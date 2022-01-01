Restaurant header imageView gallery

Siren Rock Brewing Co 310 S. Goliad

310 S. Goliad

Rockwall, TX 75087

Surf Report

Baja Fish & Chips

$18.00

$18.00

Helles Lager Lager Battered Alaskan Cod + California Slaw + Garlic Herb Aioli + Malt Vinegar + House Fries

Bang-Bang Shrimp

$8.00

Crispy Red Tiger Shrimp, Scallions, Spicy Siren Sauce

Baja Monte Cristo Wrap

$15.00

$15.00

Maple Bacon - Turkey - Ham - Swiss - Magnetic Muse Funnel Cake Batter - Chipotle Blueberry Jam - Fries or a Salad

Bavarian Bites

$6.00

$6.00

Petite Soft Pretzels - Beer Cheese Fondue - Beer Mustard - Rosemary Garlic Salt

Crispy Brussels

$6.00

Crispy Brussels, Maple Bacon, Cauliflower, Parmesan, Balsamic

Chicken and Waffle Tacos

$18.00

House Made Petite Waffles - Battered Chicken Tenders - Maple Bacon - Bacon Gravy - Hot Maple Drizzle

Candied Jalapeno Toast

$9.00

$9.00

House-Made Candied Jalapeño + Herb Cream Cheese + Chives + Texas Toast

Caesar

$12.00

$12.00

Grilled Romaine - Parmesan - Toasted Bread Ring - Busted Tomatoes - Ceasar Dressing

Chips & Queso

$6.00

$6.00

House Chips, Roasted Poblano Queso, Cilantro, Kosher Salt

Coastal Pinic

$23.00

Charcuterie Board of Select Meats - Cheeses - Marinated Fruits - Nuts - Beer Mustard - Crostini

Cranberry Turkey Melt

$16.00

Roasted Turkey, Smoked Gouda, Cranberry Jam, Garlic- Herb Aioli, Toasted Jalapeno Cheddar Loaf

Eva of Destruction Burger

$18.00

$18.00

Chuck and brisket mix + maple bacon + smoked gouda + Garlic Aioli + Bread and butter pickles + Toasted Brioche

Fall Bruschetta

$12.00

Roasted Squat, Goat Cheese, Arugula, Busted Tomato, Balsamic

Fancy Pants Grilled Cheeze

$15.00

Cheddar - Smoked Gouda - Monterrey Jack - Maple Bacon - Texas Toast - Fries or Salad

Hummus

$12.00

Greek Hummus - Garlic Herb Oil - Cucumber - Tomatoes - Basil - Pita

Love Me Tenders

$16.00

$16.00

Crispy Battered Chicken Tenders + House-made honey beer mustard

Meatballs

$13.00

$13.00

Brisket Meatballs, Maple Bacon Tomato Jam, Avocado Ranch

Parmesan Scallop Risotto

$22.00
Pesto Besto Sandwich

$17.00

$17.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, Pesto, Swiss Cheese, Tomato, Baby Arugula, Toasted Ciabatta

Shrimp Tacos

$18.00

Fried Shrimp - Tomatoes - Romaine Lettuce - Garlic Aioli - Toasted French Bread - Fries or a Salad

Steak Frites

$22.00

$22.00

Sliced Ribeye, Chimichurri Drizzle, Truffle Fries, Green Onion, Feta Cheese

Sunset Mahi - Mahi Tacos

$19.00

$19.00

Grilled Mahi Mahi + Citrus Slaw + Cilantro + Red Onions + Garlic Aioli + Flour Tortillas

Truffle Fries

$6.50

House Fries - Parmesan Romano - Truffle Oil - Herb Aioli

Tamarind Wings

$16.00

Tender Drumlettes, Tamarind Glaze, Blue Cheese, Red Onion

Muffaletta

$17.00

Blackened Chicken Ranch Tacos

$18.00

Sides

SD CROSTINIS

$4.00

Sd Seasoned Fries

$6.00

SMALL SIDE SALAD

$4.00

SD PITA BREAD

$4.00

SD Chips

$2.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$5.00

Avocado

$2.00

Sauces

BACON GRAVY

$0.50

BEER CHEESE

$0.50

CAESAR DRESSING

$0.50

CHILI PONZU

$0.50

CHIPOTLE JAM

$0.50

GARLIC AIOLI

$0.50

GINGER MARINARA

$0.50

SPICY AIOLI

$0.50

HONEY BEER MUSTARD

$0.50

HOUSE HOT SAUCE

$0.50

RUSSIAN DRESSING

$0.50

AVOCADO RANCH

$0.50

Specials

Crab Cakes

$12.00

Gator Tails

$14.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
In 2017, we set out with a mission to create a true destination brewery, carved from the image of Napa Valley, mixed with European authenticity, and paired with our love of incredible craft beer. We envisioned something brightly lit and colorful that would resonate across all demographics. After many sleepless nights and countless scraps of crumpled notepaper, SIREN ROCK BREWING COMPANY WAS BORN. For us, the Siren represents a beautiful creature perched on a rock, calling out to people of all character to come try our alluring, enchanting, and irresistible HANDCRAFTED BEERS. Each of our beers represents a unique personality that you might find at any holiday dinner, backyard BBQ, or sitting around a table in the taproom at Siren Rock. We have an unwavering commitment to quality, both in product and life. Our mission is to lure you in with exceptional craft beer and inspire you to relax, indulge a little, and enjoy good company.

310 S. Goliad, Rockwall, TX 75087

