made albacore tuna salad with choice of bread, cheese and three veggies

Kids Menu

Little Nachos

$6.00

Corned tortilla chips, cheddar cheese and seasoned ground beef with sour cream

Mac 'n Cheese

$6.00

PB&J

$6.00

Sliced white bread, peanut butter and strawberry jam

Pita Pizza

$6.00

Toasty Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Fresh sliced white bread and cheddar cheese

Pizza and More

The Classic Za

$11.95Out of stock

House made focaccia crust with choice of meat and veggies

Za Matador

$12.95Out of stock

House made focaccia crust topped with chorizo, caramelized onion balsamic jam, mushroom, mozzarella and cheddar with fresh spinach, feta, red onion and pepperoncini

Nor'easter Burrito

$9.95

Stuffed with black beans, spanich rice, avocado, cheddar, sour cream, tomato and onion

Salads and Soups

Southwestern Salad

$9.50

Fresh greens, tomato, onion, jalapenos, shredded cheddar, corn tortilla chips, salsa and sour cream with a tequila lime vinaigrette

Chef's Salad

$9.50

Fresh greens, cucumber, turkey, ham, hardboiled egg, tomato, red onion, green pepper and cheddar

Vegan Cobb Salad

$9.50

Fresh greens, roasted butternut squash, green apple, craisins, toasted walnuts, cinnamon maple chickpeas and sliced avocado with dijon vinaigrette

Chicken Bacon Salad

$9.50

Fresh greens, red onion, tomato, peppered bacon, candied walnuts, and oven roasted chicken with a stone ground honey mustard dressing

Soup/Salad Cup

$7.50

Choice of garden or caesar salad and soup

Soup/Salad Bowl

$8.50

Choice of garden or caesar salad and soup

Cup of Soup

$4.00

Served with bread or chips

Bowl of Soup

$5.50

Served with bread or chips

Caesar Sald

$7.95

Chick Berry Salad

$9.50

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$5.95

A classic with cinnamon and apple topped with a house made rum sauce

Chocolate Decadence

$5.95

Flour-less chocolate cake topped with rich chocolate ganache

French Silk Pie

$5.95

No other way to describe it....delicious!

Rick's Homemade Pie

$5.95

Ask us about our daily homemade pie flavor

3 Cookies

$2.00

1 Cookie

$1.00

Sides

Kettle Chips

$0.89

Tortilla Chip

$0.89

Side Caesar Salad

$3.50

Side Garden Salad

$3.50

Quart Butternut Cold

$12.00

Soda

Apple Juice

$1.00

Bottle Water

$1.00

Coffee

$2.00

Coke Bottle

$3.00

Diet Coke Bottle

$3.00

Fountain Soda

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.00

Izzy Blackberry

$2.50

Izzy Clemintine

$2.50

Izzy Grapefruit

$2.50

Izzy Pomegranete

$2.50

Lift Bridge Rootbeer

$3.00

Pure Leaf Raspberry Tea

$3.00

Pure Leaf Unsweetend Tea

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

San Pellegrino Blood Orange

$2.50

San Pellegrino Grapefruit

$2.50

San Pellegrino Lemon

$2.50

San Pellegrino Orange

$2.50

Sprecher Cream Soda

$2.50

Sprecher Ginger Ale

$2.50

Sprecher Orange Dream

$2.50

Sprecher Root Beer

$2.50

Sprecher Grape

$2.50

Uffda Kombucha

$4.50

IBC Cream Soda

$2.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Sir Ben's offers their customers an authentic English Tavern with homemade foods, live music, huge variety of beers and relaxed dining experience

Website

Location

805 E Superior St, Duluth, MN 55802

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

