Sitara Indian Cuisine

13080 Grand Blvd

150

Carmel, IN 46032

Popular Items

CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA

$16.99

PLAIN RICE

$3.99

CHICKEN PAKODA

$7.99

Chicken fried in lightly spiced chickpea batter


APPETIZERS

VEGETABLE PAKODA

$5.99

Fresh vegtables gently seasoned and deep fried

VEGETABLE SAMOSA (2 PIECES)

$4.99

Crispy flour shell stuffed with potato, green and spices

SAMOSA CHAAT

$7.99

Samosa topping with white chickpea and sauces

ALOO TIKKI (2 PIECES)

$4.99

Deep fried crispy potato patty with fresh ginger and spices

ALOO TIKKI CHAAT

$7.99

Deep fried crispy potato patty with fresh ginger and spices

PANEER PAKODA

$5.99

Piece of homemade cheese stuffed with mint and spices dipped with chickpea flour and deep fried

ONION PAKODA

$4.99

Deep fried crunchy tender onions

VEGETABLE PLATTER (5 ITEMS)

$7.99

Assorted vegetable appetizer

PALAK PAKODA

$4.99

Fresh spinach dipped in chickpea flour with spices and deep fried

CHICKEN PAKODA

$7.99

Chicken fried in lightly spiced chickpea batter

FISH PAKODA

$8.99

Fresh fish dipped in chickpea batter and deep fried

SOY MASALA CHAAP

$9.99

Soy chaap is a vegetarian meat prepared with soy chunks and flour. Soy coated with tandoori masala and grilled in a clay oven

FRENCH FRIES

$4.99

NORTH INDIAN SPECIALITIES

CHOLE BHATURE

$11.99

Chickpeas cooked with tomatoes, onion, ginger, garlic and spices served with deep fried soft and fluffy bread made of all purpose flour

PURI CHOLE

$10.99

Chickpeas cooked with tomatoes, onion, ginger, garlic and spices served with deep fried soft and fluffy bread made of all purpose flour

SOUPS

LENTHIL SOUP (DAAL SOUP)

$4.99

TOMATO SOUP

$4.99

CHICKEN SOUP

$5.99

TANDOORI SPECIALITIES

TANDOORI CHICKEN (8 PIECES)

$16.99

TANDOORI TIKKA

$16.99

SITARA SPECIAL TANGRI

$10.99

MALAI CHICKEN TIKKA

$17.99

SEEKH KEBAB

$16.99

BOTI KEBAB

$18.99

SITARA SPECIAL MIXED GRILL

$18.99

TANDOORI SHRIMP

$18.99

TANDOORI FISH

$18.99

RESHMI KEBAB

$16.99

VEGETARIAN ENTREES

PANEER TIKKA MASALA

$15.99

PALAK PANEER

$15.99

MATTAR PANEER

$13.99

SHAHI PANEER

$15.99

KARAHI PANEER

$15.99

MALAI KOFTA

$15.99

NAVRATAN KORMA

$13.99

CHANA SAAG

$15.99

VEGETABLE MASALA

$13.99

BHINDI MASALA

$15.99

BAINGAN BHARTHA

$15.99

DAAL MAKHNI

$13.99

DAAL TADKA

$13.99

ALOO GOBI

$13.99

CHANNA MASALA

$13.99

MUSHROOM MATAR

$13.99

CHILLI PANEER

$13.99

CHICKEN ENTREES

CHICKEN CURRY

$15.99

CHICKEN PALAK

$15.99

CHICKEN KORMA

$16.99

CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA

$16.99

CHICKEN MAKHNI

$16.99

CHICKEN VINDALOO

$16.99

CHICKEN DO PIAZZA

$16.99

CHILLI CHICKEN

$15.99

SITARA SPECIAL CHICKEN

$17.99

CHICKEN 65

$16.99

LAMB & GOAT ENTREES

LAMB CURRY

$17.99

LAMB SAAG

$18.99

LAMB VINDALOO

$17.99

LAMB SHAHI KORMA

$18.99

LAMB TIKKA MASALA

$18.99

LAMB ROGAN JOSH

$17.99

SITARA SPECIAL LAMB

$19.99

GOAT CURRY

$17.99

GOAT VINDALOO

$17.99

SITARA SPECIAL GOAT

$19.99

SEAFOOD ENTREES

SHRIMP MASALA

$18.99

SHRIMP VINDALOO

$18.99

SHRIMP TIKKA MASALA

$19.99

FISH MASALA

$18.99

FISH VINDALOO

$18.99

BIRYANI

VEGETABLE BIRYANI

$13.99

CHICKEN BIRYANI

$17.99

GOAT BIRYANI

$18.99

LAMB BIRYANI

$18.99

SHRIMP BIRYANI

$19.99

RICE

PLAIN RICE

$3.99

INDO CHINESE

VEGETABLE MANCHURIAN

$13.99

VEGETABLE MAJESTIC

$13.99

VEGETABLE FRIED RICE

$11.99

CHICKEN MANCHURIAN

$17.99

GARLIC CHICKEN

$17.99

CHICKEN FRIED RICE

$12.99

CHICKEN MAJESTIC

$17.99

BREADS

PLAIN NAAN

$2.00

GARLIC NAAN

$2.99

KEEMA NAAN

$4.99

KABULI NAAN

$4.99

ONION KULCHA

$3.99

TANDOORI ROTI

$3.50

PLAIN PARATHA

$3.99

COMPLIMENTS

VEGETARIAN ROLL

$8.99

CHICKEN ROLL

$9.99

PAPAD (2 PIECES)

$2.99

GREEN SALAD

$4.99

CUCUMBER SALAD

$4.99

RAITA

$2.99

YOGURT

$2.99

PICKLES

$2.99

TAMARIND CHUTNEY

$2.99

MINT CHUTNEY

$2.99

ONION CHUTNEY

$2.99

MANGO CHUTNEY

$2.99

BEVERAGES

PLAIN LASSI (SWEET OR SALTY)

$2.99

MANGO LASSI

$3.99

MANGO SHAKE

$4.99

MANGO JUICE

$3.50

SOFT DRINKS

$2.99

COFFEE

$2.99

INDIAN MASALA TEA

$2.99

DESSERTS

RASAMALAI

$4.99

GULAB JAMUN

$3.99

KHEER

$3.99

GAJAR(CARROT) HALWA

$4.99

KULFI

$3.99

MANGO KULFI

$3.99

GULAB E GULKAND

$5.99

Gulab Jamun stuffed with rose petal and served with sugar syrup and garnished with nuts

INDIAN PASTRY

$3.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Sitara Indian Cuisine specializes in North Indian Cuisine, caterings and take-out.

13080 Grand Blvd, 150, Carmel, IN 46032

