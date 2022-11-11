Middle Eastern
Sandwiches
Sittoo's Playhouse Sq Playhouse Square
514 Reviews
$
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Traditional Lebanese food is awaiting you at Sittoo’s Pita & Salads. Settle in to a family room atmosphere to relax and enjoy your meal. And of course, second helpings are always encouraged.
Location
1625 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44115
