Siva Cafe 415 Northwood Rd

review star

No reviews yet

415 Northwood Rd

West Palm Beach, FL 33407

Coffee

Espresso

$3.00+

Americano

$4.00+

Latte

$5.00+

Cortado

$5.00+

Cappuccino

$5.00+

Cold Brew

$5.00+

Drip Coffee

$4.00+

Pour Over

$8.00

Juice & Shots

Green Juice

$8.00

Red Juice

$8.00

Gold Juice

$8.00

Immunity Shot

$8.00

Smoothies

Siva Breakfast

$6.00+

Donny Berry

$6.00+

Mango Falls

$6.00+

Açai Bowls

Classic Bowl

$8.00+

Siva Bowl

$10.00+

Beverages

Kombucha Bottle

$6.00

Draft Kombucha

$6.00+

Mountain Valley

$4.00

Acqua Panna

$4.00

San Pellegrino

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Local cafe serving coffee, juices, Acai bowls, smoothies, & to go food

Location

415 Northwood Rd, West Palm Beach, FL 33407

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

