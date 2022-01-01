Sirocco Mediterranean Restaurant & Lounge imageView gallery

Sirocco Mediterranean Restaurant & Lounge

No reviews yet

521 145th Terrace

Pembroke Pines, FL 33027

Order Again

Cold Mezza

Hummus

$11.00

Baba Ghanouge

$12.00

Shanklish

$13.00

Garlic Labneh

$10.00

Mouhammara

$12.00

Veggie Grape Leaves

$10.00

Raheb Eggplant

$12.00

Mixed Appetizers

$28.00

Hot Mezza

Batata Harra

$10.00

Makanek

$15.00

Fried Kibbe

$14.00

Falafel

$11.00

Cheese Rolls

$12.00

Sojouk

$15.00

Zesty Cauliflower

$13.00

Meat Grape Leaves

$13.00

Grilled Halloumi

$14.00

Arayes Kafta

$14.00

Chicken Wings

$14.00

Moroccan Shrimps

$17.00

Grilled Octopus

$22.00

Fried Calamari

$14.00

Raw Section

Kibbe Nayye

$25.00

Kafta Nayye

$24.00

Malse

$24.00

Frake

$20.00

Assorted Raws

$60.00

Salads

Tabouleh

$12.00

Fattoush

$11.00

Siroc-ca

$12.00

Arugula Watermelon

$13.00

Falafel Salad

$13.00

Greek Salad

$13.00

Soup

Lentil Soup

$7.00

From the grill

Sirocco Grill

$33.00

Mix for 2

$65.00

Mix for 4

$125.00

Farouj Meshwi

$28.00

Chicken Tawok Dinner

$25.00

Fillet Kabab

$32.00

Kafta Meshwi

$25.00

Lamb Chops Dinner

$43.00

Grilled Shrimps

$33.00

Tour of the Mediterranean

Chicken Kabsa

$26.00

Chicken Picata

$28.00

Lamb Tagine

$33.00

Lamb Shank

$35.00

Grilled Salmon

$29.00

Ribeye Steak

$33.00

Lebanese Bistek

$32.00

Sirocco Branzino

$45.00

Penne A la Vodka

$29.00

Sirocco Shrimp Scampi

$29.00

Shawarma Station

Chicken Shawarma Dinner

$26.00

Beef Shawarma Dinner

$29.00

Mixed Shawarma Dinner

$32.00

Sides

French Fries

$6.00

Grilled Veggies

$6.00

Mediterranean Rice

$5.00

Grilled Asparagus

$7.00

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Tzatziki

$5.00

Bread by piece

$0.99

Mixed Pickles

$5.00

Side Of Cucumbers

$5.00

Side of Couscous

$6.00

Sweets

Knefe w Ka'ke

$14.00

Halawet Jibn

$14.00

Katayef Nutella

$13.00

Pistachio Baklava

$9.00

Ice Cream & Candy

$14.00

Biscuit Au Chocolat

$14.00

2 Slices of Ice cream

$7.00

3 Slices of Ice cream

$10.00

Cover Charges

$45 Cover Charge

$45.00

$55 Cover Charge

$55.00

$65 Cover Charge

$65.00

$48 Cover Charge

$48.00

Kids Cover Charge

Kids Charge

$25.00

Holidays Set Menu

Hummus

$11.00

Baba Ghanouj

$12.00

Fried Kibbeh

$15.00

Falafel

$12.00

Cheese Rolls

$13.00

Batata Harra

$11.00

Makanek

$16.00

Moroccan Shrimp

$18.00

Octopus Pan Seared

$19.00

Kibbeh Nayeh

$27.00

Mix Appetizers

$30.00

Tabouleh

$13.00

Siro-cca

$14.00

Greek Salad

$14.00

Fattoush

$12.00

Lamb Tagine

$37.00

Lamb Shank

$36.00

Branzino

$45.00

Shrimp Penne ala Vodka

$32.00

Grilled Salmon

$31.00

Lamb Chops

$45.00

Sirocco Grill

Chicken Picata

$31.00

Signature Cocktails

Red Sangria

White Sangria

Persian Passion

$15.00

Cosmopolitan

$14.00

King Tuts

$14.00

Moroccan Margarita

$15.00

Shatta Margarita

$15.00

Za'atar Paloma

$14.00

Mule

Old Fashioned

Bartender's Special

$15.00

Regular Margarita

$14.00

Smoked Old Fashioned

$25.00

White Wine

Riesling, Cht Ste Michelle, WA GLS

$10.00

BTL Riesling, Cht Ste Michelle, WA

$31.00

Fleurs de Prairie, Provence, FR GLS

$10.00

BTL Fleurs de Prairie, Provence, FR

$31.00

Pin Gris, Barone Fini, Valdadige GLS

$10.00

BTL Pin Gris, Barone Fini, Valdadige

$31.00

BTL Pin Gris, Livio Felluga, Friuli, IT

$47.00

Sauv Bl, Oyster Bay, NZ GLS

$10.00

BTL Sauv Bl, Oyster Bay, NZ

$31.00

BTL Sauv Bl, Kim Crawford, NZ

$40.00

Chard, Kendall Jackson, CA GLS

$11.00

BTL Chard, Kendall Jackson, CA

$35.00

BTL Chard, Ferrari-Carano, Sonoma

$42.00

BTL Chard, Stag's Leap

$70.00

White House wine GLS

$5.00

BTL White House Wine

$25.00

Red Wine

Pinot Noir Seaglass, Santa Barbara GLS

$11.00

BTL Pinot Noir Seaglass, Santa Barbara

$35.00

BTL Pinot Noir Meiomi, California

$43.00

BTL Pinot Noir La Crema, Sonoma

$45.00

BTL Pinot Noir, Belle Glos

$87.00

BTL Silk & Spice, Portugal

$43.00

Prayers of Sinners, WA GLS

$10.00

BTL Prayers of Sinners, WA

$31.00

Shiraz, Barossa Valley, Australia GLS

$11.00

BTL Shiraz, Barossa Valley, Australia

$37.00

Merlot, Kendall Jackson, California GLS

$11.00

BTL Merlot, Kendall Jackson, California

$37.00

BTL Merlot, Ferrari-Carano, ALexander Valley

$45.00

Malbec, Ruta 22, Mendoza, AR GLS

$10.00

BTL Malbec, Ruta 22, Mendoza, AR

$37.00

BTL Tempranillo, Rioja Reserva

$43.00

Cab Sauv, Robert Prv Sel. GLS

$11.00

BTL Cab Sauv, Robert Prv Sel.

$37.00

Cab Sauv, Josh Cellars, CA GLS

$11.00

BTL Cab Sauv, Josh Cellars, CA

$42.00

BTL Cab Sauv, Quilt, Napa

$70.00

BTL Cab Sauv, Napa Cellars, Napa

$61.00

BTL Cab Sauv, Mt. Vedeer, Napa

$67.00

Red House Wine GLS

$11.00

BTL Red House Wine

$25.00

The Lebanese

Chardonnay, Ksara Cuvee Du Pape, Lebanon GLS

$11.00

BTL Chardonnay, Ksara Cuvee Du Pape , Lebanon

$56.00

Sauvignon Blanc, Kefraya Les Bretèches Blanc GLS

$10.00

BTL Sauvignon Blanc, Kefraya Les Bretèches Blanc

$36.00

Sauvignon Blanc, Ksara Blanc de Blancs GLS

$12.00

BTL Sauvignon Blanc, Ksara Blanc de Blancs

$46.00

Sauvignon Blanc, Massaya, Beqaa Valley Lebanon GLS

$12.00

BTL Sauvignon Blanc, Massaya, Beqaa Valley Lebanon

$46.00

Sunset Rose, Chateau Ksara, Bekaa Valley GLS

$10.00

BTL Sunset Rose, Chateau Ksara, Bekaa Valley

$35.00

Rose, Massaya, Beqaa Valley Lebanon GLS

$12.00

BTL Rose, Massaya, Beqaa Valley Lebanon

$35.00

BTL Ksara 3rd Millenium

$75.00

Red Blend, Ksara Reserve Glass

$11.00

BTL Red Blend, Ksara Reserve

$47.00

Red Blend, Massaya Le Colombier, Beqaa Valley Lebanon GLS

$13.00

BTL Red Blend, Massaya Le Colombier, Beqaa Valley Lebanon

$85.00

Bubbles and Champagne

Moscato d’Asti, Stella Rosa GLS

$10.00

BTL Moscato d’Asti, Stella Rosa

$32.00

Prosecco, Ruffino, Veneto, Italy GLS

$10.00

BTL Prosecco, Ruffino, Veneto, Italy

$31.00

BTL Brut, Mumm, Napa Valley, CA

$49.00

BTL Champagne, Perrier Jouet, Epernay

$87.00

BTL Champagne Moet and Chandon, Imperial

$87.00

BTL Champagne Veuve Clicquot

$145.00

BTL Rose, VeuveClicquot

$145.00

Beer Bottle

Almaza

$8.00

Beirut

$7.00

Bud Light

$5.99

Corona

$7.00

Heineken

$7.00

Stella Btl

$7.00

Budweiser

$3.00

Ultra

$5.99

Special beer

Draft Beer

Stella Draft

$5.99

Ultra Draft

$5.00

Fountain Refill

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Iced Tea Sweet

$4.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Fruit Punch

$4.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Mocktails

Orange Juice

$5.00

Minted Lemonade

$7.00

Shirley Temple

$8.00

Jallab

$8.00

Rose Water

$8.00

Yogurt Drink

$6.00

Redbull

$6.00

Lunch Cocktails

Watermelon Cooler

$12.00

Cucumber Land

$14.00

Sirocco Margarita

$12.00

Lady Mimosa

$11.00

Bloody Mary

$11.00

Bottled water

Still Water Large

$7.00

Still Water Small

$5.00

Sparkling water Large

$8.00

Sparkling water Small

$6.00

Hot Drinks

Espresso

$5.00

Cappuccino

$7.00

Turkish Coffee

$5.00

Hot Tea

$5.00

Double Espresso

$7.00

Macchiato

$6.00

Cortadito

$6.00

Latte

$7.00

Americano

$7.00

Arak

Arak, Ksara, GLS

$10.00

Arak, Ksara, 1/2 BTL

$43.00

Arak, Ksara, BTL

$80.00

Arak , Massaya, GLS

$11.00

Arak, Massaya, 1/2 BTL

$43.00

Arak, Massaya, 375ML BTL

$65.00

Vodka

Belvedere

$14.00

Titos

$10.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Ketel One

$18.00

Svedka

$9.00

Svedka Clementine

$9.00

Svedka Cucumber

$9.00

Svedka Raspberry

$9.00

Ciroc Apple

$9.00

Ciroc Coconut

$9.00

Hanson Sonoma Cumcumber

$13.00

Hanson Sonoma Lemon

$13.00

Absolut Watermelon

$13.00

Absolut Strawberry

$13.00

Gin

Hendricks

$11.00

Bombay Sapphire

$11.00

Tanqueray

$13.00

Gray Whale

$25.00

Seagrams

$13.00

Tequilla

Avion 44

$44.00

Avion Anejo

$23.00

Avion Reposado

$20.00

Casamigos

$18.00

Casamigos Anejo

$30.00

Casamigos Reposado

$21.00

Don Julio Reposado

$18.00

Espolon Blanco

$15.00

Mezcal Ilegal Anejo

$25.00

Mezcal Ilegal Joven

$16.00

Mezcal Ilegal Reposado

$21.00

Patron Anejo

$22.00

Patron Reposado

$18.00

Patron Silver

$12.00

Don Julio Blanco

$15.00

Luna Azul House Tequila

$13.00

Scotch & Burbon

Akashi

$18.00

Basil Haden

$14.00

Black Label

$12.00

Black Label Bottle

$175.00

Blue Label

$55.00

Buchannans

$14.00

Bulleit Rye

$12.00

Chivas 12 yrs

$11.00

Dewars White Label

$11.00

Double Black

$15.00

Elijah Craig

$15.00

Glenfiddish 12

$15.00

Glenfiddish 15

$25.00

Glenfiddish 18

$34.00

Glenlevit 12

$15.00

Glenlevit 14

$21.00

Gold Label

$34.00

Green Label

$27.00

Hatozaki

$25.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jack Daniels Apple

$9.00

Jack Daniels Bottle

$110.00

Jack Daniels Fire

$9.00

Jack Daniels Honney

$9.00

Jameson

$11.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Laphorage

$11.00

Makers Mark

$11.00

Makers Mark 46

$15.00

Mccallan 12

$22.00

Skrewball

$16.00

Ducan Tylor 12 yrs

$15.00

Aberfelddy

$15.00

Redemption

$18.00

Larceny

$18.00

Four Roses House Bourbon

$13.00

Dewars

$15.00

Mccallan 15

$30.00

Angels Envy

$18.00

Rum

Bacardi Anejo

$22.00

Barcardi Superior

$13.00

Captain Morgan

$9.00

Dark Cruzan

$9.00

Don Q Silver

$12.00

Light Cruzan

$9.00

Malibu

$11.00

Santa Barbara

$22.00

Zacappa

$17.00

Cognac & Conjure

Aperol

$10.00

Baileys

$9.00

Black Sambuca

$12.00

Campari

$10.00

Courvoisier

$18.00

Di Saronno Amaretto

$16.00

Grand Marnier

$18.00

Hennessy

$12.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Martini and Rossi dry

$10.00

Martini and Rossi Sweet

$10.00

Remy Martin

$15.00

White Sambuca

$12.00

Cachaca

Soul

$13.00

New Years Event

Grey Goose Bottle

$220.00

Black Label Bottle

$225.00

Double Black Bottle

$250.00

Arak Bottle

$150.00

Hookah Charge

$45.00

Hookah Mon-Thurs

Double Apple

$35.00

Apple Mint

$35.00

Lemon Mint

$35.00

Grape Mint

$35.00

Citrus Mint

$35.00

Watermelon Mint

$35.00

Bluemist

$35.00

Hookah Fri-Sun

Bluemist

$45.00

Double Apple

$45.00

Apple Mint

$45.00

Citrus Mint

$45.00

Lemon Mint

$45.00

Grape Mint

$45.00

Watermelon

$45.00

Refil fees

Hookah Mon-Thurs Refil

$12.00

Hookah Fri-Sun Refil

$20.00

Sharing Fees

Weekdays Sharing Fees

$14.00

Weekends Sharing Fees

$17.00

Appetizers

Hummus

$11.00

Baba Ghanouj

$12.00

Falafel

$11.00

Veggie Grape Leaves

$10.00

Garlic Labne

$10.00

Cheese Rolls

$12.00

Shanklish

$13.00

Meat Grape Leaves

$13.00

Mixed Appetizers

$28.00

Chicken Wings

$14.00

Makanek

$15.00

Batata Harra

$10.00

Moroccan Shrimps

$17.00

Fried Kibbe

$14.00

Raw Kibbe

$25.00

Muhammara

$12.00

Lunch Specials

Chicken Tawook Lunch

$15.00

Chicken Breast Lunch

$15.00

Chicken Escalopes Lunch

$17.00

Shish Kafta Lunch

$15.00

Shish Kabab Lunch

$17.00

Lamb Chops Lunch

$25.00

Chicken Shawarma Lunch

$14.00

Beef Shawarma Lunch

$16.00

Mix Shawarma Lunch

$19.00

Grilled Salmon Lunch

$23.00

Shish Shrimp Lunch

$19.00

Fish Of The Day

$45.00

Sandwiches

Lebanese Burger

$15.00

Chicken Shawarma Sandwich

$12.00

Beef Shawarma Sandwich

$14.00

Kafta Sandwich

$14.00

Kabab Sandwich

$16.00

Tawook Sandwich

$14.00

Falafel Sandwich

$12.00

Sojouk Sandwich

$13.00

Hummus Sandwich

$12.00

Salads

Tabboule

$12.00

Fattoush

$11.00

Falafel Salad

$13.00

Greek Salad

$13.00

Kids Meal

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Cheeseburger

$10.00

Sides

French Fries

$6.00

Mediterranean Rice

$5.00

Tzatziki

$5.00

Grilled Asparagus

$7.00

Grilled Veggies

$6.00

Shareable

Hummus

$6.00

Baba Ghanouj

$6.00

Falafel

$6.00

Grape Leaves

$6.00

Drinks

Pinot Grigio House

$4.00

Pinot Noir House

$4.00

House Margarita

$5.00

Bottomless

Bottomless Mimosa

$15.00

Mimosa Refill

Bottomless Bloody Mary

$12.00

Bloody Mary Refill

Special Occasions

Women's Day Wine

$3.00

Appetizers

Baba Ghanouj

$11.00

Batata Harra

$11.00

Cheese Rolls

$13.00

Chicken Wings

$14.00

Falafel

$12.00

Fried Kibbe

$14.00

Garlic Labne

$10.00

Hummus

$11.00

Hummus Plus

$18.00

Lamb Grape Leaves

$14.00

Makanek

$16.00

Moroccan Shrimps

$18.00

Muhammara

$12.00

Raw Kibbe

$26.00

Shanklish

$13.00

Sirocco Sampler

$28.00

Veggie Grape Leaves

$11.00

Desserts

Baklava

$10.00

Knefe w Ka'ke

$15.00

Dinner

Sirocco Grill

$34.00

Chicken Tawook Dinner

$26.00

Fillet Kabab Dinner

$33.00

Kofta Kabab Dinner

$26.00

Shrimps Kabab Dinner

$33.00

Lamb Chops Dinner

$43.00

Sirocco Grill for 2

$66.00

Sirocco Grill for 4

$126.00

Branzino

$45.00

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$4.00

Kids Meal

Chicken Tenders

$11.00

Kids Burger

$11.00

Lunch Specials

Chicken Tawook Lunch

$16.00

Fillet Kabab Lunch

$18.00

Kafta Kabab Lunch

$16.00

Chicken Breast Lunch

$16.00

Chicken Escalope Lunch

$18.00

Shrimps Kabab Lunch

$19.00

Beef Shawarma Lunch

$17.00

Chicken Shawarma Lunch

$15.00

Mixed Shawarma Lunch

$19.00

Grilled Salmon Lunch

$23.00

Lamb Chops Lunch

$26.00

Branzino

$45.00

Salads

Tabbouleh

$13.00

Fattoush

$12.00

Falafel Salad

$14.00

Greek Salad

$14.00

Sandwiches

Lebanese Burger

$15.00

Kafta Sandwich

$14.00

Fillet Kabab Sandwich

$16.00

Chicken Tawook Sandwich

$14.00

Beef Shawarma Sandwich

$14.00

Chicken Shawarma Sandwich

$12.00

Soujouk Sandwich

$13.00

Falafel Sandwich

$12.00

Hummus Sandwich

$12.00

Sides

Fries

$6.00

Rice

$5.00

tzatziki

$5.00

Grilled Asparagus

$7.00

Grilled Veggies

$6.00

Soup

Lentil Soup

$7.00

Appetizers

Hummus Half Tray

$40.00

Hummus Full Tray

$75.00

Baba Ghanouj Half Tray

$45.00

Baba Ghanouj Full Tray

$80.00

Muhammara Half Tray

$55.00

Muhammara Full Tray

$99.00

Batata Harra Half Tray

$35.00

Batata Harra Full Tray

$68.00

Fried Kibbe Dozen

$42.00

Cheese Rolls Dozen

$26.00

Falafel Dozen

$20.00

Veggie Grape Leaves Dozen

$26.00

Lamb Grape Leaves Dozen

$31.00

Salads

Tabbouli Half Tray

$45.00

Tabbouli Full Tray

$80.00

Fattouch Half Tray

$32.00

Fattouch Full Tray

$65.00

Greek Salad Half Tray

$40.00

Greek Salad Full Tray

$68.00

Kabab By Skewer

Chicken Tawook Skewer

$7.00

Fillet Kabab Skewer

$10.00

Kafta Mewshi Skewer

$7.00

Shawarma Trays

Chicken Shawarma Half Tray

$50.00

Chicken Shawarma Full Tray

$90.00

Beef Shawarma Half Tray

$62.00

Beef Shawarma Full Tray

$105.00

Mix Shawarma Half Tray

$60.00

Mix Shawarma Full Tray

$100.00

Sides

Mediterranean Rice Half Tray

$25.00

Mediterranean Rice Full Tray

$45.00

Kabsa Rice Half Tray

$35.00

Kabsa Rice Full Tray

$70.00

French Fries Half Tray

$45.00

French Fries Full Tray

$90.00

Sweets

Othmaliyeh Tray

$55.00

Halawet El Jibin Tray

$65.00

Katayef 2 pcs

$22.00
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

521 145th Terrace, Pembroke Pines, FL 33027

