Sirgae's Woodfire Pizza New Business 437 Northwood Rd

71 Reviews

$$

437 Northwood Rd

West palm beach, FL 33407

Popular Items

Cheese
Pepperoni Saison
Margherita Pizza with fresh mozzarella and basil

Appetizers

Sirgaes Meat Balls

$12.00

French fries

$5.00

Loaded Fries with Bacon and Cheese

$12.00

Fried Calamari with Marinara Sause

$12.00

Chicken Tenders (5) with fries reg or buffalo tenders

$10.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Fried Ravioli

$12.00

Salad

Antipasto

$14.00

Roasted garlic, Bell peppers, onion, mushroom, olives, Shredded Cheese

Classic Caesar

$10.00

Greek

$13.00

Caprese Salad

$12.00

Chef Salad

$14.00

House Salad

$10.00

Wood Fire Pizza

Cheese

$12.00+

Margherita Pizza with fresh mozzarella and basil

$16.00+

Vergine Maria W/ Pie

$15.00+

Pepperoni Saison

$14.00+

Siena Prosciutto di Parm, Argula, Olive Oil Shredded Parmesan and Balsamic Glaze

$16.00+

Veggi Lover Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoe, Peppers, Mushroom, and Spinich

$15.00+

Chicken Parmesan Pizza Grilled Chicken

$16.00+

Sausage, Mushroom & Onion

$14.00+

Sirgae's Meatlover Pizza Sausage, Meatballs, Pepperoni and Bacon

$16.00+

Gluten Free Cauliflower Crust all Pizzas can be made with a gluten free cualiflower crust

$16.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$15.00+

Chicken Pesto

$15.00+

Chicken Alfredo w/Spinach, Bacon & Tomato

$16.00+

Buffalo Chicken w/ Bacon & Onion

$16.00+

Meatball, Ricotta & Hot Peppers

$15.00+

Supreme

$16.00+

Vegan pizza

$20.00+

Flatbread

$10.00

daily weekly special

$10.00

2 slices and can soda

$8.00

1 slice

$3.00

Special

$55.00

Wood Fired Wings

10 Wings

$15.00

20 Wings

$25.99

50 Wings

$57.99

Panini / comes with fries

Italian, Ham, Cappy, Salami, Fresh Mozzarella, Provolone, Roasted Peppers and Fresh Basil Panini

$13.00

Roast Beef Provolone Panini

$13.00

Caprese, Fresh mozzorella, Tomatoes, Prosciutto di Parma Panini

$14.00

Meatball & Sausage Parm Panini

$12.25

Kids menu

Kids cheese pizza with fries

$8.00

3 Chicken Tenders with fries

$8.00

Desserts

Zeppolis

$7.00

Chocolate Cake

$6.00

Carrot Cake

$6.00

Cannoli (2)

$5.00

Lemon Mascapone

$6.00

Large Chocolate Chip

$4.00

Chocolate Ganache

$6.00

Peanut Butter ganache

$6.00

Tiramisu

$6.00

Rainbow Cake

$6.00

Peanut Butter & Chocolate Cake

$6.00

Cheese cake

$5.00

Black & White Cookies

$4.00

Rainbow cookies

$4.00

Mini Panettone

$5.00

Drinks

Coca-Cola Products

$2.00

espresso

$3.50

cold flavor tea

$2.50

power aid

$3.00

acua panna bottle

$3.00+

s.pellegrino bottle

$3.50

capuccino

$4.50

flavor pellegrino

$3.00

pepsi 20 oz

$2.50

pepsi 2liters

$3.99

pepsi product 12oz

$2.00

small water

$1.00

perrier

$3.00

SANPELLEGRINO CHINOTTO

$3.50

1 liter Ginger Ale

$3.00

Life Water

$3.00

Minute Maid

$2.50

Wine

White Wine Glass

$6.00

White Wine Bottle

$15.00+

Rose Wine Glass

$8.00

Rose Wine Bottle

$24.00

Prosecco

$9.00

Mimosa

$5.00

Salus/ red or white Bottles

$19.99

Purple KindzMarauli Semi-Sweet Glass

$12.00

Purple KindsMarauli Semi-Sweet Bottle

$35.00

Blue MukuZani Dry Bottle

$35.00

Blue MukeZani Dry Glass

$13.00

Red SapeRavi Dry Glass

$10.00

Red SapeRavi Dry Bottle

$25.00

Yellow MaNavi White Wine Bottle

$25.00

Yellow MaNavi White Wine Glass

$10.00

Pink Alazani Semi-Sweet Bottle

$20.00

Pink Alazani Semi-Sweet Glass

$8.00

Beer

stella bottle

$6.00

peroni bottle

$6.00

nobles beer ale

$6.00

Noble day drinker 4.5% abv 16 FL oz

$8.00

Corona

$6.00

Budweiser

$6.00

Noble Day Drinker 4 Pack

$22.00

Uncle louie gee icy

Lemon cup

$3.00

Cannoli

$3.00

Cantaloupe

$3.00

Watermelon

$3.00

Rainbow

$3.00

Cherry chip

$3.00

Vanilla chip

$3.00

Creamsicle

$3.00

Chocolate peanut butter ice cream

$3.00

Spumoni

$3.00

Bake Dishes

Bake Raviloli

$12.25

Baked Raviloli w/ Meatball

$14.50

Baked Raviloli w/ Italian Sausage

$15.50

Baked Egg Plant Parm

$12.25

Baked Chicken Parm

$14.00

Garlic knots

1/2 Dz garlic knot

$4.50

Dozen Garlic Knots

$7.00

Cold Subs

SubThe All-American- Ham,Turkey, Roast beef, Provalone, LTO, Mustard,Mayo

$14.00

Sub Italian- Ham,Cappy, Provolone, LTO. oil & Vinegar

$14.00

Sub Prosciutto & Provolone w/ olive oil

$13.00

Wraps

Chicken Cesar Wrap

$11.50

The Greek Vegetarian Wrap

$10.00

The Greek Vegetarian w/ Chicken Wrap

$12.00

The All-American Wrap- Ham, Turkey, Roast beef, Provalone, LTO, Mustard, Mayo

$13.00

Hot Subs

Egg Plant Parm-Egg Plant w/ Fresh Mozzarella and marinara Sauce Sub

$13.00

Meatball Parm Sub

$12.00

Sausage, Peppers & Onion Sub

$12.00

Steak philly Sub

$13.00

Chicken Parm Sub, Grilled or Fried

$13.00

Chicken Philly Sub

$13.00

StromBoli, Rolls & Calzone

Bella StromBoli - Pepperoni, Ham , Salami, Provolone & Mozzarella Cheese

$11.95

Chicken Stromboli - Chicken, Mushrooms, Peppers Mozzarella

$11.95

Egg Plant Stromboli- Eggplant, ricotta, Mozzarella

$11.95

Sausage Stromboli- Sausage, peppers, onion, mozzarella

$11.95

Spinach Stromboli- Spinach, Ricotta, Mozzarella

$11.95

Pepperoni Stromboli- pepperoni, Romano, Mozzarella

$11.95

Steak and Cheese Stromboli- Steak, onion, mushrooms, peppers mozzarella

$11.95

Three Cheese Calzone

$10.95

Pepperoni Rolls

$7.00

Pasta

Fettuccini Alfredo

$15.00

Pasta w/ Meatsauce

$15.00

Pasta w/ Marinara

$13.00

lunch specials 11am-3pm

2 slices + can soda

$8.00

1 slice + 3 garlic knots + can soda

$8.00

1 slice + small house salad + can soda

$8.00

Sliders

Roast Beef & Provolone Sliders

$10.00

Turkey & Provolone Sliders

$10.00

Ham & Provolone Sliders

$10.00

event

mens night

$35.00

sirgae wood fire pizza sauce

sirgaes wood fire pizza sauce

$8.95

Pizza Dough

12" Dough

$4.00

16" Dough

$7.00

Condiments

Marinara Sauce

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

Blue Cheese

$0.75

BBQ

$0.75

Hot Honey

$0.75

Buffalo

$0.75

Mango Habanero

$0.75

Teriyaki

$0.75

Garlic Parm

$0.75

Balsamic Glaze

$1.50

check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Thank you for your business, we here at Sirgaes we aim to please.

Website

Location

437 Northwood Rd, West palm beach, FL 33407

Directions

Sirgae's Woodfire Pizza New Business image

