Online Entrees

6 oz Sizzlin Sirloin
$11.49

6 oz Center cut sirloin grilled to order served with 2 sides & Texas toast

10 oz Sirloin
$15.99

12 oz center cut sirloin grilled to order served with 2 sides & Texas toast

12 oz Ribeye
$20.49

12 oz Ribeye (ribeye has more marbling) grilled to order served with 2 sides & Texas toast

Steak & Shrimp
$14.49

6 oz center cut sirloin grilled with fried shrimp cocktail sauce 2 sides & Texas toast

Chicken Fried Steak
$10.99

Beef cutlet hand battered & fried topped with gravy. Comes with 2 sides & Texas toast

Fried Shrimp
$10.99

Shrimp battered and fried with cocktail sauce 2 sides & Texas toast

Fried Fish
$10.99

Fish filets lightly breaded fried with tarter sauce 2 sides & Texas toast

Sirloin Tips
$11.99

Sirloin beef tips cooked to order on a bed of white rice topped with sauteed onions, peppers & mushroom gravy. Comes with 2 sides & Texas toast

Chopped Sirloin
$10.49

8 oz chopped sirloin patty cooked to order, topped with mushroom gravy. Comes with 2 sides & Texas toast

2 Piece Fried Chicken Dinner
$10.99

2 pieces of our signature fried chicken served with 2 sides & Texas toast

2 Piece Baked Chicken Dinner
$10.99

2 Pieces of or rotisserie seasoned baked chicken. Served with 2 sides & Texas toast

Smoked Sausage
$10.99

Pork smoked sausage served with BBQ sauce 2 sides & Texas toast

Cheeseburger
$10.99

8 oz grilled burger patty topped with American cheese comes with fries

KC Strip
$19.99

12 oz Kansas City Strip Steak cooked to your desired temperature served with 2 sides and Texas toast

Cowboy Ribeye
$26.99

Big 18 oz Bone in Ribeye Flavorful and juicy server with two sides and Texas toast

Grilled 8 oz. Bone In Pork Chop
$10.99

8 oz bone in pork chop grilled, served with two sides and Texas toast

6 oz Filet
$16.99

6 oz center cut filet grilled to order served with two sides and Texas toast

Grilled Chicken Breast
$10.99

6 oz boneless grilled chicken breast served with two sides and Texas toast

Grilled Chicken Sandwich
$10.99

6 oz grilled chicken breast a bun with lettuce tomato pickles comes with fries

Messy Bacon Burger
$10.99

grilled beef patty on bun topped with BBQ sauce, fried onions and cheese comes with fries

Beverage Options

Pepsi
$2.79
Diet Pepsi
$2.79
Dr. Pepper
$2.79
Diet Dr Pepper
$2.79
Mt Dew
$2.79
Starry (lemon lime)
$2.79
Root beer
$2.79
Un Sweet Tea
$2.79
Sweet Tea
$2.79
1/2 & 1/2 Tea
$2.79
Lemonade
$2.79
Bottled Water
$2.79
Water

Dessert

Dozen Cookies
$1.99

Ala Carte Sides

Dozen Dinner Rolls
$5.00
Broccoli
$1.99
Corn
$1.99
Green beans
$1.99
Rice
$1.99
Mac & Cheese
$1.99
Baked Potato
$1.99
Mashed Potatoes
$1.99
Fries
$1.99
Single Roll
$0.75