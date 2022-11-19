Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Sherrilli's Pizzeria

24 Reviews

$

496 N Indiana Ave

Sellersburg, IN 47172

Order Again

Popular Items

16" Cheese
Breadsticks Family (6)
14" Cheese

Appetizers

Breadsticks Single (3)

$2.99
Breadsticks Family (6)

Breadsticks Family (6)

$5.19

Garlic Toast

$2.49

Hot Wings/BBQ Wings (10)

$15.99

Hot Wings/BBQ Wings (5)

$7.99

Pickles & Chips

$1.25

Nachos & Cheese

$2.89

Giant Pretzel

$2.05

Garlic Cheese Bread (4)

$3.99

Garlic Cheese Bread (8)

$7.49

Buffalo chicken bites (5)

$7.00

BBQ chicken bites (5)

$7.00

Buffalo chicken bites (12)

$12.00

BBQ chicken bites (12)

$12.00

Sherrilli's Gold Bites (5)

$7.00

Sherrilli's Gold Bites(12)

$12.00

Salads

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$5.79

Tossed Salad

$2.99

The Rob

$9.99

10" Pizza

10" Cheese

$9.00

10" Deluxe

$11.00

10" Bar-B-Q

$9.50

10" Bar-B-Q Chicken

$10.00

10" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$10.00

10" Buffalo Chicken

$10.00

10" Veggie

$10.50

10" Supreme

$13.49

10" All Meat

$13.49

Cauliflower crust

$11.00

14" Pizza

14" Cheese

$12.99

14" Deluxe

$15.99

14" Bar-B-Q

$14.99

14" Bar-B-Q Chicken

$14.99

14" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$14.99

14" Buffalo Chicken

$14.99

14" Veggie

$15.50

14" Supreme

$19.99
14" All Meat

14" All Meat

$16.99

16" Pizza

16" Cheese

$15.75

16" Deluxe

$19.99
16" Bar-B-Q

16" Bar-B-Q

$18.75

16" Bar-B-Q Chicken

$18.75

16" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$18.75

16" Buffalo Chicken

$18.75

16" Veggie

$18.99

16" Supreme

$25.99
16" All Meat

16" All Meat

$25.50

Sandwiches

Half Stromboli

$5.10

Whole Stromboli

$8.49

Half Veg Stromboli

$4.99

Whole Veg Stromboli

$8.10

Half Texas B-B-Q

$4.99

Whole Texas B-B-Q

$8.49

Half Steak Hoagie

$5.10

Whole Steak Hoagie

$8.59

Half Hot Ham & Cheese

$4.50

Whole Hot Ham & Cheese

$8.49

Baked Spaghetti

$7.45

Half Chicken Bacon Ranch

$5.10

Whole Chicken Bacon Ranch

$8.49
Crust less pizza

Crust less pizza

$8.99

Lil Chicky Samiches 4

$7.49

Lil Chicky Samiches 2

$4.99

Ala Cart

Nacho cheese

$0.61

Marinara

$0.61

Jalepenos

$0.50

Banana Peppers

$0.50

Garlic Butter

$0.37

Dressings

$0.61

Parmesean

$0.25

Crushed Peppers

$0.25

Pizza paste

$0.25

Specials

14" 1 Top, f bs, 2 l1r $20

$20.00

16” 2 Top F BS 2 Ltr $25.00

$25.00

16" one Top 2 Ltr $20.00

$20.00

2-16"2 top F BS $40

$40.00

The Rob 16" all meat Xtra Sauce Xtra Cheese

$30.00

16" 1 topping $15

$15.00

The Firework

$50.00

1 16 cheese 1 16 pepperoni 1 16 all meat 1 16 supreme

The Sparkler

$30.00

Choice of two 16"

Desserts

Pan Cookie

$7.99

Pan Brownie

$7.99

Chocolate Cake

$4.99

Drinks

2 Liter Cherry Coke

$2.49

2 Liter Coke

$2.49

2 Liter Diet Coke

$2.49

2 Liter Sprite

$2.49

Beer

Bud

$3.00

Bud light

$3.00

Busch light

$3.00

Miller light

$3.00

Coors light

$3.00

Blue moon

$4.00

Seagram's

$3.50

Beer

$2.50
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Use Promo Code: Bogo for buy one get one half off!

Location

496 N Indiana Ave, Sellersburg, IN 47172

Directions

Sherrilli's Pizzeria image
Sherrilli's Pizzeria image

