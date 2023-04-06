Sivar
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Traditional central American favorites including pupusas, empanadas, plantains, and more. SIVAR is 100% gluten free and will feature a variety of traditional meat, vegetarian and vegan entrées, plus starters, specials and a mouthwatering Sunday brunch.
315 East Pikes Peak Avenue, 100, Colorado Springs, CO 80903
