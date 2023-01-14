The Sitting Duck 15265 Montana Hwy 35
No reviews yet
15265 Montana Hwy 35
Bigfork, MT 59911
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
Jalapeno Popper
6 Golden fried cream cheese jalepeno poppers with a side of house made ranch
Fries or Tots
Fresh cut fries or tater tots. Try them cajunized!
Mozza Lunas
6 Melty mozzarella sticks fried and served with a side of house made ranch.
Chips & Salsa
Fresh fried tortilla chips and warm Queso dip.
Egg Rolls
4 of our pork and vegetable egg rolls, fried perfectly crisp, with our house made sweet chili aioli.
Onion Rings
A pile of our thick, hand battered onion rings.
Drunken Shrimp Cocktail
5 Jumbo shrimp in a house made vodka infused cocktail sauce.
Pretzel Sticks
Chicken Wings
8 Crispy Wings served with celery and ranch or blue cheese.
Chips
Sandwiches & Fresh Wraps
Duck's Prime Rib Dip
Limited Availability! House roasted, thin sliced prime rib topped with melted swiss. Served with hot au jus for dipping.
Philly Cheese Steak
Thin sliced beef with sautéed onions, bell peppers and topped with melted cheddar and pepper jack cheeses on a toasted hoagie.
Duck Norris
Daisy Duck
Pork Sliders
Create Your Burger
Entrees
Fresh Salads
Coming Soon
Chicken Sandwich
Hand breaded and served on a toasted, buttered bun with dill pickle chips. Try it spicy!
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Grilled or fried chicken tossed in your choice of sauce, blue cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato, onion. Garlic aioli.
Teriyaki Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken with teriyaki, mayo, swiss, and pineapple on our house bun.
Double Duck Smash Burger
2 griddle smashed patties and double american cheese, with hand leafed lettuce, tomato, grilled onions and our secret sauce
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Grilled or fried chicken tossed in your choice of sauce, blue cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato, onion. Garlic aioli.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled or fried chicken, romaine, and shredded Parmesan tossed in our house made Caesar dressing.
Lil Duck Smash Burger
A griddle smashed patty and american cheese, with hand leafed lettuce, tomato, grilled onions and our secret sauce
Grilled Chicken & Avocado Wrap
A Fantastic blend of Mixed Greens, Chicken, Avocado, Carrots, Cilantro and Crisp Tortilla Strips Tossed in Our Citrus-Honey Dressing and Peanut Vinaigrette
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Grilled or fried chicken tossed in your choice of sauce, blue cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato, onion. Garlic aioli.
Grilled Chicken & Avocado Salad
A Fantastic blend of Mixed Greens, Chicken, Avocado, Carrots, Cilantro and Crisp Tortilla Strips Tossed in Our Citrus-Honey Dressing and Peanut Vinaigrette
Chicken Caesar Salad
Grilled or fried chicken, romaine, and shredded Parmesan tossed in our house made Caesar dressing.
Fried Pickles
Hand-breaded in buttermilk & breadcrumbs. Served with chipotle aioli
Pork Nachos
Fresh tortilla chips topped with pulled pork, pico de gallo, jalapenos, and warm Queso.
Brunch
Bottled Beer
Sierra Nevada Pale Ale
Heineken
Stella Artoise
Modelo
Buenaveza
Pacifico
Corona
Bud Light
Miller Lite
Michelob Ultra
Coors Light
Coors
Bud Light Lime
Budweiser
Sierra Nevada Pale Ale
Kokanee
Sam Adams Oktoberfest
Fat Tire
Alaskan Amber Ale
Blue Moon
Angry Orchard Cider
Stella Cider
Twisted Iced Tea
Schofferhofer Grapefruit Hefeweizen
Crabbies Raspberry Ginger Beer
Canned Beer
Schofferhoffer Grapefruit Hefeweizen
Boulevard Berry Noir
Rough Cut Bear Food
2 Towns Ciderhouse Pacific Pineapple
2 Towns Ciderhouse Cosmic Crisp
Rainier
Busch NA
Athletics Light NA
Athletics Run Wild IPA
Misc Canned Beer
Bud Light
High Noon - Black Cherry
White Claw - Black Cherry
White Claw - Mango
White Claw - Grapefruit
Breakside IPA
Draft Beer
Vodka
Rum
Tequila
Well Tequila
Cabo Wabo Blanco
Casa Noble
Corazon Reposado
Cuervo Silver
Don Julio Anejo
Patron Anejo
Patron Gran Platinum
Patron Reposado
Patron Silver
Hornitos Reposado
Jose Cuervo Gold
Milagro Silver
Tres Generaciones Anejo
Casamigos Reposado
Whiskey
Well Whiskey
Angels Envy
Basil Hayden
Bulliet Rye
Jack Daniels
Jim Beam
Knob Creek
Makers Mark
Wild Turkey
Woodford Double Oak Reserve
Bushmills
Canadian Club
Black Velvet Toasted Caramel
Pendelton
Jameson
Crown Royal
Seagrams 7
Southern Comfort
Bear Proof Huckleberry Whiskey
Fireball
Ole Smoky Mango Habernero
Jack Daniels Honey
Screwball
Crown Royale Peach
Scotch/Bourbon
Liqueurs/Cordials
Grand Marnier
Irish Mist
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Lemoncello
Licor 43
Mathilde Cassis
Baileys
Pama
Midori
Buttershots
Blue Curacao
Creme de Banana
Creme de Cacao light
Creme De Cacao dark
Rootbeer Schnapps
Grape Puckers
Cherry Puckers
Raspberry Puckers
Apple Puckers
Chambord
Creme de Menthe
Peppermint Schnapps
Fernet
Yukon Jack
Orphan Girl
Galliano
Tuaca
Mr. Boston Blackberry Brandy
Peach Schnapps
Goldschlager
Rumple Minze
Sambuca
Tequila Rose
Red Wine
Sycamore Cabernet Sauvignon (Glass)
Jacob's Creek Shiraz (Glass)
Sagelands Merlot (Glass)
Trapiche Malbec (Glass)
Felino Malbec (Glass)
Southern Bell Red Wine (Glass)
Balancing Act Cabernet Sauvignon (Glass)
Folly of the Beast Pinot Noir (Glass)
Sycamore Cabernet Sauvignon (Bottle)
Jacob's Creek Shiraz (Bottle)
Sagelands Merlot (Bottle)
Trapiche Malbec (Bottle)
Felino Malbec (Bottle)
Southern Bell Red Wine (Bottle)
Balancing Act Cabernet Sauvignon (Bottle)
Folly of the Beast Pinot Noir (Bottle)
Chop Shop
White Wine
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Lakeside Bar & Restaurant
15265 Montana Hwy 35, Bigfork, MT 59911