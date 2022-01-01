Restaurant header imageView gallery

Site-1 Brewing - 2566 Farnam St.

2655 Farnam Street

Omaha, NE 68131

Popular Items

4 Pack Leicht Speed

Beer

$4 Industry Beer

$4.00

4 Pack Leicht Speed

$16.00

Crisp, clean, brite, and crushable. This German-style lager features Hallertau Blanc hops for a slightly grapey, champagne-like finish.

4 Pack Starburst

$16.00

Hazy, fruity, with flaked oats and wheat. This beer uses a hop blend that prominently features Comet hops grown here in Nebraska. Hazy IPA, ABV 6.5%

4 Pack Moonshot

$16.00

This beer packs a surprising amount of roast and chocolate character into a small package. Smooth, drinkable, and not your typical "dark" beer.

4 Pack Sour

$16.00

Skylab Sour: Raspberry and Marionberry. Our tried-and-true sour base dose with over 80 pounds of rapberry and marionberry purees. All pours are 10oz.

4 Pack Dingers

$16.00

4 Pack Cerna Dira

$16.00

4-pack 12 Million Miles

$16.00

Dad Bod Dort 4-pack

$16.00

Corgis & Queen 4-pack

$16.00

Rover Red Rib Pairing

$5.00

Starburst (CR)

$14.00

Hazy, fruity, with flaked oats and wheat. This beer uses a hop blend that prominently features Comet hops grown at Christensen Hop Farms in Ft. Calhoun, Nebraska.

Quasar (CR)

$14.00

This German-style lager partners a crisp, bright nose with a touch of minerality unique to the style's regional home near Köln, Germany.

SkyLab Sour (CR)

$21.00

Our tried-and-true sour base dose with over 80 pounds of rapberry and marionberry purees. All pours are 10oz. Fruited Kettle Sour, ABV 4%

Moonshot (CR)

$14.00

Warm, smooth, and rich. The porter features a sturdy dose of coffee to compliment its balanced chocolate character.

Galactic Goat (CR)

$14.00

Brewed to support those who put in hard work on the field, shop, or office. This light lager is slightly sweet and definitely crushable. No gimmicky mountains or seasonal cans to collect here-just refreshing crisp beer.

Leicht Speed (CR)

$14.00

Crisp, clean, brite, and crushable. This German-style lager features Hallertau Blanc hops for a slightly grapey, champagne-like finish.

Botanical Cider (CR)

$21.00

Fiesta De Sol (CR)

$14.00

Our medal-winning Mexican lager. Light and easy drinking with just a hint of sweetness from the addition of flaked maize. Ask your server for a lime or jalapeño slice if you're feeling spicy! Mexican Lager, ABV 4.7%

Object K (CR)

$14.00

12 Million (CR)

$14.00

Mozacca (CR)

$14.00

Corgis & The Queen(CR)

$14.00

Our collaboration brew with the Homebrewers Local 402, this English IPA features a heavy dose of U.K. East Kent Golding hops courtesy of Hollingbery and Son Hops hops. English IPA, ABV 6.5%

Rover Red (CR)

$14.00

Dad Bod Dort (CR)

$14.00

C'est Bon! (CR)

$14.00

Dunkel (CR)

$14.00

Absolute Zero (CR)

$14.00

Starters

Deviled Eggs 3 Ways

$9.00

2 of each egg: Pulled Pork, BBQ Sausage, and stone-ground mustard.

Cheese Corn

$7.00

Smoked Gouda and Mozzarella-like Mom's favorite casserole

Salad

Side Salad and Soup

$12.00

Our classic Caesar salad with a side of beer cheese soup

Spring Mix Salad

$9.00

Spring Mix, house-made mustard and garlic vinaigrette or Caesar Dressing.

Side Salad

$5.00

Soup

Soup

$6.00

Entrees

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00

Smoked pulled pork topped with fried onions, pickles, coleslaw, BBQ sauce. Served with chips

Omaha Dawg

$12.00

Smoked jalapeño sausage, tomato, green onion, BBQ sauce, sauerkraut, and pickles. Served with chips.

Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Smoked gouda and cheddar cheese and pasta.

Vegan taco

$3.50

BBQ marinated chickpeas, corn salsa, tomato, onion, bean, Valencia seasoned lime.

Brewritto

$14.00

Pulled pork, beer cheese queso, mixed BBQ sauce, corn salsa, tomatoes, and onion.

Cuban Sandwich

$15.00

Smoked pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickle, tangy ground mustard on a ciabatta-style bun. Served with chips.

Chicken Wrap

$15.00

House smoked chicken, swiss cheese, corn-bean ranch dip, lettuce, and tomato.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location

2655 Farnam Street, Omaha, NE 68131

Directions

