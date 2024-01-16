Sisterwithflavors 3833 W Osborn Rd
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Sister with Flavors offers a unique twist on soul food whereas its a one stop item. A variety of eggrolls with the soul food inside. An easier way to walk and eat if you have to but still enjoyable if you're sitting. We offer sandwiches and other options if you're not a soul food eater and I make my own dipping sauces as well.
3833 W Osborn Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85019