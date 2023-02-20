Sister Bay Bowl
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:59 am
Restaurant info
We are a family owned and operated supper club, bar and bowling alley that emphasizing consistently satisfying service and quality food. You will walkin a customer and walk out a friend!
Location
10640 N Bay Shore Dr, Sister Bay, WI 54234
