Middle Eastern
Sandwiches

Sittoo's Playhouse Sq Playhouse Square

514 Reviews

$

1625 Euclid Ave

Cleveland, OH 44115

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Shawarma Sandwich
Hummos
Sittoo's Combo

Napkins/Plasticware?

Napkins + Plasticware

Napkins Only

Plasticware Only

No Napkins/Plasticware

Soups

Lentil Soup

$4.50

Vegan, Gluten-Free. Lentils, Swiss chard, celery, onions, garlic, and diced potatoes.

Sittoo's Chili

$4.50

$4.50

Vegan, Gluten-Free. Mildly spiced chili and hearty vegetables.

Appetizers

Hummos

$5.25

Vegan, Gluten-Free. Purée of chickpeas, tahini, and lemon juice, topped with olive oil.

Baba

$5.25

Vegan, Gluten-Free. Purée of char-grilled eggplant, tahini, garlic, and lemon juice, topped with olive oil.

Foole M Damas

$5.25

Out of stock

Vegan, Gluten-Free. Purée of fava beans, garlic, and lemon juice, topped with diced tomatoes and olive oil.

Tabouli

$5.25

Vegan. A mixture of tomatoes, onions, cracked wheat, parsley, olive oil, lemon juice, and herbs.

Falafel

Falafel

$4.95

Vegetarian, Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts. Fried patties of ground chickpeas, fava beans, onions, and herbs, served with tahini lemon dressing.

Dawali

Dawali

$5.25

Vegetarian, Gluten-Free. Grape leaves stuffed with rice, chickpeas, tomatoes, and parsley, topped with Sittoo’s Dressing and feta cheese.

Kibbie

Kibbie

$4.95

Contains Nuts. Handcrafted, fried croquettes of seasoned ground lean beef and bulgur, filled with seasoned beef, onions, and pine nuts.

Spinach Pie

Spinach Pie

$2.75

Vegetarian. A nutritious blend of spinach and feta baked in our homemade dough.

French Fries

French Fries

$3.00

Vegan, Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts. Seasoned Sittoo’s style.

Vegetarian Combo

Vegetarian Combo

$9.50

Vegetarian, Contains Nuts. Hummus, tabouli, baba, falafel, and dawali, served with tahini lemon dressing.

Spinach Pie Combo

$8.55

Vegetarian. Our delicious spinach pie served with hummos and tabouli.

Dozen Spinach Pies

$30.00

Vegetarian. A nutritious blend of spinach and feta baked in our homemade dough.

Pita Sandwiches

Sittoo's Kabob Sandwich

$6.55

Char-grilled beef tenderloin, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, and tahini lemon dressing.

Beef Kafta Sandwich

$6.55

Char-grilled seasoned lean ground beef with minced onions and parsley, tomatoes, pickles, and tahini lemon dressing.

Spicy Kafta Sandwich

$6.55

Char-grilled seasoned lean ground beef with minced onions and parsley, tomatoes, pickles, hot sauce, and tahini lemon dressing.

Sittoo's Lamb Sandwich

$6.55

Char-grilled seasoned lamb patties, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, and tahini lemon dressing.

Beef Shawarma Sandwich

$6.55

Marinated beef, lettuce, tomatoes, turnips, onions, pickles, and tahini lemon dressing.

Chicken Shawarma Sandwich

$6.55

Char-grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, turnips, onions, pickles, and tahini lemon dressing.

Shishtawook Sandwich

$6.55

Char-grilled chicken tenders, lettuce, tomatoes, turnips, pickles, and garlic sauce.

Vegetarian Pita Sandwiches

Hummos Garden Sandwich

$6.35

Vegan. Hummos, lettuce, pickles, turnips, and Lebanese salata.

Hummos Tabouli Garden Sandwich

$6.35

Vegan. Hummos, tabouli, lettuce, and tomatoes.

Baba Garden Sandwich

$6.35

Vegan. Baba, lettuce, turnips, pickles, and Lebanese salata.

Mujadara Sandwich

$6.35

Vegan, Contains Nuts. Steamed lentils and rice, toasted onions, pickles, and Lebanese salata.

Falafel Sandwich

$6.35

Vegetarian, Contains Nuts. Falafel, lettuce, tomatoes, turnips, pickles, and tahini lemon dressing.

Salads

Lebanese Salata

$6.45

Vegan, Gluten-Free. Cucumbers, green peppers, tomatoes, onions, and parsley, tossed in Sittoo’s Dressing, atop mixed greens.

Sittoo's Salad

$6.85

$6.85

Vegetarian, Gluten-Free. Mixed greens, Lebanese salata, and calamata olives, topped with feta cheese and tossed in Sittoo’s Dressing.

Fattoush Salad

$6.95

$6.95

Vegan. Mixed greens, Lebanese salata, and toasted seasoned pita chips, tossed in lemon juice, garlic, sumac, olive oil, and herbs.

Falafel Salad

$7.95

$7.95

Vegetarian, Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts. Mixed greens, Lebanese salata, and feta cheese tossed in Sittoo’s Dressing and topped with falafel, calamata olives, tomato, and cucumber. Served with tahini lemon dressing on the side.

Shish Tawook Salad

$9.95

$9.95

Gluten-Free. Mixed greens, Lebanese salata, and char-grilled marinated chicken tenders, topped with calamata olives, tomato, and cucumber.

Shawarma Salad

$9.95

$9.95

Gluten-Free. Mixed greens, Lebanese salata, and lightly seasoned beef strips, topped with calamata olives, tomato, and cucumber.

Chicken Shawarma Salad

$9.95

Gluten-Free. Mixed greens, Lebanese salata, and char-grilled marinated chicken, topped with calamata olives, tomato, and cucumber.

Lamb Salad

$9.95

Gluten-Free. Mixed greens, Lebanese salata, and char-grilled seasoned lamb patties, topped with calamata olives, tomato, and cucumber.

Entrées

Sittoo's Combo

$10.95

Contains Nuts. Shish kabob, kafta, chicken shawarma, and falafel, served with salad, pita bread, and rice pilaf sprinkled with cinnamon.

Mujadara Entrée

$8.45

$8.45

Vegan, Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts. Steamed lentils and rice topped with Lebanese salata and fried onions.

Hummos Shawarma Entrée

$10.75

$10.75

Gluten-Free. Hummos topped with beef or chicken shawarma, garnished with tomatoes and parsley.

Shish Kabob Entrée

$10.75

$10.75

Char-grilled tender marinated beef served with salad and rice pilaf sprinkled with cinnamon.

Kafta Entrée

$10.75

$10.75

Char-grilled seasoned lean ground beef with minced onions and parsley, served with salad and rice pilaf sprinkled with cinnamon.

Beef Shawarma Entrée

$10.75

$10.75

Thin slices of lightly seasoned beef served with salad and rice pilaf sprinkled with cinnamon.

Lamb Entrée

$10.75

$10.75

Char-grilled seasoned lamb patties sserved with salad and rice pilaf sprinkled with cinnamon.

Shish Tawook Entrée

$10.75

$10.75

Char-grilled marinated chicken tenders served with salad and rice pilaf sprinkled with cinnamon.

Chicken Shawarma Entrée

$10.75

$10.75

Char-grilled marinated chicken served with salad and rice pilaf sprinkled with cinnamon.

Sides

Bag of Pita

$2.50

Vegan.

Dressing Container 12 oz.

$6.50

Vegan.

Garlic Sauce Container 12 oz.

$6.50

Vegetarian, Gluten-Free.

Hot Sauce Container 12 oz.

$6.50

Vegan, Gluten-Free.

Side of Beef Shawarma

$5.99

Side of Chicken Shawarma

$5.99

Side of Cucumber

$1.00

Side of Dressing

$0.65

Vegetarian.

Side of Falafel 12 pc.

$10.95

$10.95

Vegetarian, Contains Nuts.

Side of Feta

$0.85

Side of Garlic Sauce

$0.65

Vegetarian, Gluten-Free.

Side of Hot Sauce

$0.65

Vegan, Gluten-Free.

Side of Kabob

$5.99

Side of Kafta

$5.99

Side of Lamb

$5.99

Side of Olive Oil

$1.00

Side of Olives

$1.50Out of stock
Side of Pickles and Turnips

$4.00

$4.00

Vegan.

Side of Pita

$0.60

Side of Pita Chips

$1.75

Side of Raw Onion

$1.00
Side of Rice

$3.00

$3.00

Vegan.

Side of Tahini

$0.65

Side of Tawook

$5.99

Side of Toasted Onion

$1.50

Side of Tomato

$1.00

Side of Yogurt

$0.55

Tahini Container 12 oz.

$6.50

Terranean Herbs Zaatar

$12.99

Terranean Herbs Spicy Zaatar

$12.99

Beverages

Black Iced Tea

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Hot Mint Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Orange Drink

$2.50

Pomegranate Iced Tea

$2.50

Soft Drinks

$2.50

Desserts

Baklava

Vegetarian, Contains Nuts.

Baklava Assortment

Vegetarian, Contains Nuts.

Brownie

$5.00

Cookie

$3.00

Ginger Cookie

$4.00

Kinafa

$4.95

Vegetarian, Contains Nuts.

Namoura

$1.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Traditional Lebanese food is awaiting you at Sittoo’s Pita & Salads. Settle in to a family room atmosphere to relax and enjoy your meal. And of course, second helpings are always encouraged.

Location

1625 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44115

Directions

Marble Room Steaks & Raw Bar
orange star4.5 • 1,615
623 Euclid Ave Cleveland, OH 44114
View restaurantnext
Moe's Tavern - 1740 E 17th St.
orange star4.8 • 264
1740 E 17th St. Cleveland, OH 44114
View restaurantnext
Becky's
orange star4.0 • 88
1762 E 18th Street Cleveland, OH 44114
View restaurantnext
