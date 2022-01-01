Sirens Bar & Grill
No reviews yet
7444 W Chatfield Ave #D
Littleton, CO 80128
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Breakfast
3 egg omelet
Build your omelet to your taste! Pick your own fixings , potato and bread.
Breakfast Burrito
2 eggs, potatoes, cheese, choice of meat, smothered in green chili
2 Egg Breakfast
2 eggs, choice of meat, potatoes, toast
Biscuits & Gravy
2 Biscuits & sausage patties smothered in pepper gravy with 2 eggs Don't forget to add hashbrowns!
Country Fried Steak & Eggs
1/2 lbs steak breaded and fried golden brown, 2 eggs, hashbrown, biscuit
Biscuit Sandwich
Scrambled egg w/ cheese and choice of meat and potatoes
Breakfast Tacos(3)
3 Tacos, choice of breakfast meats, egg, cheese and homefries on a tortilla
Breakfast Taco (1)
Bacon, sausage, ham or chorizo
Sausage & Egg Griller
Grilled cheese on our french toast and stuffed with eggs & sausage. Served with a side of hashbrowns or country potatos
Ham & Egg Griller
Grilled cheese on our French toast stuffed with eggs and ham and a side of hashbrowns or country potatoes
Bacon & Egg Griller
Grilled cheese on our French toast then stuffed with bacon & egg. Served with your choice of hashbrowns or country potatoes
Chorizo & Egg Griller
Grilled cheese on our French toast then stuffed with chorizo & eggs. Served with your choice of hashbrowns or country potatoes
Denver Skillet
Ham, peppers & onions, 2 eggs on a bed of hashbrowns then topped with hollandaise sauce.
Country Farm Skillet
Sausage, peppers & onion and 2 eggs on a bed of hashbrowns then topped with cream gravy.
Fiesta Skillet
our taco meat, 2 eggs, peppers & onions, tomato and jalapeno on a bed of hashbrowns then topped with cheese and a dollop of sour cream.
SW Potato Omelet
A potato and egg omelet stuffed with chorizo, peppers & onions, jalapeno, tomato and cheese then topped with green chili.
Huevos Rancheros
2 eggs, pulled pork, peppers & onions, tomato and jalapeno on a bed of refried beans and topped with cheese and tortillas
Avocado Toast
2 slices of toast slathered in fresh avocado, tomato slices, red onion and feta cheese. Don't forget to add an egg!
Rumchata French Toast
Thick cut brioche dipped in our Rumchatta French toast batter and grilled to perfection. Served with our signature Brandy caramel syrup. Don't forget to add bacon or sausage!!
1 Egg
Classic Benedict
2 eggs and ham on an English muffin covered in hollandaise
Veggie Benedict
2 eggs, mushrooms, tomatoes, spinach on an English muffin and covered in hollandaise
Country Benedict
2 eggs, sausage patties, peppers & onions on an English muffin and smothered in cream gravy
Ranchero Benedict
2 eggs, pulled pork, peppers & onions, jalapeño on an English muffin and smothered in green chili
Steak Scramble Benedict
2 eggs scrambled with tender steak, peppers & onions and mushrooms on an English muffin and topped with queso
CfS burrito
Hime fried potatoes, chicken fried steak and eggs rolled up into a burrito and covered in fresh cream gravy
Sides
Seniors
Sr French toast
2 slices of French toast and 2 strips of bacon or a sausage patty
Sr one egg breakfast
One egg, bacon or sausage, hash browns and toast
Sr Biscuit & Gravy
One egg, sausage patty, hash browns and biscuit covered in gravy
Sr Muffin Sandwich
One egg, cheese and bacon, sausage or ham on an English muffin and hash browns
Starters
10 Chicken Wings
10 wings with your choice of sauce or dry rub. Served with ranch or Blue Cheese
Basket Potato Tots
Jumbo tater tots stuffed w/ bacon & chives
Basket of fries
basket of fries
Basket of onion rings
basket of onion rings
Bowl of soup
Ask about the Soup of the day
Green Chili Bowl
Brisket Queso
Large portion of queso loaded with our smoked brisket and a side of fresh chips made in house.
Cheese Curds
Chips & Queso
Fresh, house made chips with a side of queso
Chips and salsa
Fresh, house made chips with our salsa or extra hot salsa
Fried Pickles
Fried pickles with Jalapeno ranch
Irish Nachos
Rosemary seasoned fried potatoes, bacon, peppers &onions, jalapenos, cheese and sour cream
Smothered Potato Tots
Our loaded tots and cheese curds smothered in green chili and topped with pico
Jumbo Pretzel
jumbo salted pretzel with mustard, beer cheese or queso. You can make it a sweet treat and ask for the cinnamon sugar!
Smothered fries
Fries and cheese curds smothered in green chili and topped with pico
Loaded Quesadilla
A fully loaded quesadilla with Beef, beans, peppers & onions, jalapeno Option to sub with chicken, steak, pork or brisket
Nachos
Loaded nachos with peppers & onion, fresh grilled jalapenos, tomatoes and your choice of Beef and bean, chicken, pork, steak or brisket
Nachos Half Order
Beef and bean, chicken, pork, steak or brisket
Quesadilla - Cheese
Cheese only or add beef, chicken, steak, pork or brisket without all the other fixings.
Salads
Side Salad
Fresh salad with tomato, cheese and your choice of dressing
Grilled Chicken Salad
Fresh salad mix with tomato, peppers, onions, with flame grilled chicken and your choice of dressing
Taco Salad
House made taco meat, beans, peppers, onions, jalapeno, tomato, Salad in a taco shell bowl
Chef Salad
Fresh salad mix loaded with turkey, ham, American & Swiss cheese, tomato and a hard boiled egg with your choice of dressing
Pizzas
Tadpoles
Kids French Toast
2 slices of French Toast and bacon or sausage
Kids one egg breakfast
one egg with bacon or sausage, country potatoes and a slice of toast
Kids Fried Fish Basket
One fish fillet with fries
Kids Chicken Strip Basket
Jumbo chicken strips either fried or grilled Served with fries
Kids Grilled Cheese
Your classic grilled cheese Served with fries
Sandwiches
Classic BLT
Peppered bacon w/ lettuce, tomato on toast
Cold Stacker
Pastrami, Roast Beef, Ham, turkey or tuna salad stacked high w/ cheese and all the fixins on brioche bun
French Dip
Roast Beef on a hoagie, Aus Jus for dipping Don't forget to add cheese!
Herb Chicken club
Grilled chicken or hand battered chicken breast ,jack cheese, bacon, garlic aioli on a brioche bun. With your choice of side
Pastrami Ruben
Pastrami & Sauerkraut on marbled rye and Swiss Cheese, thousand island dressing
Philly Cheesesteak
Thin sliced Roast Beef w/ peppers, onion, mushroom, prov cheese on a hoagie
Pulled Pork
Pulled smoked pork with our bourban BBQ sauce, glazzed onion, jalapenos, cheddar cheese
Sliced Brisket
Smoked brisket thinly sliced on a bun and a side of BBQ sauce
Ultimate Chicken Club
Create your own style chicken club! Grilled or hand battered chicken breast tossed in your choice of sauce and covered in your choice of cheese
Gyro Sub
Tender lamb on a sub with tzatziki sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onion and feta cheese. Served with your choice of side
Burgers
Basic Cheeseburger
Not into all those fancy burgers and want just an old fashioned cheeseburger? This is the one for you!
Bison Club Burger
Fresh Bison patty, garlic aioli, bacon & cheddar cheese topped with fresh guacamole.
Burger of the Month
Every month we offer a unique burger. Ask about what the offer is this month!
Colorado Whiskey
Our Fresh burger patty with glazed onions in a whisky bacon jam, crisp bacon, green chilis and an onion ring smothered in cheddar cheese.
Mushroom Swiss
Cheeseburger loaded with fresh grilled mushrooms & glazed onions and fresh sliced Swiss cheese
Pastrami Jack
Our large fresh beef patty loaded with our pastrami and jack cheese.
Patty Melt
Our fresh burger on marbled rye with glazed onions and American & Swiss cheese.
Sirens Classic
Your favorite classic bacon cheeseburger with all the fixings.
TX BBQ
Our Fresh burger patty topped with crisp bacon, pulled pork, glazed onions, fresh grilled jalapenos and cheddar cheese
Gyro Burger
Burger topped with tender Gyro lamb, jack and feta cheeses & tzatziki sauce
Platters
Smothered Grilled Chicken
Grilled herb chicken smothered w/ peppers, onions,mushroons on a bed of potaotes smotherd in green chili
Country Fried Steak
1/2 lb steak patty fried golden brown, cream gravy, fresh aspargas choice of potato
Loaded Baked Potato
Jumbo baked potato loaded w/ queso, sour cream, chives, choice of pulled pork/brisket
Smothered Burrito
Stuffed w/ peppers, onions, jalapeos, potato, Beef or Chicken Sub brisket or pork or steak 2.00
Fajita Tacos
Peppers,onions, jalapenos, refried beans, choice of steak, chicken, brisket or pork
Brisket Platter
Sliced Smoked brisket w/ fries and Mac Salad
Burnt Ends Mac & Cheese
Our white cheddar mac & cheese topped with fresh burnt ends from our smoked brisket
Buffalo Tuna Mac & Cheese
Our white cheddar mac & cheese topped with buffalo tuna
Baskets
6 Wing Basket
6 jumbo wings, with your choice of sauce, fries and a mac salad.
Fish Basket
Beer battered Pollock fillets served w/ fries and mac salad Add extra fillet, clams or shrimp
Clam Basket
Fried Clams and fresh cut fries and mac salad Double your clams or add a fish filet or shrimp
Seafood Combo
Get a sample of it all,beer battered fish fillet, 2 fried jumbo shrimp, clams w/fries and mac salad Add extra of any item
Shrimp Basket
Half dozen jumbo shrimp breaded fried, fries and mac salad Add extra shrimp, fish fillet or clams
Chicken Strip Basket
Desserts
Party Packs
Grillers
Bacon & Egg griller
Crispy bacon & egg with American cheese on our French toast. Served with hashbrowns or country fried potatoes
Sausage & Egg griller
Grilled cheese with cheddar on french toast then stuffed with sausage and eggs. Served with your choice of hash browns or country fried potatoes
Ham & Egg griller
Grilled cheese on french toast then stuffed with fresh sliced ham and eggs. Served with your choice of hash browns or country fried potatoes
Chorizo & Egg griller
Grilled cheese on french toast then stuffed with chorizo and eggs. Served with your choice of hash browns or country fried potatoes
Turkey Jack griller
Grilled cheese on brioche with Jack cheese, garlic aoili, tomato and fresh sliced turkey. Served with fresh cut french fries
Ham & Swiss griller
Grilled cheese on brioche with Swiss cheese, garlic aoili, tomato and thinly sliced ham. Served with fresh cut french fries
Philly Steak Griller
Your classic Philly reimagined! Sliced sirloin, peppers & onion, mushrooms and provolone cheese on a garlic brioche. Served with fresh cut french fries
Gyro griller
Grilled cheese on a garlic brioche with tender Gyro lamb, tomato, red onion and tzatziki sauce.
Ala Carte
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
7444 W Chatfield Ave #D, Littleton, CO 80128