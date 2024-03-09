Sirloin Stockade Corsicana
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Have it your way order an Entree or choose buffet. Buffet is not for delivery. We have entrees for delivery with 2 sides and Texas toast.
Location
2508 W. 7th Street, Corsicana, TX 75110
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
El Mexicano Grill - Ennis - 219 w ennis ave
No Reviews
219 West Ennis Avenue Ennis, TX 75119
View restaurant