Site-1 Brewing - 2566 Farnam St.
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
2655 Farnam Street, Omaha, NE 68131
