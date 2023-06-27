Siva Cafe 415 Northwood Rd
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info
Local cafe serving coffee, juices, Acai bowls, smoothies, & to go food
Location
415 Northwood Rd, West Palm Beach, FL 33407
