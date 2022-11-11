Pizza
Italian
Sirgae's Woodfire Pizza New Business 437 Northwood Rd
71 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Restaurant info
Thank you for your business, we here at Sirgaes we aim to please.
Location
437 Northwood Rd, West palm beach, FL 33407
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Limoncello Ristorante - 2000 PGA Blvd Ste 3110
4.6 • 2,579
2000 PGA Blvd Ste 3110 Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33408
View restaurant
Big John's Eatery - 100 Sansburys Way #108
No Reviews
100 Sansburys Way #108 West Palm Beach, FL 33411
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in West palm beach
PARK AVENUE BBQ & GRILLE - WEST PALM BEACH
4.6 • 3,749
2215 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd West Palm Beach, FL 33409
View restaurant
La Fonda Restaurante Sports Bar
4.6 • 2,752
2845 N. Military Trail West Palm Beach, FL 33409
View restaurant
The Butcher Shop Beer Garden & Grill - West Palm Beach
4.4 • 1,445
209 6th Street West Palm Beach, FL 33401
View restaurant