Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sivar

review star

No reviews yet

315 East Pikes Peak Avenue

100

Colorado Springs, CO 80903

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

PUPUSA PLATE
EMPANADAS
YUCCA FRIES


MAIN DISHES

PUPUSA PLATE

PUPUSA PLATE

$14.95
PUPUSA COLORADO

PUPUSA COLORADO

$16.25
QUESA-TACO

QUESA-TACO

$15.25
EMPANADAS

EMPANADAS

$15.75

STARTERS

YUCCA FRIES

YUCCA FRIES

$8.50
BLISTERED SHISHITOS

BLISTERED SHISHITOS

$9.50
HOMEMADE CHIPS & GUAC

HOMEMADE CHIPS & GUAC

$6.25

SIDES

PLANTAINS

$4.95

CILANTRO RICE

$4.95

FRIJOLES RANCHEROS

$4.95

RICE AND BEANS

$4.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Traditional central American favorites including pupusas, empanadas, plantains, and more. SIVAR is 100% gluten free and will feature a variety of traditional meat, vegetarian and vegan entrées, plus starters, specials and a mouthwatering Sunday brunch.

Location

315 East Pikes Peak Avenue, 100, Colorado Springs, CO 80903

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Tossed
orange starNo Reviews
315 East Pikes Peak Avenue Colorado Springs, CO 80903
View restaurantnext
Shovel Ready
orange starNo Reviews
315 East Pikes Peak Avenue Colorado Springs, CO 80903
View restaurantnext
Formosa Bites
orange starNo Reviews
315 East Pikes Peak Avenue Colorado Springs, CO 80903
View restaurantnext
Gift Horse Bar & Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
315 East Pikes Peak Avenue Colorado Springs, CO 80909
View restaurantnext
Lucky Dumpling
orange starNo Reviews
332 East Colorado Avenue Colorado Springs, CO 80903
View restaurantnext
Red Gravy - Downtown Colorado Springs
orange star4.3 • 1,598
23 S Tejon St Colorado Springs, CO 80903
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Colorado Springs

Fat Shack - Woodmen Plaza
orange star4.6 • 7,570
3578 Harstel Drive Colorado Springs, CO 80920
View restaurantnext
Hops N Drops - Stetson Hills
orange star4.6 • 2,834
5820 Stetson Hills Blvd Colorado Springs, CO 80922
View restaurantnext
Phantom Canyon Brewing Co.
orange star4.2 • 2,762
2 E Pikes Peak Ave Colorado Springs, CO 80903
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Colorado Springs CO
orange star4.6 • 1,632
30 E Pikes Peak Ave Colorado Springs, CO 80903
View restaurantnext
Red Gravy - Downtown Colorado Springs
orange star4.3 • 1,598
23 S Tejon St Colorado Springs, CO 80903
View restaurantnext
Joey's NY Pizza - 227 S 8th St
orange star4.6 • 1,503
227 S 8th St Colorado Springs, CO 80905
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Colorado Springs
Castle Rock
review star
Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)
Pueblo
review star
Avg 3.8 (13 restaurants)
Pueblo
review star
Avg 3.8 (13 restaurants)
Parker
review star
Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)
Littleton
review star
Avg 4.3 (60 restaurants)
Lone Tree
review star
Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)
Englewood
review star
Avg 4.3 (53 restaurants)
Aurora
review star
Avg 4.3 (81 restaurants)
Morrison
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston