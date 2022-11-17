Six Blocks East imageView gallery

Six Blocks East

review star

No reviews yet

364 Broadway St

South Haven, MI 49090



The Classic Breakfast

Classic w/o meat

$7.99

Classic w/ Bacon

$10.95

Classic w/ Links

$10.95

Classic w/ Pork Patty

$10.95

Classic w/ Ham

$11.95

Classic w/ Turkey Patty

$11.95

No Pot Classic Bac

$9.95

No Pot Classic Link

$9.95

No Pot Classic Patty

$9.95

No Pot Classic Turk Pat

$10.95

No Pot Classic Ham

$10.95

Omelettes

Southwestern Om

$12.99

Mediterranean Om

$12.99

Cass County Om

$12.99

California Om

$12.99

Denver Om

$12.49

BYO Omelette

$12.99

Midwest Omelette

$12.49

Veggie Omelette

$11.99

Just Cheese Om

$10.59

Scramblers

SCRSouthwstrn

$12.89

SCR Med

$12.89

SCR Cass

$12.89

SCR Cali

$12.89

SCR Dnvr

$11.89

SCR Veg

$11.59

SCR Mdwst

$11.89

SCR Chz

$9.99

SCR Mont

$11.95

SCR BYO

$12.89

Favorites

Breakfast Burrito

$11.29

Corned Beef Hash

$10.95

Egg Sandwich

$8.45

Quiche 1

$10.95

Quiche 2

$10.95

Veggierito

$11.89

Casserole

$11.95

Frmr Hash

$12.29

Eggs Benedict

$12.95

CFS

$12.89

Bktft Chili w/j. cakes

$8.99

Biscuits and Gravy

1/2 and 1/2 B&G Hash Brwns

$7.25

Full B&G No Egg

$6.95

Full B&G W Egg

$8.95

Half B&G

$5.25

Half B&G with Egg Meat

$8.75

Half BG with Egg

$6.75

Full B&G W Egg&Meat

$10.95

1/2 and 1/2 B&G Hash Brwns w Egg

$9.25

From The Griddle

French Toast

$8.99

Croissant French Toast

$11.50

Sweet Cream Pancakes

$8.75

Multi-Grain Pancakes

$9.95

Short Sweet Cr

$6.00

Short Multi

$6.10

Sngle Sweet Cr

$3.00

Sngle Multi

$3.20

Sngle FR T

$3.25

Weekly Cakes

$7.05

SH Wkly Cake

$7.05

Sngle Wkly Cake

$3.55

From The Iron

Classic Waffle

$7.95

Crunchy Granola Waffle

$7.75

Zucchini Bread Waffle (Gf)

$9.95

MapleCin Waffle

$7.75

Whole Grain & Fruit

Plain Oatmeal

$5.75

Nutty Oatmeal

$6.55

Fruity Oatmeal

$6.55

Fruity and Nutty

$6.99

Baked Oatmeal

$6.95

Yogurt & Granola Parfait

$6.95

Breakfast Sides

Cinnamon Roll

$6.29

Hash Browns

$2.75

House Potatoes

$2.75

Links

$3.95

Pork Patty

$3.95

Turkey Patty

$4.25

Ham

$4.25

Bacon

$3.95

Side Corn BF Hash

$4.95

Gravy

$2.50

Biscuit

$2.55

White Toast

$2.25

Cran Walnut Toast

$2.75

Challah Toast

$2.95

Wheat Toast

$2.25

Rye Toast

$2.25

English Muff

$2.95

GF Toast

$2.95

Pancake One Sweet Cr

$3.00

One Egg

$1.95

Two Eggs

$2.95

Fruit

$2.95

1 FR T

$3.25

Croissant

$3.25

Maple Syrup

$1.60

Berry Cinn Roll

$7.29

Misc Food

Sliced Toms

$2.25

Pecan Cinn Roll

$7.49

Bana Cinn Roll

$7.49

Choc Cinn Roll

$7.49

cup oats

$2.75

sd of holly

$3.00

Cream Chz

$0.75

Bagel

$3.25

PeanutButter

$0.70

Ranch

$0.50

Sourdough

$2.25

Side AVO

$1.50

Lunch Handhelds

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.89

Classic Rueben

$12.89

Cran Turkey Sandwich

$9.79

Grown Up Grilled Cheese

$8.79

Southwestern Chicken Wrap

$12.89

Chicken Bacon Wrap

$12.89

Turkey Club

$12.89

BLT

$12.59

Chicken Salad

$8.95

Tuna Salad

$8.95

Egg Salad

$8.95

Chx Sand

$12.89

Clubocado

$12.89

Chicken Quesadilla

$14.89

Ham Chz

$11.59

Burgers

Purist Burger

$9.99

Southwest Burger

$12.25

Mushroom Burger

$11.95

Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.99

DailySandwich

$12.89

Soups & Salads

Cup Meat Soup

$3.95

Bowl Meat Soup

$4.95

Cup Veg Soup

$3.95

Bowl Veg Soup

$4.95

Kitchen Salad

$13.89

North Beach Salad

$13.49

South Beach Salad

$13.49

Broadway Salad

$13.49

Cobb Salad

$13.89

Chx Sld Scoop

$12.49

Sides

Fries

$2.75

Sw Pot Fries

$3.25

Chips

$2.50

Slaw

$1.75

Side Salad

$3.75

Fruit

$2.50

Side AVO

$1.50

Beverages

Sm Milk

$1.95

Lrg Milk

$2.75

Sm Choc Milk

$1.95

Lrg Choc Milk

$2.70

Hot Choc

$3.25

Sm Orange

$1.95

Lrg Orange

$2.75

Apple Juice

$1.95

Lrg Apple

$2.75

Sm Tomato

$1.95

Lrg Tomato

$2.75

Sm Cran

$1.95

Lrg Cran

$2.75

Coffee

$2.75

DeCaff

$2.75

Bold

$2.75

Ice Tea

$2.55

Hot Tea

$2.55

Hot Chocolate

$3.25

Hot Tea 2nd Bag

$0.75

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Root Beer

$2.75

Dr Pepper

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Water

Bottled Water

$2.00

Kids Menu

Cereal

$3.25

Chicken ONE Strip

$5.25

Chicken TWO Strips

$6.25

Kid Burger

$6.25

Kid Classic

$6.25

Kid Grilled Cheese

$5.25

Kid Pancake

$5.25

Kid Pancake no meat

$4.25

Kids Beverage

$1.95

Kids Juice

$1.95

Peanut Butter Jelly Sandwich

$5.25

Ch Ch Cake

$3.25

kids cheese Quesadilla

$6.75

kids chicken Quesadilla

$8.50

french toast sticks

$5.75

french toast sticks with bacon

$6.25

FR Tst Sticks with Link

$6.25

Cheesecakes

Turtle

$4.95

Lemon Blue

$4.95

Choc

$4.95

Ice cream

Scoop

Sundae

Cake

Lemon Cake

Choc Cake

Pies

Apple pie

$3.95

Berry pie

$3.95

Cream pie

$3.95

Brownies

Brownie

$2.75Out of stock

Brownie w nuts

$2.75Out of stock

bread pudding

bread pudding

$4.95

Gift Certificates

Gift Certificate 20

$20.00

Gift Certificate 25

$25.00

gift certificate 10

$10.00

gift certificate 5

$5.00

gift cerificate 50

$50.00

cookies

pbutter

$5.50

sugar

$5.50

choc chip cookies

$5.50

ginger

$5.50

tea cakes

$6.50

thumbprint

$5.50

cinn roll cookies

$5.50

breakfast cookies

$5.50

small cookies

$2.75

breads

cranberry walnut loaf

$8.95

pumpkin

$4.50

blueberry

$4.50

banana

$5.50

apricot poundcake

$6.00

biscuits

$4.50

chicks mix

chicks mix

$4.50

cin roll 4 pack togo

cin roll 4 togo

$11.75

CinRoll Cakes

CinRoll Pancakes

$7.95

Grab N Go

Dinner Level 1

$12.95

PP Whole Quiche

$18.00

PP Whole Casserole

$18.00

PP Chix Salad 1/2

$3.50

PP Chix Salad 1lb

$7.00

Cole slow

$4.00

Baked beans

$5.50

Fruit

$5.50

Bagel Chips

$5.00

Cream Cheese

$4.00

Potato Salad

$4.00

Cole Slaw 1/2

$2.00

Potato Sld 1/2

$2.00

Baked Beans

$2.75

Chips

$1.50

Gravy SM

$3.00

Gravy Large

$6.00

Aprons

Adult Apron

$15.00

Kid Apron

$12.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

364 Broadway St, South Haven, MI 49090

Directions

Gallery
Six Blocks East image

