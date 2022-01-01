Mo's A Place for Steaks imageView gallery



Order Again

Popular Items

8oz - Filet Mignon
Mashed Potato
16 Oz NY Strip

Appetizers

Bacon Wrapped Seared Sea Scallops

$23.00

Bruschetta

$14.00

Calamari & Rock Shrimp

$17.00

Crab Cake

$20.00

Mark Suter Seafood Appetizer Platter

$125.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$21.00

Meatballs

$16.00

Soups

Bowl Lobster Bisque

$14.00

Cup Lobster Bisque

$12.00

Salads

House Salad

$6.00

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Wedge Salad

$13.00

Caprese Salad

$14.00

Chicken Caesar Salad

$26.00

Sides

Asparagus

$16.00

Baked Potato

$12.00

Bauman

$15.00

Broccolini

$14.00

Brussels Sprouts

$15.00

Onion Strings

$12.00

French Fries

$13.00

Lobster Mac N' Cheese

$28.00

Mashed Potato

$13.00

Pepper Jack Mac N' Cheese

$18.00

Sauteed Mush & Onions

$13.00

Sauteed Mushrooms

$13.00

Sauteed Onions

$11.00

Sauteed Spinach

$14.00

Truffle French Fries

$17.00

Truffle Mashed Potato

$17.00

Plain Mac and Cheese

$14.00

Buttered Noodles

$12.00

Entrees

4oz - Filet Mignon

$39.00

8oz - Filet Mignon

$57.00

12oz - Filet Mignon

$67.00

Bone-In Ribeye

$72.00

The Big Mo

$68.00

The Dainty Lady

$57.00

16 Oz NY Strip

$59.00

6 Oz - Filet Mignon

$40.00Out of stock

Veal Chop

$72.00

Wagyu Filet - 4 oz

$49.00

Wagyu Filet - 8 oz

$86.00

Wagyu Filet - 12 oz

$110.00

Mo's Ribs

$44.00

Pan Seared Salmon

$44.00

Pesto Salmon

$47.00

Chilean Sea Bass

$53.00Out of stock

Sea Bass Special

$53.00

Twin Cold Water Lobster Tails

$89.00

6 oz Lobster

$51.00

King Crab Legs

$112.00

1/2 Crab Legs

$59.00

Sicilian Chicken

$35.00

The Billy

$35.00

Veggie Pasta

$22.00

16 oz Grilled Chicken

$28.00

1/2 Chicken

$13.00

Pasta w/ 2 Meatballs

$20.00

Chicken Tenders & French Fries

$11.00

Kid Pasta W/ Butter

$9.00

Kid Pasta W/ Pomodoro

$9.00

Kid Pasta W/Meatball

$13.00

Billy Of The Sea

$50.00

Desserts

Cheesecake Plain

$8.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$10.00

Mo's Chocolate Cake

$10.00

NY Style Cheesecake w/ Strawb

$10.00

Sorbert Bowl

$6.00

Sorbet Scoop

$4.00

Strawberries & Cream

$6.00

Vanilla Ice Cream Bowl

$5.00

Vanilla Ice Cream Scoop

$3.00

1/2 Chzcke 1/2 Choc Cake

$10.00

Promo Brownie

$1.50

Brownie

$10.00

Promo Strawbs And Cream

$1.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

720 N Plankinton Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53203

Directions

Gallery
Mo's A Place for Steaks image

