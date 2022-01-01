Restaurant header imageView gallery

Siren 247 Ridge McIntire Rd

review star

No reviews yet

247 Ridge McIntire Rd

Charlottesville, VA 22901

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Scallops
Seafood Chowder
Calamari

Shareables

Beets

$15.00

Shaved golden beets, goat cheese mousse, almonds, herbs, and sumac vinagrette

Bread Service

$3.00

Warm pita bread with olive oil and balsamic glaze, served with zaatar labneh and chimichurri

Calamari

$17.00

Fried calamari, smoked paprika + citrus aioli

Fried Oysters

$17.00

Panko fried oysters, herb aioli, pickled Fresno & shallots

House Salad

$10.00

mixed greens, heirloom tomato, shaved parmesan, pickled onion, cucumber, croutons, house made dressing

Side of Fries

$6.00

Seafood Chowder

$10.00

Tuna Tartare

$16.00

Tuna tartare, avocado, grilled pineapple, calabrian chili aioli, house tortilla chips

Burrata

$16.00

baked burrata, garlic oil, poached artichoke hearts, herbs, sea salt, 7 grain bread

Pork Nachos

$16.00

Souvlaki style, shave and grilled pork, tyrokafteri mornay sauce, cucumber, tomato and pickled onion relish, feta tzatziki and microgreens on fried pita chips

Entrees

Shawarma Chicken and shrimp Bucatini

$30.00

Shawarma spiced, grilled chicken and shrimp, bucatini pasta, tomato, broccolini, and herbs in peri peri cream sauce, feta

Crab Cakes

$36.00

Pan seared crabcakes, old bay scalloped potatoes, bacon, corn and herb salad, avocado lemon aioli

Mussels

$26.00

Steamed mussels, garlic, herb, Calabrian chili oil, white wine, cream and butter

Salmon Risotto

$28.00

Seared salmon, smokey aleppo pepper and artichoke heart risotto, applewood bacon and sorrel salad

Scallops

$34.00

Seared scallops, butternut squash, corn, and bacon hash, spicy chermoula

Xtra Mussel bread

$2.50

Pork Schnitzel

$28.00

Thin pounded, breaded, and fried pork, pumpkin spatzle with spinach and herbs, lemon beurre blanc

Eggplant Moussaka

$27.00

Fried eggplant moussaka with Bechamel, herbs, spiced tomatoes, parmesan, and served with a tomato harissa jam and spinach pesto

Shrimp Pita wrap

$20.00

Fried shrimp, feta, pickled onion, pickled fresno peppers, mixed greens, and herb mayo on pita. Served with french fries

Red Plate

$35.00

Whole fried flounder, tomato basmati rice, harissa cucumber labneh, chimichurri

Catfish Cakes

$28.00

Fried, wild catfish cakes tossed in spicy aioli, over pepper chow chow and cheddar grits in a cajun crawfish broth

Wild Rockfish

$35.00

wild rockfish, sweet potato puree, roasted mushroom, spinach, artichoke hearts, and pearl onion hash, herb lemon gremolata

Kids

Kid's Dinner

$12.00

Kids Dinner - changes daily

Side of Fries

$6.00

Desserts

Ice Cream

$6.00

Chocolate with ginger snap cookies and chocolate cake mixed in

Labneh

$12.00

balsamic marinated oranges, basil, mint, toasted almonds, honey

Sweet potato cheesecake

$12.00

Sweet potato cheesecake with graham cracker and pecan crust, topped with praline pecan and pumpkin spice whipped cream

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

American-Mediterranean Seafood

Location

247 Ridge McIntire Rd, Charlottesville, VA 22901

Directions

Gallery
Siren image
Siren image
Siren image

Similar restaurants in your area

Blue Moon Diner
orange star3.7 • 392
606 W Main St Charlottesville, VA 22903
View restaurantnext
Iso Iso Ramen & Boba - Charlottesville
orange starNo Reviews
1001 West Main Street Charlottesville, VA 22903
View restaurantnext
Maya
orange star4.5 • 2,219
633 West Main Street Charlottesville, VA 22903
View restaurantnext
GUAJIROS MIAMI EATERY
orange star4.9 • 449
817 W Main St Charlottesville, VA 22903
View restaurantnext
Bowerbird - Tenth Street Warehouses
orange star5.0 • 42
120 10th St NW Charlottesville, VA 22903
View restaurantnext
Smyrna
orange starNo Reviews
707 W Main Street University, VA 22903
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Charlottesville

The Local
orange star4.4 • 2,764
824 Hinton Avenue Charlottesville, VA 22902
View restaurantnext
Monsoon Siam
orange star4.7 • 2,409
113 W Market St Charlottesville, VA 22902
View restaurantnext
Maya
orange star4.5 • 2,219
633 West Main Street Charlottesville, VA 22903
View restaurantnext
Beer Run
orange star4.4 • 1,429
156 Carlton Rd Charlottesville, VA 22902
View restaurantnext
South Street Brewery - 106 W South St.
orange star4.5 • 1,214
106 W South St. Charlottesville, VA 22902
View restaurantnext
Tavern and Grocery
orange star4.2 • 1,008
333 W Main St Charlottesville, VA 22903
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Charlottesville
Crozet
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Waynesboro
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Nellysford
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Roseland
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Harrisonburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Culpeper
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Spotsylvania
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Powhatan
review star
Avg 5 (6 restaurants)
Fredericksburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston