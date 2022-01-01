Siren 247 Ridge McIntire Rd
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
American-Mediterranean Seafood
Location
247 Ridge McIntire Rd, Charlottesville, VA 22901
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Iso Iso Ramen & Boba - Charlottesville
No Reviews
1001 West Main Street Charlottesville, VA 22903
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Charlottesville
South Street Brewery - 106 W South St.
4.5 • 1,214
106 W South St. Charlottesville, VA 22902
View restaurant
More near Charlottesville