The Sitting Duck 15265 Montana Hwy 35

No reviews yet

15265 Montana Hwy 35

Bigfork, MT 59911

Appetizers

Jalapeno Popper

$9.50

6 Golden fried cream cheese jalepeno poppers with a side of house made ranch

Fries or Tots

$5.00

Fresh cut fries or tater tots. Try them cajunized!

Mozza Lunas

$10.00

6 Melty mozzarella sticks fried and served with a side of house made ranch.

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Fresh fried tortilla chips and warm Queso dip.

Egg Rolls

$10.00

4 of our pork and vegetable egg rolls, fried perfectly crisp, with our house made sweet chili aioli.

Onion Rings

$9.95Out of stock

A pile of our thick, hand battered onion rings.

Drunken Shrimp Cocktail

$16.00

5 Jumbo shrimp in a house made vodka infused cocktail sauce.

Pretzel Sticks

$11.00

Chicken Wings

$12.00

8 Crispy Wings served with celery and ranch or blue cheese.

Chips

$1.00

Sandwiches & Fresh Wraps

Duck's Prime Rib Dip

$16.00

Limited Availability! House roasted, thin sliced prime rib topped with melted swiss. Served with hot au jus for dipping.

Philly Cheese Steak

$17.00

Thin sliced beef with sautéed onions, bell peppers and topped with melted cheddar and pepper jack cheeses on a toasted hoagie.

Duck Norris

$16.00

Daisy Duck

$11.00

Pork Sliders

$13.00

Create Your Burger

$11.00

Entrees

Fish and Chips

$9.00+

Shrimp Basket

$13.00

Fish Tacos

$13.00

Pork Sliders

$13.00

Chicken Strips

$9.00+

Prime Rib

$30.00

Fresh Salads

House Salad

$9.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, and your choice of dressing

Ceasar Salad

$9.00

Wedge Salad

$12.50

Side Salad

$5.00

Pizzas

14 Inch Pizza

$14.00

10 Inch Pizza

$12.00

Coming Soon

Chicken Sandwich

$12.95Out of stock

Hand breaded and served on a toasted, buttered bun with dill pickle chips. Try it spicy!

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.95Out of stock

Grilled or fried chicken tossed in your choice of sauce, blue cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato, onion. Garlic aioli.

Teriyaki Chicken Sandwich

$14.95Out of stock

Grilled chicken with teriyaki, mayo, swiss, and pineapple on our house bun.

Double Duck Smash Burger

$12.95Out of stock

2 griddle smashed patties and double american cheese, with hand leafed lettuce, tomato, grilled onions and our secret sauce

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.95

Grilled or fried chicken tossed in your choice of sauce, blue cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato, onion. Garlic aioli.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.95

Grilled or fried chicken, romaine, and shredded Parmesan tossed in our house made Caesar dressing.

Lil Duck Smash Burger

$10.95Out of stock

A griddle smashed patty and american cheese, with hand leafed lettuce, tomato, grilled onions and our secret sauce

Grilled Chicken & Avocado Wrap

$15.95

A Fantastic blend of Mixed Greens, Chicken, Avocado, Carrots, Cilantro and Crisp Tortilla Strips Tossed in Our Citrus-Honey Dressing and Peanut Vinaigrette

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.95

Grilled or fried chicken tossed in your choice of sauce, blue cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato, onion. Garlic aioli.

Grilled Chicken & Avocado Salad

$15.95

A Fantastic blend of Mixed Greens, Chicken, Avocado, Carrots, Cilantro and Crisp Tortilla Strips Tossed in Our Citrus-Honey Dressing and Peanut Vinaigrette

Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.95

Grilled or fried chicken, romaine, and shredded Parmesan tossed in our house made Caesar dressing.

Fried Pickles

$9.95Out of stock

Hand-breaded in buttermilk & breadcrumbs. Served with chipotle aioli

Pork Nachos

$13.95Out of stock

Fresh tortilla chips topped with pulled pork, pico de gallo, jalapenos, and warm Queso.

Brunch

Caprese Omelette

$14.00

Bigfork Breakfast

$12.00

Country Fried Steak & Eggs

$16.00

Monte Cristo

$13.00

Eggs Benedict

$14.00

Biscuits & Gravy

$12.00

Brioche French Toast

$12.00

Bottled Beer

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Stella Artoise

$6.00

Modelo

$5.00

Buenaveza

$5.00

Pacifico

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Bud Light

$3.75

Miller Lite

$3.75

Michelob Ultra

$4.50

Coors Light

$3.75

Coors

$3.75

Bud Light Lime

$3.75

Budweiser

$3.75

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$5.00

Kokanee

$5.00

Sam Adams Oktoberfest

$5.00

Fat Tire

$5.00

Alaskan Amber Ale

$5.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Angry Orchard Cider

$5.00

Stella Cider

$6.00

Twisted Iced Tea

$5.00

Schofferhofer Grapefruit Hefeweizen

$5.00

Crabbies Raspberry Ginger Beer

$5.00

Canned Beer

Schofferhoffer Grapefruit Hefeweizen

$5.00

Boulevard Berry Noir

$5.00

Rough Cut Bear Food

$5.00

2 Towns Ciderhouse Pacific Pineapple

$5.00

2 Towns Ciderhouse Cosmic Crisp

$5.00

Rainier

$4.25

Busch NA

$4.25

Athletics Light NA

$5.00

Athletics Run Wild IPA

$5.00

Misc Canned Beer

$3.75

Bud Light

$3.75

High Noon - Black Cherry

$5.00

White Claw - Black Cherry

$5.00

White Claw - Mango

$5.00

White Claw - Grapefruit

$5.00

Breakside IPA

$7.50

Draft Beer

Tangerine - Lost Coast

$6.00

Amber - Sockeye

$6.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Cold Smoke

$6.00

IPA - Fremont

$6.00

Irish Death

$6.00

Hazy IPA - Sacred Waters

$6.00

Lager - Catch Em Sacred Waters

$6.00

Hef - Miners Gold Lewis & Clark

$6.00

IPA - Staycation

$6.00

Lager - Upslope

$6.00

Cocktails

Titos Bloody Mary

$9.00

Works Bloody Mary

$19.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Hot Cider & Buffalo Trace

$7.00

Vodka

Well Vodka

$4.00

Absolut

$6.25

Belvedere

$7.75

Chopin

$7.75

Ciroc

$9.25

Firefly

$5.25

Grey Goose

$7.75

Grey Goose Citron

$8.75

Ketel One

$7.00

Titos

$6.50

Smirnoff 100

$5.00

Stolichnaya

$6.00

Luksusowa

$4.00

44 North Huckleberry

$7.75

Smirnoff Flavored

$4.50

Gin

Well Gin

$4.00

Beefeater

$6.00

Bombay Saphire

$7.25

Gordons

$4.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Rum

Well Rum

$4.00

Admiral Nelson

$4.00

Bacardi Silver

$4.50

Bacardi Gold

$4.50

Captain Morgan

$4.25

Captain Morgan Private Stock

$6.50

Myers

$4.50

Mount Gay

$6.50

Goslings

$6.00

Parrot Bay Mango

$4.00

Malibu

$5.25

Pyrat

$6.50

Sailor Jerry's

$5.50

Tequila

Well Tequila

$4.00

Cabo Wabo Blanco

$10.00

Casa Noble

$15.00

Corazon Reposado

$10.50

Cuervo Silver

$5.25

Don Julio Anejo

$17.25

Patron Anejo

$17.00

Patron Gran Platinum

$56.50

Patron Reposado

$15.25

Patron Silver

$14.50

Hornitos Reposado

$8.75

Jose Cuervo Gold

$6.50

Milagro Silver

$8.00

Tres Generaciones Anejo

$14.50

Casamigos Reposado

$16.00

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$4.00

Angels Envy

$12.75

Basil Hayden

$12.25

Bulliet Rye

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$6.75

Jim Beam

$5.50

Knob Creek

$10.25

Makers Mark

$9.25

Wild Turkey

$6.50

Woodford Double Oak Reserve

$17.00

Bushmills

$7.50

Canadian Club

$4.00

Black Velvet Toasted Caramel

$4.00

Pendelton

$7.50

Jameson

$8.25

Crown Royal

$7.50

Seagrams 7

$4.00

Southern Comfort

$4.50

Bear Proof Huckleberry Whiskey

$10.00

Fireball

$4.25

Ole Smoky Mango Habernero

$5.25

Jack Daniels Honey

$6.25

Screwball

$9.25

Crown Royale Peach

$7.50

Scotch/Bourbon

Buffalo Trace

$6.75

Maker's Mark

$9.25

Macallan 12

$18.75

Glenlivet 12

$15.75

Famous Grouse

$7.00

Fistful of Bourbon

$6.25

Liqueurs/Cordials

Grand Marnier

$12.25

Irish Mist

$7.75

Jagermeister

$7.00

Kahlua

$7.50

Lemoncello

$11.50

Licor 43

$8.00

Mathilde Cassis

$9.75

Baileys

$8.25

Pama

$5.50

Midori

$6.75

Buttershots

$3.50

Blue Curacao

$3.50

Creme de Banana

$3.50

Creme de Cacao light

$3.50

Creme De Cacao dark

$3.50

Rootbeer Schnapps

$3.50

Grape Puckers

$3.50

Cherry Puckers

$3.50

Raspberry Puckers

$3.50

Apple Puckers

$3.50

Chambord

$9.75

Creme de Menthe

$3.50

Peppermint Schnapps

$3.50

Fernet

$9.00

Yukon Jack

$4.50

Orphan Girl

$7.00

Galliano

$10.50

Tuaca

$6.75

Mr. Boston Blackberry Brandy

$3.50

Peach Schnapps

$3.50

Goldschlager

$4.75

Rumple Minze

$6.50

Sambuca

$5.00

Tequila Rose

$6.50

Red Wine

Sycamore Cabernet Sauvignon (Glass)

$4.00

Jacob's Creek Shiraz (Glass)

$6.00

Sagelands Merlot (Glass)

$8.00

Trapiche Malbec (Glass)

$8.00

Felino Malbec (Glass)

$8.00

Southern Bell Red Wine (Glass)

$10.00

Balancing Act Cabernet Sauvignon (Glass)

$8.00

Folly of the Beast Pinot Noir (Glass)

$10.00

Sycamore Cabernet Sauvignon (Bottle)

$16.00

Jacob's Creek Shiraz (Bottle)

$24.00

Sagelands Merlot (Bottle)

$40.00

Trapiche Malbec (Bottle)

$32.00

Felino Malbec (Bottle)

$32.00

Southern Bell Red Wine (Bottle)

$40.00

Balancing Act Cabernet Sauvignon (Bottle)

$32.00

Folly of the Beast Pinot Noir (Bottle)

$40.00

Chop Shop

$10.00

White Wine

Butter Chardonnay (Glass)

$10.00

Barefoot Riesling (Glass)

$6.00

Guenoc Sauvignon Blanc (Glass)

$8.00

Dellatorri Pinot Grigio (Glass)

$6.00

Beringer Zinfandel (Glass)

$5.00

Crossbarn Chardonnay (Glass)

$10.00

Picpoul de Pinet white (Glass)

$10.00

Sycamore Lane Chardonnay (Glass)

$4.00

House White

$4.00

Rose/Champagne

La Bella Mini Bottle

$8.00

La Bella Glass

$8.00

La Bella Bottle

$32.00

Soda

Misc Soda

$2.00

Heineken 00

$4.25

Pepsi

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Mountain Dew

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

7 Up

$2.00

Squirt

$2.00

Red Bull

$4.50

Juices + Misc

Orange Juice

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Apple Cider

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Lakeside Bar & Restaurant

Location

15265 Montana Hwy 35, Bigfork, MT 59911

