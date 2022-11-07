The Sisters Restaurant imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Salad
Bagels

The Sisters Restaurant 2804 Grand Ave

745 Reviews

$

2804 Grand Ave

Everett, WA 98201

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chickpea Salad Sandwich Whole (Vegan)
Tuna Melt
Sourdough Breakfast Sandwich

Savory

Classic American Breakfast

$13.00

2 eggs any style, home fries, toast, and choice of bacon, pork sausage links or house made chicken sausage patties for.

The Sisters' Southern Style Breakfast

$15.00

2 eggs any style, cheesy grits, garlicky greens, house made biscuit. Choice of bacon, pork sausage links or house made chicken sausage patties.

Biscuits and Gravy

$12.00

2 house made biscuits smothered in house sausage gravy and topped with 2 eggs, any style

Biscuits and Gravy (Half Order)

$9.00

Single house made biscuit smothered in house sausage gravy topped with 1 egg, any style.

Sourdough Breakfast Sandwich

$11.00

Grilled Macrina Bakery sourdough bread with two cage-free eggs, any style, cheddar, tomato, house aioli, wild arugula.

Classic Breakfast Burrito

$14.50

3 cage free eggs scrambled with cheddar, choice of meat, and home fries wrapped in a large flour tortilla. Served with salsa, sour cream and a side of mixed greens.

Vegan Breakfast Burrito

$14.50

Soyrizo, black beans, sauteed peppers and onions, corn, home fries, cashew queso in a flour tortilla. Served with fresh salsa and a side of simply dressed mixed greens.

Scrambles

Cali Scramble

$15.00

3 cage-free scrambled eggs with cheddar and spinach. Topped with avocado, sour cream, and fresh salsa and a side of home fries and toast

Everett Scramble

$15.00

3 cheesy, cage-free scrambled eggs with sausage, onions, mushrooms mixed in. Served with home fries and toast.

Denver Scramble

$15.00

3 cheesy, cage-free scrambled eggs with ham, peppers, onions mixed in. Served with side of home fries and toast.

Breakfast Quiche

Breakfast Quiche Plate

$13.00

Solo Quiche

$7.75

Sweet

Buttermilk Hot Cakes Short Stack (2)

$9.50

hot cakes w/ maple syrup and butter

Buttermilk Hot Cakes Tall Stack (3)

$12.50

Short Stack Combo

$16.50

Tall Stack Combo

$19.50

Oatmeal

$8.00

w/ brown sugar, butter, milk

Large Seasonal Fruit Plate

$10.00

Small Seasonal Fruit Plate

$7.00

Breakfast Specials

Corned Beef Hash

$14.00Out of stock

Sides

1 Cage Free Egg (any style)

$1.75

2 Cage Free Eggs (any style)

$3.00

Avocado

$3.00

Bacon (2 slices)

$3.75

Cheesy Grits

$4.00

Garlicky Greens

$4.50

Home Fries (w/onion)

$5.00

House Made Chicken Sausage Patties (2 Patties)

$4.50

Jam

$0.50

Pork Sausage Links (2 Links)

$3.75

Side of Country Gravy

$4.00

Side of Maple Syrup (2oz)

$1.75

Single Pancake

$6.50

Solo Biscuit

$3.00

Toast - One Slice

$1.75

Toast - One Slice - Gluten Free

$2.25

Toast - Two Slices

$3.50

Toast - Two Slices - Gluten Free

$4.50

Cold Sandwiches

Chickpea Salad Sandwich Whole (Vegan)

$12.50

Savory seasoned chickpea salad mixed with crisp celery, onion, red bell pepper and shredded carrot. Topped with house-made vegan rance, lettuce, and tomato.

Half Chickpea Salad Sandwich (Vegan)

$9.50

Savory seasoned chickpea salad mixed with crisp celery, onion, red bell pepper and shredded carrot. Topped with house-made vegan rance, lettuce, and tomato.

Italian Sandwich

$15.50

Ham, pepperoni and salami topped with provolone, lettuce, tomato, red onions, pepperoncini, and balsamic aioli on a Macrina Guiseppe roll.

Cajun Turkey Whole

$13.00

Oven-roasted turkey topped with tomato, onion, lettuce, red onion, pepper jack cheese and chipotle aioli.

Half Cajun Turkey

$10.00

Oven-roasted turkey topped with tomato, onion, lettuce, red onion, pepper jack cheese and chipotle aioli.

Herb Turkey with Cranberry Whole

$14.00

Oven-roasted turkey topped with provolone, caramelized onions, fresh safe, rosemary, dijonaise, house cranberry sauce

Half Herb Turkey with Cranberry

$10.50

oven roasted turkey topped with provolone, caramelized onions, fresh safe, rosemary, dijonaise, house cranberry sauce

BLT

$13.00

classic bacon, lettuce, tomato on toasted bread with mayo

PB&J

$6.00

Hot Sandwiches

Sisters Meatball Sub

$15.50

House made beef and pork meatballs in our 8 hour red sauce on a toasted hoagie topped with marinara and melted provolone cheese

Vegan Meatball Sub

$15.50

House made impossible meatballs in our red sauce. On toasted roll, topped with vegan mozzarella and herbs

Reuben

$15.00

Corned beef, sauerkraut, and swiss on Rye. Thousand Island dressing and horseradish served on the side

Tuna Melt

$13.00

Tuna salad grilled with melted cheddar on sourdough

Grilled Cheese

$12.00

provolone, cheddar, and american cheese melted on Sourdough. Served with small dipping cup of creamy tomato basil soup

Hot Herbed Turkey & Cranberry

$14.00

Burgers

The Classic American Hamburger

$13.00

1/4 lb house made beef patty topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, and special sauce. Served w. chips or simple salad

Grilled Chipotle Chicken Burger

$15.00

seasoned chicken breast topped with provolone, red onion, tomato, bacon, lettuce, chipotle aioli

Grilled Chicken Pesto Burger

$13.50

grilled chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pesto aioli

The Salmon Burger

$16.50

house salmon cake topped with pesto aioli, lettuce, tomato

Sisters Nut Burger

$14.00

made with chopped cashews, bulgar wheat, sunflower seeds and egg. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and sauce

The Southwest Vegan

$15.50

homemade black bean, corn and soyrizo patty topped with a creamy vegan slaw, avocado, and chipotle cashew sauce

Vegan Classic Burger

$15.50

Salads

Chicken Harvest Salad

$14.50

grilled chicken, crisp apple, pickled onion, candied walnuts, chevre, dijon vinaigrette over a bed of greens

Half Chicken Harvest Salad

$11.00

Chicken, Broccoli, Cashew Salad

$13.50

Half Chicken, Broccoli, Cashew Salad

$10.25

Chef Salad

$15.50

with turkey, ham, tomato, sprouts, pickled onion, cucumber, crumbled blue cheese, house made croutons, hard-boiled egg

Half Chef Salad

$11.50

Beet Salad

$14.50

Beets, pickled onions, walnuts, chevre, dijon vinaigrette over a bed of greens

Half Beet Salad

$11.00

Vegan Taco Salad

$14.50

crisp greens topped with seasoned impossible meat and Soyrizo, black beans, corn, house salsa, pickled onions, cashew queso

Half Vegan Taco Salad

$11.00

Soups

Cup Soup

$5.50

Bowl of Soup

$7.50

16oz of Rotating Soup

$9.50

32oz of Rotating Soup

$18.50

Combos

Cup of Soup and Side Salad Combo

$9.50

Cup of soup with a side of simply dressed mixed greens, slice of grilled bread

Bowl of Soup and Side Salad Combo

$11.00

Bowl of soup with a side of simply dressed mixed greens and slice of grilled bread

Lunch Quiche

Rotating Quiche slice with simply dressed greens

Lunch Quiche Plate

$10.00

Solo Quiche

$7.75

Lunch Specials

Spicy Cali Chicken Burger

$15.75Out of stock

Chicken Salad Sammy

$14.00Out of stock

Rigatoni Bolognese

$15.00Out of stock

Patty Melt

$15.75Out of stock

Blackened Salmon Alfredo

$17.00Out of stock

Sides

Bag Of Chips

$3.00

Beef Patty (1/3 pound)

$5.50

Chicken Breast (4oz)

$5.00

Meatballs w/Sauce (4)

$7.00

Salmon Filet (4oz)

$7.00

Scoop of Tuna (4oz)

$4.50

Side of Simply Dressed Greens

$4.00

with house vinaigrette

Toast - One Slice

$1.75

Toast - Two Slices

$3.50

Toast - One Slice - Gluten Free

$2.25

Toast - Two Slices - Gluten Free

$4.50

Slice Of Cheese

$2.50

Coffee

Bottomless Fresh Brewed Coffee - Mug

$3.50

Drip To-Go 8oz

$2.50

Drip To-Go 12oz

$3.00

Drip To-Go 16oz

$3.50

Latte 8oz

$4.00

2 shots w/steamed milk

Latte 12oz

$4.50

2 shots w/steamed milk

Latte 16oz

$5.00

2 shots w/steamed milk

Mocha 8oz

$5.00

2 shots w/steamed milk and chocolate

Mocha 12oz

$5.50

2 shots w/steamed milk and chocolate

Mocha 16oz

$6.00

2 shots w/steamed milk and chocolate

Cappuccino 8oz

$4.00

2 shots w/ foamy steamed milk

Cappuccino 12oz

$4.50

Cappuccino 16oz

$5.00

Con Pana

$3.75

2 shots topped w/whip

Machiatto

$3.75

2 shots topped w/ a dollop of foam

Americano

$3.75

2 shots with hot water

Espresso

$3.75

2 shots

Cold Brew

$4.50

Tea

Chai Spice

$3.50

Wild Ras

$3.50

Earl Grey

$3.50

English Breakfast

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

London Fog

$3.50

Orange Spice

$3.50

Wild Raspberry Hibiscus

$3.50

Chamomile

$3.50

Peppermint

$3.50

Lemon Ginger

$3.50

Pomegranate Raspberry w/ Matcha

$3.50

Green

$3.50

Decaf Green

$3.50

Yogi Tea 8oz

$3.50

Yogi Tea 12oz

$4.00

Yogi Tea 16oz

$4.50

Juices & Lemonades

Orange Juice 12oz

$4.00

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade 12oz

$3.00

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade 16oz

$5.00

Fresh Squeezed Strawberry Lemonade 12oz

$3.50

Fresh Squeezed Strawberry Lemonade 16oz

$5.50

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Horchatta

$6.00

Dairy Drinks

Cold Milk 8oz

$2.25

Cold Milk 12oz

$3.50

Cold Milk 16oz

$3.75

Hot Chocolate 8oz

$2.75

Hot Chocolate 12oz

$3.25

Hot Chocolate 16oz

$3.75

Steamer 8oz

$2.75

Steamer 12oz

$3.25

Steamer 16oz

$3.75

Bottled Drinks

Apple Juice

$3.00

Bottled Water

$1.50

Diet Coke

$2.25

Jarritos

$3.00

La Croix

$2.25

Coca-Cola Bottle

$3.00

Pellegrino

$3.50

Redbull

$5.50

Perrier

$3.00

Cold Brew Can

$5.00

Coconut Water Can

$5.00

Root Beer

$4.75

Hawaiian Sun Passion Orange

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Black Cherry Cream Soda

$4.00

Mexican Coke LARGE

$3.50

Jones Soda

$3.00

Cake/Pies

Apple Pie Slice

$4.50

Carrot Cake Slice

$5.00

Cherry Pie Slice

$4.00Out of stock

Marionberry Pie Slice

$5.00

Peach Pie Slice

$4.50

Pumkin Pie Slice

$4.00

Pumpkin Pie Slice

$5.00

Raspberry Pie Slice

Out of stock

Strawberry Rhubarb Pie Slice

$4.50

Pecan Pie Slice

$4.50

Lemon Cream

$4.00

Two Layer Chocolate Buttercream Cake (Vegan)

$6.75

Chocolate Cheesecake

$6.50

Cookies

Ginger Molasses

$3.50

Sisters Famous Cookie

$3.50

Shortbread

$1.50

Shortbread 6 Pack

$7.50

Biscotti

$1.75

Coconut Chew

$3.50

Sugar Cookie

$4.50

Salted Chocolate Chip (Vegan)

$4.00

GF Butterscotch Bacon Cookie

$3.50

GF Chocolate Crinkle

$3.50

Muffins, etc

Berry Muffin

$3.50

Morning Glory Muffin

$3.50

Gooey Cinnamon Roll

$5.00

Macaroon

$3.00

Bread Pudding

$5.50

Banana Bread

$3.00

Apple Berry Crisp

$5.00

Sundae

$6.50

Blueberry Scone (GF)

$4.50

Cranberry Orange Scone

$4.50

GF Pumpkin Muffin W/ Cream Cheese

$4.75

Gf V Lemon Loaf Cake

$5.25

Squares

Blondie

$4.00

Lemon Bar

$3.00

Special K Bar

$4.00

Vegan Brownie

$4.00

Peanut Square

$3.50

Rice Crispy Treat

$4.00

GF Coffee Cake

$4.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

The Sisters is a fast casual restaurant that features home cooked meals made to order from scratch. Good *and* good for you!

Website

Location

2804 Grand Ave, Everett, WA 98201

Directions

Gallery
The Sisters Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Lodge Sports Grille - Mukilteo
orange star4.2 • 1,332
7928 Mukilteo Speedway Mukilteo, WA 98275
View restaurantnext
Tapped Mukilteo
orange starNo Reviews
10809 Mukilteo Speedway Mukilteo, WA 98275
View restaurantnext
Q Sushi Bar & Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
20101 44th Avenue W Lynnwood, WA 98036
View restaurantnext
Whidbey Doughnuts - Bayview Corner
orange star4.6 • 556
5603 Bayview Rd Langley, WA 98260
View restaurantnext
Hops n Drops - Lynnwood
orange star4.6 • 4,851
19702 Highway 99 Lynnwood, WA 98036
View restaurantnext
Kafe Neo - Edmonds
orange starNo Reviews
21108 WA-99 Edmonds, WA 98026
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Everett

Katana Sushi
orange star4.6 • 2,703
2818 Hewitt Ave Everett, WA 98201
View restaurantnext
Terracotta Red
orange star4.6 • 2,159
2820 Hewitt Avenue Everett, WA 98201
View restaurantnext
Brooklyn Bros. Pizzeria - Everett
orange star4.1 • 823
1919 Hewitt Ave. Everett, WA 98201
View restaurantnext
Botan Ramen n' Bar
orange star4.5 • 437
2803 Colby Ave Everett, WA 98201
View restaurantnext
Bao Boss
orange star4.6 • 414
2814 Hewitt Avenue Everett, WA 98201
View restaurantnext
Alfy's Pizza - Silverlake
orange star4.5 • 354
9620 19TH AVE SE Everett, WA 98208
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Everett
Mukilteo
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Lynnwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Snohomish
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Bothell
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Marysville
review star
Avg 3.8 (8 restaurants)
Edmonds
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
Freeland
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Woodinville
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
Kirkland
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston