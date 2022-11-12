Sisters Sandwiches & Such
16834 Georgia Ave
Olney, MD 20832
Popular Items
Bagels
Bagel
Served All Day. Bagel Choices: Plain, Everything, Sesame or Wheat
Bagel toasted with butter
Served All Day. Bagel Choices: Plain, Everything, Sesame or Wheat
Bagel toasted with cream cheese
Served All Day. Bagel Choices: Plain, Everything, Sesame
Bagel toasted with chive cream cheese
Served All Day. Bagel Choices: Plain, Everything, Sesame or Wheat
Bagel toasted with lox cream cheese
Served All Day. Bagel Choices: Plain, Everything, Sesame or Wheat
Bagel toasted with peanut butter
Served All Day. Bagel Choices: Plain, Everything, Sesame or Wheat
Whole Bagiette
Small Baguette
Mini baguette
Starters
Macho Nachos
Tortilla Chips white Homemade vegetable chicken chili with mild salsa topped with shredded cheddar cheese
Chips & Salsa
Tortilla Chips served with mild salsa
Warm Brie with Raspberry Jam & Candied Pecans
Warm brie cheese candid chopped pecans rasberry jam served with toasted Baguette rounds
Beef Chili with Tortilla Chips Cup
Ground beef, green pepper, onion, kidney beans & tomato sauce
Beef Chili with Tortilla Chips Bowl
Ground beef, green pepper, onion, kidney beans & tomato sauce
Soups
White Vegetable Chicken Chili Cup
Roasted Chicken, Diced Cauliflower Zucchini, Yellow Squash, Green Chilies and White Beans, simmered all day. Topped with Cheddar Cheese and Sour Cream
White Vegetable Chicken Chili Bowl
Roasted Chicken, Diced Cauliflower Zucchini, Yellow Squash, Green Chilies and White Beans, simmered all day. Topped with Cheddar Cheese and Sour Cream
Vegan Veggie Soup Cup
Veggie Base, Sauteed Garlic, Carrots, Celery, Fresh Tomatoes, Portabella Mushrooms and Fresh Spinach, simmered just right. So different and so good!
Vegan Veggie Soup Bowl
Veggie Base, Sauteed Garlic, Carrots, Celery, Fresh Tomatoes, Portabella Mushrooms and Fresh Spinach, simmered just right. So different and so good!
Beef Chili cup
Beef Chili Bowl
White Vegetable Chicken Chili Quart
Vegan Vegetable Soup Quart
Beef Chili Quart
Chicken Tortilla cup
Chicken Tortilla Bowl
Salads
Garden Salad
Chopped Romaine, Tomatoes, Carrots, Cucumber and Homemade Croutons with your choice of dressing
Caesar Salad
Chopped Romaine, Homemade Croutons, Shredded Parmesan and Caesar Dressing
Tammy's Taco Salad
Bed of shredded Iceberg Lettuce covered with White Veggie Chicken Chili topped with Diced Tomatoes, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Crispy Tortilla Chips and Sour Cream. Served with Ranch and Salsa
Erik's Shredded Wedge
Crisp Shredded Iceberg topped with Chopped Blue Cheese, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Crumbled Bacon and our Dad's to die for Homemade Blue Cheese Dressing
Mixed Up Cobb
Chopped Romaine covered with Crumbled Blue Cheese, Bacon, Tomatoes, Avocado, Red Onion, Chopped Eggs and Homemade Croutons served with Buttermilk Ranch Dressing
Vinny's Salad
Chopped Romaine, Granny-Smith Apples, Smoked Gouda and Candied Pecans with Maple Balsamic Dressing
Spinach Salad
Baby Spinach, Crumbled Tostado Chips, Eggs, Bacon, Onion with Parmesan Cheese and served with our homemade Lemon Basil Vinaigrette
Half a Garden
Half Caesar
Half Tammy's Taco
Half Erik's Shredded Wedge
Half Mixed up Cobb
Half Vinny's Salad
Half Spinach Salad
Sandwiches
Ruth's Tuna Salad
All white Albacore Tuna mixed with Chopped Celery and Mayo served on our delicious toasted Multi-grain Bread with Tomato, Red Onion and Shredded Iceberg
Uncle Russell's Egg Salad
Chopped Eggs, Mayo, a touch of Mustard, Garlic and salt/pepper served on toasted Marble Rye with Shredded Iceberg, Red Onions and Sliced Tomato
Trish the Dish's Roasted Veggie
Roasted Zucchini, Yellow Squash, Portabella Mushrooms, Red Onions served on toasted Italian White bread with Mozzarella, Romaine and a slathering of Fresh Pesto Sauce
The Granny Turkey
Roasted Turkey, Sliced Granny Smith Apples, Smoked Gouda and Spicy Mustard on toasted Italian White bread
That's a Wrap
Chicken mixed with Chopped Celery, Carissin, Sweet Mayo Dressing, Shredded Iceberg Lettuce and sliced Tomatoes in a Wheat Wrap drizzled with Raspberry Vinaigrette
The Stacked Stacie
Roasted Turkey, Avocado, Lettuce, Red Onion with spicy Mustard and Lemon Basil Vinaigrette piled high on toasted Multi-grain bread
The Great Albert Rueben
Hot Pastrami, Homemade Sauerkraut and Swiss Cheese on toasted Marble Rye bread with Homemade Russian Dressing
Jacked Up Roast Beef
Rare lean Roast Beef, Provolone Cheese, Tomato, Onion and Horseradish Mayo served on fresh toasted Baguette
The Paige & J Italian
Genoa Salami, Honey Baked Ham, Pepperoni and Provolone Cheese served on a toasted Baguette spread with Mayo and Lemon Basil Vinaigrette topped with Shredded Iceberg Lettuce and Tomato
The Smasher
Roasted Turkey, Bacon Provolone Cheese, Shredded Iceberg Lettuce and BBQ Chips with BBQ Ranch and Mayo on toasted Multi-grain bread
The Hottie
Sliced Roasted Turkey warmed with Brie served with Garlic Mayo, Cranberry Sauce and fresh Spinach on toasted Baguette
The J-Man
Marinated Shredded Chicken, Bacon, Melted Cheddar Cheese with Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato and Lemon Basil Vinaigrette on toasted Baguette
The Ham Slam
Piled High Honey Baked Ham and melted Cheddar Cheese with Mango Chutney on toasted White bread
The Terminator
Homemade Meatloaf on a toasted Baguette with Lettuce, Tomato and Cheddar Cheese slathered with Ketchup, Mayo and Mustard
Vegan Wrap
Roasted Veggies, homemade Humus, fresh Spinach, diced Tomato on a Wheat Wrap
The Mediterranean
Marinated Grilled Chicken with Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber and Feta Cheese with Tzatziki Sauce wrapped in a Spinach Tortilla
Mix & Match
Pick any 2: Half a sandwich, a cup of soup or half Salad
CYO Sandwich
Create your own sandwich.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Marinated Grilled Chicken, Romaine lettuce, Grated parmesan cheese and creamy Caesar dressing wrap in a spinach tortilla.
Atlantic Burger
Center cut of Atlantic Salmon on toasted open face bagel with Cream Cheese, Sliced Tomato, Red Onions, Capers and a Lemon Wedge
Caprese
Basic Sandwich(no meat)
Half A Sandwich
Side Salads
Homemade Potato Salad
Chopped Red potato diced dill pickles onions mayonnaise mustard powder & dill
Fresh Cole Slaw
Shredded cabbage celery seeds carrots cole slaw dressing
Cheese Tortellini
Tortellini with cheese touch of hot peppers parsley & olive oil
Caprese Pasta Salad
Penne pasta fresh mozzerella tomato basil pesto sauce
Greek Salad
Cuccumbers tomato kalamata olives red onions parsley & Italian dressing
Humus
8oz Salad Dressing
16oz Salad Dressing
Salad By The Pound
Tuna Salad Half Pound $7.25
Albacore White Tuna, Diced Celery and Mayonnaise
Tuna Salad Pound $13.99
Albacore White Tuna, Diced Celery and Mayonnaise
Chicken Salad Half Pound $7.25
Shredded Chicken, Diced Celery, Dried Cranberies and Special Secret Salad Dressing
Chicken Salad Pound $13.99
Shredded Chicken, Diced Celery, Dried Cranberies and Special Secret Salad Dressing
Egg Salad Half Pound $4.75
Boiled eggs mayonnaise mustard salt pepper & garlic powder
Egg Salad Pound $9.50
Boiled eggs mayonnaise mustard salt pepper & garlic powder
Desserts
Cupcakes
Assorted Specialty Flavors
Brownies
Chocolate Chocolate Chip brownies
Blondie
Jumbo Cookies
Reese's Peanut Butter Cookies, Oatmeal Raisin Cookies or Chunky Chocolate Chip Cookies
Dessert Bars
Assorted Specialty Flavors
Cheesecake Plain
New York style Cheese Cake
Cheesecake Raspberry
Chocolate Layer Cake
Carrot Cake
Beverages
Fountain Drinks
Assorted Brands
Brewed Unsweetened Iced Tea
Natural Spring Water
Assorted Brands
Sparkling Water, Bottled Iced Tea or Juice
Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite
Bottled Soda
Sunny D
Kombucha
Coffee small
Coffee large/hot tea
Iced Coffee Sm.
Iced Coffee Lg
Kids Menu
Breakfast Sandwiches
Breakfast Specials
Atlantic Burger
Center cut of Atlantic Salmon on toasted open face bagel with Cream Cheese, Sliced Tomato, Red Onions, Capers and a Lemon Wedge
Buttermilk Pancakes
Buttermilk Pancakes garnished with fresh Strawberries served with butter and syrup
French Toast
2pcs. of Italian White or Multi Grain French Toast garnished with fresh Strawberries and powdered sugar served with butter and syrup
Avocado Toast
Toasted Wheat Bread, Fresh Avocado, Roasted Red Peppers, Sliced Tomato and Scrambled Eggs
Sisters Breakfast Special
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
16834 Georgia Ave, Olney, MD 20832