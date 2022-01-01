Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sirens Bar & Grill

review star

No reviews yet

7444 W Chatfield Ave #D

Littleton, CO 80128

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

10 Chicken Wings
Burnt Ends Mac & Cheese
Basket Potato Tots

Breakfast

3 egg omelet

$11.95

Build your omelet to your taste! Pick your own fixings , potato and bread.

Breakfast Burrito

$11.95

2 eggs, potatoes, cheese, choice of meat, smothered in green chili

2 Egg Breakfast

$9.95

2 eggs, choice of meat, potatoes, toast

Biscuits & Gravy

$10.95

2 Biscuits & sausage patties smothered in pepper gravy with 2 eggs Don't forget to add hashbrowns!

Country Fried Steak & Eggs

$16.95

1/2 lbs steak breaded and fried golden brown, 2 eggs, hashbrown, biscuit

Biscuit Sandwich

$8.95

Scrambled egg w/ cheese and choice of meat and potatoes

Breakfast Tacos(3)

$8.00

3 Tacos, choice of breakfast meats, egg, cheese and homefries on a tortilla

Breakfast Taco (1)

$3.00

Bacon, sausage, ham or chorizo

Sausage & Egg Griller

$12.95

Grilled cheese on our french toast and stuffed with eggs & sausage. Served with a side of hashbrowns or country potatos

Ham & Egg Griller

$12.95

Grilled cheese on our French toast stuffed with eggs and ham and a side of hashbrowns or country potatoes

Bacon & Egg Griller

$12.95

Grilled cheese on our French toast then stuffed with bacon & egg. Served with your choice of hashbrowns or country potatoes

Chorizo & Egg Griller

$12.95

Grilled cheese on our French toast then stuffed with chorizo & eggs. Served with your choice of hashbrowns or country potatoes

Denver Skillet

$11.95

Ham, peppers & onions, 2 eggs on a bed of hashbrowns then topped with hollandaise sauce.

Country Farm Skillet

$11.95

Sausage, peppers & onion and 2 eggs on a bed of hashbrowns then topped with cream gravy.

Fiesta Skillet

$11.95

our taco meat, 2 eggs, peppers & onions, tomato and jalapeno on a bed of hashbrowns then topped with cheese and a dollop of sour cream.

SW Potato Omelet

$11.95

A potato and egg omelet stuffed with chorizo, peppers & onions, jalapeno, tomato and cheese then topped with green chili.

Huevos Rancheros

$12.95

2 eggs, pulled pork, peppers & onions, tomato and jalapeno on a bed of refried beans and topped with cheese and tortillas

Avocado Toast

$9.95

2 slices of toast slathered in fresh avocado, tomato slices, red onion and feta cheese. Don't forget to add an egg!

Rumchata French Toast

$9.95

Thick cut brioche dipped in our Rumchatta French toast batter and grilled to perfection. Served with our signature Brandy caramel syrup. Don't forget to add bacon or sausage!!

1 Egg

$1.00

Classic Benedict

$10.95

2 eggs and ham on an English muffin covered in hollandaise

Veggie Benedict

$12.95

2 eggs, mushrooms, tomatoes, spinach on an English muffin and covered in hollandaise

Country Benedict

$11.95

2 eggs, sausage patties, peppers & onions on an English muffin and smothered in cream gravy

Ranchero Benedict

$12.95

2 eggs, pulled pork, peppers & onions, jalapeño on an English muffin and smothered in green chili

Steak Scramble Benedict

$12.95

2 eggs scrambled with tender steak, peppers & onions and mushrooms on an English muffin and topped with queso

CfS burrito

$12.95

Hime fried potatoes, chicken fried steak and eggs rolled up into a burrito and covered in fresh cream gravy

Sides

Bacon

$4.00

Sausage Patties

$4.00

Ham

$4.00

Hashbrowns

$3.50

Smothered & Covered Hash Browns

$5.75

Toast or Biscuits

$1.75

white, rye, biscuit, English muffin or tortilla

Add Avocado

$2.00

Add extra egg

$1.25

Add Jalapeno

$0.75

French Toast

$3.50

Green Chili

$2.50

Gravy

$2.00

Corned beef hash

$4.50

Seniors

Sr French toast

$6.95

2 slices of French toast and 2 strips of bacon or a sausage patty

Sr one egg breakfast

$5.95

One egg, bacon or sausage, hash browns and toast

Sr Biscuit & Gravy

$6.95

One egg, sausage patty, hash browns and biscuit covered in gravy

Sr Muffin Sandwich

$5.95

One egg, cheese and bacon, sausage or ham on an English muffin and hash browns

Starters

10 Chicken Wings

10 Chicken Wings

$14.95

10 wings with your choice of sauce or dry rub. Served with ranch or Blue Cheese

Basket Potato Tots

$8.95

Jumbo tater tots stuffed w/ bacon & chives

Basket of fries

$5.95

basket of fries

Basket of onion rings

$5.95

basket of onion rings

Bowl of soup

$5.95

Ask about the Soup of the day

Green Chili Bowl

$4.95

Brisket Queso

$9.95

Large portion of queso loaded with our smoked brisket and a side of fresh chips made in house.

Cheese Curds

$7.95

Chips & Queso

$8.95

Fresh, house made chips with a side of queso

Chips and salsa

$5.95

Fresh, house made chips with our salsa or extra hot salsa

Fried Pickles

$7.95

Fried pickles with Jalapeno ranch

Irish Nachos

$11.95

Rosemary seasoned fried potatoes, bacon, peppers &onions, jalapenos, cheese and sour cream

Smothered Potato Tots

$10.95

Our loaded tots and cheese curds smothered in green chili and topped with pico

Jumbo Pretzel

Jumbo Pretzel

$7.95

jumbo salted pretzel with mustard, beer cheese or queso. You can make it a sweet treat and ask for the cinnamon sugar!

Smothered fries

$10.95

Fries and cheese curds smothered in green chili and topped with pico

Loaded Quesadilla

$9.95

A fully loaded quesadilla with Beef, beans, peppers & onions, jalapeno Option to sub with chicken, steak, pork or brisket

Nachos

$11.95

Loaded nachos with peppers & onion, fresh grilled jalapenos, tomatoes and your choice of Beef and bean, chicken, pork, steak or brisket

Nachos Half Order

$7.95

Beef and bean, chicken, pork, steak or brisket

Quesadilla - Cheese

$5.95

Cheese only or add beef, chicken, steak, pork or brisket without all the other fixings.

Salads

Side Salad

$4.95

Fresh salad with tomato, cheese and your choice of dressing

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.95

Fresh salad mix with tomato, peppers, onions, with flame grilled chicken and your choice of dressing

Taco Salad

$11.95

House made taco meat, beans, peppers, onions, jalapeno, tomato, Salad in a taco shell bowl

Chef Salad

$12.95

Fresh salad mix loaded with turkey, ham, American & Swiss cheese, tomato and a hard boiled egg with your choice of dressing

Pizzas

Cheese Pizza

$10.95

Cheese Pizza

Margaherita Pizza

$12.95

Margaherita Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$11.95

Pepperoni Pizza

Sausage Pizza

$11.95

Sausage Pizza

Pepperoni & Sausage Pizza

$12.95

Pepperoni & Sausage Pizza

Deluxe Pizza

$14.95

Deluxe Pizza

Tadpoles

Kids French Toast

$6.95

2 slices of French Toast and bacon or sausage

Kids one egg breakfast

$5.95

one egg with bacon or sausage, country potatoes and a slice of toast

Kids Fried Fish Basket

$6.95

One fish fillet with fries

Kids Chicken Strip Basket

$6.95

Jumbo chicken strips either fried or grilled Served with fries

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.95

Your classic grilled cheese Served with fries

Sandwiches

Classic BLT

$10.95

Peppered bacon w/ lettuce, tomato on toast

Cold Stacker

$12.95

Pastrami, Roast Beef, Ham, turkey or tuna salad stacked high w/ cheese and all the fixins on brioche bun

French Dip

$12.95

Roast Beef on a hoagie, Aus Jus for dipping Don't forget to add cheese!

Herb Chicken club

$12.95

Grilled chicken or hand battered chicken breast ,jack cheese, bacon, garlic aioli on a brioche bun. With your choice of side

Pastrami Ruben

$12.95

Pastrami & Sauerkraut on marbled rye and Swiss Cheese, thousand island dressing

Philly Cheesesteak

$13.95

Thin sliced Roast Beef w/ peppers, onion, mushroom, prov cheese on a hoagie

Pulled Pork

$13.95

Pulled smoked pork with our bourban BBQ sauce, glazzed onion, jalapenos, cheddar cheese

Sliced Brisket

$14.95

Smoked brisket thinly sliced on a bun and a side of BBQ sauce

Ultimate Chicken Club

$13.95

Create your own style chicken club! Grilled or hand battered chicken breast tossed in your choice of sauce and covered in your choice of cheese

Gyro Sub

$12.95

Tender lamb on a sub with tzatziki sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onion and feta cheese. Served with your choice of side

Burgers

Basic Cheeseburger

$10.95

Not into all those fancy burgers and want just an old fashioned cheeseburger? This is the one for you!

Bison Club Burger

$14.95

Fresh Bison patty, garlic aioli, bacon & cheddar cheese topped with fresh guacamole.

Burger of the Month

$14.95

Every month we offer a unique burger. Ask about what the offer is this month!

Colorado Whiskey

$14.95

Our Fresh burger patty with glazed onions in a whisky bacon jam, crisp bacon, green chilis and an onion ring smothered in cheddar cheese.

Mushroom Swiss

$12.95

Cheeseburger loaded with fresh grilled mushrooms & glazed onions and fresh sliced Swiss cheese

Pastrami Jack

$12.95

Our large fresh beef patty loaded with our pastrami and jack cheese.

Patty Melt

$12.95

Our fresh burger on marbled rye with glazed onions and American & Swiss cheese.

Sirens Classic

Sirens Classic

$12.95

Your favorite classic bacon cheeseburger with all the fixings.

TX BBQ

$7.50

Our Fresh burger patty topped with crisp bacon, pulled pork, glazed onions, fresh grilled jalapenos and cheddar cheese

Gyro Burger

$14.95

Burger topped with tender Gyro lamb, jack and feta cheeses & tzatziki sauce

Platters

Smothered Grilled Chicken

$12.95

Grilled herb chicken smothered w/ peppers, onions,mushroons on a bed of potaotes smotherd in green chili

Country Fried Steak

$16.95

1/2 lb steak patty fried golden brown, cream gravy, fresh aspargas choice of potato

Loaded Baked Potato

$12.95

Jumbo baked potato loaded w/ queso, sour cream, chives, choice of pulled pork/brisket

Smothered Burrito

$11.95

Stuffed w/ peppers, onions, jalapeos, potato, Beef or Chicken Sub brisket or pork or steak 2.00

Fajita Tacos

$11.95

Peppers,onions, jalapenos, refried beans, choice of steak, chicken, brisket or pork

Brisket Platter

$15.95

Sliced Smoked brisket w/ fries and Mac Salad

Burnt Ends Mac & Cheese

$14.95

Our white cheddar mac & cheese topped with fresh burnt ends from our smoked brisket

Buffalo Tuna Mac & Cheese

$12.95

Our white cheddar mac & cheese topped with buffalo tuna

Baskets

6 Wing Basket

$14.95

6 jumbo wings, with your choice of sauce, fries and a mac salad.

Fish Basket

$12.95

Beer battered Pollock fillets served w/ fries and mac salad Add extra fillet, clams or shrimp

Clam Basket

$10.95

Fried Clams and fresh cut fries and mac salad Double your clams or add a fish filet or shrimp

Seafood Combo

$14.95

Get a sample of it all,beer battered fish fillet, 2 fried jumbo shrimp, clams w/fries and mac salad Add extra of any item

Shrimp Basket

$12.95

Half dozen jumbo shrimp breaded fried, fries and mac salad Add extra shrimp, fish fillet or clams

Chicken Strip Basket

$13.95

Desserts

Pie of the Week

$6.95

Ask about what we have this week!!

Fried Oreos

Fried Oreos

$5.95

Bring back memories from the fair! Oreos deep fried in our fluffy sweet batter and covered with powdered sugar

Party Packs

20 wings and Fries

$29.95

Get 20 wings and a large basket of fries to feed a group

40 wings and Fries

$49.95

Have a large group to feed? Get 40 wings and a large basket of fries

60 Wings, fries and onion rings

$69.95

60 wings in your sauce choices and a basket of each of fries and onion rings

Grillers

Bacon & Egg griller

$12.95

Crispy bacon & egg with American cheese on our French toast. Served with hashbrowns or country fried potatoes

Sausage & Egg griller

$12.95

Grilled cheese with cheddar on french toast then stuffed with sausage and eggs. Served with your choice of hash browns or country fried potatoes

Ham & Egg griller

$12.95

Grilled cheese on french toast then stuffed with fresh sliced ham and eggs. Served with your choice of hash browns or country fried potatoes

Chorizo & Egg griller

$12.95

Grilled cheese on french toast then stuffed with chorizo and eggs. Served with your choice of hash browns or country fried potatoes

Turkey Jack griller

$12.95

Grilled cheese on brioche with Jack cheese, garlic aoili, tomato and fresh sliced turkey. Served with fresh cut french fries

Ham & Swiss griller

$12.95

Grilled cheese on brioche with Swiss cheese, garlic aoili, tomato and thinly sliced ham. Served with fresh cut french fries

Philly Steak Griller

$12.95

Your classic Philly reimagined! Sliced sirloin, peppers & onion, mushrooms and provolone cheese on a garlic brioche. Served with fresh cut french fries

Gyro griller

$12.95

Grilled cheese on a garlic brioche with tender Gyro lamb, tomato, red onion and tzatziki sauce.

Ala Carte

Grilled Chicken Patty

$4.00

Breaded Chicken Patty

$4.00

Bison Patty

$6.00

Hamburger Patty

$4.00

6oz Brisket

$7.95

Side Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Side Ranch

Mac Salad

$2.00

Extra Sauces

Ranch

Blue Cheese

Buffalo

Bbq sauce

Tarter sauce

Fry sauce

Reg Salsa

Hot salsa

$1.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$2.50

Tonic

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Red Bull

$4.25

Red Bull SF

$4.25

Orange Juice

$2.50

Grapefruit Juice

$2.50

Coffee

$2.25

Virgin Mary

$3.50

Mango Juice

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

7444 W Chatfield Ave #D, Littleton, CO 80128

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

HiLo An American Eatery
orange starNo Reviews
10125 West San Juan Way Ste #150 LITTLETON, CO 80127
View restaurantnext
Virgilio's Pizzeria & Wine Bar
orange star4.0 • 769
10025 West San Juan Way Littleton, CO 80127
View restaurantnext
Blue Spruce Littleton
orange starNo Reviews
10577 W Centennial Road, Unit A Littleton, CO 80127
View restaurantnext
Behind the Scenes Tap House
orange starNo Reviews
10488 W Centennial Rd Littleton, CO 80127
View restaurantnext
Marino's Pizzeria (wine bar)
orange starNo Reviews
9083 W. Peakview DriveUnit 7B Littleton, CO 80123
View restaurantnext
Mono Mono 2 - Mono Mono 2
orange starNo Reviews
9719 West Coal Mine Avenue Ken Caryl, CO 80123
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Littleton

Walter's303 Bow Mar - Littleton
orange star4.7 • 4,329
5194 S Lowell Blvd Littleton, CO 80123
View restaurantnext
Toast Fine Food & Coffee
orange star4.3 • 3,175
2630 West Belleview Avenue Suite 100 Littleton, CO 80123
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Littleton CO
orange star4.5 • 2,898
2707 West Main Street Littleton, CO 80120
View restaurantnext
Taste of Philly - Highlands-Ranch
orange star4.6 • 2,451
2660 E County Line Rd #B Littleton, CO 80126
View restaurantnext
Farm House at Breckenridge Brewery
orange star4.0 • 1,063
2990 Brewery Ln Littleton, CO 80120
View restaurantnext
Virgilio's Pizzeria & Wine Bar
orange star4.0 • 769
10025 West San Juan Way Littleton, CO 80127
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Littleton
Lone Tree
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Englewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (45 restaurants)
Morrison
review star
No reviews yet
Aurora
review star
Avg 4.3 (69 restaurants)
Wheat Ridge
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Parker
review star
Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)
Denver
review star
Avg 4.4 (631 restaurants)
Golden
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
Castle Rock
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston