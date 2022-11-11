Pizza
Sirena Pizza and Burgh Bar 14 Franklin Village Mall, Kittanning, PA 16201
27 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
Sirena's Pizza has been serving this area for over 30 years! We make our dough fresh from scratch daily! New management with a new atmosphere! Soon, addition of a Pittsburgh sports theme bar where you can enjoy delicious food, cold spirits and watch the games on our multiple big screen TV's!!!
Location
14 Franklin Village Mall, Kittanning, PA 16201
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Brick and Barrel at Cross Keys - 599 Dorseyville Rd
No Reviews
599 Dorseyville Rd Pittsburgh, PA 15238
View restaurant