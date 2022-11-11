  • Home
  • /
  • Kittanning
  • /
  • Pizza
  • /
  • Sirena Pizza and Burgh Bar - 14 Franklin Village Mall, Kittanning, PA 16201
Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Sirena Pizza and Burgh Bar 14 Franklin Village Mall, Kittanning, PA 16201

27 Reviews

$

14 Franklin Village Mall

Kittanning, PA 16201

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

16 Cut Thin (NY Pizza)
Dozen Wings .
16 Cut Thick (Sicilian)

Appetizers

Beer Battered Mushrooms

$5.25

Buffalo Ranch Fries

$6.49

Chicken Tenders

$4.99

Cod Nuggets w/ Tartar Sauce

$6.99Out of stock

Deep Fried Pickle Chips

$5.99

Deep Fried Pretzel

$3.50

French Fries

$3.75

Fried Shrimp

$6.99

Hot Cheese Balls

$5.99

Mild Cheese Balls

$5.99

Nacho Cheese

$1.25Out of stock

Onion Rings

$5.99

Pick 3 Sampler

$14.49

Provolone Sticks

$5.99

Zucchini W/ Tiger Sauce

$5.99

Desserts

Churros

$2.00

Blueberry Muffin

$2.99Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.99Out of stock

Cheesecake Waffle Cone

$3.99Out of stock

Dinners

21PC Shrimp Basket Dinner

$15.49

21 Piece Deep Fried Shrimp served w/ French Fries and Side Salad

5 pc Chicken Basket

$10.99

5 pc. Breaded Chicken Tenderloins served w/ French Fries & Side Salad

Fish Basket

$13.49

8 ounce Cod served w/ French Fries & Side Salad.

Half Subs

1/2 Chicken Bacon Sub

$6.99

Chicken, Bacon, Cheese, Mushrooms, Onion, Green Pepper, Lettuce, & Tomato

1/2 Chicken Parmesan Sub

$6.99

Chicken Tenders, Cheese & Marinara Sauce

1/2 Chicken Steak Sub

$6.99

Chicken, Steak, Mushrooms, Onion, Green Pepper, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo

1/2 Chicken Sub ( Philly CX)

$6.99

Chicken, Mushrooms, Onion, Green Peppers, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo

1/2 Grilled Ham Sub

$5.99

Grilled Ham, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo

1/2 Ham Surprise Sub

$6.99

Grilled Ham, Pepperoni, Sausage, Banana Peppers, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo

1/2 Hot Italian Sub

$6.49

Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Cheese, Onion, Mild Pepper Rings, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo

1/2 Hot Sausage Sub

$6.99

Hot Italian Sausage, Cheese, Marinara Sauce, Green Pepper, Onion

1/2 Italian Sub

$5.99

Ham, Salami, Cheese, Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, w/ Italian Dressing on side

1/2 Philly Sub (Ribeye)

$6.99

Ribeye Steak, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo

1/2 Pizza Sub

$4.99

1/2 Tuna Sub

$5.99

Tuna w/ Cheese, Lettuce & Tomato

1/2 Veggie Sub

$5.49

Sautéed Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Cheese w/ Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo

Pizza

Specialty slice

$3.00

Drumsticks

$0.85Out of stock

Pepperoni Rolls (individual)

$2.50Out of stock

8 Cut Thick (Sicilian)

$11.99

16 Cut Thick (Sicilian)

$17.99

24 Cut Thick (Sicilian)

$26.99

16 Cut Thin (NY Pizza)

$16.99

12 Cut Thin (NY Pizza)

$14.99

8 Cut Thin (NY Pizza)

$9.99

Salads

Side Salad (SMALL)

$3.99

Side Salad (LARGE)

$8.49

Tomato, Cheese & Choice of Dressing

Garden Salad

$10.99

Tomato, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion & Choice of Dressing

Chef Salad

$12.49

Salami, Ham, Cheese, Tomato & Choice of Dressing,

Pittsburgh Steak Salad

$12.49

Steak, French Fries, Tomato, Cheese & Choice of Dressing. Additional veggies by request.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.49

Grilled Chicken, French Fries, Tomato. Cheese & Choice of Dressing. Additional Veggies by request

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.49

Buffalo Grilled Chicken, French Fries, Tomato, Cheese & Choice of Dressing. Additional Veggies by request.

Taco Salad

$12.49

Ground Taco Beef, Tomato, Onion, Tortilla Chips Cheddar Cheese & Salsa

Caesar Chicken Salad

$12.49

Grilled Chicken, Tomato, Croutons, Chicken Caesar Dressing

Specialties

6 Cut White Garlic 12"

$9.99

6 Cut Thin New York Style Pizza w/ Garlic Sauce, Cheese, Pepperoni & Tomato

12 Cut White Garlic 16"

$14.99

12 Cut New York Style Thin Pizza w/ Garlic Sauce, Cheese, Pepperoni & Tomato

8 Cut Taco Pizza 14"

$14.99

12 Cut Taco Pizza 16"

$19.99

12 Cut Thin New York Style Pizza topped w/ Taco Ground Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Side of Salsa

8 Cut Meat 14"

$14.99

12 Cut Meat Pizza 16"

$19.99

Stuffed Steak Pizza

$25.99

16 Inch Stuffed Steak Pizza w/ Mushrooms, Onion, Green Pepper, Pizza Sauce & Cheese

Stuffed Meat Pizza

$25.99

16 inch Stuffed Pizza w/ Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Salami, Sauce & Cheese

8 Cut Pittsburgh Pizza 14"

$14.99

12 Cut Pittsburgh Pizza 16"

$19.99

12 Cut Thin New York Style Pizza topped w/ Steak, French Fries, Cheese & Ranch

8 Cut Buffalo Chicken Pizza 14"

$14.99

12 Cut Buffalo Chicken Pizza 16"

$15.99

12 Cut New York Style Pizza topped w/ Buffalo Chicken & Cheese

8 Cut BBQ Chicken Pizza 14"

$14.99

12 Cut BBQ Chicken Pizza 16"

$19.99

12 Cut New York Style Pizza Topped w/ BBQ Chicken & Cheese

8 Cut Chicken Bacon Pizza 14"

$14.99

12 Cut Chicken Bacon Pizza 16"

$19.99

French Bread Pizza

$6.99

Pepperoni Rolls

$17.49

8 Large Baked Pepperoni Rolls served w/ Marinara Sauce

Steak Stromboli (Medium)

$15.99

Steak Stromboli (Large)

$20.99

Baked Stromboli Stuffed w/ Steak, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Sauce & Cheese

Stromboli (Medium)

$15.49

Stromboli (Large)

$20.49

Baked Stromboli stuffed w/ your choice of 5 toppings

Calzone

$15.49

Deep Fried Calzone stuffed w/ Ham, Ricotta Cheese & Mozzarella Cheese served w/ Marinara

Breadsticks

$7.99

Medium Sized Pizza Style Bread Sticks covered in our house garlic dressing and comes with a side of Marinara.

Subs and Sandwiches

Cheeseburger

$6.99

6 ounce Fresh Ground Beef Patty w/ American Cheese & Choice of Toppings

Chicken Bacon Sub

$11.99

Chicken, Bacon, Cheese, Mushrooms, Onion, Green Pepper, Lettuce, Tomato & Onion

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$11.99

Chicken Tenders, Cheese & Marinara Sauce

Chicken Steak Sub

$11.99

Chicken, Steak, Mushrooms, Onion, Green Pepper, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo

Fish sandwich

$9.99

1/2 LB. Cod (Battered) w/ Choice of Toppings

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

Grilled Ham Sub

$10.99

Grilled Ham, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo

Ham Surprise Sub

$11.99

Grilled Ham, Pepperoni, Sausage, Banana Peppers, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo

Hamburger

$5.99

6 ounce Fresh Ground Beef Patty & Choice of Toppings

Hot Italian Sub

$11.49

Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Cheese, Onion, Mild Pepper Rings, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo

Hot Sausage Sub

$10.99

Hot Italian Sausage, Cheese, Marinara Sauce, Green Pepper, Onion

Italian Sub

$10.99

Ham, Salami, Cheese, Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, w/ Italian Dressing on side

Philly Chicken Sub

$11.99

Chicken, Mushrooms, Onion, Green Peppers, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo

Pizza Sub

$8.99

Choice of Pizza Toppings with Pizza Sauce & Cheese

Pizzaburger

$7.49

6 ounce Fresh Ground Beef Patty w/ Pizza Cheese, Pepperoni, & Marinara Sauce

Steak Sub (Ribeye)

$11.99

Ribeye Steak, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo

Tuna Sub

$10.49

Tuna w/ Cheese, Lettuce & Tomato

Veggie Sub

$9.49

Sautéed Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Cheese w/ Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo

Wings & Drums

Dozen Wings .

$17.99

1/2 Dozen Wings

$10.99

Dozen Drums

$12.99

1/2 Dozen Drums

$6.99

Sides of dressing & sauces

Ranch

$0.50

Buffalo

$0.50

House italian

$0.50Out of stock

French

$0.50

Balsamic

$0.50

Thai sweet chili

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Blue cheese

$0.50

Honey mustard

$0.50

Butter garlic

$0.50

Marinara

$0.50

Teriyaki

$0.50

Specials

(2) 16 Cut NY Pizza & Breadsticks

$30.99

(2) 16 Cut Pizzas

$29.99

(2) 12 Cut Thin Pizzas

$24.99

12 Cut Thin (pick up only)

12 Cut Thin (pick up only)

$12.99

20 Oz. Bottles

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Cherry Coke

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Orange Fanta

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Dasani Water

$2.75

Mellow Yellow

$2.99Out of stock

Sweet Tea

$3.00

0 Sugar Sweet Tea

$3.00

Peach Tea

$3.00

Diet Tea

$3.00

Lemon Tea

$3.00

Extra Sweet Tea

$3.00

Raspberry Tea

$3.00

Employee 20 oz. soda

$2.00

Employee 20 oz. Tea

$2.50

2 Liter Bottles

Coke 2 Liter

$4.00Out of stock

Cherry Coke 2 Liter

$4.00Out of stock

Diet Coke 2 Liter

$4.00

Dr. Pepper 2 Liter

$4.00Out of stock

Root Beer 2 Liter

$4.00

Sprite 2 Liter

$4.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markKid-Friendly
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Sirena's Pizza has been serving this area for over 30 years! We make our dough fresh from scratch daily! New management with a new atmosphere! Soon, addition of a Pittsburgh sports theme bar where you can enjoy delicious food, cold spirits and watch the games on our multiple big screen TV's!!!

Website

Location

14 Franklin Village Mall, Kittanning, PA 16201

Directions

Gallery
Sirena Pizza and Burgh Bar image
Sirena Pizza and Burgh Bar image
Sirena Pizza and Burgh Bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

Villa Grande - Butler, Pennsylvania
orange star4.7 • 1,238
183 New Castle Rd Butler, PA 16001
View restaurantnext
Hardwood Cafe -Butler
orange star4.0 • 1,056
646 Pittsburgh Rd Butler, PA 16002
View restaurantnext
Bruno's Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
1108 Philadelphia Street Indiana, PA 15701
View restaurantnext
Grandslam Pizza - Plum
orange star4.7 • 131
417 Old Abers Creek Rd Plum, PA 15239
View restaurantnext
Brick and Barrel at Cross Keys - 599 Dorseyville Rd
orange starNo Reviews
599 Dorseyville Rd Pittsburgh, PA 15238
View restaurantnext
Barrel Junction - Shaler
orange star4.4 • 666
3108 William Flinn Hwy Allison Park, PA 15101
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Kittanning
Butler
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
New Kensington
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Indiana
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Gibsonia
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Mars
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Allison Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Monroeville
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Wexford
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Cranberry Twp
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston