Six 602 N. Washington st

602 N. Washington st

Junction City, KS 66441

Burgers/Sammies

BYO Burger

$11.00

Pastrami Burger

$15.00

Teryaki Burger

$15.00

Cuban Sandwich

$15.00

Roasted Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Spicy Midwestern Sandwich

$15.00

Roast Beef Sandwich

$15.00

Soup/Salad

Tomato Soup

$7.00

Greek Soup

$8.00

Dessert

Ice Cream Sandwich

$6.00

Kids Menu

Grilled Cheese Half

$3.00

Mac and Cheese

$9.00

Chicken Strips

$9.00

Cocktails

Barrel Gin

$9.00

Barrel Vodka

$9.00

Barrel Whiskey

$9.00

Featured Barrel

$9.00

Chocolatini

$9.00

Bartender's Choice

Classic Gin

$9.00

Classic Vodka

$9.00

Dark & Stormy

$8.00

DEB

$11.00

Dirty Gin

$9.00

Dirty Vodka

$9.00

Gimlet

$8.00

Gin Mule

$7.00

Java Jalopy

$11.00

Kansas Sunset

$10.00

Long Island

$9.00

Manhattan

$7.00

Margarita

$7.00

Mojito

$8.00

Old Fashioned

$8.00

Paloma

$8.00

Summer Beer

$8.00

Tequila Mule

$7.00

Vodka Mule

$7.00

Whiskey Mule

$7.00

White Russian

$8.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Beer

Blue Moon Draft

$6.00

SC Amber Draft

$6.00

Lagunitas IPA Draft

$7.00

HAZY-O! Draft

$7.00

Cider Block

$8.00

Zookeeper Draft

$8.00

Oatmeal Stout Draft

$8.00

Radler

$7.00

Quirk

$6.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Corona Extra

$7.00

Life Coach

$4.00

Mich Ultra

$5.00

Miller High Life

$4.00

Wine

Cabernet

$10.00

Chardonnay

$10.00

Merlot

$11.00

Moscato

$9.00

Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Pinot Noir

$10.00

Prosecco

$11.00

Red Blend

$10.00

Sauv Blanc

$9.00

Wine On Tap

$7.00

Sodas

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Mello Yello

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Diet Dr Pepper

$3.00

Orange Soda

$3.00

Juices

Orange Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Coffee & Tea

Coffee

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.50

Decaf

$3.00

House Made

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.50

Italian Soda

$4.50

French Soda

$4.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

602 N. Washington st, Junction City, KS 66441

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

