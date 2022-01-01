  • Home
  • /
  • Sirinna’s Thai Kitchen
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sirinna’s Thai Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

881 St. James Ave.

Summerville, SC 29486

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Spring Rolls (Pork or Beef) 4ct.
Fried Rice

`Appetizers

Chicken Dumplings (6 ct.)

Chicken Dumplings (6 ct.)

$6.25

Wonton Wrappers with Chicken, Cabbage & Onion

Crab Wonton (6 ct.)

Crab Wonton (6 ct.)

$6.95

Wonton Wrappers filled with Crab meat, Cream cheese & Green Onion. Comes with sweet chili sauce.

Chicken Curry Puffs (2 ct.)

Chicken Curry Puffs (2 ct.)

$6.95

Pastry Puffs with Sweet Onion, Potatoes & Chicken

Spring Rolls (Pork or Beef) 4ct.

Spring Rolls (Pork or Beef) 4ct.

$7.79

Onion, Carrot, Cabbage, Noodle, Crispy Spring Roll Wrap comes with sweet chili sauce.

Spring Rolls (Vegetable/Taro) 4ct.

Spring Rolls (Vegetable/Taro) 4ct.

$7.25

Taro, Carrot, Cabbage, Noodle, Crispy Spring Roll Wrap

Fresh Roll (2ct.)

Fresh Roll (2ct.)

$7.55

Rice wrap with Choice of Chicken, Shrimp, Imitation Crab, or Tofu with Carrot, Cilantro, Lettuce, Cucumber, Noodle

Tapioca Balls - Served w/Lettuce & Cilantro

Tapioca Balls - Served w/Lettuce & Cilantro

$7.95

(Saku moo in Thai) Sweet Pork, Radish, and Peanut filled covered with Tapioca pearls topped with Garlic, serve with lettuce.

Party tray Chicken Dumplings

Party tray Chicken Dumplings

$19.99+

Fried chicken Dumplings with sweet black sauce.

SThai Chicken Wings (6-8ct.)

SThai Chicken Wings (6-8ct.)

$10.98

Fried chicken Wings

Entrees

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$12.95

Stir fried noodles, egg, bean sprouts, green onion, peanuts.

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$11.95

Stir fried rice with veggies and egg

Tom Kha Gai

Tom Kha Gai

$13.45

Coconut milk, onions, cilantro, mushrooms, and tomatoes (flavored w/lemongrass, galagal & kaffir lime leaves) comes with rice.

Tom Yum Soup

Tom Yum Soup

$13.45

A slightly sour soup with red onions, green onions, cilantro, mushrooms, galagal, lemon grass and tomatoes. Comes with rice.

Tom Yum Soup - Chicken or Pork & Seafood Combo

Tom Yum Soup - Chicken or Pork & Seafood Combo

$16.95

A slightly sour soup with Squid, Shrimp, New Zealand Mussels, onions, cilantro, mushrooms, lemon grass, and tomatoes. Comes with rice.

Thai Boat Noodle Soup

Thai Boat Noodle Soup

$13.45

Rice noodle, Green onion, Cilantro, Garlic, Bean Sprouts

Larb Salad - Pork - Served w/Rice & Cabbage

Larb Salad - Pork - Served w/Rice & Cabbage

$12.49

Ground pork, Rice powder, Fish sauce, Chili powder, Lime, Red onion, Green Onion, Cilantro.

Massaman Curry

Massaman Curry

$13.95

Massaman curry is a rich relatively mild Thai curry. Massaman Curry cooked with Coconut milk choice of your meats, Potatoes, Carrot, Sweet Onion, Peanut, and Spices. Come with side of white rice.

Yum Woon Sen Salad

Yum Woon Sen Salad

$14.95

Chicken, Shrimp, Glass Noodle, onion, cilantros , green onions, carrots tomatoes, lime sauce.

Free Chillies

Pad See Ew Noodle

Pad See Ew Noodle

$13.45

Stir-fried wild rice noodles with baby corn, broccoli, carrots, and egg in dark sweet soy sauce.

Stir-fried garlic and vegetables

Stir-fried garlic and vegetables

$13.45

Stir-fried garlic and vegetables with your choice of meat come with side of white rice.

Basil stir-fry with choice of meat

Basil stir-fry with choice of meat

$13.45

Stir-fry with Basil, Carrots, Sweet Onion, Garlic, Bamboo, Red Bell Pepper. Comes with a side of white rice.

Lard Na

Lard Na

$13.85

Thai egg drop soup with vegetables and your choice of meat, come with side of noodles or rice. (Veggies: carrot, brocolli, baby corn, celery )

`Dessert

Mango - Sweet Sticky Rice

Mango - Sweet Sticky Rice

$7.95

Sweet rice with Mango and a perfect creamy sweet coconut sauce

Special Sticky Rice Mango Cake

Special Sticky Rice Mango Cake

$75.00+

This special cake is make to order. We make it fresh and serve it the same day. Comes with a perfect sweet and creamy Coconut Sauce. Needs 3 days notice before pickup date*** Information needed when ordering : - Your name and Phone number. - What type of event (birthday, anniversary etc.) - Date and Time you want to pick up.

`Side Items

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$6.25

Stir fried rice with veggies.

White Rice

White Rice

$3.50
Sticky Rice

Sticky Rice

$3.75

Rice noodles

$3.50

`Extra Sauce

Sweet Black Sauce

$1.00

Sweet Chili Sauce

$1.00

Peanut Sauce

$1.00

Thai Spicy Sauce

$1.25

Mango Sticky Rice Sauce

$1.25

`Drinks

Bubble Thai Tea

Bubble Thai Tea

$4.25
Bubble Tea - Taro

Bubble Tea - Taro

$4.25
Bubble Tea - Green Tea Latte

Bubble Tea - Green Tea Latte

$4.25
Bubble Tea - Brown Sugar

Bubble Tea - Brown Sugar

$4.25
Coconut Drink

Coconut Drink

$3.00
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.25
Coke

Coke

$1.50
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$1.50
Sprite

Sprite

$1.50
Pepsi

Pepsi

$1.50
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$1.50

Appetizers

Chicken Dumplings (6 ct.)

Chicken Dumplings (6 ct.)

$8.65

Wonton Wrappers with Chicken, Cabbage & Onion

Crab Wonton (6 ct.)

Crab Wonton (6 ct.)

$9.45

Wonton Wrappers filled with Crab meat, Cream cheese & Green Onion. Comes with sweet chili sauce.

Chicken Curry Puffs (2 ct.)

Chicken Curry Puffs (2 ct.)

$9.45

Pastry Puffs with Sweet Onion, Potatoes & Chicken

Spring Rolls (Pork or Beef) 4ct.

Spring Rolls (Pork or Beef) 4ct.

$10.98

Onion, Carrot, Cabbage, Noodle, Crispy Spring Roll Wrap comes with sweet chili sauce.

Spring Rolls (Vegetable/Taro) 4ct.

Spring Rolls (Vegetable/Taro) 4ct.

$10.25

Taro, Carrot, Cabbage, Noodle, Crispy Spring Roll Wrap

Fresh Roll (2ct.)

Fresh Roll (2ct.)

$10.79

Rice wrap with Choice of Chicken, Shrimp, Imitation Crab, or Tofu with Carrot, Cilantro, Lettuce, Cucumber, Noodle

Tapioca Balls - Served w/Lettuce & Cilantro

Tapioca Balls - Served w/Lettuce & Cilantro

$11.15

(Saku moo in Thai) Sweet Pork, Radish, and Peanut filled covered with Tapioca pearls topped with Garlic, serve with lettuce.

Party tray Chicken Dumplings

Party tray Chicken Dumplings

$19.99+

Fried chicken Dumplings with sweet black sauce.

SThai Chicken Wings (6-8ct.)

SThai Chicken Wings (6-8ct.)

$15.25

Fried chicken Wings

Entrees

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$16.65

Stir fried noodles, egg, bean sprouts, green onion, peanuts.

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$15.55

Stir fried rice with veggies and egg

Tom Kha Gai

Tom Kha Gai

$17.95

Coconut milk, onions, cilantro, mushrooms, and tomatoes (flavored w/lemongrass, galagal & kaffir lime leaves) comes with rice.

Tom Yum Soup

Tom Yum Soup

$17.95

A slightly sour soup with red onions, green onions, cilantro, mushrooms, galagal, lemon grass and tomatoes. Comes with rice.

Tom Yum Soup - Chicken or Pork & Seafood Combo

Tom Yum Soup - Chicken or Pork & Seafood Combo

$22.50

A slightly sour soup with Squid, Shrimp, New Zealand Mussels, onions, cilantro, mushrooms, lemon grass, and tomatoes. Comes with rice.

Thai Boat Noodle Soup

Thai Boat Noodle Soup

$17.95

Rice noodle, Green onion, Cilantro, Garlic, Bean Sprouts

Larb Salad - Pork - Served w/Rice & Cabbage

Larb Salad - Pork - Served w/Rice & Cabbage

$16.95

Ground pork, Rice powder, Fish sauce, Chili powder, Lime, Red onion, Green Onion, Cilantro.

Massaman Curry

Massaman Curry

$18.75

Massaman curry is a rich relatively mild Thai curry. Massaman Curry cooked with Coconut milk choice of your meats, Potatoes, Carrot, Sweet Onion, Peanut, and Spices. Come with side of white rice.

Yum Woon Sen Salad

Yum Woon Sen Salad

$20.55

Chicken, Shrimp, Glass Noodle, onion, cilantros , green onions, carrots tomatoes, lime sauce.

Free Chillies

Pad See Ew Noodle

Pad See Ew Noodle

$17.95

Stir-fried wild rice noodles with baby corn, broccoli, carrots, and egg in dark sweet soy sauce.

Stir-fried garlic and vegetables

Stir-fried garlic and vegetables

$17.95

Stir-fried garlic and vegetables with your choice of meat come with side of white rice.

Basil stir-fry with choice of meat

Basil stir-fry with choice of meat

$17.95

Stir-fry with Basil, Carrots, Sweet Onion, Garlic, Bamboo, Red Bell Pepper. Comes with a side of white rice.

Dessert

Mango - Sweet Sticky Rice

Mango - Sweet Sticky Rice

$10.95

Sweet rice with Mango and a perfect creamy sweet coconut sauce

Special Sticky Rice Mango Cake

Special Sticky Rice Mango Cake

$75.00+

This special cake is make to order. We make it fresh and serve it the same day. Comes with a perfect sweet and creamy Coconut Sauce. Needs 3 days notice before pickup date*** Information needed when ordering : - Your name and Phone number. - What type of event (birthday, anniversary etc.) - Date and Time you want to pick up.

Side Items

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$8.55

Stir fried rice with veggies.

White Rice

White Rice

$4.75
Sticky Rice

Sticky Rice

$5.00

Rice noodles

$4.75

Extra Sauce

Sweet Black Sauce

$1.45

Sweet Chili Sauce

$1.45

Peanut Sauce

$1.45

Thai Spicy Sauce

$1.65

Mango Sticky Rice Sauce

$1.65

Drinks

Bubble Thai Tea

Bubble Thai Tea

$5.75
Bubble Tea - Taro

Bubble Tea - Taro

$5.75
Bubble Tea - Green Tea Latte

Bubble Tea - Green Tea Latte

$5.75
Bubble Tea - Brown Sugar

Bubble Tea - Brown Sugar

$5.75
Coconut Drink

Coconut Drink

$4.25
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.60
Coke

Coke

$2.15
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.15
Sprite

Sprite

$2.15
Pepsi

Pepsi

$2.15
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$2.15
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Authentic and Delicious Thai Food! "Come in and enjoy"!

Location

881 St. James Ave., Summerville, SC 29486

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Steel City Pizza - Carnes Crossroads - Carnes Crossroads
orange starNo Reviews
2511 N. Main St. Summerville, SC 29486
View restaurantnext
Two Keys Tavern - 650-B College Park Rd
orange starNo Reviews
650-B College Park Rd Ladson, SC 29456
View restaurantnext
Gilligan’s of Goose Creek - Goose Creek
orange starNo Reviews
219 Saint James Ave Goose Creek, SC 29445
View restaurantnext
Juiceria Smoothie Bar & Cafe - Goose Creek Location
orange starNo Reviews
214 St. James Avenue Goose Creek, SC 29445
View restaurantnext
Page's Okra Grill - Nexton Food Truck
orange starNo Reviews
142 Brighton Park Boulevard Summerville, SC 29483
View restaurantnext
Fuji Sushi Bar and Grill - Nexton
orange starNo Reviews
501 Front Street Summerville, SC 29486
View restaurantnext
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston