Sirinna's Thai Kitchen - Old Trolley Rd.

Drunken Noodle Stir Fry

$13.95

Stir fried rice noodle, Bell peppers, Baby corn, Sweet Onions, Basil and to be more authentic you can add Rhizome(Krachai) and Young green peppercorn. *** Rhizome and Young Green Peppercorn are a little strong taste and spicy so we keep them out unless someone requests them. They are free of charge upon request.