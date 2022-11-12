Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sisters Sandwiches & Such

review star

No reviews yet

16834 Georgia Ave

Olney, MD 20832

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Jumbo Cookies
The Smasher
The Paige & J Italian

Bagels

Bagel

$1.45

Served All Day. Bagel Choices: Plain, Everything, Sesame or Wheat

Bagel toasted with butter

$1.95

Served All Day. Bagel Choices: Plain, Everything, Sesame or Wheat

Bagel toasted with cream cheese

$2.95

Served All Day. Bagel Choices: Plain, Everything, Sesame

Bagel toasted with chive cream cheese

$3.50

Served All Day. Bagel Choices: Plain, Everything, Sesame or Wheat

Bagel toasted with lox cream cheese

$4.25

Served All Day. Bagel Choices: Plain, Everything, Sesame or Wheat

Bagel toasted with peanut butter

$3.25

Served All Day. Bagel Choices: Plain, Everything, Sesame or Wheat

Whole Bagiette

$4.50

Small Baguette

$1.50

Mini baguette

$0.75

Starters

Macho Nachos

$9.50

Tortilla Chips white Homemade vegetable chicken chili with mild salsa topped with shredded cheddar cheese

Chips & Salsa

$6.50

Tortilla Chips served with mild salsa

Warm Brie with Raspberry Jam & Candied Pecans

$9.50

Warm brie cheese candid chopped pecans rasberry jam served with toasted Baguette rounds

Beef Chili with Tortilla Chips Cup

$4.50

Ground beef, green pepper, onion, kidney beans & tomato sauce

Beef Chili with Tortilla Chips Bowl

$6.75

Ground beef, green pepper, onion, kidney beans & tomato sauce

Soups

White Vegetable Chicken Chili Cup

$4.25

Roasted Chicken, Diced Cauliflower Zucchini, Yellow Squash, Green Chilies and White Beans, simmered all day. Topped with Cheddar Cheese and Sour Cream

White Vegetable Chicken Chili Bowl

$6.50

Roasted Chicken, Diced Cauliflower Zucchini, Yellow Squash, Green Chilies and White Beans, simmered all day. Topped with Cheddar Cheese and Sour Cream

Vegan Veggie Soup Cup

$4.25

Veggie Base, Sauteed Garlic, Carrots, Celery, Fresh Tomatoes, Portabella Mushrooms and Fresh Spinach, simmered just right. So different and so good!

Vegan Veggie Soup Bowl

$6.50

Veggie Base, Sauteed Garlic, Carrots, Celery, Fresh Tomatoes, Portabella Mushrooms and Fresh Spinach, simmered just right. So different and so good!

Beef Chili cup

$4.50

Beef Chili Bowl

$6.75

White Vegetable Chicken Chili Quart

$12.25

Vegan Vegetable Soup Quart

$12.25

Beef Chili Quart

$12.95

Chicken Tortilla cup

$4.50Out of stock

Chicken Tortilla Bowl

$6.50Out of stock

Salads

Garden Salad

$8.50

Chopped Romaine, Tomatoes, Carrots, Cucumber and Homemade Croutons with your choice of dressing

Caesar Salad

$8.50

Chopped Romaine, Homemade Croutons, Shredded Parmesan and Caesar Dressing

Tammy's Taco Salad

$10.95

Bed of shredded Iceberg Lettuce covered with White Veggie Chicken Chili topped with Diced Tomatoes, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Crispy Tortilla Chips and Sour Cream. Served with Ranch and Salsa

Erik's Shredded Wedge

$10.75

Crisp Shredded Iceberg topped with Chopped Blue Cheese, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Crumbled Bacon and our Dad's to die for Homemade Blue Cheese Dressing

Mixed Up Cobb

$11.50

Chopped Romaine covered with Crumbled Blue Cheese, Bacon, Tomatoes, Avocado, Red Onion, Chopped Eggs and Homemade Croutons served with Buttermilk Ranch Dressing

Vinny's Salad

$10.95

Chopped Romaine, Granny-Smith Apples, Smoked Gouda and Candied Pecans with Maple Balsamic Dressing

Spinach Salad

$10.75

Baby Spinach, Crumbled Tostado Chips, Eggs, Bacon, Onion with Parmesan Cheese and served with our homemade Lemon Basil Vinaigrette

Half a Garden

$4.95

Half Caesar

$4.95

Half Tammy's Taco

$5.95

Half Erik's Shredded Wedge

$5.95

Half Mixed up Cobb

$6.25

Half Vinny's Salad

$5.95

Half Spinach Salad

$5.95

Sandwiches

Ruth's Tuna Salad

$9.95

All white Albacore Tuna mixed with Chopped Celery and Mayo served on our delicious toasted Multi-grain Bread with Tomato, Red Onion and Shredded Iceberg

Uncle Russell's Egg Salad

$9.25

Chopped Eggs, Mayo, a touch of Mustard, Garlic and salt/pepper served on toasted Marble Rye with Shredded Iceberg, Red Onions and Sliced Tomato

Trish the Dish's Roasted Veggie

$9.50

Roasted Zucchini, Yellow Squash, Portabella Mushrooms, Red Onions served on toasted Italian White bread with Mozzarella, Romaine and a slathering of Fresh Pesto Sauce

The Granny Turkey

$9.75

Roasted Turkey, Sliced Granny Smith Apples, Smoked Gouda and Spicy Mustard on toasted Italian White bread

That's a Wrap

$9.75

Chicken mixed with Chopped Celery, Carissin, Sweet Mayo Dressing, Shredded Iceberg Lettuce and sliced Tomatoes in a Wheat Wrap drizzled with Raspberry Vinaigrette

The Stacked Stacie

$9.95

Roasted Turkey, Avocado, Lettuce, Red Onion with spicy Mustard and Lemon Basil Vinaigrette piled high on toasted Multi-grain bread

The Great Albert Rueben

$10.50

Hot Pastrami, Homemade Sauerkraut and Swiss Cheese on toasted Marble Rye bread with Homemade Russian Dressing

Jacked Up Roast Beef

$10.50

Rare lean Roast Beef, Provolone Cheese, Tomato, Onion and Horseradish Mayo served on fresh toasted Baguette

The Paige & J Italian

$9.95

Genoa Salami, Honey Baked Ham, Pepperoni and Provolone Cheese served on a toasted Baguette spread with Mayo and Lemon Basil Vinaigrette topped with Shredded Iceberg Lettuce and Tomato

The Smasher

$10.25

Roasted Turkey, Bacon Provolone Cheese, Shredded Iceberg Lettuce and BBQ Chips with BBQ Ranch and Mayo on toasted Multi-grain bread

The Hottie

$9.95

Sliced Roasted Turkey warmed with Brie served with Garlic Mayo, Cranberry Sauce and fresh Spinach on toasted Baguette

The J-Man

$10.25

Marinated Shredded Chicken, Bacon, Melted Cheddar Cheese with Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato and Lemon Basil Vinaigrette on toasted Baguette

The Ham Slam

$9.25

Piled High Honey Baked Ham and melted Cheddar Cheese with Mango Chutney on toasted White bread

The Terminator

$10.25

Homemade Meatloaf on a toasted Baguette with Lettuce, Tomato and Cheddar Cheese slathered with Ketchup, Mayo and Mustard

Vegan Wrap

$9.50

Roasted Veggies, homemade Humus, fresh Spinach, diced Tomato on a Wheat Wrap

The Mediterranean

$9.95

Marinated Grilled Chicken with Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber and Feta Cheese with Tzatziki Sauce wrapped in a Spinach Tortilla

Mix & Match

$11.25

Pick any 2: Half a sandwich, a cup of soup or half Salad

CYO Sandwich

$8.25

Create your own sandwich.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.95

Marinated Grilled Chicken, Romaine lettuce, Grated parmesan cheese and creamy Caesar dressing wrap in a spinach tortilla.

Atlantic Burger

$11.95

Center cut of Atlantic Salmon on toasted open face bagel with Cream Cheese, Sliced Tomato, Red Onions, Capers and a Lemon Wedge

Caprese

$9.95

Basic Sandwich(no meat)

$4.95

Half A Sandwich

$5.95

Side Salads

Homemade Potato Salad

$3.75

Chopped Red potato diced dill pickles onions mayonnaise mustard powder & dill

Fresh Cole Slaw

$3.50

Shredded cabbage celery seeds carrots cole slaw dressing

Cheese Tortellini

$3.95

Tortellini with cheese touch of hot peppers parsley & olive oil

Caprese Pasta Salad

$3.95

Penne pasta fresh mozzerella tomato basil pesto sauce

Greek Salad

$3.75

Cuccumbers tomato kalamata olives red onions parsley & Italian dressing

Humus

$4.25

8oz Salad Dressing

$3.99

16oz Salad Dressing

$6.99

Kettle Chips

Sea Salt Original

$2.05

Smoked House BBQ

$2.05

Sea Salt & Vinegar

$2.05

Jalapeno

$2.05

Salad By The Pound

Tuna Salad Half Pound $7.25

$7.25

Albacore White Tuna, Diced Celery and Mayonnaise

Tuna Salad Pound $13.99

$13.99

Albacore White Tuna, Diced Celery and Mayonnaise

Chicken Salad Half Pound $7.25

$7.25

Shredded Chicken, Diced Celery, Dried Cranberies and Special Secret Salad Dressing

Chicken Salad Pound $13.99

$13.99

Shredded Chicken, Diced Celery, Dried Cranberies and Special Secret Salad Dressing

Egg Salad Half Pound $4.75

$4.75

Boiled eggs mayonnaise mustard salt pepper & garlic powder

Egg Salad Pound $9.50

$9.50

Boiled eggs mayonnaise mustard salt pepper & garlic powder

Desserts

Cupcakes

$3.45

Assorted Specialty Flavors

Brownies

$3.25

Chocolate Chocolate Chip brownies

Blondie

$3.25

Jumbo Cookies

$3.10

Reese's Peanut Butter Cookies, Oatmeal Raisin Cookies or Chunky Chocolate Chip Cookies

Dessert Bars

$3.15

Assorted Specialty Flavors

Cheesecake Plain

$4.50

New York style Cheese Cake

Cheesecake Raspberry

$4.75

Chocolate Layer Cake

$4.75

Carrot Cake

$4.75

Beverages

Fountain Drinks

$2.25

Assorted Brands

Brewed Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.25

Natural Spring Water

$2.10

Assorted Brands

Sparkling Water, Bottled Iced Tea or Juice

$2.65

Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite

Bottled Soda

$2.50

Sunny D

$1.85

Kombucha

$3.99

Coffee small

$2.10

Coffee large/hot tea

$2.65

Iced Coffee Sm.

$2.25

Iced Coffee Lg

$2.95

Kids Menu

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Kids Peanut Butter & Jelly

$6.50

kids CYO Half a Sandwich

$6.50

Kids Specialty Sandwiches

$6.95

Bagels

Bagel

$1.45

Served All Day. Bagel Choices: Plain, Everything, Sesame or Wheat

Bagel toasted with butter

$1.95

Served All Day. Bagel Choices: Plain, Everything, Sesame or Wheat

Bagel toasted with cream cheese

$2.95

Served All Day. Bagel Choices: Plain, Everything, Sesame

Bagel toasted with chive cream cheese

$3.50

Served All Day. Bagel Choices: Plain, Everything, Sesame or Wheat

Bagel toasted with lox cream cheese

$4.25

Served All Day. Bagel Choices: Plain, Everything, Sesame or Wheat

Bagel toasted with peanut butter

$3.25

Served All Day. Bagel Choices: Plain, Everything, Sesame or Wheat

Breakfast Sandwiches

Henny Penny

$4.95

Egg and American Cheese on toasted bagel

Chicken Little

$6.10

Choice of Bacon, Ham or Sausage, Egg and American Cheese on toasted bagel

Power Wrap

$6.95

Scrambled Eggs, Fresh Spinach, Avocado, Mild Salsa and Cheddar Cheese in a spinach wrap

Breakfast Specials

Atlantic Burger

$11.95

Center cut of Atlantic Salmon on toasted open face bagel with Cream Cheese, Sliced Tomato, Red Onions, Capers and a Lemon Wedge

Buttermilk Pancakes

$5.25

Buttermilk Pancakes garnished with fresh Strawberries served with butter and syrup

French Toast

$5.95

2pcs. of Italian White or Multi Grain French Toast garnished with fresh Strawberries and powdered sugar served with butter and syrup

Avocado Toast

$6.50

Toasted Wheat Bread, Fresh Avocado, Roasted Red Peppers, Sliced Tomato and Scrambled Eggs

Sisters Breakfast Special

$9.25

Breakfast Sides

Ham

$2.25

Sausage

$2.25

Bacon

$2.25

Home Fries

$2.50

One Egg

$2.25

Two eggs

$3.25

Toast

$1.00

Desserts

Cupcakes

$3.25

Assorted Specialty Flavors

Brownies

$3.25

Chocolate Chocolate Chip brownies

Blondies

$3.25

Classic Butterscotch Chewy Blondie

Jumbo Cookies

$2.95

Reese's Peanut Butter Cookies, Oatmeal Raisin Cookies or Chunky Chocolate Chip Cookies

Dessert Bars

$3.00

Assorted Specialty Flavors

Cheesecake Plain

$4.25

New York style Cheese Cake

Cheesecake Rasberry

$4.75

Beverages

Fountain Drinks

$2.10

Assorted Brands

Brewed Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.10

Natural Spring Water

$2.00

Assorted Brands

Sparkling Water, Bottled Iced Tea or Juice

$2.50

Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite

Sunny D

$1.75

Kombucha

$3.99

Coffee small

$1.95

Coffee Large

$2.25

Hot Tea

$2.25
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

16834 Georgia Ave, Olney, MD 20832

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Corned Beef King - Truck 1
orange starNo Reviews
18040 Georgia Avenue Olney, MD 20832
View restaurantnext
Scratch Kitchen & Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
18062 Georgia Avenue Olney, MD 20832
View restaurantnext
Milk & Cheese - 18050-A Georgia Ave
orange star3.0 • 36
18050-A Georgia Ave Olney, MD 20832
View restaurantnext
Ricciutis Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
3308 Olney-Sandy Spring Rd. Olney, MD 20832
View restaurantnext
Olney Grille
orange starNo Reviews
3464 Olney Laytonsville Rd Olney, MD 20832
View restaurantnext
Cava Mezze Olney
orange starNo Reviews
3122 Olney Sandy Springs Road Olney, MD 20832
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Olney

Lone Oak Farm Brewing Co.
orange star4.9 • 346
5000 Olney Laytonsville rd. Olney, MD 20832
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Olney
Derwood
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Rockville
review star
Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)
Gaithersburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)
Clarksville
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Silver Spring
review star
Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)
Germantown
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Potomac
review star
Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Damascus
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Chevy Chase
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston