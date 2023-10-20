Sirloin Stockade Paris, TX
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Have it your way order an Entree or choose buffet. Buffet is not for delivery. We have entrees for delivery with 2 sides and Texas toast.
Location
3545 NE LOOP 286,, PARIS, TX 75460-5048
