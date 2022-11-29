  • Home
Site 1 Brewing - Elkhorn 2611 N 204th St, Suite 101

No reviews yet

2611 N 204th St, Suite 101

Elkhorn, NE 68022

BOTTLE/CAN BEER

Athletic NA Golden Light

$5.00

High Noon-Peach

$6.00

High Noon- Passionfruit

$6.00

High Noon- Watermelon

$6.00Out of stock

High Noon-Black Cherry

$6.00Out of stock

Saro Cider OG

$7.00Out of stock

Saro Cider-Red Cherry

$7.00

White Claw

$6.00Out of stock

COCKTAILS/LIQUOR

Pegasus Brew

$11.00

Apple Eclipse

$9.00

Halley's Comet

$12.00

Luna Pie

$11.00Out of stock

Last Ridge

$9.00

Bloody Mary Bar

$12.00

House Bloody

$8.00

Absolut

$7.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

New Amsterdam (well vodka)

$7.00

Titos

$7.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$9.00

Bulleit Rye

$9.00

Crown Apple

$10.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Fireball

$6.00

Four Roses

$6.00

Highland 1568

$9.00

Iwai

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jameson

$7.00

Maker's Mark

$9.00

Old Forester (well whiskey)

$7.00

Templeton Rye

$9.00

Tin Cup

$6.00Out of stock

Woodford

$9.00

Bombay

$9.00

Mahon

$10.00

New Amsterdam (well gin)

$7.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Don Q

$7.00

1800 Reposado

$9.00

Astral Blanco

$10.00

Casamigos

$11.00

DeLeon Reposado

$10.00

Exotico (well tequila)

$6.00

Milagro

$7.00

Patron

$9.00

Amaretto

$6.00

Aperol

$7.00

Blackberry Brandy

$4.00

Fernet

$6.00

Shots

Lemon Drop shot

$4.00

Green tea shot

$5.00

Well Tequila

$4.00

Well Whiskey

$4.00

Well Vodka

$4.00

Well Rum

$4.00

Vegas bomb

$6.00Out of stock

WINE

Zolo Signature Red

$10.00

Zolo Bottle

$38.00

Sean Minor Cabernet

$9.00

Sean Minor Bottle

$36.00

Kendall Jackson Chardonnay

$10.00

Kendall Jackson Bottle

$38.00

Lunetta Mini Prosecco

$9.00

Gen5 Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

Gen5 Sauv Blanc Bottle

$34.00

Spinelli Rose

$9.00

Spinelli Rose Bottle

$34.00

FOOD

Astro Bites

$8.00Out of stock

Big Dippers

$10.00

Brussel Sprouts

$8.00

Shrimp Novas

$15.00

Carne Nebula

$14.00

DLR Fries

$14.00

Site Fries

$12.00

Ground Control

$15.00

Howard the Dux

$16.00

Site-1 Sammies

$12.00

Chix'n Space

$15.00

Nebula

$10.00

Fries

$4.00

Greens

$4.00

Polenta Cakes

$4.00

Potato Salad

$4.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Sweet Potato Tots

$4.00Out of stock

Fluff

$0.50

Hand Pie

$6.00

Baked Bread Pudding

$8.00

Pumpkin Spice Churro Bites

$6.00

Kids Burger

$6.00

Chick'n Tenders

$6.00

Kids Mac

$6.00

Bar Snacks

$4.00

Bar Cookies

$3.00

Friednswich

$17.00

Tomato Soup

$6.00

Pozole

$6.00

Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Apple Fritter Special

$5.00Out of stock

Bangers & Mash

$17.00Out of stock

Leek Soup

$6.00Out of stock

Pork Roll

$15.00Out of stock

Tuesday Special

$12.00

TURKEY DAY FLUFF

$8.00

Single Ground Control

$2.00

Single Site-1 Sammy

$2.00

Single Howard the Duxcell

$5.00

Single Chix in Space

$5.00

Soda/mocktails/Kombucha

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Fisheye Kombucha- Blueberry

$5.00

Fisheye Kombucha- Cinnamon Hibiscus

$5.00Out of stock

Fisheye Kombucha- Mango

$5.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Mocktail

$6.00

Redbull

$4.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Water

Glassware

$6.00
All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday2:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday2:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday2:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday2:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday2:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday2:00 pm - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

2611 N 204th St, Suite 101, Elkhorn, NE 68022

Directions

