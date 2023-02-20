Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sister Bay Bowl

review star

No reviews yet

10640 N Bay Shore Dr

Sister Bay, WI 54234

Food Menu

Appetizer

Cheese curds

$9.95

Breaded deep-fried cheese, "curdesy" of Renards Cheese! A local tradition.

Potato Skins

$8.95

Peeled from our baked potato, fried crispy & seasoned. A local favorite!

Onion Rings

$7.95

Breaded onions, served with house thousand island!

Chicken Wings (6)

$8.95

Seasoned, breaded wings. Choose hot or mild.

Chicken Wings(12)

$13.50

Seasoned, breaded wings. Choose hot or mild.

FF Basket

$4.95

Salads

Sherrie's Asian Salad

$11.95

Colorful romaine and cabbage salad mix topped with almonds, crunchy rice noodles & homemade Asian Honey dressing, our best selling salad.

Sharon's Seasonal

$11.95

Fresh greens topped with the season's brightest toppings.

Penny's Caesar

$11.95

Fresh romaine tossed in creamy Caesar topped with croutons & Parmesan cheese.

Rita's House

$10.50

Crisp iceberg and romaine lettuce topped lightly with carrot, purple cabbage, radish & celery. Served with your choice of dressing.

Sandwiches

6 oz Sirloin Burger

$10.95

Seasoned and grilled to your liking in our Aristoray steak machine. Will remind you of a summer barbeque!

6 oz Cheese Burger

$11.45

Our delicious sirloin burger with your choice of American, swiss, cheddar or blue cheese.

Asian Wrap

$12.95

Our most popular salad in a wrap! Colorful romaine and cabbage salad mixed w/ toasted almonds, crunchy rice noodles & homemade Asian Honey dressing.

Veggie Burger

$12.95

Made in house! Seasoned sweet potato, oats, quinoa & black bean base with red onion, cilantro and a touch of smoke flavor.

Chicken Breast

$10.95

Juicy chicken breast served grilled, *blackened or *Bradley style. May we suggest adding cheese, mushrooms & onion?

Chicken Tenders

$11.95

Seasoned, breaded & broasted all white meat chicken tenders.

Grilled Corned Beef & Swiss

$12.95

Slow-roasted corned beef smothered in swiss on toasted rye. A local favorite.

Perch Sandwich

$17.50

Our famous lightly breaded, marinated perch on a toasted kaiser roll. Served with lettuce, tartar & lemon.

Perch Tacos

$17.50

A new classic! Our perch fry wrapped in a flour shell. Each butterfly is topped with house slaw, radish, purple cabbage & green onion. Served w/lemon & tarter.

Prime Rib Sandwich

$17.50

It may be the best prime rib sandwich EVER. 6oz of slow-roasted, tender primerib on a toasted bun. Served with horseradish sauce and Au Jus.

Whitefish

$14.95

Caught from local waters. Served broasted, broiled, *blackened or topped with french fried onions. Add slaw for a delicious twist!

Glazed Pork Sandwich

$12.95

Kids

Kids Broasted Chicken

$8.95

Tender, crispy chicken served with cranberries.

Kids Cheese Burger

$10.45

4oz burger. Choose pink or cooked through. Choose american, swiss or cheddar cheese!

Kids Sirloin Burger

$9.95

4oz burger. Choose pink or cooked through.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.95

This classic grilled cheese will put a smile on your face! Two pieces of American cheese sandwiched between buttery, toasted white bread.

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.95

Kraft's classic Mac.

Kids Chicken Tenders

$9.50

Seasoned, breaded & broasted all white meat chicken tenders.

Kids Perch

$17.50

We start them young. Our most famous dish. Marinated, lightly floured & deep-fried. Served w/house tarter and lemon.

Kids BBQ Ribs

$13.50

A favorite for the littles-slow cooked, fall off the bone, pork back ribs with tangy BBQ.

Kids Shrimp

$11.95

Breaded & Broasted. Served w/house cocktail sauce and lemon.

Kids Steak Plate

$12.95

Steak is not just for adults. USDA top butt Sirloin cooked to temp.

Dinners

9 OZ Prime Rib

$27.95

Slow-roasted, tender, and full of flavor. Served with horseradish sauce and Au Jus.

12 OZ Prime Rib

$31.50

Slow-roasted, tender, and full of flavor. Served with horseradish sauce and Au Jus.

16 OZ Prime Rib

$36.95

Slow-roasted, tender, and full of flavor. Served with horseradish sauce and Au Jus.

Barbecued Ribs

$29.95

Our famous slow cooked, fall off the bone, pork back ribs with tangy BBQ.

Bowl Surf/Turf

$31.95

Your choice of two : Perch, Whitefish, Shrimp, Ribs, Scallops, Sirloin steak, or Prime Rib (+ 5.00)

Broasted Chicken 2 piece

$15.50

Tender, crispy chicken served with cranberries.

Broasted Chicken 4 piece

$19.95

Tender, crispy chicken served with cranberries.

Chicken Breast

$15.95

Juicy chicken breast served grilled, *blackened or *Bradley style, over toast with a side of cranberries.

Chopped Sirloin Steak

$20.95

Twelve ounces of fresh-ground, USDA top butt sirloin topped with sauteed onions.

Pasta

$14.50

Simple and delicious. Penne pasta tossed with olive oil, basil, and garlic. Topped with Parmesan cheese.

Lake Perch

$28.95

Marinated, lightly floured & deep-fried. Served w/house tarter and lemon.

Pork Chop

$23.95

Juicy and tender! Available broasted, broiled, *blackened, or *Bradley Style.

Ribeye

$29.95

A tender 12 oz cut prepared to your liking w/all the flavor of a charcoal grill.

Salmon

$22.95

Eight ounces of Norwegian salmon broiled or *blackened to perfection.

Scallops

$23.95

Breaded & broasted. Served w/ drawn butter & lemon.

Breaded Shrimp

$21.95

Breaded & Broasted. Served w/house cocktail sauce and lemon.

Sirloin

$23.95

A favorite for steak lovers! Grilled to perfection.

T-Bone

$37.95

For the hearty appetite!

Whitefish

$22.95

Local and delicious. Served broasted, broiled, *blackened, or topped with french fried onions.

SHARING

$7.95

CLYDE

$38.95

Adult Lite

Lite Perch

$23.95

3 Butterflies

Lite Scallops

$18.50

7 piece

Lite Shrimp

$18.50

5 piece

Lite Sirloin

$17.95

7oz cut

Lite Ribs

$22.95

1/2 rack

Lite Whitefish

$18.50

1/2 fillet

SHARING

$7.95

Broasted Chicken 2 piece

$15.50

Tender, crispy chicken served with cranberries.

Lite Walleye

$18.50

Weekly Specials

12 oz Prime Rib Special

$27.95

Slow-roasted, tender, and full of flavor. Served with horseradish sauce and Au Jus.

Perch Special

$23.95

4 Butterflies

Walleye Special

$18.95

2 piece

Whitefish Special

$18.95

1/2 fillet served broasted

Shrimp Special

$18.95

5 piece

Corned Beef Special

$16.95

A hearty portion of seasoned, slow-roasted corned beef. Served w/ cabbage, baby carrots & parsley buttered potatoes.

Liver Special

$16.95

2 piece

Sirloin Special

$20.95

12 oz

Chicken Special

$17.50

4 piece

Chicken & Rib Special

$24.95

2 piece & 1/2 rack

Tenderloin Chef Special

$31.95

Sides

1 PERCH

$6.50

ALMONDS

$1.50

AMERICAN

$0.50

APPLESAUCE

$2.75

APPLESAUCE 2 OZ

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

BACON BITS

$0.50

BAKED POTATO

$2.75

BAKED W/ CHEESE

$3.25

BLUE CHEESE

$1.50

BREAD LOAF

$3.00

BROASTED

$3.50

CAESAR UPGRADE

$3.50

CHEDDAR

$0.50

COCKTAIL

$0.50

COLESLAW

$2.75

COTTAGE CHEESE

$2.75

CRANBERRY DISH

$2.75

DRAWN BUTTER

$0.50

DRESSING TO GO

$6.00

FRENCH FRIES

$2.75

FRIED ONIONS

$0.50

HASHBROWNS

$3.50

HONEY MUSTARD

$0.50

MAYO

$0.50

MUSHROOMS

$3.50

PARMESAN

$0.75

PEACHES

$2.75

POTATO SALAD

$2.75

RAW HORSE

$1.00

RELISH

$0.50

SALAD

$4.50

SHRIMP 5

$11.95

SIDE CAESAR

$6.95

SIDE DRESSING

$0.50

SIDE PERCH

$19.95

SIDE SCALLOPS

$11.95

SOUR CREAM

$0.50

SWISS

$0.50

X Tartar

$0.50

Side Veg

$3.25

Franks

$0.50

Side Salad

$4.95

DESSERTS

Cherry Pie

$6.95

Vanilla Cheesecake

$7.95

Turtle Cheesecake

$8.95

Carrot Cake

$8.95

Salted Carmel Cake

$8.95

Ala mode

$2.95

Ice Cream single

$3.95

Ice Cream double

$4.95

Small Sundae

$5.95

Large sundae

$6.95

Cherry Sauce or Hot Fudge

$2.00

ICE CREAM DRINKS

Brandy Alexander

$8.00

Pink Squirrel

$8.00

Grasshopper

$8.00

Lunch Specials

COWBOY BURGER

$14.95

Shrimp po boy

$14.95

Bfast McMuff

$10.95

SOUP

Soup Cup

$4.50

Soup Bowl

$5.95

Chili Cup

$5.50

Chili Bowl

$6.95

Pizza

10” pizza

$13.00

14”pizza

$16.00

Lrg Bowl Special

$24.95

Lrg Hawaiin

$21.95

Lrg Veggie

$21.95

Sm Bowl Special

$18.95

Small Hawaiin

$16.95

Small Veggie

$16.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:59 am
Restaurant info

We are a family owned and operated supper club, bar and bowling alley that emphasizing consistently satisfying service and quality food. You will walkin a customer and walk out a friend!

Website

Location

10640 N Bay Shore Dr, Sister Bay, WI 54234

Directions

