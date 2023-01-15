Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sisserou's Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

107 N Boulder

UNIT C

Tulsa, OK 74103

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

APPS (s)

Crabback

Crabback

$16.00

Lump crab meat specially seasoned, topped with bread crumbs baked until golden. A Dominica favorite!

Coconut Shrimp

Coconut Shrimp

$16.00

Jumbo coconut shrimp (6) rolled in coconut, fried and served with a marmalade dipping sauce.

Beef Patties

Beef Patties

$13.00

A curry beef mixture stuffed into pastry shells & baked until golden. Served with a lively guava sauce.

Jerk Wings

Jerk Wings

$14.00

Eight in-house jerk marinated wings grilled & served with a refreshing avocado cream dip.

Accras

Accras

$14.00

Salted cod mixed with exotic herbs & fried until light & crisp. Served with a cool cucumber dill dipping sauce.

Lobster Thermidor

Lobster Thermidor

$26.00

Fresh lobster meat blended with a rich creamy sauce, stuffed inside a China lobster shell, topped with breadcrumbs and Parmesan cheese and baked until golden. 26

SOUPS & SALADS (s)

Butternut Squash Soup

Butternut Squash Soup

$8.00

A rich, thick hearty soup made from butternut squash, leeks , herbs & spices, topped with fresh cream. 8 A rich, thick hearty soup made from butternut squash, leeks | herbs & spices, topped with fresh cream.

Callaloo Soup

Callaloo Soup

$8.00

A traditional blend of spinach, okra, herbs & coconut cream topped with lump crab & a Parmesan crisp.

House Salad

House Salad

$7.00

A mix of fresh salad greens, grated carrot, red cabbage, cucumber, grape tomatoes, house croutons & cashews.

Avocado Tomato Cucumber Salad

Avocado Tomato Cucumber Salad

$8.00

Freshly sliced tomato, avocado & cucumber with a spicy lemon dressing & topped with pickled shallots.

Beet Salad

Beet Salad

$15.00

A blend of leaf lettuce, spinach, avocado and fresh beetroot, tossed in our house champagne vinaigrette topped with goat cheese, candied walnuts and sliced red onion.

Seared Tuna Salad

Seared Tuna Salad

$22.00

Fresh Ahi grade tuna grilled rare over fresh salad greens, grape tomatoes, sliced mango & avocado, tossed in our house passion fruit vinaigrette & topped with an apricot glaze.

Jerk Chicken Salad

Jerk Chicken Salad

$18.00

Jerk marinated sliced chicken breast over fresh salad greens, grape tomatoes, grated carrot, cucumbers, avocado, & cashews with house croutons & creamy avocado dressing.

SANDWICHES (s)

Ahi Burger

Ahi Burger

$18.00

Fresh Ahi grade tuna grilled rare, sliced & topped with apricot glaze, lettuce, tomato, red onion & avocado served on a toasted wheat bun dressed with our house made red pepper aioli.

Caribbean Dip

Caribbean Dip

$20.00

Thinly sliced ribeye topped with escovitch style bell peppers & carrots inside a hoagie roll with Swiss cheese & habanero mayonnaise. Served with a side of curry seasoned au jus & a tangy horseradish sauce.

Chicken Curry Salad

Chicken Curry Salad

$14.00

Caribbean curried chicken blended with mayonnaise, celery, red onion, & grapes served on a toasted croissant.

Cuban

Cuban

$16.00

Shredded pork shoulder seasoned in a Mojo citrus blend topped with ham, Swiss cheese, sweet pickles, & country Dijon served on toasted Cuban loaf with our signature habanero mayo.

Jerk Chicken Sandwich

Jerk Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Jerk marinated grilled chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato, onion & Swiss cheese served on a toasted wheat bun with our cool avocado cream.

Jerk Chicken Tacos (3 )

Jerk Chicken Tacos (3 )

$13.00

Pulled jerk chicken in a corn tortilla, topped with lettuce, tomato, white cheddar. green & onions, cilantro & red pepper aioli.

Mahi Tacos (3 )

Mahi Tacos (3 )

$15.00

Fresh Mahi breaded & fried, placed in a soft corn tortilla, topped with apricot glaze, zesty slaw, thinly sliced mango, & cilantro.

Roti Wrap

Roti Wrap

$16.00

A popular Caribbean flatbread, our roti dough is molded around spiced split pea mixture & stuffed with a savory curried chicken potato filling, served wrap style.

Sisserou's Burger

Sisserou's Burger

$16.00

Our signature burger topped with ham, grilled pineapple, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion. Served on a lightly toasted bun with our house habanero mayonnaise.

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$15.00

A veggie patty of carrots, zucchini, beets, corn, red pepper, mushrooms, green onions, tofu, and oats. Served on a lightly toasted wheat bun topped with lettuce, tomato, avocado, & our roasted red pepper aioli.

ENTREES (s)

Chicken Curry

Chicken Curry

$18.00

A traditional Caribbean curry with baby carrots & potatoes, served over white rice.

Grilled Chicken Rasta Pasta

Grilled Chicken Rasta Pasta

$19.00

Grilled Jerk Chicken breast, Trecce dell'orto pasta, mushrooms, red peppers & red onions tossed in a savory cream sauce.

Escovitch Red Snapper

Escovitch Red Snapper

$38.00

A classic Jamaican recipe consisting of a fillet of snapper dusted & seared, topped with escovitch style pickled onion, peppers & carrots & grilled jumbo jerk shrimp. Served with Jamaican rice & peas and fried plantains.

Jerk Chicken

Jerk Chicken

$24.00

A half chicken marinated in our in-house jerk seasoning, expertly grilled, and served with grilled spicy street corn, rice and beans, and a side of our signature jerk sauce to add an extra kick of flavor.

Mahi Mahi

Mahi Mahi

$32.00

Pan-seared mahi fish fillet, glistening with onions, tomatoes, herbs and spices. Served over white rice and our delicious Caribbean Medley.

Pepper Steak

Pepper Steak

$38.00

A choice cut 14oz ribeye, perfectly seasoned & grilled to order. Served with a peppercorn cream sauce & home fried Yukon gold potatoes. Topped with escovitch style pickled onion, peppers & carrots. Our take on a traditional Jamaican dish.

Pork Tenderloin

Pork Tenderloin

$25.00

A succulent pork tenderloin sliced and served with a sweet and spicy mango sauce accompanied by Caribbean medley and fried plantains.

Salmon Rasta Pasta

Salmon Rasta Pasta

$34.00

Crab stuffed salmon topped with walnut pesto all over our Rasta Pasta, a classic Jamaican dish. Our recipe includes Tree dell'orto pasta, crimini mushrooms, shrimp, red peppers and red onions tossed in a savory cream sauce, garnished with a Parmesan crisp.

Shrimp Curry

Shrimp Curry

$24.00

A traditional Caribbean curry with jumbo shrimp, baby carrots & potatoes, served over white rice.

Stewed Oxtail

Stewed Oxtail

$29.00

Mouthwatering oxtail stewed until tender with carrots, red peppers, red cabbage and potatoes in a rich mildly spiced gravy. Served over white rice.

Veggie Curry

Veggie Curry

$16.00

A traditional Caribbean curry with broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, squash, red peppers, baby carrots & potatoes, served over white rice.

Baked Chicken

Baked Chicken

$22.00

Half chicken marinated in our blend of herbs and spices, brushed with an herbed butter and baked until moist and juicy. Accompanied by a fresh house-made chimichurri sauce and served with baked macaroni and cheese and vegetable medley.

SIDES (s)

Fried Plantains

$7.00
Caribbean Medley

Caribbean Medley

$6.00

Sauteed cabbage, carrots, and onion lightly seasoned with curry, garlic and lime.

Street Corn

Street Corn

$8.00
Rice & Beans

Rice & Beans

$5.00

Contains pork

Jamaican Rice & "Peas"

$6.00
Veggie Medley

Veggie Medley

$8.00
Baked Mac & Cheese

Baked Mac & Cheese

$7.00

French Fries

$6.00

Sweet Potato Chips

$6.00

Fresh Fruit

$5.00

DESSERT (s)

Rum Cake

Rum Cake

$8.00

light yet flavorful cake served with a pineapple rum glaze and one perfect scoop of vanilla ice cream atop a grilled slice of pineapple.

Maya's Banana Bread Pudding

Maya's Banana Bread Pudding

$9.00

Our house made Jamaican hard dough bread is cubed & combined with freshly sliced bananas and hints of clove, cinnamon, & nutmeg then baked & topped with a creamy rum sauce & a port wine reduction. Served a la mode.

PREMIUM SAUCES (s)

Jerk Sauce

$3.00

Curry Sauce

$3.00

Rasta Pasta Sauce

$3.00

Chimichurri

$3.00

Peppercorn Cream Sauce

$3.00

Savory Mango Sauce

$3.00

Walnut Pesto

$3.00

SIGNATURE SAUCES (s)

Avocado Cream

$2.00

Orange Marmalade

$2.00

Guava Sauce

$2.00

Red Pepper Aioli

$2.00

Cucumber Mint Dill Sauce

$2.00

Apricot Glaze

$2.00

Habanero Mayo

$2.00

Curry au Jus

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Located in The Tulsa Arts District at the intersection of Archer and Main, Sisserou’s Restaurant concept is inspired by the colorful cuisine of the island of Dominica, the Nature Isle of the Caribbean. Although inspired by a specific little known island, our menu includes a broader spectrum stylized on authentic Caribbean cuisine with a touch of European and American influences. Come in and join us for lunch or dinner!

Location

107 N Boulder, UNIT C, Tulsa, OK 74103

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Saturn Room - Saturn Room
orange star4.7 • 178
209 North Boulder Tulsa, OK 74103
View restaurantnext
Prhyme: Downtown Steakhouse
orange starNo Reviews
111 N Main St Suite A Tulsa, OK 74103
View restaurantnext
Nuggies
orange starNo Reviews
114 West Archer Street Tulsa, OK 74103
View restaurantnext
Arena Pub and Grill
orange starNo Reviews
201 S Denver Ave., Tulsa, OK 74103 Tulsa, OK 74103
View restaurantnext
Valkyrie
orange star4.6 • 368
13 E Reconciliation Way Tulsa, OK 74103
View restaurantnext
Aaru
orange starNo Reviews
7 North Cheyenne Ave Tulsa, OK 74103
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Tulsa

Kilkenny's Irish Pub
orange star4.7 • 5,213
1413 E 15TH ST Tulsa, OK 74120
View restaurantnext
JC's Pizza
orange star4.5 • 3,652
2911 S Harvard Ave Tulsa, OK 74114
View restaurantnext
Coney I-Lander - #5 11th Street
orange star4.6 • 2,554
2838 East 11th Street Tulsa, OK 74104
View restaurantnext
Juniper Restaurant
orange star4.7 • 2,495
324 E 3rd Street Tulsa, OK 74120
View restaurantnext
Prossimo
orange star4.5 • 2,395
1550 E 15th St Tulsa, OK 74120
View restaurantnext
Nola's Creole & Cocktails Tulsa
orange star4.8 • 1,951
1334 E 15th St Tulsa, OK 74120
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Tulsa
Jenks
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Broken Arrow
review star
Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)
Owasso
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Bixby
review star
No reviews yet
Bartlesville
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Stillwater
review star
No reviews yet
Edmond
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Bentonville
review star
Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)
Fayetteville
review star
Avg 4.6 (34 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston