Sister Bean’s Coffee House 5225 New Cut Rd

No reviews yet

5225 New Cut Rd

Louisville, KY 40214

Employee discount

Muffin

$1.75

Scone

$2.00

Danish

$1.85

Cookie

$1.75

Cinnamon Rolls

$2.25

GF muffin

$1.50

GF Mini loaf

$2.00

GF Cookie

$1.25

GF Brownie

$1.50

Heitzmans bar/brownie

$1.50

Frozen Drinks

Almond Joy

$5.65+

Almond, Coconut, Dark Chocolate

Autumn Twilight

$5.65+

Cinnamon, Hazelnut, White Chocolate

Banana Split

$5.65+

Banana, Chocolate, Strawberry

Black & White

$5.65+

Dark Chocolate and White Chocolate

Buttered Toffee

$5.65+

Caramel, English Toffee

Cafe Mocha

$5.00+

Chocolate, Espresso, Milk

Campfire S’more

$5.65+

Caramel Apple Latte

$5.65+

Apple, Caramel, Milk

Caramel Kiss

$5.65+

Caramel and French Vanilla

Caramel Latte

$5.00+

Caramel Mocha

$5.65+

Caramel and Dark Chocolate

Chai Latte

$4.90+

Chai and Milk

Chocolate Creme

$2.75+

Blended frozen Chocolate and Milk

Frozen Hot Chocolate

$2.75+

Frozen Shamrock Shimmy

$5.65+

Hazelnut, Irish Creme and Chocolate

Fruit Smoothie

$3.00+

Blended Frozen

Funky Monkey

$5.65+

Banana, Caramel, Chocolate

Latte

$4.35+

Espresso and milk

Matcha Green Tea

$5.50+

Matcha Green Tea,Vanilla and Milk,Honey Drizzle

Mayan Mocha

$5.65+

Almond,Cinnamon,Hot Chocolate Freeze

Milky Way Mocha

$5.65+

Caramel, Chocolate, Vanilla

Mudslide Mocha

$5.65+

Chocolate, Irish Creme

Pumpkin Caramel Pecan Latte

$5.65+

Caramel Pecan, Pumpkin, Milk

Pumpkin Chai

$5.65+

Chai and Pumpkin

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.65+

Pumpkin Spice and Milk

Rocky Road Mocha

$5.65+

Almond, Toasted Marshmallow, Hot Chocolate Freeze

Samoa Mocha

$5.65+

Caramel, Coconut, Hot Chocolate Freeze

Sister Bean Mocha

$5.25+

White Chocolate with Caramel Drizzle

Snickers

$5.65+

Caramel, Chocolate, Hazelnut

Strawberry Shorty Latte

$5.65+

Strawberry and Amaretto

Turtle Mocha

$5.65+

Caramel Pecan and Chocolate

Vanilla Creme

$2.75+

Blended Frozen Vanilla (no Espresso or Coffee)

Vanilla Latte

$5.00+

Vanilla, Espresso and Milk

Weekly Special

$4.90+

Check the Menu

White Mocha

$5.35+

White Chocolate, Espresso and Milk

Hot Drinks

Almond Joy

$4.65+

Almond, Coconut, Dark Chocolate

Americano

$2.50+

Espresso and hot water

Autumn Twilight

$4.65+

Cinnamon, Hazelnut, White Chocolate

Banana Split

$4.65+

Banana, Chocolate, Strawberry

Black & White

$4.65+

Dark Chocolate and White Chocolate

Buttered Toffee

$4.65+

Caramel, English Toffee

Cafe Au Lait

$3.30+

Cafe Breve

$3.95+

Espresso and Steamed Half n Half

Cafe Mocha

$4.00+

Chocolate, Espresso, Milk

Campfire S’more

$4.65+

Cappuccino

$3.60+

Espresso and Frothed Milk

Caramel Apple Latte

$4.65+

Apple, Caramel, Milk

Caramel Kiss

$4.65+

Caramel and French Vanilla

Caramel Latte

$4.00+

Caramel Mocha

$4.65+

Caramel and Dark Chocolate

Chai Latte

$4.00+

Chai and Milk

Espresso

$2.50

Funky Monkey

$4.65+

Banana, Caramel, Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.30+

Hot Tea

$1.85+

Variety/Varies

House Coffee

$1.95+

Armandos Medium or Signature Dark

Latte

$3.60+

Espresso and milk

Matcha Green Tea

$4.30+

Matcha Green Tea,Vanilla and Milk,Honey Drizzle

Mayan Mocha

$4.65+

Almond,Cinnamon,Hot Chocolate Freeze

Milky Way Mocha

$4.65+

Caramel, Chocolate, Vanilla

Mudslide Mocha

$4.65+

Chocolate, Irish Creme

Pumpkin Caramel Pecan Latte

$4.65+

Caramel Pecan, Pumpkin, Milk

Pumpkin Chai

$4.65+

Chai and Pumpkin

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.65+

Pumpkin Spice and Milk

Red Eye

$2.75+

Espresso and House Coffee

Rocky Road Mocha

$4.65+

Almond, Toasted Marshmallow, Hot Chocolate Freeze

Samoa Mocha

$4.65+

Caramel, Coconut, Hot Chocolate Freeze

Shamrock Shimmy

$4.65+

Hazelnut, Irish Creme and Chocolate

Sister Bean Mocha

$4.25+

White Chocolate with Caramel Drizzle

Snickers

$4.65+

Caramel, Chocolate, Hazelnut

Strawberry Shorty Latte

$4.65+

Strawberry and Amaretto

Turtle Mocha

$4.65+

Caramel Pecan and Chocolate

Valecha Shot

$2.50

Shot with 1/2 Vanilla and 1/2 Espresso

Vanilla Latte

$4.00+

Vanilla, Espresso and Milk

Weekly Special

$4.65+

Check the Menu

White Mocha

$4.35+

White Chocolate, Espresso and Milk

Iced Drinks

Almond Joy

$4.65+

Almond, Coconut, Dark Chocolate

Americano

$2.50+

Espresso and hot water

Autumn Twilight

$4.65+

Cinnamon, Hazelnut, White Chocolate

Banana Split

$4.65+

Banana, Chocolate, Strawberry

Black & White

$4.65+

Dark Chocolate and White Chocolate

Bottled Water

$0.50

Buttered Toffee

$4.65+

Caramel, English Toffee

Cafe Au Lait

$3.80+

Half drip coffee, half milk

Cafe Breve

$3.95+

Espresso and Steamed Half n Half

Cafe Mocha

$4.00+

Chocolate, Espresso, Milk

Campfire S’more

$5.40+

Chocolate, Toasted Marshmallow topped with whip cream, chocolate drizzle and graham crackers

Cappuccino

$3.60+

Espresso and Frothed Milk

Caramel Apple Latte

$4.65+

Apple, Caramel

Caramel Kiss

$4.65+

Caramel and French Vanilla

Caramel Latte

$4.75+

Caramel Mocha

$4.65+

Caramel and Dark Chocolate

Chai Latte

$4.00+

Chai and Milk

Espresso

$2.50

Funky Monkey

$4.65+

Banana, Caramel, Chocolate

House Coffee

$1.95+

Armandos Medium or Signature Dark

Iced Tea Black

$2.55+

Organic

Iced Tea Green

$2.55+

Organic

Latte

$3.60+

Espresso and milk

Matcha Green Tea

$4.30+

Matcha Green Tea,Vanilla and Milk,Honey Drizzle

Mayan Mocha

$4.65+

Almond,Cinnamon,Hot Chocolate Freeze

Milky Way Mocha

$4.65+

Caramel, Chocolate, Vanilla

Mudslide Mocha

$4.65+

Chocolate, Irish Creme

Pumpkin Caramel Pecan Latte

$4.65+

Caramel Pecan, Pumpkin, Milk

Pumpkin Chai

$4.65+

Chai and Pumpkin

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.65+

Pumpkin Spice and Milk

Red Eye

$2.75+

Espresso and House Coffee

Rocky Road Mocha

$4.65+

Almond, Toasted Marshmallow, Hot Chocolate Freeze

Samoa Mocha

$4.65+

Caramel, Coconut, Hot Chocolate Freeze

Shamrock Shimmy

$4.65+

Hazelnut, Irish Creme and Chocolate

Sister Bean Mocha

$4.25+

White Chocolate with Caramel Drizzle

Snickers

$4.65+

Caramel, Chocolate, Hazelnut

Strawberry Shorty Latte

$4.65+

Strawberry and Amaretto

Turtle Mocha

$4.65+

Caramel Pecan and Chocolate

Valecha Shot

$2.50

Shot with 1/2 Vanilla and 1/2 Espresso

Vanilla Latte

$4.00+

Vanilla, Espresso and Milk

Water

$0.50

Weekly Special

$4.65+

Check the Menu

White Mocha

$4.35+

White Chocolate, Espresso and Milk

Gatorade

$2.25

Apple Juice

$1.50

Milk

$1.00+

Pastries and Treats

Bagels

$1.60

Brownies

$3.00

Chess Bar

$3.00

Cinnamon Roll

$3.50

Cookie

$2.25

Danish

$3.00

Lemon Bar

$3.00

Muffin

$3.00

Scone

$3.25

Biscotti

$1.25

Pumpkin Roll

$2.50

Products: 12 oz Bagged Coffee

12oz Bagged Coffee

$12.00

Products: Merchandise

Sister Bean Mug

$11.00

Sister Bean T shirt S-XL

$12.00+
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
The BEST coffee in South Louisville. Delicious and (reasonably priced) coffee drinks (hot/frozen/iced) made to order with dozens of unique and flavorful syrups and sauces. Watch for our weekly specials!

5225 New Cut Rd, Louisville, KY 40214

