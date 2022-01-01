Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Sandwiches

Sir Pizza - Pine Twp. Treesdale

review star

No reviews yet

619 Warrendale Rd.

Pine Township, PA 15044

Popular Items

14" Cheese Pizza
10" Cheese Pizza
Sir's Breadsticks

APPETIER

Sir's Breadsticks

$5.10

4 toasted sticks served with your choice of dipping sauce, marinara sauce or ranch dressing. Additional sauces for an additional charge.

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$7.55

Breaded and deep fried. Served with home-made Marinara Sauce

French Fries

$3.25+

Wings

$8.95+

Jumbo wings, deep fried to perfection! Served with crunchy baby carrots, and your choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese dressing.

Breaded Mushrooms

$5.50Out of stock

Zucchini

$7.55

SALADS

Caesar Salad

$9.80

Crisp Romaine lettuce topped with Romano cheese, croutons, and a creamy Caesar dressing.

Chef Salad

$9.80

Crisp green lettuce topped with ham, egg, cheese, croutons, and your choice of dressing.

House Salad

$3.79

Crisp green lettuce mixed with carrots and cabbage topped with croutons and your choice of dressing.

Treesdale Chicken Salad

$14.95

Crisp Green Lettuce, Romaine Lettuce, Chicken, Fries, Egg, Cheese, Croutons, and your choice of dressing. Grilled or Crispy available.

Side Caesar Salad

$3.99

SANDWICHES

Beef Boat

$6.10+

Tender beef smothered with rich gravy, served hot on a toasted 12" Vienna roll.

Chicken Parmesan

$8.95

Served on a 6-inch Vienna Roll. Crispy or Grilled Chicken Breast smothered in our Marinara Sauce, topped with Provolone Cheese.

Chicken Sandwich

$7.95

Served on a 6-inch Vienna Roll. Grilled or Crispy Chicken Breast served on a Toasted Bun, topped with Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo. Try it with one of wing sauces too and Ranch dressing!!!

Crusader Hoagie

$6.10+

Baked Ham, Salami and Spiced Ham, Cheese and Onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Oil & Vinegar Dressing. Served Hot on a 12 inch Vienna Roll.

Crusader Sub

$6.10+

Baked Ham, Salami and Spiced Ham, Cheese and Onions and Tomato Sauce. Served Hot on a 12 inch Vienna Roll.

Ham Hoagie

$6.10+

Ham served with Cheese and Onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Oil & Vinegar Dressing on a toasted 12 inch Vienna Roll.

Meatball Sand

$6.95

Served on a 6-inch Roll with our Homemade sauce.

Sausage Sand

$6.95

Served on a 6-inch Roll with our Homemade sauce.

Roast Beef Hoagie

$6.10+

Tender Beef served with Cheese and Onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Oil & Vinegar Dressing on a toasted 12 inch Vienna Roll.

Turkey Hoagie

$12.10+

Turkey served with Cheese and Onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Oil & Vinegar Dressing on a toasted 12 inch Vienna roll.

Veggie Hoagie

$6.10+

Mushrooms, Red & Green Peppers, Black Olives, Cheese and Onions topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Oil & Vinegar Dressing. Served Hot on a 12 inch Vienna Roll.

Beer Battered Cod

$13.95

PIZZA

10" Cheese Pizza

$9.00

Meat: Pepperoni, Sausage, Baked Ham, Ground Beef, Bacon, Anchovies, Chicken Veggie: Banana Peppers, Black Olives, Onions, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Red & Green Bell Peppers **Gluten Free Crust available**

14" Cheese Pizza

$14.90

Meat: Pepperoni, Sausage, Baked Ham, Ground Beef, Bacon, Anchovies, Chicken Veggie: Banana Peppers, Black Olives, Onions, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Red & Green Bell Peppers

10" Royal Feast

$13.90

A special blend of pepperoni, mushroom, red & green peppers, onions, and sausage

10" White pizza

$10.15

Olive oil garlic, sliced tomatoes and provolone cheese

10" Veggie Feast

$13.90

Tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, red & green peppers, and black olives

10" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$11.30

Olive oil and Garlic, topped with chicken, mild buffalo sauce, cheese, drizzled with ranch

10" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$11.30

Chicken, BBQ Sauce, Onions, Provolone Cheese.

10" Hawaiian Pizza

$12.45

NEW !!!! Sweet BBQ Sauce, Ham, Bacon, Pineapple, Provolone Cheese

14" Royal Feast

$23.70

A special blend of pepperoni, mushroom, red & green peppers, onions, and sausage.

14" White pizza

$17.00

Olive oil garlic, sliced tomatoes and provolone cheese.

14" Veggie Feast

$23.70

Tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, red & green peppers, and black olives.

14" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$19.10

Olive oil and Garlic, topped with chicken, mild buffalo sauce, cheese, drizzled with ranch.

14" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$19.10

Chicken, BBQ Sauce, Onions, Provolone Cheese.

14" Hawaiian Pizza

$21.20

NEW !!!! Sweet BBQ Sauce, Ham, Bacon, Pineapple, Provolone Cheese

CYO Calzone

$12.40

Create your own: fresh homemade dough, stuffed with pizza sauce, a blend of two cheeses, and your choice of any two toppings.

PASTA

Spaghetti Dinner

$12.30

Served with your choice of sauce, house salad, and garlic bread. Sauce Choices: American: homemade meat sauce with beef, pork, and onion, perfectly spiced Italian: a spicier version of our American sauce; Marinara: homemade meatless sauce with fresh garlic and crushed tomatoes

Stuffed Shells Dinner

$11.80

Jumbo Shells stuffed with Blended Cheeses and Italian Spices, topped with your choice of Sauce & served with a House Salad and Garlic Bread. Sauce Choices: American: homemade meat sauce with beef, pork, and onion, perfectly spiced Italian: a spicier version of our American sauce. Marinara: homemade meatless sauce with fresh garlic and crushed tomatoes.

Spaghetti Ala Carte

$10.25Out of stock

Sauce Choices: American: homemade meat sauce with beef, pork, and onion, perfectly spiced Italian: a spicier version of our American sauce; Marinara: homemade meatless sauce with fresh garlic and crushed tomatoes

Shells Ala Carte

$9.65

Jumbo shells stuffed with blended cheeses and Italian spices.

KIDS MENU

KIDS Ham Hoagie

$6.10

KIDS Turkey Hoagie

$6.10

KIDS Spaghetti

$7.25

KIDS Tenders & Fries

$7.25

KIDS Apple Juice

$3.25

Kids Water

EXTRAS

Add 1 Meatball

$1.25

Extra Salad Dressing

$1.00

Extra Garlic Bread

$2.05

Extra Ranch SOS

$1.00

Extra Pizza SOS

$1.50

Extra Marinara SOS

$1.50

Extra American Sauce SOS

$1.85

Extra WingSauce

$1.50

Extra Wing Sauce SOS

$1.75

Jeter Theater Meals

$96.00

Extra Meat

$2.50

Side Salad Cheese

$0.50

Election Special

$28.98

TOGO POP

2 Liter Bottle

$3.25

20 oz Bottle

$2.25

Bottled Tea

$3.25
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Sir Pizza has been family owned and operated since our beginning in March of 1975. We still make our dough fresh daily and continue to use only the finest and freshest ingredients. Today, don’t be surprised if Ron or Rich is still topping your pizza. Hope your “Sir Pizza” experience is “Good to the very Edge!”

Location

619 Warrendale Rd., Pine Township, PA 15044

Directions

