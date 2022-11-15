Restaurant header imageView gallery
SISTER - Oakland

692 Reviews

$$

3308 Grand Ave

Oakland, CA 94610

Order Again

Thanksgiving Pre-Orders (Wednesday 11/23 pickup only - disregard pickup time option)

Thanksgiving pre-orders to be picked up on WEDNESDAY 11/23 from 10am-noon 0r 5pm-8pm.
Nori Boule - Thanksgiving

Nori Boule - Thanksgiving

$11.00

A hearth loaf made from a durum country sourdough base. The addition of nori, wakame and toasted sesame make it slightly savory and perfect to pair with cheese or run through your mashed potatoes. Add a side of our house savory butter for $5

Garlic & Thyme Focaccia (8" round) - Thanksgiving

Garlic & Thyme Focaccia (8" round) - Thanksgiving

$9.00

A blistering classic. Slice it thin or tear it straight off the loaf.

13" Apple Galette - Thanksgiving

13" Apple Galette - Thanksgiving

$38.00

serves 10-14 Mutsu apples are heady and floral. We balance their flavor with lime, almond cream and Einkorn flour brisee. Add a pint of house sunchoke ice cream for $16

8" Pumpkin Pie - Thanksgiving

8" Pumpkin Pie - Thanksgiving

$34.00

serves 8-10 Sugarpie pumpkins from Riverdog farm produce the classic pumpkin flavor and a rich, smooth texture. Add a pint of house sunchoke ice cream for $16

Pint of Sunchoke Ice Cream - Thanksgiving

Pint of Sunchoke Ice Cream - Thanksgiving

$16.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Beautiful ingredients lovingly prepared.

