Sirocco Mediterranean Restaurant & Lounge
521 145th Terrace
Pembroke Pines, FL 33027
Cold Mezza
Hot Mezza
Salads
Soup
From the grill
Tour of the Mediterranean
Sides
Sweets
Cover Charges
Kids Cover Charge
Holidays Set Menu
Hummus
$11.00
Baba Ghanouj
$12.00
Fried Kibbeh
$15.00
Falafel
$12.00
Cheese Rolls
$13.00
Batata Harra
$11.00
Makanek
$16.00
Moroccan Shrimp
$18.00
Octopus Pan Seared
$19.00
Kibbeh Nayeh
$27.00
Mix Appetizers
$30.00
Tabouleh
$13.00
Siro-cca
$14.00
Greek Salad
$14.00
Fattoush
$12.00
Lamb Tagine
$37.00
Lamb Shank
$36.00
Branzino
$45.00
Shrimp Penne ala Vodka
$32.00
Grilled Salmon
$31.00
Lamb Chops
$45.00
Sirocco Grill
Chicken Picata
$31.00
Signature Cocktails
White Wine
Riesling, Cht Ste Michelle, WA GLS
$10.00
BTL Riesling, Cht Ste Michelle, WA
$31.00
Fleurs de Prairie, Provence, FR GLS
$10.00
BTL Fleurs de Prairie, Provence, FR
$31.00
Pin Gris, Barone Fini, Valdadige GLS
$10.00
BTL Pin Gris, Barone Fini, Valdadige
$31.00
BTL Pin Gris, Livio Felluga, Friuli, IT
$47.00
Sauv Bl, Oyster Bay, NZ GLS
$10.00
BTL Sauv Bl, Oyster Bay, NZ
$31.00
BTL Sauv Bl, Kim Crawford, NZ
$40.00
Chard, Kendall Jackson, CA GLS
$11.00
BTL Chard, Kendall Jackson, CA
$35.00
BTL Chard, Ferrari-Carano, Sonoma
$42.00
BTL Chard, Stag's Leap
$70.00
White House wine GLS
$5.00
BTL White House Wine
$25.00
Red Wine
Pinot Noir Seaglass, Santa Barbara GLS
$11.00
BTL Pinot Noir Seaglass, Santa Barbara
$35.00
BTL Pinot Noir Meiomi, California
$43.00
BTL Pinot Noir La Crema, Sonoma
$45.00
BTL Pinot Noir, Belle Glos
$87.00
BTL Silk & Spice, Portugal
$43.00
Prayers of Sinners, WA GLS
$10.00
BTL Prayers of Sinners, WA
$31.00
Shiraz, Barossa Valley, Australia GLS
$11.00
BTL Shiraz, Barossa Valley, Australia
$37.00
Merlot, Kendall Jackson, California GLS
$11.00
BTL Merlot, Kendall Jackson, California
$37.00
BTL Merlot, Ferrari-Carano, ALexander Valley
$45.00
Malbec, Ruta 22, Mendoza, AR GLS
$10.00
BTL Malbec, Ruta 22, Mendoza, AR
$37.00
BTL Tempranillo, Rioja Reserva
$43.00
Cab Sauv, Robert Prv Sel. GLS
$11.00
BTL Cab Sauv, Robert Prv Sel.
$37.00
Cab Sauv, Josh Cellars, CA GLS
$11.00
BTL Cab Sauv, Josh Cellars, CA
$42.00
BTL Cab Sauv, Quilt, Napa
$70.00
BTL Cab Sauv, Napa Cellars, Napa
$61.00
BTL Cab Sauv, Mt. Vedeer, Napa
$67.00
Red House Wine GLS
$11.00
BTL Red House Wine
$25.00
The Lebanese
Chardonnay, Ksara Cuvee Du Pape, Lebanon GLS
$11.00
BTL Chardonnay, Ksara Cuvee Du Pape , Lebanon
$56.00
Sauvignon Blanc, Kefraya Les Bretèches Blanc GLS
$10.00
BTL Sauvignon Blanc, Kefraya Les Bretèches Blanc
$36.00
Sauvignon Blanc, Ksara Blanc de Blancs GLS
$12.00
BTL Sauvignon Blanc, Ksara Blanc de Blancs
$46.00
Sauvignon Blanc, Massaya, Beqaa Valley Lebanon GLS
$12.00
BTL Sauvignon Blanc, Massaya, Beqaa Valley Lebanon
$46.00
Sunset Rose, Chateau Ksara, Bekaa Valley GLS
$10.00
BTL Sunset Rose, Chateau Ksara, Bekaa Valley
$35.00
Rose, Massaya, Beqaa Valley Lebanon GLS
$12.00
BTL Rose, Massaya, Beqaa Valley Lebanon
$35.00
BTL Ksara 3rd Millenium
$75.00
Red Blend, Ksara Reserve Glass
$11.00
BTL Red Blend, Ksara Reserve
$47.00
Red Blend, Massaya Le Colombier, Beqaa Valley Lebanon GLS
$13.00
BTL Red Blend, Massaya Le Colombier, Beqaa Valley Lebanon
$85.00
Bubbles and Champagne
Moscato d’Asti, Stella Rosa GLS
$10.00
BTL Moscato d’Asti, Stella Rosa
$32.00
Prosecco, Ruffino, Veneto, Italy GLS
$10.00
BTL Prosecco, Ruffino, Veneto, Italy
$31.00
BTL Brut, Mumm, Napa Valley, CA
$49.00
BTL Champagne, Perrier Jouet, Epernay
$87.00
BTL Champagne Moet and Chandon, Imperial
$87.00
BTL Champagne Veuve Clicquot
$145.00
BTL Rose, VeuveClicquot
$145.00
Beer Bottle
Draft Beer
Fountain Refill
Mocktails
Lunch Cocktails
Bottled water
Hot Drinks
Arak
Vodka
Tequilla
Avion 44
$44.00
Avion Anejo
$23.00
Avion Reposado
$20.00
Casamigos
$18.00
Casamigos Anejo
$30.00
Casamigos Reposado
$21.00
Don Julio Reposado
$18.00
Espolon Blanco
$15.00
Mezcal Ilegal Anejo
$25.00
Mezcal Ilegal Joven
$16.00
Mezcal Ilegal Reposado
$21.00
Patron Anejo
$22.00
Patron Reposado
$18.00
Patron Silver
$12.00
Don Julio Blanco
$15.00
Luna Azul House Tequila
$13.00
Scotch & Burbon
Akashi
$18.00
Basil Haden
$14.00
Black Label
$12.00
Black Label Bottle
$175.00
Blue Label
$55.00
Buchannans
$14.00
Bulleit Rye
$12.00
Chivas 12 yrs
$11.00
Dewars White Label
$11.00
Double Black
$15.00
Elijah Craig
$15.00
Glenfiddish 12
$15.00
Glenfiddish 15
$25.00
Glenfiddish 18
$34.00
Glenlevit 12
$15.00
Glenlevit 14
$21.00
Gold Label
$34.00
Green Label
$27.00
Hatozaki
$25.00
Jack Daniels
$9.00
Jack Daniels Apple
$9.00
Jack Daniels Bottle
$110.00
Jack Daniels Fire
$9.00
Jack Daniels Honney
$9.00
Jameson
$11.00
Jim Beam
$7.00
Laphorage
$11.00
Makers Mark
$11.00
Makers Mark 46
$15.00
Mccallan 12
$22.00
Skrewball
$16.00
Ducan Tylor 12 yrs
$15.00
Aberfelddy
$15.00
Redemption
$18.00
Larceny
$18.00
Four Roses House Bourbon
$13.00
Dewars
$15.00
Mccallan 15
$30.00
Angels Envy
$18.00
Rum
Cognac & Conjure
Cachaca
New Years Event
Hookah Mon-Thurs
Hookah Fri-Sun
Appetizers
Lunch Specials
Sandwiches
Sides
Appetizers
Desserts
Dinner
Drinks
Lunch Specials
Sandwiches
Soup
Appetizers
Hummus Half Tray
$40.00
Hummus Full Tray
$75.00
Baba Ghanouj Half Tray
$45.00
Baba Ghanouj Full Tray
$80.00
Muhammara Half Tray
$55.00
Muhammara Full Tray
$99.00
Batata Harra Half Tray
$35.00
Batata Harra Full Tray
$68.00
Fried Kibbe Dozen
$42.00
Cheese Rolls Dozen
$26.00
Falafel Dozen
$20.00
Veggie Grape Leaves Dozen
$26.00
Lamb Grape Leaves Dozen
$31.00
Salads
Shawarma Trays
Sides
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location
521 145th Terrace, Pembroke Pines, FL 33027
